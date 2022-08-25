On the day India was born

eleven demons were let loose

A great celebration

Hurrah! Hurrah! Hurrah!

India won the match again!

The match is always fixed:

A man versus woman

Bilkis versus eleven Satan

Played in broad daylight

A great uproar, carnal pleasure

Proud chest, thumping victory:

Bilkis: Zero, India: eleven(in twenty-two shots)

It’s always the same match

India always roots for its men

who are the ultimate deciders

Of vices and virtues.

Now the women have decided to play

the last match.

Burning the demons, not with the old mantras

Of the holy scriptures

but with courage and voices of their own.

They are not burning the effigies

but the rapists by throwing them

in the rage of fire.

All women savarnas and avarnas;

of all caste and creed

standing in the same row

shouting for their hope

hailing the hell of eternal fire.

The heaven of the books is crumbling.

The earth for the women is rising from the furnace

of the burning fire.

Now

Bilkis finally won the match

And India stopped bleeding too.

About the poem: This poem is in support of the Let’s Raise Hell campaign. The campaign is being run for justice for Bilkis Bano who was raped twenty-two times and several of her family members were killed during an anti-Muslim pogrom in Godhra in 2002.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon