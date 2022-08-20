Bidding  goodbye  to  CJI  N.V.  Ramana  and  reviewing   the   judgments  passed   under  his  stewardship

On  the  eve  of  the  retirement  of  Chief  Justice  N. V.  Ramana  from  the  Supreme  Court,  it  may  be  worthwhile  to  examine  both  his  individual  performance,  and  the  functioning  of   the  apex  court  under  his  supervision  during  his  tenure  of  sixteen  months  from  April,  2021  till  the  end  of  August,  2022,  when  he  is  due  to  retire.

The  issues  being  raised  in  the  present  article  are  in  continuation  of  the  questions  that  I  posed  regarding  the  performance  of  the  N.V. Ramana-headed  Supreme  Court,  in  my  earlier  article  `Supreme  Court  of   India  –  from  ambivalence  to   ambiguity  through  procrastination,’  carried  by  Countercurrents  on  May  29,  2022.

Interestingly  enough,  a  few  months  ago  on  May  9,  2022,  while  speaking  at  a  farewell  function for  a  retiring  colleague of  his,  Justice  Vineet  Saran,  Chief  Justice  N. V.  Ramana    said:  “Any  achievement  that we  got  during  my  tenure  as  CJI  is  a  collective  decision  and  credit  should  go  to  all  of  us  and  not  individuals.”  (Re:  Live  Adalat, May  12,  2020).

We   therefore  understand  that  the  CJI  assumes  responsibility  for,  and  approval  of  all  the  judgments  that  had  been  passed  by  his  colleagues who  were  appointed  by  him  to  the  various  benches  during  his  tenure.    By  adopting  this  criterion  that  has  been  set  by  him  for  evaluating  judgments  of  the  apex  court,  let  us  examine  some  of  the  crucial  verdicts  passed  by   him  as  well  as   his  colleagues,  that  have  impacted on  our  polity  and  society.

 Chief  Justice  Ramana’s  pronouncements and  postponements 

CJI  Ramana’s  reputation  as  a  `people’s  judge’  may  have  more  to  do  with  his  public  speeches  outside  the  premises  of  the  Supreme  Court  (which  outnumbered    the  pronouncements  that  he  delivered  from  within  those  premises).   While  from  public  platforms,  he  was  vociferous  about  delivering  justice to  the  common  people,  once  back  into  his  cloister in  the  apex  court,  he  trod  cautiously  on  controversial  issues.  For  instance,  he  fought  shy  of  confronting  and  delegitimizing  the  colonial  law of  sedition.    Listen  to  his  words  while  hearing  a  petition  challenging  Section 124 A  of  the  Indian  Penal  Code:  “Is  this law  still  needed  after  75   years  of  Independence ?”  And  then  the  next  moment  he  said:  “Our  concern  is  misuse  of   the   law  and  no  accountability  of  the  executive.”  What  do  we  make  out  of  this  pronouncement ?   Apparently,  although  he  might  have  had  doubts  about  the  necessity  of  the  law,  instead  of  recommending  its  scrapping,  he  willy-nilly  accepted  its  implementation,  only  expressing  his  concern  over  its  `misuse.’

To  give  him  the  benefit  of  doubt,   CJI  Ramana  was  perhaps  being  torn  between two  tensions.  On  the  one  hand,  there  was  his  official  obligation  under  the  prevailing  legal  system  within  which  he  was  operating.  On  the  other  hand,  there  was   his personal  conscience  which  might  have  often  felt  uncomfortable  with  that  system.

But  while  trying  to  be  fair   to  CJI  Ramana  on  the  above  account,  we  cannot  pardon  him  for  his  lapses  on  other  accounts.

More  glaring  than  those  ambiguous  pronouncements  of  his,  was  his  prevarication  over  cases  which  had  been  pending  before  the  apex  court  for   several  years.    A  number  of   these  cases  need  urgent  settlement,  as  they  affect  the  rights  of  the  under  privileged people   as  well  as  other  citizens.  The  most  important  cases  which  still  await  his  decision   are  the  following:  (i)  a  petition  challenging  the  Citizenship (Amendment)  Act;  (ii)  a  petition  challenging   the  abrogation  of  Article  370  relating  to  Jammu  and  Kashmir;  (iii)  a  petition  challenging  the  Karnataka  High  Court  judgment  banning  hijab-wearing  in  pre-university  colleges  in  Karnataka;  (iv)  a  petition  against  the  anti-encroachment  demolition  drive  by  the  police  in  Jehangirpuri  in  east  Delhi.

