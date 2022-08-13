Ideas are hard to curb
even if voices are silenced.
Ideas will float in the air,
waft on a sunbeam till they
embed themselves in
more minds. Ideas will find
wedges in time and ride over
tides of violence, intolerance
forced silences and crimes.
They will invade dreams
till the magic of stardust
blows sandstorms of love.
Ideas will stay even if
ideators are put away.
You cannot stop them —
these ideas and dreams.
In the hope of greeting multiple ideators under an open blue sky, Mitali Chakravarty has founded the Borderless Journal.
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX