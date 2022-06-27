A victory

For life’s sanctity?

But not for the living.

Black Lives were not sacred

Gun-dead children neither

Hungry kids- -freeloaders

War-dead deserved it

Snowflakes if seeking help

Desperate mothers in a synthetic jail

Beating our hearts to death

Hated the moment born

Lumumba in the Trunk

The Sanctity of Life

The Big Lie works

When you believe it