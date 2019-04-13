Craven US Lackey Australia Betrays Australian & World Hero Julian Assange & Free Journalism

After 7 years of miserable existence as an asylum seeker under Ecuadorean protection and as an Ecuadorean citizen in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, the founder of WikiLeaks and arguably the world’s most famous journalist, Australian Julian Assange, has been dragged out by British police, has been convicted of the asserted crime of violating bail conditions, and faces extradition to the US that has just revealed hacking charges meaning up to 5 years in a US prison, with adumbrated espionage charges carrying the death penalty. This Australian hero and World hero who has exposed US war crimes has been utterly betrayed by the cowardly, contemptible and US lackey Australian Coalition Government and Labor Opposition.

In 2010 WikiLeaks hit the Mainstream headlines when it published a series of leaks provided by Bradley Manning (now Chelsea Manning), including the Collateral Murder video, the Afghanistan war logs, the Iraq war logs (October 2010), and CableGate (November 2010). The war criminal and endlessly subverting Americans went ballistic over the release of a mountain of documents revealing their perfidy, with some saying that Julian Assange should be extra-judicially killed by the CIA. Facing adumbrated but not actually realized charges from a contemptibly US-complicit Sweden, Assange moved to the UK from Sweden, but successfully sought asylum in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London from fears of extradition to the US and a possible death penalty [1]. In 2016 during the US presidential campaign, WikiLeaks revealed e-mails sent and received by Hillary Clinton via her private e-mail server, with this arguably having a big impact on the election outcome [1].

Julian Assange and WikiLeaks revelations about Australia.

Julian Assange is an Australian and a number of the WikiLeaks leaks referred to Australia. Thus Australians learned from WikiLeaks of leading Australian politicians who were US “assets” giving inside information to the Americans, that a leading Australian politician in conversation with war criminal Hillary Clinton had suggested war if China didn’t play ball, and that another leading Australian politician had offered the Americans Australian forces in that insane eventuality. Indeed in response to these alarming revelations, former Australian PM Malcolm Fraser (1975-1983) went public and declared that Australia must distance itself from the American Empire: “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia … We now know that Australian ministers or prime ministers have given commitments to the US that have been secretly withheld, probably from their own government and certainly from the Parliament… A war over Taiwan would be an absurdity. The idea that we should participate in such a conflict is unconscionable and totally contrary to Australia’s interests and indeed to Australian security… The US President cannot go to war unless both houses of Congress have passed an appropriate resolution under their war powers. It is time Australia adopted the same practice” [2].

Of course Australians didn’t need WikiLeaks to know that leading Australian public figures were US “assets”. In 1975 I read Philip Agee’s “Inside the Company. CIA Diary” that recounted how the Americans ran terrorist gangs that bombed Catholic cathedrals so that the Socialists would be blamed, and collaborated in the torture and killing of Latin Americans it didn’t like. However as an Australian I was fascinated to read of how the author had to “massage” leading Ecuadorean public figures (and their wives and mistresses) and it became quite obvious to me which major Australian figures were US “assets”. Of these, because of draconian Australian libel laws, the only one to have been “outed” so far has been the late Sir John Kerr, a contemptible CIA “asset” who was a key figure in the 1975 CIA-backed Coup that removed the reformist and twice-elected Whitlam Labor Government from office [3].

However one can only judge them by their words and deeds. As that wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus stated: “Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit… For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned” (Matthews, Chapter 12, verses 33 and 37) [4]. There is massive US, UK and Zionist perversion and subversion of Australia. Thus on 24 June 2010 the popular Rudd Labor Government was removed in an overnight US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup [5, 6]. Former Labor Leader Mark Latham, (now disgracefully a member of the One Nation Party) was defeated in the 2004 Federal elections after promising to bring the Australian forces back from Iraq “by Christmas” , this inviting damaging public intervention by the US Ambassador Thomas Schieffer (Schiefferbrains in Latham’s memoire) [7]. And of course, 70% of the Australian city daily newspaper readership has been secured by the media empire of the extreme right wing and salivatingly pro-Zionist US media mogul and US citizen Rupert Murdoch [8]

Australian Mainstream media are cowardly, degenerate and mendacious, endlessly dancing to the tune of the Americans, British and genocidally racist Zionists. Even Australia’s ABC (the more “intellectual”, less crudely populist, taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) has an appalling record of lying by omission that it hides under a veneer of political correctness, century-old jingoism, and puerile, “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi oi” sporting nationalism [9]. The Liberal Party-National Party Coalition (presently mis-ruling Australia) has supported all post-1950 US Asian wars , conflicts associated with 50 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [10]. The cowardly Labor Party is endlessly “wedged” into silence or acquiescence by the Coalition over war, the US , security, intelligence, terrorism, and Apartheid Israel.

Thus this week a smart, articulate and humane Labor candidate and former Federal Labor Minister, lawyer Melissa Parke, evidently felt obliged to step down as a candidate in the forthcoming Federal elections for simply stating the patent truth that Apartheid Israel’s treatment of Palestinians was “worse than the South African system of apartheid” [11]. Israeli Apartheid is indeed far, far worse than that in Apartheid South Africa. – a view held by numerous Jewish and non-Jewish anti-Apartheid activists who object to the ongoing Palestinian Genocide [10-21]. Thus this century Apartheid has violently killed an average of 550 Palestinians every year with another 4,200 dying annually from imposed egregious deprivation [22], whereas in the Sharpeville Massacre Apartheid South Africa killed 69 Africans. [23]. Melissa Parke : “I’ve had 20 years’ experience in international relations and law including living and working in the Middle East. My views are well known. But I don’t want them to be a running distraction from electing a Labor government which will take urgent and strong action on climate change” [9]. Cowardly, look-the-other-way Lib-Lab Australia ignores massive American, British and Israeli subversion of Australia while engaging in anti-Arab anti-Semitism, Islamophobia [24], Sinophobia [25] and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitism (by falsely conflating the actions of Apartheid Israel with all Jews, including decent, anti-racist Jewish Australians with an unambiguous allegiance to Australia [12]. Apartheid Israel and its traitorous supporters are a huge threat to Australia and its institutions [26-28].

WikiLeaks gave further documentary corroboration of what we already knew about immense American mendacity, subversion and serial war criminality.

The WikiLeaks leaks simply confirmed via secret documents what the world already knew or could find out with a few mouse clicks – that a mendacious, genocidally racist and serial war criminal American Empire has invaded 72 countries (52 since WW2), [29], has 800 military bases in 70 countries [30], subverts and perverts every country on earth [31, 32], and since WW2 has overthrown the governments of 67 countries, half of them democratically elected [32, 33] (US-threatened Venezuela may be the 68th)

Iraqi avoidable deaths from deprivation under Sanctions and Occupation have totalled 2.9 million and violent deaths 1.7 million (1990-2011). Iraqi avoidable deaths from deprivation have totalled 9 million since the British invasion in 1914 [34, 35]. Afghan avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 5.6 million and violent deaths possibly 1.4 million (2001-2015) [35, 36]. The hugely wealthy Occupiers are grossly violating the UN Genocide Convention [37] and Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War which unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide its Subjects with life-preserving food and medical requisites ”to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [38, 39] . 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or avoidably from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity (3,000 deaths) [40, 41]. The horrendous, WikiLeaks-revealed massacre of a dozen Iraqi civilians by a US Apache helicopter crew was a tiny part of an overall horrendous carnage that remorselessly ignored by Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted and perverted Mainstream media.

Cowardly, US lackey Lib-Lab Australia has utterly betrayed Julian Assange, journalists and free speech.

In response to Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuadorean Embassy, there has been stunning disregard and disingenuousness from the major Australian political parties, the presently ruling Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the Labour Party Opposition, these being collectively known as the Lib-Labs. Some responses from key, Assange-betraying Lib-Labs are set out below – they are one in refusing to condemn the 7 year maltreatment, recent arrest and looming extradition of Julian Assange.

Scott Morrison (Leader of the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Australian PM) on minmal Australian support and likely Assange extradition to the US (12 April 2019): “He’ll get that consular assistance as you’d expect him to, but he will have to make his way through whatever comes his way in terms of the justice system there. He won’t be getting any special treatment from Australia, he’ll be getting the same treatment that any other Australian would get…When Australians travel overseas and the find themselves in difficulties with the law, they face the judicial systems of those countries. It doesn’t matter what particular crime it is that they’re alleged to have committed, that’s the way the system works” [42].

Bill Shorten (Leader of the Labor Opposition on minimal Australian support and likely extradition to the US (12 April 2019): “I think he should receive consular assistance, beyond that I don’t know all the facts of the matter. He should deserve the ability to be represented in court which he will be” [42].

Marise Payne (Australian Foreign Minister) on detention of Assange (21 February 2019): “We don’t necessarily agree with the premise inherent in your question. We do continue to offer him consular support, as I have just indicated. We are not in a position to interfere in his legal matters in the United Kingdom or elsewhere” [43].

Marise Payne (Australian Foreign Minister) on UK detention of Julian Assange (11April 2019): “Statement on Mr Julian Assange. I am aware Mr Julian Assange was arrested by the London Metropolitan Police Service at the Embassy of Ecuador on 11 April on a warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrates Court on 12 June 2012 for failure to surrender to the Court. Mr Assange will continue to receive the usual consular support from the Australian Government. Consular officers will seek to visit Mr Assange at his place of detention. I am confident, as the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt publicly confirmed in July 2018, that Mr Assange will receive due process in the legal proceedings he faces in the United Kingdom. As the matter is the subject of law enforcement and legal proceedings we will not provide ongoing comment” [44].

Marise Payne (Australian Foreign Minister) (12 April 2019): “ The extradition process itself is a matter between the United States and the United Kingdom, but we have also been provided with that advice from the UK… Australia … is completely opposed to the death penalty and that is a bipartisan position and one which we have continued to advocate” [45] {the US has the death penalty].

Penny Wong (Labor Senator and Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs) (12 April 2019): “There are legal proceedings underway in the UK. Obviously, there are matters there which will be dealt with by the appropriate legal processes. As an Australian citizen, he’s entitled to that consular support” [46].

Tanya Plibersek (Deputy Leader of the Opposition) on the arrest of Julian Assange (12 April 2019): “What happens to him is a matter for the British legal system now, it’s not a matter for the Australian legal system. He should get the same consular assistance as any Australian who gets in trouble overseas” [47].

British and American governments’ condemnation of Julian Assange.

Leading neoliberal UK and US politicians have variously condemned Julian Assange. Donald Trump’s comments were vacuous, non-supportive and non-condemnatory

Theresa May (UK PM) on the arrest of Julian Assange (11 April 2019): “I am sure that the whole House will welcome the news this morning that the Metropolitan Police have arrested Julian Assange for breach of bail, after nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy…. This goes to show that in the United Kingdom, no one is above the law” [48].

Jeremy Hunt (UK Foreign Secretary) on the arrest of Julian Assange (11 April 2019): “Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years. Thank you Ecuador and President Lenin Moreno for your cooperation with the Foreign Office to ensure Assange faces justice” [48].

Hillary Clinton (former US presidential candidate) (13 April 2019): “I think it is clear from the indictment that came out it’s not about punishing journalism… [issue] about assisting the hacking of a military computer to steal information from the United States government… Look, I’ll wait and see what happens with the charges and how it proceeds, but he skipped bail in the UK. The bottom line is he has to answer for what he has done, at least as it’s been charged… I do think it’s a little ironic that [Assange] may be the only foreigner that this administration would welcome to the United States” [49].

Donald Trump (president of the US) (11 April 2019): “It’s not my thing. I know there is something having to do with Julian Assange. I’ve been seeing what’s happened with Assange… I know nothing really about him. It’s not my deal in life” [50]. Donald Trump had much earlier stated “I love WikiLeaks” [49].

Mike Pence (US Vice-President) (13 April 2019): “[Trump’s prior “I love WikiLeaks” comments] in no way an endorsement of an organization that we now understand was involved in disseminating classified information by the United States of America. The justice department is now seeking extradition and we’re going to bring Julian Assange to justice.. [Assange’s work with Manning was] one of the greatest compromises of classified information in American history” [49].

Decent, Assange-supporting comments from some Green Left politicians .

Dr Di Natale (Senator and Leader of the Australian Greens) spoke out for Julian Assange (12 April 2019): “Regardless of what you think about Assange as an individual, he is facing extradition to the US on charges relating to his work to shine light on potential war crimes – an act that won him Australia’s highest honour for journalism [Walkley Award]. Seeking to punish Assange for exposing evidence of US atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan would put a chilling effect on moves towards open and more transparent democracy. This is not a simple case of someone breaking local laws while overseas. If extradited to the United States, Assange will be on trial for alleged crimes he committed while not even in the country. Foreign nations must not be able to extradite and charge journalists who have exposed their wrongdoing. It sets a terrible precedent and would be a disaster for the free press. I call on the Foreign Minister [Marise Payne] to make the most of our so-called special relationship with the United States to ensure that Assange is not extradited to the US. It’s time the ALP [Australian Labor Party] showed some courage and stood up for a more open and transparent democracy instead of again falling into line behind the Coalition” [51].

Socialist Equity Party (SEP) Australia supported Julian Assange (11 April 2019): “The Socialist Equality Party (Australia) emphatically condemns the decision of the Ecuadorian government to end the political asylum granted to Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, literally opening the door for British police to arrest him. The UK is holding Assange on trumped-up bail charges, and on an extradition request from the Trump administration, which is seeking to prosecute him for his role in Wikileaks’ lawful publishing activities. The claim by Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno that Assange had repeatedly violated “international conventions and daily-life protocols” is a transparent lie. The decision to hand over Assange to British authorities, paving the way for his extradition to the US, is a fundamental breach of international law and democratic rights. Moreno and his government stand condemned before history as stooges of US and British imperialism. Assange is now in grave danger. The Trump administration is pressing for his extradition to the US, where he will be indicted on fabricated charges and face a heavy jail term or even the death penalty. Assange’s only “crime” has been to expose to the world the war crimes and diplomatic intrigues of US imperialism. The US is at the centre of a vast international conspiracy to silence Assange and Wikileaks. The fact that Washington has expended enormous resources to lay its hands on one individual is a warning that it is not just hell-bent on exacting revenge, but is seeking to suppress any independent voice as it prepares new crimes”.

Jill Stein ( American Greens candidate for US presidency in 2012 and 2016) (11 April 2019): “Arresting Julian Assange for publishing is an attack on fundamental press freedom that democracy depends on. Like Chelsea Manning, US empire wants to imprison him for the “crime” of revealing what our government is doing. All who support democracy must resist!” [53].

Jeremy Corbyn (Leader of the British Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition) (11 April 2019): “The extradition of Julian Assange to the US for exposing evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan should be opposed by the British government” [54].

Other Assange-supporting comments.

Christine Assange (Julian Assange’s mother) responding to UK PM over Julian Assange’s arrest (11 April 2019): “Theresa May trying to divert attention away from her Brexit dog’s breakfast by cheering on the thuggish, brutal, unlawful arrest of my courageous, tortured multi-award winning journalist son Julian… My son is sick & in pain from Human Rights abuses inflicted by UK Govt for 6 YEARS. And their refusal to allow him proper medical care for 3 yrs! According to examining doctors he needs to be in a hospital NOT dragged by police & thrown into prison” [55].

Jennifer Robinson (one of Julian Assange’s lawyers) (12 April 2019): “It is time for the Australian government to step up and do what it should have done in 2010 when we asked them to do the first time, which is to reach out to the United States, our ally and ask this prosecution be closed. This is a matter of free speech. It is an Australian citizen who faces years, potentially decades or life in prison for having published material that the Walkley Awards gave him the most outstanding contribution to Australian journalism for” [56].

John Pilger (famed expatriate Australian journalist ) (11 April 2019): “The action of the British police in literally dragging Julian Assange from the Ecuadorean embassy and the smashing of international law by the Ecuadorean regime in permitting this barbarity are crimes against the most basic natural justice. This is a warning to all journalists” [57].

Kristinn Hrafnsson (WikiLeaks editor) (11 April 2019): “Anyone who wants the press to be free should consider the implications of this case. If they will extradite a journalist to the US, then no journalist will be safe. There is no assurance that there won’t be additional charges when he is on US soil” [58].

Rafael Correa (Moreno’s predecessor as President of Ecuador and who first granted Assange asylum) (11 April 2019): “[Moreno is] the greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history” [58].

Mads Andenas (a former rapporteur of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention)( 11 April 2019): “The UK should release Assange. They have no legal grounds for holding him that will stand up to international scrutiny. The UN did already in 2015 hold that the UK authorities had a duty to release him and grant him free movement. There have been serious flaws in the process against Mr Assange, both in Sweden and in the UK” [58].

Geoffrey Robertson QC (one of Julian Assange’s lawyers ) (11 April 2019): “[A] Breach of international law. Ecuador will be blackballed from international society for doing this. You can’t give someone asylum for seven years and then hand them over, which is what Ecuador has done” [58].

Nina Cross (UK writer and activist)( 11 April 2019): “I think it’s a disgrace. The British government is complicit in shutting down press freedom. This isn’t just about Julian Assange, this is about WikiLeaks, this is about Chelsea Manning. It’s the press, the publishers, the whistleblowers the essential freedom for all of those to expose corruption” [58].

Peter Tatchell (UK human rights activist) (11 April 2019): “The decision of the Ecuadorean government to hand over Assange to the UK police is a clear violation of his Ecuadorean citizenship and asylum rights. The British government should refuse to do the bidding of the Trump administration. It should give public assurances that Assange will not be handed over the US authorities” [58].

Nils Melzer ( UN Special Rapporteur on torture) re likely Assange arrest (6 April 2019): “[Ecuador should] abstain from expelling Mr. Assange … or from otherwise ceasing or suspending his political asylum… likely to be arrested by British authorities and extradited to the United States. Such a response could expose him to a real risk of serious violations of his human rights, including his freedom of expression, his right to a fair trial and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” [59].

Julian Burnside QC (famous Australian human rights lawyer (13 July 2018): “Julian Assange is an Australian. He is in trouble overseas. He needs the Australian government’s help. For six years he has been virtually a prisoner in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. The reason he is there is because he is the founder and editor of WikiLeaks, which published evidence of war crimes leaked by an American soldier, Bradley (later Chelsea) Manning as a matter of conscience. WikiLeaks has since revealed the secrets of the world’s unaccountable forces. This Australian has provided an historic public service.The Americans have made it clear from the start that they want to get Assange, who has good reason to fear he will be mistreated the way Chelsea Manning was…In an era of diminishing rights, of widespread insecurity and injustice, it is time to recognise one who has stood against the tide. Julian Assange needs our help, urgently. The Government should give it without delay” [60].

Massimo Moratti (Amnesty International Europe spokesman) on extradition of Julian Assange to America (12 April 2019): “[May involve] detention conditions that would violate the absolute prohibition of torture… We urge the UK authorities to comply with the assurances provided to Ecuador that he would not be sent anywhere he could face the death penalty, torture or other ill-treatment” [61].

Final comments.

Julian Assange is an Australian hero, a World hero and a prize-winning journalist for revealing the crimes and machinations of the evil American Empire. Decent people around the world will ignore the rotten maneuverings of the UK, Swedish and US authorities , will continue to demand “Free Julian Assange” and indeed continue to demand war crimes trials for the Genocide Convention- violating and Geneva Convention-violating war criminals that Julian Assange and others have exposed. The 2005 Nobel Laureate for Literature, anti-racist Jewish British playwright Harold Pinter, in his Nobel Prize Acceptance Speech stated: “We have brought torture, cluster bombs, depleted uranium, innumerable acts of random murder, misery, degradation and death to the Iraqi people and call it ‘bringing freedom and democracy to the Middle East’. How many people do you have to kill before you qualify to be described as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One hundred thousand? More than enough, I would have thought. Therefore it is just that Bush and Blair be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice” [62]. The 4.6 million Iraqis killed by violence or imposed deprivation under Sanctions and Occupation? The 32 million Muslims killed by violence or imposed deprivation in the post-9-11 US War on Muslims? More than enough, I would have thought. Humanitarian Julian Assange should be freed but it is his vile US Alliance persecutors who need to be arraigned, tried and punished for horrendous crimes against Humanity.

