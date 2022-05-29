Beyond Wars

The battle rages on

For reasons little known

War and hunger

Symbiotic

One nourishing the other

Fiercely…

 

Women clutching their offspring

And in their clasped palms

The seeds of sunflower

As roots cling soil

For an identity

For survival…

 

The nightingale’s plaintive song

Across drooping branches of willow

Across all barrenness

To the Creator…

Dr. Supatra Sen

