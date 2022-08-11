On August 2nd, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-level U.S. official to visit Taiwan since 1997, against all warnings from China and from American officials, who said it could lead to more aggressive military posturing.

The objective of the visit was not clear, besides making a stand against China with the usual “democracy” rhetoric. What will America gain by this visit? Nothing. There is nothing to win from this type of bullying, but very much to lose.

After Ukraine’s proxy war with Russia, it seems as if Taiwan is becoming the focus in a proxy war between the US and China. That would be suicidal, as the U.S. can not go to war in any form with China. We have already experienced the unforeseen consequences of the present conflict in Ukraine, which has impacted the world’s food and oil supplies. A conflict with China would have a hundred times more consequences that could take the White-West to a point of no return.

The world has changed drastically in the past 100 years, yet some of our politicians have not ,and Pelosi is the perfect illustration of that. They carry the old mentality of power, control, and forcing everyone to adopt their worldview. In the world today, we are mainly interdependent on each other and there is no going back. As we saw with a small country like Ukraine, whose war has disrupted the lives of maybe a billion people across the globe.

It is very easy to justify our differences, to go against others: Russia against the EU and US, Democrats against Republicans. It’s a mental form that defines everything from the rich against the poor to the tensions between the US and China. But his form has reached its limit. As Ariane Weinberger argued in her study The 12 Steps,

“Despite the conservative tendencies of our rulers and those who still believe in them, there is no denying that human consciousness has grown with globalization. In addition, with the recent events of the pandemic and planetary confinement, it is hard to ignore that the planet is ONE.”

This world is crying for new forms, which some call a paradigm shift, but mainly a new world is emerging in which a different way of structuring is required, one which leaves behind all of the references from the past that correspond to a different time in humanity’s process.

Weinberger describes this ‘new way of looking’ quite well. In the same study mentioned above, she wrote: “We were warned in time: To go against the evolution of things is to go against oneself! Any change implies the destabilization of an «established order», therefore of a fixed form, in equilibrium, in harmony. That is why any change, especially the big ones, put us in crisis. Without even getting into speculation about a «science fiction» of the future, it seems that soul-to-soul communication «sacralizes» our relationships. The relationship as a central value, the relationship above our individualities, above «who is right», the quality of the relationship taking precedence over the content of a conversation; the reciprocal good intention and the good cooperation more important than the result of the action…

“In the same way that the first cosmonauts left the atmosphere, escaping the law of gravity and seeing the Earth from the cosmos. This jump of perspective represents the first step toward breaking out of the confinement of one’s own subjectivity («solipsism»). It is a huge first step in our process of liberation.

“How could we then continue to live of our own free will in the different forms of slavery and determinisms that trap our minds? How could Pegasus return to life as a harnessed horse, with blinkers, plowing land, which he considers not to be it’s own?

“I am neither the center of the world nor the world. I no longer look «from myself», it’s rather a co-present look that looks at me and makes me understand that I am «only part» of the landscape, just like all the other phenomena which constitute it; that I am «on parity» with everything I perceive. After that, it is quite impossible to continue living with the «Darwinism», the «egocentrism» and by extension the «geocentrism», so deeply rooted in our present civilization … and which I am a part of!

“By observing their Earth from the outside, the cosmonauts saw that it was «One» (beyond its natural and artificial divisions). As for us, after observing our «form of personal representation» from outside — this coenesthetic form that unites everything in the same structure, a «field of co-presence» in which all perceptions and representations are linked —, we also realize that reality is One, a Whole, connected and interdependent…”

Ariane Weinberger is dedicated to the study of the mental form of people and the evolutionary process of the human being on a social, cultural, and spiritual level. Her personal research has led her to the teachings of Silo, which she has been following for over thirty years. In addition, Ariane continues her investigations in several fields. Her research on iconography and spiritual practices in prehistory led to the book Le Dessein de Sapiens au paléolithique supérieur (The Purpose of Sapiens in the Upper Paleolithic), whose hypotheses have aroused the interest of the academic world (publication in the ERAUL collection, now in the hands of the Presses Universities de France – PUF).

David Andersson: Author of The White-West: A Look in the Mirror, journalist, photographer and publisher, starting back in the 80’s with the Humanist Movement by publishing a neighborhood newspaper in Paris. Today, David is the coordinator of NYC bureau for Pressenza and is hosting a talk-show call Face 2 Face. The show is broadcast on Youtube and Facebook.