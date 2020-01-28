Srinagar hunches like a wild cat!!

Hail you ruler!

In my country,in my land,

Alms were distributed to us as beggars received,

Food,clothes,livelihood and the most desired freedom,

You rewarded us with very little

on which we may just survive,

Here mosques full of dust and nobody enters in namaz,

our land was a tulip bed, you deliberately turned into debris!!

The whole planet watching us,

We’re beaten, we’re soaked in blood,

locked up for a decade, in our home, our sufferings are shown to the whole world..

Here morons kept us confined since so many months ,we’re detached from the mass,

Nobody cared,while our brothers and mothers are suffering..!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir. Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..!! Recently her travelogue on Ladakh- The Forbidden land got much popularity which launched in 18th January 2020…where she vividly described the cold desert of the highest passes and monks..!!

