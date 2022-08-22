The 14th Anniversary of Kandhamal Day is due on August 25, 2022. Though the violence continued for months, the main violence on the Christians took place during the last week of August, 2008. Justice for the genocide of the Dalit Christians and Adivasi Christians is still not provided. Several organizations in Odisha and outside the state worked hard for this cause. Such involvements have provided strength to the struggle for justice by the Kandhamal victims and survivors. However, what we see today is an increase in violence and persecution of Christians all over the country.

The National Solidarity Forum (NSF) has been raising issues concerning the human rights of the victims and survivors during all this time. The NSF believes that wider participation and involvement of secular and democratic forces are a must for preserving harmony, justice and peace in this country as well as to protect the basic secular tenets of the Indian Constitution. With that purpose, during the last two years NSF along with Marupakkam Films have been organizing an online documentary and short film festival through social media. The response for the film festival last year was quite good. This year, we intend to screen 32 films which can be watched from 6 am, 23-08-22 to 6 am 31-08-22.

Kindly spread the word among your friends and networks:

The National Solidarity Forum Presents:

Kandhamal Human Rights Film Festival on Justice, Peace and Harmony

Curated by Amudhan R.P.

Coordinated by KP Sasi

The films can be watched from

6 am, 23-08-2022 to 6 am, 31-08-22.

The festival can be watched in the link given below. The details and the list of films can also be found in the link.

https://marupakkamonlinefilmfestivals.blogspot.com

We request you to share this information among your contacts, friends, networks and other forums.

National Solidarity Forum