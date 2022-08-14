How easy it is to be a patriot

All I need is a pic of a flag

and a frame given free

on FB

and when I go out to wear white or ethnic

and pin on a flag

put it in front of my house for all to see

and on my car or scooter/bike

Say Bharat Mata ki jai and sing Vande Mataram or shout Jai Hind with the mobs

Oh, yes, how easy to be an India-lover

while under the bridge of the metro the woman of unstable mind

is gang raped

and the Muslim girl I saw carries her flag out of fear home

fear of being thought related to Rushdie’s stabber

while the child comes up to me and begs silently that I buy her toy

at the traffic signal, beseeching it won’t turn green to some God she does not feel exists but all the same just in case

her silent lips moving quivering

or maybe it is just one more fear, of rejection and hunger or thirst making them tremble

while the jobless wonder where they should go to find one

whose legs to hold and whose feet to touch

while every minute life stops its nose at the overflowing drains filled with sewage-black water and fecal matter due to rains flash floods waterlogging

the stink of garbage

the bald tar-peeled-back muddy pot-holed roads

and the sloughs of water in which are hidden pits to which people suddenly fall in in two-wheelers and sometimes even die

while no one else stops as the traffic is too much and at home a wife or a child or a maid waits

while eunuchs clap to get a few coins

and women cast anxious glances only to be picked up by men who will violate them for money

ignoring the news feed flash of a child who died beaten to death by his upper caste teacher for drinking from a pot of water in Rajasthan

no white for purity

no blue for compassion

no saffron for unity

and no green for peace

only the orange that makes you wait

the red for danger and then ‘the mad rush’

and the fear that if you are called anti-national

you will be killed or beaten to a pulp and left fore’er, e’en more behind than before

Dr. Koshy AV

Assistant Professor

Mount Carmel College

Autonomous

Bangalore