Incidentally,  all  these  petitions  question the  policies  and  actions  of  the  BJP-led  government  at  the  Centre, and  BJP-ruled  Karnataka.  All  through  his  tenure,  CJI  Ramana   adjourned  hearings  and  postponed  his  judgment  on  these  controversial  and  politically  sensitive  petitions.    Was   he  trying  to  avoid  a  confrontation  with  the  government  ?   Justice  N. V.   Ramana  owes  an  explanation  to  the  people  for  his  delay  in  settling  these  cases.

CJI’s  colleagues  in  the  Supreme  Court 

Let  us  take  a  look  at  some  of  the  recent  major  judgments  delivered  by   CJI  Ramana’s  colleagues  under  his  tenure.  On  June  24  this  year,  a  three  judge  bench  headed  by  Justice  A.M. Khanwilkar dismissed  a  petition  seeking  justice   by  Zakia  Jafri,  widow  of  Congress  leader  Ehsan  Jafri  who  was  killed by  a  mob  of  Hindu  fanatics  during  the  widespread  communal  riots  in  2002  riots  in  Gujarat,  which was  then  ruled  by  the  chief  minister  Narendra  Modi,  who  is  now  India’s  Prime  Minister.  While  dismissing  the  petition,  the  bench  went  a  step  further  by  branding  Teesta  Setalvad  (the  social  activist  and  lawyer  who was  pleading  on  behalf  of  Zakia  Jafri),  as  someone  who   needed  “to  be  in  the  dock  and  proceeded  with  in  accordance  with law”.   The  apex  court  thus,  in  a  curious  twist,  turned  the  complainant into  the  accused.

Encouraged  by  this   judgment,  the  police  immediately  arrested  Teesta  Setalvad   –  whom  they  had  been  trying  to  prosecute  all   these  years  because  of  her  trenchant  criticism  of  the  police,  exposure  of  their  atrocities,  and  her  active  role  in  protecting  the  rights  of  their  victims  in  Gujarat.  Thus,  the  SC  judge   provided  them  with  the  legal  opportunity  to  punish her.

Soon  after,  following  in  the  footsteps  of  this  judgment,  in   July  2020,  a  Supreme  Court  bench  headed  by  the  same  Justice  A. M.  Khanwilkar,  passed  another  vindictive  order.  He  imposed  a  penalty  of  Rs  5  lakhs  on  a  social  activist,  Himangshu  Kumar.  His  fault  –  he  sought  a  CBI  probe  into  extra-judicial  killings  by  the  Chhattisgarh  police  during  anti-Maoist  operations  in  Dantewada  in  2009.  Himangshu  Kumar  remains  steadfast  in  his  position  and  has  announced  that  he  will  not  pay  the  fine  –  thus  defying  the  sentence  passed  by  Justice  Khanwilkar.

Posing  questions  to   CJI  N.V. Ramana

Does  CJI  Ramana  approve  of  those  two  judgments  passed  by  his  colleague  A.M. Khanwilkar  ?  Do  not  these  two  verdicts  contradict  the  statements  that  he   himself  has  been  making  from  public  platforms about   upholding  the  right  of  citizens  to  claim  justice  and  the  need  to  deliver  it  to  them  ?

Let  me  address  some  straight  questions   to  CJI  N.V. Ramana   –  which  side  do  you  want  to  choose  ?  The  petitioners  who are  demanding  justice  for  the  victims  of  the  2002  Gujarat  riots,  or  those   accused  of  killing  them  ?   Will  you  support  the  high  court  judges  who  have  released  the  rapists  and  murderers  accused  in  the  Bilkis  Bano  case,  or  will  you  dismiss  their  verdict  (which  you  can  as  the  head  of  the  Supreme  Court) and  reinforce  the  earlier  sentence  of  life  imprisonment  that  they  deserve ?   Do  you  uphold  the  right  of  Himangshu  Kumar  to  demand  a  probe into  extra-judicial  killings  in  Chhattisgarh,  or  support  the  penalty  imposed  upon  him by  your colleague  ?

During  these  few days  left  in  your  tenure,  will  you  come  out  with  a   judgment  that  rejects  the  atrocious  verdicts  passed  by  both  your  colleagues  in  the  Supreme  Court  and   the  state  high  courts  –   verdicts  that  go  against  your  own  pledge  to  make   justice  accessible  to  the  common  people  ?    Will  you  pass  a  judgment  halting  the  implementation  of  these  verdicts  ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

