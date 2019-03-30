This morning light is not enough

For me to wake up

My sleep is not yet over

Do not disturb my dreams

For they are more beautiful

Than your reality

And I do not have to pay for them.

Welcome to the world of free dreams

Take a room in this hotel of free dreams

Order whatever you want

You do not have to pay

No GST and No Swatch Bharat Tax

Welcome my friend

To the world of free dreams

To talk to your friends

And to talk to the dead or living souls

Images without frames

Sound levels as per your choice

You can decide a slow motion or a fast motion

You can decide the tone of colours and brightness

If you know how to dream!

But once you wake up

Nothing is free !

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist