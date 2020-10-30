Nuclear Terrorism: US & Israeli Lackey Australia To Violate Treaty On Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The 24 October ratification by a 50th state, Honduras, of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) means that it will take effect from 22 January 2021, from which time the 9 nuclear terrorist states and 32 complicit states will be grossly violating International Law. The US lackey, fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and pro-nuclear terrorism Coalition Government of Australia intends to grossly violate the TPNW and will thus invite global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

Jennifer Knox (a Research and Policy Analyst for the Global Security Program of the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)) has summarized the world-changing and possibly world-saving TPNW development (2020): “On October 24, Honduras became the 50th state to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons [TPNW], also called the nuclear ban treaty. Ninety days from now, the treaty will enter into force as an instrument of international law. This historic treaty is the first comprehensive prohibition of nuclear weapons, placing them alongside biological weapons and chemical weapons as illegitimate tools of war under international law… The treaty prohibits all state parties from developing, testing, producing, acquiring, using, or threatening to use nuclear weapons. State parties are further prohibited from assisting any other state in conducting such activities. The nuclear ban treaty was negotiated by a majority of UN member states and was adopted on July 17, 2017. Many civil society groups also supported the negotiation of the nuclear ban. The most prominent of these groups is the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). ICAN received the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its work on the nuclear ban treaty” [1].

This has been a great development and the culmination of a great effort since 1945 that notably involved my home city of Melbourne, Australia, in which the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was founded in April 2007 . ICAN now has 570 partner organizations in over 100 countries [2, 3].

The TPNW [4, 5] is a powerful instrument of International Law because it not only prohibits nuclear weapons but also prohibits complicit and supportive actions by pro-nuclear terrorism states. Thus there are +13,400 nuclear weapons in the world held by 9 nuclear-armed states (US, Russia, China, France, UK, Pakistan, India, North Korea and Apartheid Israel) that are backed by 32 nuclear-weapon endorsing states [3].

Nuclear weapons represent an existential threat to Humanity and the Biosphere. A nuclear exchange (that could happen by accident at any time) would wipe out most of Humanity (current population about 7.6 billion), successively through the initial instantaneous destruction of cities, subsequent deaths from burns and radiation sickness from radioactive fallout, and finally through a “Nuclear Winter” decimating agriculture, photosynthesis and photosynthate-based life in general. While imposing deadly Sanctions on Iran (that has zero nuclear weapons and repeatedly states that it does not want nuclear weapons and wants a nuclear weapons-free Middle East), the US (about 6,000 nuclear weapons) is boosting its nuclear and conventional forces in Asia and Australia, and continues to pour billions of dollars of military aid into the war criminal, genocidally racist, ethnic cleansing, grossly human rights-abusing, serial war criminal, democracy by genocide and nuclear terrorist rogue state of Apartheid Israel that reportedly has about 90 nuclear weapons [6, 7].

The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons are as follows together with the population of each country: US (5,800-6,185; 331.6 million), Russia (6,372-6,490; 145.0 million), China (300-320; 1,439.3 million), France (290; 65.3 million), UK (200-215; 68.0 million), Pakistan (160; 222.3 million), India (150; 1,384.4 million), Apartheid Israel (90; Jewish Israeli population 6.7 million), and North Korea (30-40; 25.8 million) [6].

A possible measure of the relative moral depravity of the nuclear terrorist states is the ratio of “number of nuclear weapons” to “population in millions” : Russia (44.4), US (18.1), Apartheid Israel Jewish population (13.4), France (4.4), UK (3.1), North Korea (1.4), Pakistan (0.7), China (0.2), and India (0.1).

ICAN: “The truth about nuclear weapons: catastrophic harm, existential threat. Nuclear weapons are the most inhumane and indiscriminate weapons ever created. They violate international law, cause severe environmental damage, undermine national and global security, and divert vast public resources away from meeting human needs. They must be eliminated urgently” [3].

Famed physicist Professor Stephen Hawking has succinctly summarized the existential threat from nuclear weapons and man-made climate change in addressing the question “Will we survive on Earth?”(2018): “In January 2018, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a journal founded by some of the physicists who had worked on the Manhattan Project to produce the first atomic weapons, moved the Doomsday Clock, their measurement of the imminence of catastrophe – military or environmental – facing our planet, forward to two minutes to midnight… In 1947, the clock was set at seven minutes to midnight. It is now closer to Doomsday than at any time since then, save in the early 1950s at the start of the Cold War… We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [8].

(1). The United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons crucially lists prohibited activities:

“Article 1 Prohibitions

(1). Each State Party undertakes never under any circumstances to:

(a). Develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices;

(b). Transfer to any recipient whatsoever nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices or control over such weapons or explosive devices directly or indirectly;

(c). Receive the transfer of or control over nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices directly or indirectly;

(d). Use or threaten to use nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices;

(e). Assist, encourage or induce, in any way, anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Treaty;

(f). Seek or receive any assistance, in any way, from anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Treaty;

(g). Allow any stationing, installation or deployment of any nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices in its territory or at any place under its jurisdiction or control” [4].

From the 22 January 2021 the 9 nuclear terrorist states and the 32 non-nuclear but nuclear terrorism-endorsing states will he grossly violating the United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. My own country, US lackey Australia, is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel, and deliberately intends to violate the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, specifically items (e), (f) and (g) of the Article 1 Prohibitions, as set out below.

(2). Pro-nuclear terrorism Coalition-ruled Australia intends to knowingly and deliberately violate the United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The utterly reprehensible anti-TPNW position of the US lackey, nuclear terrorist Coalition Australian Government has been articulated by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT): “What is the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)? The major international treaty on nuclear weapons. This provides enduring benefits in curtailing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, advancing nuclear disarmament and underpinning the right of all nations to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Over 190 states are party to this cornerstone treaty, which has been in place for nearly half a century… What is Australia’s view of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (ban treaty)? Australia does not support the “ban treaty” which we believe would not eliminate a single nuclear weapon. Additionally, it creates parallel obligations to the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty], has not engaged any state that possesses nuclear weapons in its negotiations, ignores the realities of the global security environment, has weaker safeguards provisions than the existing NPT framework, and it would be inconsistent with our US alliance obligations. The ban treaty has yet to enter into force” [9].

(3). Decent Australians support ratification of the United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

In stark contrast to the indecent Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government’s pro-nuclear terrorism position, civilized Australians support ratification of the United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, as exampled below.

Anthony Albanese (Labor Leader of the Opposition) (2020): “Labor welcomes the 50th nation ratifying the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons – which will mean it will now come into force. We congratulate International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and advocates for the significant milestone. The ambition of a world free of nuclear weapons is one that Labor shares. Labor has committed to signing and ratifying the treaty after taking account the need to ensure an effective verification and enforcement architecture, interaction of the Treaty with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and achieving universal support” [10].

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) (2018): “The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) applauds the Australian Labor Party for committing to sign and ratify the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons when in government. The policy commitment took place at the 2018 Labor Conference, where party members voted in favour of MP Anthony Albanese’s resolution setting out that Labor, in government, would sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons” [11].

Marianne Hanson (Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland) writing in “The Interpreter” of the Lowy Institute (2020): “While in the past the spotlight of shame might have been focused only on states such as North Korea and potentially Iran – so called “rogue states” – as distasteful regimes which seek to possess and even use these weapons of mass destruction, the TPNW [Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons] brands all nine nuclear weapon states (the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) as violators of international humanitarian law… For Australia, it is feasible to join the TPNW and still maintain ties to the US, but it will have to renounce any idea of being “protected” by US nuclear weapons. The ANZUS [Australia, New Zealand and US Treaty] alliance can continue, based on the (not inconsiderable) clout of American conventional weapons. Some allies of the US have already signed the TPNW, and people in several NATO states are calling on their governments to sign the treaty, recognising that security does not have to depend on the threat to annihilate millions of people. The issue can no longer be dodged: with the TPNW becoming international law, Australia, like all states which have not yet joined the treaty, will be faced with the choice of either committing to a rules-based order where international law, humanitarianism and respect for the UN prevail, or remaining subservient to an archaic system which threatens massive nuclear destruction” [12].

Australian Greens Peace and Nuclear Disarmament spokesperson, Senator Jordon Steele-John, called for Australian to sign the United Nation Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on the 75th Anniversary of first atomic bombing in Hiroshima (2020): “Each year the anniversary of the devastating events that occurred in Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II should be a time for reflection, remembrance and an acknowledgment of the role that Australian Government’s have played in the nuclear chain. It’s time for Australia to sign the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and commit to their elimination”[13]. The Australian Greens are 100% behind the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

ICAN reporting on the formation of a multi-party Parliamentary Friends of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (June 2020): “ Parliamentary Friends of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was launched via video-conference today, with former US Secretary of Defense William J Perry and the Director of Policy at the Ploughshares Fund, Tom Collina. The new group is a cross-party forum for federal Australian parliamentarians to “meet and interact with nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation advocates on matters relating to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and to discuss ways to ensure the Treaty’s success into the future…The group is co-chaired by Ged Kearney MP (Australian Labor Party), Senator Jordon Steele-John (Australian Greens) and Ken O’Dowd MP (The Nationals), and has 22 members in total from the Australian Labor Party, Australian Greens, the Liberal Party, Centre Alliance, the Nationals as well as independents. At the launch, Mr O’Dowd[Nationals] shared his experience of witnessing firsthand the devastating legacy of nuclear testing in Kazakhstan, and Senator Steele-John [Greens] stated that “the elimination of nuclear weapons is not a policy initiative to strive for but prerequisite of human life on this planet”… Eighty-eight members of the federal Parliament have pledged to work for Australia to sign and ratify the treaty, as well as hundreds of state and territory parliamentarians. While the Australian Government remains opposed to joining the ban treaty, the federal Opposition, the Australian Labor Party, has committed to sign and ratify in government. Support for the treaty is high among the general public at 79% (Ipsos, November 2018) and local councils are joining the call with 27 endorsing the ICAN Cities Appeal” [14].

Dr Tony Bartone (president of the Australian Medical Association) (29 October 2020): “Today is International Human Rights Day, and the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that ‘everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person’. It also marks one year since the Australian-led International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In April 2018, the World Medical Association called on all countries to sign, ratify, and implement the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, based on the devastating long-term health consequences of nuclear weapons. The AMA supports this call, and strongly encourages the Government to sign the Treaty” [15].

The intention of the Australian Labor Party to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons if it gains office is somewhat problematic. After the US CIA-backed removal of the reformist Gough Whitlam Labor Government in the 11 November 1975 Coup [16], Labor pragmatically adopted a policy of “all the way with the USA”, and has slavishly adhered to this craven, despicable and US lackey policy ever since. Philip Agee’s “Inside the Company. CIA Diary” [17] was an insider’s account of US subversion of South American countries. On reading the section about the CIA “running” US “assets” in Ecuador (including leading government and opposition politicians, and trade union leaders) it was obvious who the corresponding Australian “US assets” were, the most obvious being former trade union leader and thence long-term Labor PM Bob Hawke (1983 to 1991). Back in 1982 the respected Labor Premier of Victoria, John Cain, sought to prohibit visits of possibly nuclear-armed US navy vessels to Victoria but was slapped down by the Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Fraser (the beneficiary of the 1975 Coup), who determined that this was a Federal not a State power [18]. In 1984 under “US asset” Labor PM Bob Hawke, Australia cravenly surrendered to US demands that visiting US warships would not have to declare whether or not they carried nuclear weapons [19]. “US asset” Hawke was also evidently complicit in secret US nuclear missile tests in which missiles landed off the Australian coast.

(4). Sanctions must be applied to TPNW-violating nuclear terrorist states and to all States that “ assist” nuclear weapons-possessing countries in their nuclear obscenity.

Well, the Nuclear Weapons Ban has now been achieved, comes into force on 22 January 2021, and from then on all nuclear terrorist states and the non-nuclear states assisting them will be called to account through prosecutions, litigations and Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

(a). “Small” nuclear powers like, Apartheid Israel (Jewish Israeli population 6.7 million) and North Korea (25.8 million), France (population 65.3 million) and the UK (population 68.0 million) are the “low hanging fruit” most likely to be pressured successfully by “carrot or stick” policies, and should be particularly vulnerable to consequent sanctions e.g. Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) that were successfully applied to neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel-backed, neo-Nazi Apartheid South Africa and which are now being applied world-wide to the world’s only remaining Apartheid state, nuclear terrorist, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel. It is intolerable that 6.7 million fanatical and genocidal Zionists should be in possession of 90 nuclear weapons.

(b). Sanctions – such as Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) – should also be applied against the numerous countries that (a) host US bases, (b) host US nuclear weapons, (c) host nuclear-armed warships, or (d) host nuclear terrorism-related communications facilities. NATO countries are clearly complicit in US, UK and French nuclear terrorism, as is non-NATO member but US lackey Australia. Thus when a US nuclear-armed warship is in an Australian port, Australia is effectively hosting US nuclear weapons and making Australia a nuclear target. Australia is deeply complicit in nuclear terrorism by hosting a huge US Marine base in Darwin, hosting nuclear-armed warships in general, and hosting joint US-Australian nuclear terrorism-related communications facilities such as that at Pine Gap in Central Australia (crucial for US nuclear terrorism and electronic spying from Africa to the Pacific) [20] and North West Cape, Western Australia (communications to nuclear armed submarines) [21]. Indeed the US has about 800 military bases that are located in over 70 countries, whereas the UK, France, and Russia have a collective total of only about 30 such foreign-located bases [22].

(c). Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) should also be applied against all the pro-nuclear terrorism countries that refuse to join the present 50 nations who support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW; Nuclear Weapons Ban).

(5). US lackey and pronuclear terrorism Australia will grossly violate the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

Australia under an anti-science, pro-war, pro-nuclear terrorism, US lackey, pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid Coalition Government faces a big reality check on 22 January 2021 as a non-nuclear weapons state that will break International Law by continuing to “assist” nuclear weapons states in their nuclear weapons activities.

(a). Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel. This should attract international calumny because Zionism is genocidal racism, and Nazism without gas chambers. Apartheid Israel is a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights abusing, democracy by genocide, Nazi-style rogue state. However nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel is fervently supported by 100% of Coalition MPs (out of conviction) and perhaps 70% of Labor MPs (mostly out of cowardice rather than conviction, one hopes). Nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel is the lowest of the low hanging nuclear terrorist fruit. The US (population 331.6 million) is a law unto itself but Apartheid Israel (Jewish Israeli population 6.7 million) is vastly more vulnerable to humane global action because of its extreme exceptionalism. If every country in the world was like Apartheid Israel and had 90/6.7million = 13.4 nuclear weapons per million of population, then there would be 102,000 nuclear weapons in the world. In the TPNW-empowered World a pro-Apartheid Australia will discover the cost of supporting a nuclear terrorist Apartheid rogue state. Thus Australia makes donations to Apartheid Israel tax deductible whereas donations to Palestinian orphanages or other charities in the Gaza Concentration Camp could possibly be punished by life imprisonment (pro-Apartheid Israel, state terrorist Australia conveniently classes popular, indigenous national liberation organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah as “terrorists”). Australia is closely connected to nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel through university-based military research [23, 24], and purchase of Israel weapons and control systems that the Israelis boast they have pre-tested on horribly abused Palestinians and on Arabs in general.

(b). Australia is a lavish US ally and has a key role in US nuclear terrorism. Australia plays a key role in US nuclear terrorism via its joint US-Australian electronic monitoring stations at Pine Gap (Northern Territory) and North West Cape (Western Australia).

(c). The US makes Australia a prime nuclear target in any carefully escalating nuclear war. In any tit-for-tat initial nuclear exchange between the US and another country, one supposes that a tit-for-tat nuclear attack on a US city would lead to all-out nuclear war and the end of human civilization. However the victim of a limited US first strike (accidental or on purpose) might choose to respond by destroying an Australian target rather than an American target, and the US might then decide to leave matters there.

(d ). Australia played a key role in UK nuclear terrorism with continuing radioactive pollution concerns. Australia helped the UK test nuclear weapons and develop missile delivery systems in Australia. The UK also deliberately polluted Maralinga in South Australia with deadly plutonium as revealed by Australian journalists Brian Toohey and Ian Anderson [19, 25, 26]. Despite public outcry, the McClelland Royal Commission, and consequent attempted clean-up, radioactive contamination remains as a continuing testament to continuing Australian complicity in UK nuclear terrorism in violation of the TPNW.

