in Arts/Literature by 13/08/2022

sunrise

Ideas are hard to curb

even if voices are silenced.

Ideas will float in the air,

waft on a sunbeam till they

 

embed themselves in

more minds. Ideas will find

wedges in time and ride over

tides of violence, intolerance

 

forced silences and crimes.

They will invade dreams

till the magic of stardust

blows sandstorms of love.

 

Ideas will stay even if

ideators are put away.

You cannot stop them —

these ideas and dreams.

 

In the hope of greeting multiple ideators under an open blue sky, Mitali Chakravarty has founded the Borderless Journal.

