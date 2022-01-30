Vienna, Austria: If there would be a Nobel Prize for negative innovations Pres. Biden and His Secy. of State Blinken would stand foremost qualified. Since the beginning of Cold War our world had heard that grand American yarn “Russians are coming”. Excepting for Afghanistan and a very short stay in Syria to break ISIS backbone, which they efficiently did, Russians were hardly seen anywhere in post-WWII period, but Uncle Sam’s troops and his Pentagon agents messed around in most countries of our Globe, excluding Russia, China & North Korea, earning even a label “Ugly American”. Now, it seems, this duo Biden-Blinken is harping on World War III melody, much against U.S. heritage & political tradition, as the historian Anton Chaitkin pin-pointed in his recent book and a summary published in Pressenza a few days ago. (https://www.pressenza.com/2022/01/the-u-s-betrays-its-heritage-by-threatening-world-war-iii-against-russia-and-china/). Now it seems, Biden & Co recognised its folly and begun back-tracking on that wicked tale.

The Truth, as much as the Sun, shines from the East always, this time from the Presidential Chair in Ukraine, not from Moscow or Oval Office, is from Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky upset by the U.S. and British diplomats’ choreographed departure, showered with a cold “left-alone” shudder, Zelensky even accepted an invitation from Putin for talks: “I’m not afraid of any format of the meeting, bilateral, OK, I don’t care, I’m ready. … I do support serious dialogue.” Zelensky called it ‘dangerous but ambiguous,’ and “it is not certain that an attack will take place,” CNN reported, urging Biden to “calm down the messaging.”

“There is no reason for panic,” this last Monday as RT (Russia Today television) reported. He pronounced it after an emergency meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). His Prime Minister Denis Shmygal rhymed along, “The key message is not to panic,” NSDC Secretary Alexy Danilov also added, “I ask everyone to be calm.” The fact of the matter is, if there were truly a danger of a Russian invasion Zelensky’s reaction tutored by Ukrainian military would have been panicky, screaming for help. In other words, it was Biden’s White House that created this ugly panic. Oval Office innoculated by a Zionist-wired stupor, as Biden is a confessed Zionist, though externally an avowed Catholic Christian, has turned impervious to fathom the deeper cultural-emotions bonding the Ukrainian and Russian peoples down the centuries, but played subservience to a U.S.-installed megalomaniac demanding his pie wrathfully. Both Russia & Ukraine have been one together for centuries even before Christopher Columbus put his feet on American shore.

Apparently, the U.S. succeeded in creating a psycho-terror by the diplomats’ pull-out en masse, signalling and singing an immediate danger chorus ‘Russians are Coming’,. The non-essential staff the U.S. & U.K. advised to leave was the diplomatic corps and families. Kyiv govt. is singularly hurt because it was its closest friend the U.S. that announced the evacuation first undermining psychologically his govt.’s security confidence. Danilov even reiterated, as according an RT report, that there is no basis for an impending all-out invasion, thus an “active” evacuation concept meaningless.

One wonders whether all this nervous theatrics in hysteria has something to do with a prelude to injecting in hurry American lethal weapons into Ukraine (modern the U.S. claims but weapons possibly outdated and unused stocks left with 100 and odd U.S. hired military contractors), weapons Ukraine’s Nato friends will probably have to pay for as a mark of solidarity.

Pres. Biden is simply serving the Military-Industrial-Complex whose pawns he and Blinken are, following allegedly the interests of corrupt military contractors of White House (WH) who palm their marketing gains’ needs to the president. Accordingly, this is the deep-state that lie actively calm all over, simultaneously well-coordinated, creating wars ad hoc or for the long-run. There is no Christianity or Christian principles or democracy involved, but sheer money and power greed attached and shaped by Uncle Sam’s “enlightened” voluptas (latin for pleasure) for power dominance.

However. the world needs to recognise submerged realities. Smart enough, WH is weighing strategic reduction compromise. Whether the Russian military would accept such is a different matter depending on how much of lies and bluffs are involved in the game-play. Biden & Co. are senile and deaf not to discern that a distant war in Europe cannot be won with a dead powerful Russia with China supportive, and that Nato members will look first at their own survival interests, instead of listening to Biden yarns spurted out from Oval Office. Germany, France, and Poland have already signalled and more Slavic countries will follow through. Ultimately, the U.S. will make an absolute fool of itself with Biden’s exit from power guaranteed in next election.

Most EU diplomats remain in Kyiv (Kiev), the capital and will not follow the footsteps of U.S. and U.K. who apparently are “dramatizing” a situation, confirmed Josep Borrell, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs. Said Borrell to the press, “Certainly no, I do not think there is anything new that can increase the feeling of fear about an immediate attack, no,”

NSDC Secy. Danilov in a BBC interview published this Monday, confessed, The number of Russian troops near the border is “not increasing” . So no need for any panic.

Even the U.S. Pentagon confirmed, “obviously we’re mindful of things that the Russians could do that would potentially give us indications of some sort of imminent incursion.” However, he went on, “we’re not there yet, but we are watching for those indicators very, very closely.” “As of today, we don’t see any grounds for statements about a full-scale offensive on our territory. It’s even physically impossible,” he said on Monday.

Similarly, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, also dismissed the risk of a Russian invasion: “The number of Russian troops amassed along the border of Ukraine … is insufficient for a full-scale offensive along the entire Ukrainian border. They also lack some important military indicators and systems to conduct such a large full-scale offensive.” He concluded: “We can say 100 times a day invasion is imminent, but this doesn’t change the situation on the ground.”

Ukraine Defence Secretary (of NSDC) Danilov added, Kiev was tracking the movement of Russian forces. “As of today, we don’t see any grounds for statements about a full-scale offensive on our territory. It’s even physically impossible,” he said on Monday. Danilov added that Kiev was tracking the movement of Russian forces. “Maybe, [seeing Russian troops] is an oddity to our foreign partners who finally saw that there are Russian forces and they move a certain way,” Danilov said. “Maybe, [seeing Russian troops] is an oddity to our foreign partners who finally saw that there are Russian forces and they move a certain way,” Danilov summarised. His analysis is, Russians have

maneuvers there “all the time,” “This is their territory, they have the right to move left and right there. Is it unpleasant for us? Yes, it’s unpleasant, but it’s not news to us. If this is news to someone in the West, I apologize,” he said. (quoted from RT report. He also opined, “domestic political events” in the West might have contributed to the current situation. Intrestingly Danilov also chipped in to blame Washington Post for this mischief, “the hype about an impending Russian invasion began after the Washington Post “did not take into account” what he actually said in an interview in late October. Nonetheless, he was joyous of receiving Western weaponry as part of “geopolitical process”. The dominant Western press had churned a good lot deliberate misunderstanding on the matter.

Now the Chinese have lanced in, “The US is strategically squeezing China and Russia at the same time. … It is pushing China and Russia together to strike back,” Hu wrote, adding: “But when it comes to resisting a US crackdown, Russia is not alone. Most of the Chinese people will support it and are willing to see the Chinese government assist Russia in this aspect. Because we know well that if Russia is crushed by the US, this will bring no good to China at all.”

Now Russia is not going to sleep.Pl. read, F.M Lavrov added: “As for the menace of sanctions, we told the Americans, also at the presidential level, that … if they are accompanied by a complete blockade of the financial and economic systems controlled by the West, this will be the equivalent of breaking relations” with Russia. He said that the Kremlin would take retaliatory measures if this happened: “These measures can be very different. I will take decisions based on the proposals that our military command will present.”

“Russia is already mounting a highly unusual total mobilization of its navy. Some 140 vessels of all four Russian fleets—the North Fleet, Baltic Sea Fleet, Black Sea Fleet and Pacific Fleet—will join exercises in the Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans and the Mediterranean and Okhotsk seas.” The matter is even uglier: “Ina Holst-Pedersen Kvam of the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy raises that these exercises likely aim to secure stretches of ocean in which Russian ballistic missile submarines can hide. She notes: “It is a fact that in a potential conflict, these submarines will operate from so-called bastions underneath the Arctic Ocean ice, with nuclear attack submarines and other forces as ‘gatekeepers’ to secure the operational freedom of these submarines.”

A Norwegian analysis states on Russia nuclear counter further, “The purpose would be to threaten NATO that Russia has the ability to launch a devastating strategic strike, obliterating the United States and its NATO allies in a hail of nuclear ballistic missiles.

In this context may I quote that famous well-quoted warning of President Dwight Eisenhower of the 1950’s. “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

Senile Biden & His Zionist SoS Blinken are living in an archaic uncivilised illusion of primitive strategies of kindergarten power dominance based on cheat unlimited printed dollar Money Power, all on lies, as Dr. Gideon Polya, a non-Zionist Jewish scientist from Australia pointed out recently, and it is time American public good-byes them to save their skin. Zionists should look for genuine Peace and not War! Otherwise, Eternal Loving Father (Abba) Will Not Forgive (Spare) You!

George Chacko, former U.N correspondent, retired in Vienna, Austria.