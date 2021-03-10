The Witch Finder’s Army

in Arts/Literature by March 10, 2021

Left and Right.

The witch finder’s army

hunts each night.

In stealth, the army seeps

 

prowls, creeps under

floorboards. The army,

hooded and masked,

takes tiny ants to task

 

when they bite. Each

bite costs the ant its

Life. The witch finder’s

army parades, drills.

 

You better take sides.

If you are not Left or Right,

you are liable to be killed

in the fight. You need to

 

Belong. Then you can do

no wrong. But if you stay

Unaligned, you are a

threat. A scourge, to be

 

renounced. Inconvenient.

The Left and Right will

exterminate, with the ants, all

those who don’t take a stand.

 

Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the editor of Borderless Journal.

