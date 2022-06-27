A victory
For life’s sanctity?
But not for the living.
Black Lives were not sacred
Gun-dead children neither
Hungry kids- -freeloaders
War-dead deserved it
Snowflakes if seeking help
Desperate mothers in a synthetic jail
Beating our hearts to death
Hated the moment born
Lumumba in the Trunk
The Sanctity of Life
The Big Lie works
When you believe it
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX