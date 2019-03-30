This morning light is not enough
For me to wake up
My sleep is not yet over
Do not disturb my dreams
For they are more beautiful
Than your reality
And I do not have to pay for them.
Welcome to the world of free dreams
Take a room in this hotel of free dreams
Order whatever you want
You do not have to pay
No GST and No Swatch Bharat Tax
Welcome my friend
To the world of free dreams
To talk to your friends
And to talk to the dead or living souls
Images without frames
Sound levels as per your choice
You can decide a slow motion or a fast motion
You can decide the tone of colours and brightness
If you know how to dream!
But once you wake up
Nothing is free !
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist
