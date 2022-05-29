The battle rages on
For reasons little known
War and hunger
Symbiotic
One nourishing the other
Fiercely…
Women clutching their offspring
And in their clasped palms
The seeds of sunflower
As roots cling soil
For an identity
For survival…
The nightingale’s plaintive song
Across drooping branches of willow
Across all barrenness
To the Creator…
Dr. Supatra Sen, Associate Professor, with over a hundred academic publications in Botany and Environment, is also the founder and Chief Editor of an ISSN peer-reviewed multi-disciplinary journal ‘Harvest’ since 2016. Her tryst with poetry writing and publishing began in 2020 during the global pandemic and in October 2021 her poetry anthology ‘My Autumn Sonata’ was published.
