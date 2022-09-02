Trauma

flood

House:

house made of wood

is on fire.

Fiery winds

blow our ashes away.

Burning forests

and the grasslands.

 

House:

house made of clay.

Raging waters

wash towns away.

Death by drowning

the epic ooze.

 

House of storms

house of stars

without a roof

without foundation.

Children of thirst

frail with hunger.

Dreamers not dreaming

the haven of dreams.

 

This is the

House of Lamentations.

This is not the House of Dawn.

This is a house

of wailing agony.

It is not an aviary

of twittering birds.

 

Time is contorted

by dreadful changes.

Seasons enshadowed

in fatal warmings.

House of

Chaos: hope is dying.

 

Smells of death

pollute the air.

Sights of death

in the surging flood.

David Sparenberg is author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations on Eco Spirituality in Earth Spirit Series.  He is an Internationally publishing essayist eco-poet, and storyteller living in the Pacific Northwest of the United States.  David’s time is divided between writing Ecosophy and creating writing to be turned back into spoken word.

