The Sanctity of Life?

in Arts/Literature by 27/06/2022

abortion

A victory
For life’s sanctity?
But not for the living.

Black Lives were not sacred
Gun-dead children neither
Hungry kids- -freeloaders
War-dead deserved it

Snowflakes if seeking help
Desperate mothers in a synthetic jail
Beating our hearts to death
Hated the moment born

Lumumba in the Trunk
The Sanctity of Life
The Big Lie works
When you believe it

Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist