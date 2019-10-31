Empire of the Overlord

Children in unison rise

Crying for the ultimate reprise.

Bus fares hike

Water jets strike

Murderers walk free

The land is no longer safe

Asperger bound

The world round

Children protest

In anger and unrest

Where do they stand?

Why have they become the voice of

The angry clans?

Why is it they scream

In angst against the regime?

Why is it they burn?

Why is it they turn?

Why is it they beat

A policeman on the street?

Where are the days

When children played with sunshine and laughter?

Butterflies flutter near the green riverside.

Hopscotch. Hop, hop and stop!

Where is the song on the young man’s lip?

Where is the hope in their heart of eternal youth?

Why is it they step on their graves

Like old men with hopeless glass torn eyes?

Torn — broken by vassals of angry putrid protest

Stale with anger, bloody with hate —

Will the Overlords

Lead them to Childhood’s End?

Free of

Love

Free of

Happiness

Free of

Innocence

Future? Will there be a future?

Freed of all material existence

Part of the Overmind that hovers in the darkness of space.

All laughter ends.

Again, I ask you — Arthur C Clarke — will there be a future?

Mitali Chakravarty’s poetry has been published online and as part of two anthologies, In Reverie (2016) and An Anthology of Indian Poetry in English (1984). She has published a humorous book of essays on living in China where she spent eight years, In the Land of Dragons (2014); translated a short story, ‘Full Circle’, by the erstwhile Nabendu Ghosh, a Bengali writer and Bollywood scriptwriter, which was published in a collection called That Bird Called Happiness (2018). She had numerous bylines in The Times of India, The Hindustan Times and The Statesman in the 1980s up to 1992 and more recently online on Kitaab.org, Countercurrent, Modern Literature and The Daily Star (Bangladesh). This April, she joined kitaab.org as the editor. She blogs at 432m.wordpress.com.

