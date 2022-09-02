House:
house made of wood
is on fire.
Fiery winds
blow our ashes away.
Burning forests
and the grasslands.
House:
house made of clay.
Raging waters
wash towns away.
Death by drowning
the epic ooze.
House of storms
house of stars
without a roof
without foundation.
Children of thirst
frail with hunger.
Dreamers not dreaming
the haven of dreams.
This is the
House of Lamentations.
This is not the House of Dawn.
This is a house
of wailing agony.
It is not an aviary
of twittering birds.
Time is contorted
by dreadful changes.
Seasons enshadowed
in fatal warmings.
House of
Chaos: hope is dying.
Smells of death
pollute the air.
Sights of death
in the surging flood.
David Sparenberg is author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations on Eco Spirituality in Earth Spirit Series. He is an Internationally publishing essayist eco-poet, and storyteller living in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. David’s time is divided between writing Ecosophy and creating writing to be turned back into spoken word.
