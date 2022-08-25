On the day India was born
eleven demons were let loose
A great celebration
Hurrah! Hurrah! Hurrah!
India won the match again!
The match is always fixed:
A man versus woman
Bilkis versus eleven Satan
Played in broad daylight
A great uproar, carnal pleasure
Proud chest, thumping victory:
Bilkis: Zero, India: eleven(in twenty-two shots)
It’s always the same match
India always roots for its men
who are the ultimate deciders
Of vices and virtues.
Now the women have decided to play
the last match.
Burning the demons, not with the old mantras
Of the holy scriptures
but with courage and voices of their own.
They are not burning the effigies
but the rapists by throwing them
in the rage of fire.
All women savarnas and avarnas;
of all caste and creed
standing in the same row
shouting for their hope
hailing the hell of eternal fire.
The heaven of the books is crumbling.
The earth for the women is rising from the furnace
of the burning fire.
Now
Bilkis finally won the match
And India stopped bleeding too.
About the poem: This poem is in support of the Let’s Raise Hell campaign. The campaign is being run for justice for Bilkis Bano who was raped twenty-two times and several of her family members were killed during an anti-Muslim pogrom in Godhra in 2002.
Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon
