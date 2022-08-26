Egoistic Leaders are Misleading the Humanity

Leaders create leaders. But most contemporary leaders are not good readers of history as they never learnt any lesson from their own wrong thinking and actions. Late Robert Fisk (“The only Lesson we ever learn is that we never learn.” 3/19/2008: Independent.co.uk), described them as “dead enders”, claiming “mission accomplished” when they did nothing to stop war and make peace. The epicenter of cataclysm in-making is sheer human ignorance, greed and false sense of military triumphs. A reflective snap shot of a critical moment in time pulse and movement of history reveals absence of reasoned dialogue for the prevention of the on–going conflict causing massive human casualties, displacement of millions of refugees across Europe, destruction of essential civic infrastructures, foods and natural resources being used as weapons, and furious competitive edge for success in an ugly war between Russia, NATO, the EU and Ukraine.

To glance ahead of the emerging horrifying events coming out of the conflict zones, We, The People of global humanity must call for immediate halt to all war machines and lingering suspicion of one-sided peace and triumph. The sudden and inexplicable plunge into insanity of war will not produce any military or psychological gains for violent assumptions plagued with hatred, bias and false claims and counter claims of military superiority, defeats and occupation. The failure of the UNO and other agencies for peace and global security signals the absence of effective strategies and missing vision for peace, unity and security of the masses. Natural resources, food, oil are fast becoming weapons of military engagements. Political wickedness and tyranny often imply blame games to distort the facts of life. If the President of Iran, President Endogen (Turkey) and President Macron (France) could communicate to President Putin for peace and grain shipments out of the Black Sea, surely President Biden, NATO’s Secretary General and other EU leaders could speak with Russian and Ukrainian leaders for an immediate ceasefire and peace in the region.

Global leaders represent conflicting visions and aspirations to follow through the war economies and enhance the medium of fictitious political imagery of military triumphs, and humanity is subjected to bloodshed upon a precarious experiment of inept leadership. Most recently, this author (“Russia, Iran and Turkey hold Summit while the paranoid West views it suspiciously” https://www.uncommonthought.com/mtblog/archives/2022/07/21/russia-iran-and-turkey-hold-tehran-summit-while-the-paranoid-west-views-it-suspiciously.php), shared a workable communication strategy towards ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine. Wars leave scars for generations to be victimized emotionally, politically, intellectually and anything else that can be imagined in human terms of unknown disasters.

Are We, the People being victimized by the individualistic clash of global leadership? Caitlin Johnstone (“Trapped in the Slaughterhouse”, Information Clearing House: 8/02/22), author of Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. https://caitlinjohnstone.com offers pointed expressions on how We, the Humanity are being systematically victimized:

They let us populate the earth with more humans only to drain us of our humanity….We’re not people to them. We are batteries. We are fuel….Western civilization is a story of full bellies and starving hearts……This is no civilization. It’s a slaughterhouse….A fake plastic culture designed to keep us on the conveyor belt so that our life force can be converted into fuel for a soulless empire. A fake plastic society built to keep us marching into the food processor. There are so very many more of us than there are of them. We could crush them like an insect the moment we decided to. But the brainwashing is so very, very effective,…We’ll either wake each other up, or we’ll remain trapped in the slaughterhouse.

Leaders Wake-up: ‘New Normal’ is a Challenge to Thinking People

Global leaders obsessed with evil of absolute power cannot imagine promoting peace, security and universal happiness for the masses by malevolence and the on-going miseries of innumerable multitudes. The “new normal” that economists speculate and politicians rejoice is a delusional phenomenon painted by corporate media, its greed and exploitative strategies worldwide. Horrors of wars and catastrophic destruction of the environment and human habitats cannot be the statistic of kindness and love within the God-given system of universal order.

Few affluent classes and corporate entities are playing on the passions of people for economic warfare and political management. Entrapped global humanity continues to search for workable remedies to an unending COVID-19 Pandemic and its consequential pains and sufferings echo worldwide concerns; and then comes the raging wildfires across Europe, dried up rivers in Germany, France, Poland and Italy; drought across Africa and some parts of Europe; continuous earthquakes, dying fish and perpetuated ignorance and warmongering – is climate change not a ticking bomb? Wrong people with wrong THINKING doing the wrong things. The political and legislative dictums do not rotate Earth, nor flow the rivers or produce oxygen or maintain the systematic day into night–night into day or the universe to support life. There is something terribly WRONG with human thinking and its rationality and behavior to undermine the normal processes of life. We, the People are fast becoming victim of their ignorance and fictitious policies and priorities. The coming of more turbulent times ahead according to the Biblical reminders – are the leaders listening to Voices of Reason for a Navigational Change and global peace-making? Modern ignorance and Capitalist exploitative greed wrongfully exploiting the natural resources of Earth and leading to an end game of life and sustainable future. Time and chaotic events are moving fast and impacting all human societies. We, the People ask for reasoned discussion to find sustainable solutions.

The planet Earth is living not a dead entity, and is meant for all the creations, not for looting of its inhabitants for sustainable future. We, the People must ensure its future sustainability through increased measure of safety and security of the planet, human life, and production of foods and reduction of greenhouse effects on the earthly habitats. If the few insane and victims of their own vengeful paranoid continue to control the global political powerhouses and determine the future of mankind as it happened during the Two World Wars, We, the People have reason to oppose, reject and challenge such obsessions as the new trend-setting development for our future and the safety of Planet. To make peace and resolve the conflict peacefully, this author proposed direct communication between President Putin, President Biden, NATO, the EU and Ukraine leadership at the earliest: “Why Russia, NATO, the EU and Ukraine cannot Make Peace?” https://english.pravda.ru/opinion/152450-peace_ukraine/ https://www.uncommonthought.com/mtblog/archives/2022/06/22/global-conflict-management-why-cant-russia-nato-the-eu-and-ukraine-make-peace.php

The unforgivable crimes against humanity are dehumanizing the mankind. War is the focal point of man-made tragedies. America, Europe and NATO’s historic record is plagued with violence and extravagant ideas to have invaded and killed millions and millions across the Middle East, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. War is anti-human and has no rationality; they have killed and displaced millions and millions of people in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria. Wickedness and piety cannot be combined in one human character. Darkroom statistics do not define human character. These leaders are missing a rational understanding of man’s relationship with the Nature of Things for peace and universal harmony. Ralph Emerson explains on the “Nature” (Cliff Notes- “Thoreau, Emerson and Transcendentalism”), and the Unity of God, Man and the Universe:

Throughout Nature, Emerson calls for a vision of the universe as an all-encompassing whole, embracing man and nature, matter and spirit, as interrelated expressions of God. This unity is referred to as the Over soul elsewhere in Emerson’s writings. The purpose of the new, direct understanding of nature that he advocates in the essay is, ultimately, the perception of the totality of the universal whole.

This call for universal friendship and peaceful co-existence that lifts neighborly concern beyond one’s tribe, race, ethnicity, class, and nationality is in reality a call for an all-embracing and unconditional love for all human beings. Human compassion and intellect is somehow the key that unlocks the door which leads to ultimate reality. The Message of Qur’an (Chapter 40: 64 and 67) clarifies the truth of universal brotherhood and wisdom for all the times to come:

It is God, Who has made for you the Earth as a resting place and the sky as a canopy; And has given you shape and made your shapes beautiful, and has provided for your sustenance, Of things pure and good; Such is God your Lord. So Glory to God, the Lord of the Worlds. It is He Who has created you from dust, Then from a sperm-drop, Then from a leech-like clot; then He does He get you out (into the light) as a child; then lets you grow and reach your age of full strength; then lets you become old. Though of you there are some of who die before; And lets you reach a Term appointed; In order that ye may learn wisdom

The quest for human solidarity, love and peace envisages ultimate reality and is beautifully summed up in the First Epistle of Saint John (The Bible): (John 4:7-8, 12):

Let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone

that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.

He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.

If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and His

love is perfected in us.

Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution. Lambert Academic Publications, Germany, 12/2019.