(e). Australia is a key member of the US Alliance that includes the nuclear terrorist states of the US, UK, France and Apartheid Israel. Continuing Australian participation in support of military and other strategic activities of any nuclear weapons states will violate International Law as set out in the TPNW. Australia continues to host nuclear-armed warships in its ports, hosts up to 3,000 US Marines in a base in Darwin, and Australia only learned via a US Congress report that the US is planning a huge military port facility in Darwin (the existing port having been long-term leased to China) [27]. Australia sold uranium to the US, UK and France that was later supplied (after refinement) to Apartheid Israel by the US.

(f). Likely border closure sanctions against Australia. The Covid-19 pandemic was largely successfully controlled in Australia, East Asia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific by closure of borders [28]. The precedent has been established and after 22 January 2021 – with the Covid-19 pandemic very likely still out of control in North America, Latin America, Africa, and South Asia – border closure with Australia for violation of the TPNW is a possible avenue of action by decent, pro-humanity countries.

(g). Australian strategists are adumbrating Australia hosting nuclear missiles and acquiring nuclear weapons. The serial war criminal US has surrounded China with a ring of steel, and is ramping up threats to China, including threats from nuclear missiles [29]. Professor Hugh White, a leading expert on strategic matters, and others have raised the matters of Australia hosting US nuclear-armed missiles targeting China, and indeed of Australia acquiring its own nuclear weapons [29-32]. For an expert and humane critique see [33].The TPNW will make such obscene regressions illegal under International Law.

(h). Australia is a major uranium exporter but “military” and “peaceful” uses cannot be disentangled. Australia is a major uranium exporter but in a warehouse containing Australian yellow cake there is no difference between that for “military” and that for “peaceful” uses except for any destination label on the drum. Australian uranium exports inevitably contributed to US, UK, French and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism. Thus Australian scholar Evan Jones:“ Over 75% of [French] domestic electricity consumption comes from nuclear power. This dominance is the product of a strategic move in the 1970s; the oil shock had compounded France’s long term (and continuing) dependence on oil imports. But nuclear energy is also the child of France’s force de frappe – in the context of the Cold War, how could one be a great nation without nuclear weaponry?” [34]. Indeed I recall a report of a visiting French leader inadvertently (in French) praising Australian collaboration in the development of the French force de frappe (the French nuclear weapons arsenal). The US and France were both involved in the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Apartheid Israel, and Australia is second only to America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel.

(i). Australian Government-compliant subversion of Australia by nuclear terrorist rogue states. Australian complicity in US, UK, and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism is underscored by subversion of Australia by these nuclear terrorist states. This massive and dangerous subversion is aided by the extraordinary cowardice, immorality, treason and mendacity of Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes in US lackey and Zionist-subverted Australia. Numerous examples can be given. Thus the US and UK were involved in the 1975 Coup that removed the Whitlam Labor Government, with Australian involvement in US nuclear terrorism via Pine Gap being a major covert issue [16, 19]. 35 years later the popularly elected Australian Labor PM, Kevin Rudd, was removed in a US-approved, mining corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup as attested by several anti-racist Jewish Australia writers but resolutely white-washed by the Mainstream [35-37]. Australian Mainstream media are heavily dominated by the pro-nuclear terrorism Murdoch media empire that has captured 70% of the daily newspaper readership. Post-9/11, Australians have been subject to massive government surveillance and the US shares a huge volume of raw intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel [38]. Apartheid Israel and its traitorous Zionist agents have comprehensively perverted and subverted Australians and Australian institutions. Apartheid Israel has been involved in kidnapping, falsely imprisoning, robbing, torturing, wounding, shooting, bombing, killing, perverting, subverting, compromising, intimidating, censoring, defaming and deceiving Australians, but successive traitorous and cowardly Australian Governments (whether Labor or Coalition) mostly look the other way [39-42]. Indeed there is presently massive US-inspired Sinophobic hysteria over an asserted “threat” from China but Ali Kazak (former Palestinian Ambassador to Australia) has commented: “Forget China, no country has interfered, spied and endangered Australia’s security, sovereignty and the integrity of its national institutions more than Israel and its powerful lobbyists” [41].

(j). Australia subverts the Pacific for US, UK, French and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism. The UK, US and France have used the Pacific to conduct hundreds of high-yield nuclear tests that have left an appalling legacy of nuclear contamination, morbidity and mortality. This led to massive Indigenous Pacific opposition to such tests led by New Zealand, and demands for a nuclear weapons-free Pacific. However the nuclear terrorist states variously hit back. New Zealand was punished by being expelled from the ANZUS Treaty for objecting to nuclear-armed warships in its ports, and French state terrorists sank the Greenpeace “Rainbow Warrior” ship in the port of Auckland, killing a photographer. Fiji was punished by the overthrow of the multiracial Fiji Labor Government led by Dr Timoci Bavadra in a variously US-, UK- , Australia- and Apartheid Israel-complicit Coup in 1987 [43, 44]. Indeed that Coup was followed by a further Coup in 1987, the 2000 Coup led by an Australian George Speight, and a 2006 Coup by the Fiji Army against corruption and racism of the former Coup plotters. William Blum in “Rogue State” attributes the 1987 Fiji Coup to the US [44]. US lackey Australia as US Deputy Sheriff in the South Pacific had to be involved (it crucially and coincidentally invited the exemplary Fiji Army Commander in Chief to Australia for the time during which his insubordinate and criminal subordinates took advantage of his absence and staged the Coup). Anecdotally, Apartheid Israel may have supplied weapons for the 1987 Coup smuggled into Fiji disguised as agricultural piping. In the 2000 Coup Apartheid Israel supplied weapons to the Coup plotters as revealed in a subsequent trial of a Coup plotter as reported by Radio New Zealand [45, 46]. Famed physicist Professor Stephen Hawking: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [8]. Pacific Island states are existentially threated by both nuclear weapons and climate change. Pro-nuclear terrorism Australia has massively contributed to the nuclear threat, and as a leading climate criminal country threatens the Pacific Islands with Climate Genocide [47-49].

Final comments.

Writing on 11 August, 2014 in Countercurrents I stated: “Our world is acutely threatened by nuclear weapons, poverty and man climate change. A comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Ban is needed to avoid an accidental full-scale nuclear catastrophe and a consequent Nuclear Winter that will wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere. Every person must stand up for Humanity and the Biosphere in the One Percenter War on Terra. This week saw the 69th anniversary of the war criminal American nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 August and 9 August, respectively, in 1945. The previous week saw the death at 93 of the last crew member of the US bomber Enola Gay that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. In America ‘s war criminal nuclear bombing of Japan up to 166,000 were killed in Hiroshima and up to 80,000 perished in Nagasaki . These utterly unjustified, war criminal attacks were militarily unnecessary, evidently simply “proof of principle”, and strategically a US warning to other nations (notably the USSR) of America’s ability, preparedness and resolve to repeatedly commit mass murder… ” [50].

Six years later that sort of moral indignation is now backed up by the authority of International Law with the 50th ratification of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). From 22 January 2021 all nuclear terrorist states and all non-nuclear states supporting their nuclear terrorism will be in gross violation of International Law. Affected non-nuclear states from nuclear waste contaminated Pacific Island nations such as Kiribati to nuclear holocaust-threatened Iran will be empowered to take action under International Law against nuclear terrorist states by Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), border closures, tariffs against nuclear terrorist states, International Criminal Court prosecutions and International Court of Justice litigations.

The atomic bombing of Japan 75 years ago involved the intentional selective mass murder of Japanese civilians (genocide [52, 53]), of women (femicide, gendercide), children (paedocide) and the elderly (gerocide) [28]. However a nuclear exchange and consequent “nuclear winter” will involve mass loss of species (speciescide), and of ecosystems (ecocide) leading to death of most life (omnicide) and death of most of the living planet (terracide). If you and your children and grandchildren magically survive the nuclear holocaust and the subsequent nuclear winter, your descendants may well ask you “What did you do in the War on Terra?” Decent people are obliged to (a) inform everyone they can , and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all nuclear terrorist countries and the non-nuclear countries supporting nuclear terrorism. Indeed such Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions should be applied to all people, politicians, parties, countries, collectives and corporations supporting nuclear terrorism.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003).

