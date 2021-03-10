Left and Right.
The witch finder’s army
hunts each night.
In stealth, the army seeps
prowls, creeps under
floorboards. The army,
hooded and masked,
takes tiny ants to task
when they bite. Each
bite costs the ant its
Life. The witch finder’s
army parades, drills.
You better take sides.
If you are not Left or Right,
you are liable to be killed
in the fight. You need to
Belong. Then you can do
no wrong. But if you stay
Unaligned, you are a
threat. A scourge, to be
renounced. Inconvenient.
The Left and Right will
exterminate, with the ants, all
those who don’t take a stand.
Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the editor of Borderless Journal.
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX