The battle rages on

For reasons little known

War and hunger

Symbiotic

One nourishing the other

Fiercely…

Women clutching their offspring

And in their clasped palms

The seeds of sunflower

As roots cling soil

For an identity

For survival…

The nightingale’s plaintive song

Across drooping branches of willow

Across all barrenness

To the Creator…

Dr. Supatra Sen, Associate Professor, with over a hundred academic publications in Botany and Environment, is also the founder and Chief Editor of an ISSN peer-reviewed multi-disciplinary journal ‘Harvest’ since 2016. Her tryst with poetry writing and publishing began in 2020 during the global pandemic and in October 2021 her poetry anthology ‘My Autumn Sonata’ was published.