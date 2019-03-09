International Women’s Day Ignored Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust Of Women And Children

On International Women’s Day (8 March) the Western-dominated celebrations have laudably used the occasion to praise women’s achievements and to press for women’s rights, a more gender-balanced world, equal pay, equal parliamentary representation, gender equality, “Me too” activism, and an end to sexism, discrimination and violence against women. However, palpably ignored in this praiseworthy activism are the horrible and massive realities that women and children represent three quarters of the barely subsisting 2 million inmates of Apartheid Israel’s Gaza Concentration Camp, three quarters of the world’s 70 million displaced persons, and three quarters of the 15 million people who die avoidably from poverty and deprivation each year.

The “official” International Women’s Day website laudably proclaims: “A balanced world is a better world. How can you help forge a more gender-balanced world? Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality” [1]. In Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (the ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) has marked the event in various ways. Notably, the ABC Classic FM radio is show-casing women classical composers (notably Hildegard of Bingen, Clara Schumann, and Fanny Mendelsohn as well as the Australian composers Elena Kats-Chernin, Margaret Sutherland and Miriam Hyde). However in our still overwhelmingly patriarchal post-Agrarian Revolution societies, mothers are tightly linked to care of infants and children [2, 3], and in the high birth rate societies of the Developing World that are subject to deadly impoverishment children are roughly 50% of the population, females about 50%, women about 25%, and women and children about 75% of the population [4, 5].

The pre-Agrarian Revolution hunter-gatherer (forager) societies were far more “balanced” in that there was women-empowering division of labour, more female partner selection, greater genetic diversity and broader decision-making. The Agrarian Revolution meant much greater populations and corresponding food stores, but this was accompanied by predation, war, the ascent of patriarchal dictatorships, decrease in genetic diversity and the subjugation of women as chattels, slaves, multiple child producers and child rearers [2, 3]. This violent, patriarchal state of affairs is still widespread today, with a gentler patriarchy still continuing in the rich and democratic West. Thus non-Indigenous, White Australian women got the vote in democratic, newly independent Australia in 1901, but Indigenous Australian women (and men) only got citizenship and the vote after a Whites-only Referendum in 1967, only about 50 years ago [6]. All adult women only finally got the vote in 1928 in the UK (only 90 years ago and about 10,000 years after the start of the Agrarian Revolution).

The loss of “balance”, that began with the Agrarian Revolution supplanting the sustainable, food-sharing and women-empowering forager societies, has persisted and worsened over the millennia despite the recent cosmetics of Western-style democracy (de jure equal rights of women to vote for de facto mostly male politicians representing male-dominated corporations and One Percenters). Life for women was very unpleasant in the post-Agrarian Revolution world with the accompaniment of violent patriarchy, subjugation, multiple child bearing to death, war, rape, epidemic disease, holocausts and genocides. Despite recent increases in life expectancy in the last century, and lovely lives for the post-WW2 Western “baby-boomers”, Humanity is now existentially threatened by nuclear weapons (a nuclear exchange could happen any time, with a subsequent nuclear winter wiping out most of Humanity and the Biosphere) [8] and by a worsening climate genocide (about 1 million people presently die from climate change each year but unaddressed climate change may kill 10 billion people this century) [8, 9]. Indeed 15 million people already die avoidably from deprivation each year in the Developing World (minus China) [4].

From these considerations one can readily appreciate why Professor Jared Diamond (acclaimed for his books “Guns, Germs and Steel” [10] and “Collapse” [11]) described the Agrarian Revolution as “The worst mistake in the history of the human race” [12]. However thanks to the Agrarian Revolution and the continuing 18th – 21st century Industrial Revolution the world now has a population of 7.6 billion, although this has come at the cost of massive loss of Biodiversity (the extinction rate is now 100-1,000 times greater than normal, this leading to description of the current era as the Anthropocene [13-21]).

The worsening climate emergency and climate genocide [9] is associated with ever-increasing atmospheric CO2 [22] and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) [23-25], and ever-increasing carbon fuel use for electricity generation [26]. Eminent climate scientist Professor James Hansen(NASA and Columbia University) has stated that to correct the Earth’s presently disastrous energy imbalance we must urgently reduce the atmospheric CO2 to 342-373 ppm CO2 from the present disastrous 407 ppm CO2. The cost of extracting 1 ppm of CO2 from the atmosphere is $878- $1,803 billion but continuing inaction is not an option – the Paris commitments mean a 3C temperature rise and eventual inundation of coastal areas by a 15-25 meters sea level rise [27]. The upper estimate of reducing atmospheric CO2 to 300 ppm CO2 (as argued by many experts) is thus 107 ppm CO2 x $1.803 trillion/ppm CO2 = $193 trillion, or about half the total wealth of the world. Realistically, it surely is not going to happen. It is now effectively too late to avoid a plus 2C temperature rise but we are obliged to do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for our children, grandchildren and future generations.

As argued by numerous science-informed people from Pope Francis to Professor James Hansen and other scientists, the most compelling required action is to put a price on damaging carbon pollution [2, 24, 27-31] and Dr Chris Hope of the University of Cambridge has estimated a damage-related carbon price of $200 per tonne CO2 [30] – but governments are unwilling to bite the bullet and apply a proper carbon price. In despair, I and others have suggested that resolutely promising eventual, draconian, judicial punishment of the worst corporate, media and politician climate criminals may be the most effective way to get rapid, requisite action on climate change [32, 33]. However climate change is but part of the threat to Humanity. It is argued that in addition to negative carbon emissions back to a pre-Industrial Revolution atmospheric level of about 300 ppm CO2 [34-36], there must also be a 50% reduction in world population and negative economic growth back to about 50% of the present level (with most of the burden being borne by the Developed North as the impoverished South grows to a decent standard of life ) [36].

What women must also protest for the sake of women and children.

Females are about 50% of Humanity. In the impoverished, high birth rate South, children are about 50% of the population, females about 50%, adult women about 25%, and women and children are about 75% of the population. Below are some Elephant in the Room mother and child realities of the impoverished South that should be (but aren’t) canvassed by Western women on International Women’s Day.

75% of the 5 million impoverished Occupied Palestinians and 7 million Exiled Palestinians are women and children.

Of about 14 million Indigenous Palestinians, 7 million are Exiled (forbidden on pain of death to enter the Homeland that their forebears inhabited for thousands of years to the very dawn of the Agrarian Revolution), 5 million are Occupied Palestinians (deprived of all human rights as specified by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [37], and highly abusively confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and about 2 million are “lucky” Palestinian Israelis living as Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under about 60 Nazi-style, race-based, discriminatory laws [38, 39]. It can be estimated that in the 21st century an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians were violently killed by Israelis each year [40] and over 4,000 have died avoidably each year from Jewish Israeli-imposed deprivation [4, 40]. The GDP per capita is a deadly $3,000 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $40,000 for Israelis [41]. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.3 million Palestinians deaths from violence (0.1 million) or from deprivation (2.2 million) since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1 [42-51]. Three quarters of the 5 million impoverished and sorely oppressed Occupied Palestinians and three quarters of the 7 million cruelly Exiled Palestinians are women and children.

75% of the 2 million inmates of the Gaza Concentration Camp are women and children.

Most of the 2 million inmates of the Gaza Concentration Camp derive from successive mass ethnic cleansings of Indigenous inhabitants of Palestine and adjacent areas by the genocidal Zionists (800,000 expelled in 1948 and a further 400,000 expelled in 1967) [42-51]. The genocidally racist Israelis have been violently blockading Gaza since 2007 by land, air and sea and with carefully measured Sanctions that deliberately only permit bare survival. While the per capita GDP is $3,000 for Occupied Palestinians as a whole [41], the per capita GDP in the Gaza Concentration Camp is a mere $900 [52]. The UN says that Gaza’s only aquifer is almost depleted and is salinizing, that potable water does not meet WHO salinity standards, hospitals are struggling, and that insufficient sewage treatment poses a major health problem [53]. Unemployment is over 40% and UN experts have warned that Gaza is approaching an “unliveable” state [53, 54]. On top of all of these deliberately imposed and dire circumstances, much of the population is variously traumatized by recurrent Israeli “collective punishment” by high explosive bombardment by air, sea and land forces. Thus, while retaliatory home-made rockets from Gaza killed only 32 Israelis in the period 2010-2014 [55], horrendously disproportionate Israeli shelling, bombing and shooting attacks in the 21st century (mostly on Gaza) have killed about 10,000 Palestinians, wounded tens of thousands and various traumatized millions [40]. In the carnage inflicted on unarmed Gazan demonstrators since the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, the Israelis have deliberately killed over 200 Palestinians and wounded 18,000 (as of November 2018) [56]. According to the UN (2014), “more than 300,000 children are in need of psycho-social support” after the horrendous 2014 Israel bombing [57]. Three quarters of the utterly impoverished, health-challenged and variously traumatized 2 million inmates of the Gaza Concentration Camp are women and children.

75% of the impoverished South are women and children.

The UN Population Division informs that there are about 4.9 million people in the Less Developed World (minus China) [5]. Roughly 50% are children, 50% female, 25% women and 75% are women and children. According to World Hunger : “The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that about 815 million people of the 7.6 billion people in the world, or 10.7%, were suffering from chronic undernourishment in 2016. Almost all the hungry people live in lower-middle-income countries. There are 11 million people undernourished in developed countries” [58]. Three quarters of the impoverished South are women and children.

75% of the 15 million people dying avoidably from deprivation annually are women and children.

Western Mainstream media are obsessed with violent deaths in the West and violent deaths of Westerners elsewhere. Of considerably less interest to Western Mainstream media are violent deaths of non-Westerners, and while there is occasional interest in Western preventable deaths from “lifestyle” reasons (e.g. from smoking or drinking), there is almost zero (0) interest in avoidable deaths from deprivation in the South. Avoidable deaths from deprivation in a country in a given period can be readily determined as the difference between the actual mortality and deaths expected in a peaceful, decently-run country with the same demographics (e.g. the same birth-rate and percentage of children in the population) [4]. Using data from the UN Population Division one can readily determine that about 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year in the Less Developed World (minus China) , assuming a base-line mortality for such impoverished, high birth rate countries of 4 such deaths per thousand of population per year [4]. Annual avoidable mortality from deprivation on this global comparative scale is approximately zero (0) in rich Western countries and in China, Japan and South Korea [4]. 15 million people die each year from deprivation on Spaceship Earth with the One Percenters (half female) in charge of the flight deck. Three quarters of the 15 million people dying avoidably from deprivation annually are women and children.

75% of the world’s 68.5 million forcibly displaced persons are women and children.

According to the UNHCR (UN High Commission for Refugees) there are 68.5 million forcibly displaced persons in the world of whom 40 million are Internally Displaced People, 3.1 million are Asylum seekers, and 25.4 million are refugees including 19.4 million under UNHCR mandate and 5.4 million Palestinians registered by UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East); 85% of the world’s displaced people are in Developing Countries; 57% of refugees came from 3 countries, namely South Sudan (2.4 million), Afghanistan (2.6 million) and Syria (6.3 million); and the top refugee-hosting countries are Iran (1.0 million), Lebanon (1.0 million), Pakistan (1.4 million), Uganda (1.4 million), and Turkey (3.5 million) [59]. The US Alliance (notably the US, UK, France, EU, Canada Australia and Saudi Arabia) and US-backed Apartheid Israel have variously played a major role in driving these mostly Muslim people from their homes, and to add insult to injury are variously subverting, threatening, sanctioning, attacking or bombing the major refugee-hosting countries. Three quarters of the world’s 68.5 million forcibly displaced persons are women and children.

75% of the 27 million Muslims who have died avoidably from deprivation in the genocidal US War on Muslims are women and children.

About 40 million Asians have died from violence or war-imposed deprivation in post-WW2 US Asian wars [4, 60]. Thus, for example, it is estimated that 28% of the North Korean population died in the US saturation bombing campaign in the Korean War [61]. I am ashamed to say that my own country, Australia, has participated in all of these atrocities [4, 62], and US lackey Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial occupier, serial war criminal and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [46]. Britain and France have similarly appalling records of state terrorism [4, 63-66]. It is estimated that 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [67, 68]. Three quarters of the 27 million Muslims who have died avoidably from deprivation in the genocidal US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) are women and children.

75% of those dying from present US-imposed Sanctions on impoverished countries are women and children.

As variously described by John Perkin in his “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” [69], William Blum in his “Rogue State” [70] and Philip Agee in his “Inside the Company: CIA Diary” [71] , ‎the US has an escalating process of getting pliant foreign governments that successively involves (1) corruption, subversion and sanctions, (2) thence assassination of leaders it doesn’t like, and, (3) if all else fails, outright invasion and installation of pliant Quislings. Sanctions have played an important part of US “regime change” operations and can be horrendously deadly. Thus, for example, Iraqi avoidable deaths from deprivation under US Sanctions, from 1990 until US Alliance invasion in 2003, totalled 1.5 million [4, 72, 73]. Indeed on May 12 1996 on “60 Minutes”, the anti-racist Jewish American journalist, Lesley Stahl, famously asked US UN Ambassador Madeleine Albright “We have heard that half a million [Iraqi] children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” to which Albright replied “We think the price is worth it” [74]. US Sanctions on Iran are associated with 55,000 avoidable deaths from deprivation each year [67, 75]. Blockade and war on the Yemen by the US-backed Saudi Alliance is passively killing 110,000 Yemenis each year in the ongoing Yemeni Genocide [75]. The current Sanctions against Venezuela are egregiously compounding dire economic problems and are deadly – presently over 56,000 Venezuelans die avoidably from deprivation each year in a fabulously oil-rich country struggling under American Sanctions [4, 5]. The US urged and applied Sanctions against North Korea (applied in 1950) [76], and have been associated with deadly deprivation and famine – presently 129,000 North Koreans die avoidably from deprivation each year under deadly US Sanctions [4, 5]. The US also applies sanctions against relatively prosperous, low birth rate, and low avoidable mortality countries it doesn’t like, notably China and Russia. Threat and isolation imposed on impoverished China by the US and its allies before general diplomatic recognition of China in the 1970s contributed to the disaster of the 1958-1962 Great Leap Forward in which about 20-30 million Chinese perished in associated famine [4, 77]. Three quarters of those dying from present US-imposed Sanctions on impoverished countries are women and children.

75% of the 1,500 million people who died avoidably from deprivation since 1950 in a US Alliance-dominated world were women and children.

It has been exhaustively determined that 1.3 billion people died avoidably from deprivation in the period 1950-2005 [4] (about 1.5 billion since 1950 to the present). This still continuing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust has occurred on Spaceship Earth with the US Alliance in charge of the flight deck. Presently 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year in the impoverished South. This carnage has been associated with Western imperialism and Western neo-colonial hegemony. Thus 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries variously occupied in the post-WW2 era total 727 million (UK-occupied), 142 million (French-occupied), 82 million (US-occupied) and 24 million (Apartheid Israel-occupied) [4]. Of course this Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust is utterly avoidable but for One Percenter greed. Thus it is estimated that a 4% annual wealth tax would be sufficient to bring all countries up to the modest per capita GDP enjoyed by China and Cuba, countries for which annual avoidable mortality from deprivation is zero (0) [78]. Three quarters of the 1,500 million people who died avoidably from deprivation since 1950 in a US Alliance-dominated world were women and children.

75% of avoidable deaths from deprivation in Occupied Iraq and Occupied Afghanistan have been women and children due to gross Occupier violation of the Geneva Convention.

Further to item #8, one notes that Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War unequivocally state that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical care to the Occupied subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [79]. The extremely rich and self-assertedly “civilized” countries of the US Alliance (most notably the US, UK and US lackey Australia) grossly violated these articles of the Geneva Convention in their war criminal occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan. China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole, but in stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that are 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the US Alliance [80]. Avoidable deaths from deprivation in Occupied Afghanistan totalled 4.2 million in the period 2001-2015 [73]. In relation to “to the fullest extent of the means available to it”, while the per capita GDP is about $600 for Occupied Afghanistan, that for the richest Western US Alliance Occupiers are $56,000 (US), $51,000 (Australia). $43,000 (Canada), $42,000 (Germany), $36,000 (France), and $30,000 (UK) [41, 80]. Similarly, 2003-2011 Iraqi avoidable deaths from deprivation in Occupied Iraq totalled 1.2 million [72, 73] and the per capita annual medical expenditure in Occupied Iraq was only $37 (roughly the cost of a 5 minute consultation with a General Practitioner doctor in war criminal Australia) [81]. Three quarters of avoidable deaths from deprivation in Occupied Iraq and Occupied Afghanistan have been of women and children and occurred in gross violation of the Geneva Convention by the war criminal US Alliance.

75% of the predicted 10 billion climate genocide deaths this century will be women and children.

Presently about 7.5 million people die avoidably (prematurely) each year due to the effects carbon burning pollutants (7.0 million) (WHO) or to climate change (0.5 million). This latter estimate of presently about 0.5 million climate change-related deaths is likely to be an under-estimate because UN Population Division data indicate that presently 15 million people die avoidably (prematurely) each year due to poverty in the Developing World (minus China), with these impoverished, tropical or sub-tropical countries already being severely impacted by global warming. Both Dr James Lovelock FRS (atmospheric composition and Gaia hypothesis) and Professor Kevin Anderson ( Deputy Director, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, University of Manchester, UK) have estimated that only about 0.5 billion people will survive this century due to unaddressed, man-made global warming. Noting that the world population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050 (UN Population Division) [5], these estimates translate to a climate genocide involving deaths of 10 billion people this century, this including roughly twice the present population of particular mainly non-European groups, specifically 6 billion under-5 year old infants, 3 billion Muslims in a terminal Muslim Holocaust, 2 billion Indians, 1.3 billion non-Arab Africans, 0.5 billion Bengalis, 0.3 billion Pakistanis and 0.3 billion Bangladeshis. 10 billion avoidable deaths due to global warming this century yields an average annual avoidable death rate this century of 100 million per year, with this carnage being largely restricted to impoverished countries of the South [9]. Professor Stephen Hawking has repeatedly stated (2007 to 2018): “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [82, 83]. Unfortunately, as discussed above in the preamble to this essay, “action now… to prevent further climate change” is simply not going to happen on present disastrous trends [13-27]. In the absence of requisite climate action in this still male-dominated world, three quarters of the predicted 10 billion climate genocide deaths this century will be of women and children.

Final comments.

International Women’s Day has seen highly praiseworthy actions and demonstrations around the world for women’s rights (most glaringly absent in Islamofascist, climate criminal and war criminal Saudi Arabia) , gender equity and cessation of violence against women. However the Elephant in the Room that has been ignored (and is remorselessly ignored every day of the year in the obscenely wealthy and resolutely myopic West) is the continuing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 15 million people, 75% women and children, die avoidably from deprivation each year in the impoverished global South. It gets worse – in the absence of requisite urgent action on climate change, there are predicted to be 10 billion deaths this century in a worsening climate genocide and 75% of these deaths will be of women and children. Silence is complicity – please inform everyone you can.

