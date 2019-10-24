Redaction: Mainstream Media Censorship & Self-Censorship In Pre-Police-State Australia

On Monday 21 October 2019 Australians around the country picking up their daily newspaper found that page 1 was blacked out in a facsimile of comprehensive redaction by a censor’s black pen. No, pre-police state Australia had not suffered a neo-Nazi putsch or overt US takeover – the blacking out was a collective protest by Australian Mainstream media (MSM) against appalling press censorship by the mendacious and human rights-violating Australian Coalition Government. The taxpayer–funded ABC strongly supported this protest. However self-censorship by these same MSM means failure to report huge lying by omission by US-, UK- and Zionist-beholden Australian media, politician , academic and commentariat presstitutes.

In short, since 9-11 Australia has been gripped by US- and Zionist-promoted terror hysteria, Islamophobia, xenophobia and warmongering jingoism. Armed with anonymous advice from what is oxymoronically called Australian Intelligence, successive conservative Australian Governments have introduced scores of anti-terror laws and secrecy laws that variously impact on civil liberties and free speech. Thus a former Australian Intelligence officer, Witness K, and his lawyer (a former Attorney General of the Australian Capital Territory) have been prosecuted over secrecy laws. Recently the Australia Government-instigated Australian Federal Police raided the home of a Murdoch media journalist and also raided the ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) over leaked information about Australian war crimes in Occupied Afghanistan. This was finally too much for Australian MSM who quite rightly demanded protection of Australian journalists just doing their job and organized this “page 1 censorship” event to underscore this assault on press freedom by the US lackey Australian Government and by US lackey Australian Intelligence.

(1). Australia’s censored and self-censoring Mainstream media and flawed democracy.

Australia is selectively “informed” by oligopoly Mainstream media dominated by the gutter, right-wing and populist US Murdoch media empire (70% of Australian city daily newspaper readership plus national coverage by The Australian newspaper) and the formerly Fairfax-owned but now Channel 9-owned media empire that includes the quality and centrist publications of the Sydney Melbourne Herald (Sydney), The Age (Melbourne) and the quality Australian Financial Review (money is too important a subject to permit sloppy, incorrect or partisan reportage).

The quality and centrist UK Guardian has a major digital presence in Australia and is particularly notable for its persistent enquiry and its ethical, science-informed coverage of the worsening climate emergency. The ABC, Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the endlessly mendacious UK BBC, is an important information source for Australians, particularly for intellectuals and for people in remote areas of this vast continent. The ABC (annual budget about $1 billion) is obliged to be “balanced” but in practice this means balancing reportage between anti-science right-wing populists and similarly US-, UK- and Zionist-beholden centrists (this bleak fare being leavened by the ABC’s excellent Science Unit, science being utterly intolerant of lying and spin ).

Australia is a multicultural country – as of 2019 about 29% of Australians were born overseas with the major source countries being England, China, India and New Zealand [1]. Indeed despite entrenched White Australian racism and the 1901-1974 White Australia Policy, today Australia is 76% White and 24% non-White but 95% of senior executive positions are held by Whites and only 5% by non-Whites [2, 3]. The taxpayer-funded ABC (annual budget about $1 billion) has a poor cousin, the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) that has a multicultural intent but survives on advertising and an annual taxpayer subsidy of a mere $7 million [4]. It says a lot about the poor quality of Australian TV (dominated by the well-funded ABC and commercial free-to-air Channels 7, 9 and 10) that the best Australian TV in terms of world news, intelligent social issues discussion, documentaries, world movies and the world game (soccer) is provided by the impecunious SBS.

Australia is ostensibly a democracy and was one of the first parliamentary democracies in the world and one of the first to permit female suffrage. The Federal Parliament has a Lower House or House of Representatives with 151 democratically-elected MPs. Voting is compulsory and preferential (if a candidate fails to get over 50% of the vote, second preferences etc are taken into account). An independent Australian Electoral Commission supervises Federal elections. However this noble edifice begins to crumble on closer inspection. Thus there is an Upper House or Senate which is made up of 76 senators, with each elected to represent one of Australia’s six states (12 senators each) or two territories (2 senators each). Thus Tasmania population 0.5 million) has the same number of senators (12) as New South Wales (population 7.5 million). No wonder former Australian Labor PM Paul Keating described the senators as “unrepresentative swill”.

It gets worse. Thus Democracy in Australia (as in the West in general) has become a Plutocracy, Kleptocracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes and hence more power, and thence more private profit. Indeed the Coalition won the 2019 election on the preferences of the racist and bigoted One Nation Party and the United Australia Party that was backed in an extraordinary $60 million nation-wide campaign by mining billionaire Clive Palmer. However the good thing about Democracy is that you get a periodic change of government without bloodshed.

(2). Australia’s appalling and continuing history of war criminality, climate criminality and genocide.

Before considering egregious censorship of Australian MSM by the illiberal and grossly human rights-violating Coalition Government, it is useful to briefly sketch Australian history and politics.. Indigenous Australian history goes back 65,000 years. Indigenous Australians peacefully and sustainably “farmed” Australia for 65 millennia [5, 6] but this ended abruptly with the British invasion in 1788. Before the British invasion there were 350-750 distinct languages and dialects of which only 150 remain today and all but 20 of these are endangered. The Indigenous population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century of colonization through massacres, dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease. The over 2 century Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide involved about 2 million deaths from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation. The Aboriginal Ethnocide continues today in racist White Australia through record removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers (a continuing Stolen Generations disaster), parlous support for remote communities, and removal of bilingual education. Indigenous life expectancy is about 10 years less than for White Australians, and Indigenous Australians suffer much poorer conditions in relation to health , education, social circumstances and incarceration [5-11]. A 1967 referendum finally permitted Aborigines to be counted and allowed laws about Aborigines to be made by the Federal Government by a change to the racist Section 51 of the Constitution [12, 13].

White Australia did not confine itself to the Aboriginal Genocide that was qualitatively the worst genocide in human history, and was matched only in this sense by the American Indian Genocide in the Americas [8]. As a UK lackey and thence a US lackey Australians have historically invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Turkey 20, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2, North Korea (arguably none), and Iran (none since the Sasanian Empire of 1,400 years ago) [8, 14, 15]. Of these 85 Australian invasions about 30 have involved genocide as defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention [16]. Australia was involved in the 2-century, British-imposed Indian Holocaust that involved 1,800 million Indians dying avoidably from imposed deprivation in the period 1757-1947, this being quantitatively the worst genocide and worst holocaust in human history [17]. Most recently, Australia was complicit in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine) in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons [7, 8, 17-19].

Not to be confined by this appalling record, US lackey, war criminal and climate criminal Australia is disproportionately complicit in existential nuclear weapons and climate change threats that may wipe out most of humanity this century. Australia was complicit in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or from war-imposed deprivation) [8]. Through the joint US-Australian Pine Gap spying facility that is critical for US nuclear terrorism [20], Australia also targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 countries [21-23], and spies on Australians (for subsequent delivery to the US and thence to Apartheid Israel) [24]. Australia fervently opposes nuclear disarmament [20], and through its Genocide Convention- and Geneva Convention-violating occupation of Afghanistan [25] is also complicit in the US-imposed Opiate Holocaust that has killed about 5 million people since the US Alliance invasion and restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opiate industry [26]. Indeed the the UNODC reported the following annual drug-related deaths of 15-64 year olds in 2017 in the following “White” countries of the Anglosphere “5-Eyes” Intelligence Club, with opioids being the leading cause of death: the US (70,237), Canada (3,998), UK (3,394), Australia (1,899), and New Zealand (261) [27]. Australia is among world leaders in 15 areas of climate criminality [28, 29] and as such is disproportionately complicit in a worsening Climate Genocide that – unless there is requisite climate action – may mean 10 billion deaths this century en route to a sustainable human population of only 0.5 – 1.0 billion in 2100 [30]. Australia has just categorically rejected the IMF proposal for a planet-saving Carbon Tax, and it can be estimated from IMF data that if all the G20 countries followed Australia’s criminal example then an extra 4 million people would die from air pollution in the coming decade [29]

(3). Massive Mainstream media censorship in UK-, US- and Zionist-subverted look-the-other-way Australia.

Eminent Australia legal academic, Professor George Williams (a leading expert on Australian constitutional law and Dean of the Law Faculty at the University of New South Wales) on 70 post-9-11 anti-terror laws in Australia (2018): “One remarkable feature of Australia’s response to terrorism is the sheer volume of lawmaking. In the years since September 11, Australia’s Federal Parliament, and so not including the laws of the States and Territories, has enacted 70 anti-terror laws… As is clear from this list, Australia’s new anti-terror laws impact upon a broad range of human rights. The laws are extraordinary in their scope and operation. It begs the question, where will this end?… The self-restraint normally exercised by parliamentarians in respect to such areas has become increasingly absent as a political culture has developed in which it has become more acceptable to enact rights infringing statutes. This is a product not only of Australia’s exceptional anti-terror laws, but also of the nation’s asylum seekers policies. Unless we take a stand, it is hard to see where this will end …” [31].

Thus, for example, it is punishable by 5 years in prison to reveal the long-term incarceration and interrogation without charge or trial of someone (e.g. a spouse). It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison to reveal illegal operations of Australian Intelligence. There are similar draconian penalties for whistle blowers revealing the truth in the public interest [31-34]. While the genocidal Zionist Irgun terrorist group (the forerunner of the Israeli Likud Party of war criminal Apartheid Israeli PM Netanyahu) was removed from Australia’s list of proscribed terrorist groups. Professor Williams: “Australia’s national anti-terror laws are striking not just in their volume, but, more significantly, in their reach. In particular, Australia’s [the laws] : define a ‘terrorist act’ as conduct engaged in or threats made for the purpose of advancing a ‘political, religious or ideological cause’. The definition is more carefully tailored than others in some nations, but still encompasses liberation movements, such as the struggle of [Nobel Laureate] Nelson Mandela against apartheid, the armed resistance in East Timor or those seeking to bring down the Syrian government” [31]. As of 2016 Australia listed 20 proscribed terrorist organizations [35] but the list (all Muslims groups) included Hamas (overwhelmingly supported by Palestinians in the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections held under Apartheid Israeli guns) and Hezbollah (that is overwhelmingly supported by Lebanese Muslims and defends Lebanon from genocidal and serial war criminal Apartheid Israel) While donations to support the continuing Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide are tax deductible in Australia (90% of Palestine has been ethnically cleansed by the Zionists with Netanyahu promising to raise this to 95%, and others demanding 100%), a donation to a Gaza orphanage could conceivably attract life imprisonment for allegedly supporting a “terrorist organization” (and indeed a major US Palestinian charity, the Holy Land Foundation, was closed down and some of its members obscenely persecuted and punished in this way by Zionist-perverted US authorities) [36].

These 70 anti-terror laws have mostly been passed by US- and Zionist-subverted Liberal Party- National Party Coalition Governments with the support of a cowardly and unprincipled Labor Opposition that is almost indistinguishable from the Coalition when it comes to defence, security, war, asserted terrorism, craven support for the US Alliance and craven, unprincipled support for Apartheid Israel and the traitorous, mendacious and deep-pocketed Zionist Lobby (indeed the Coalition and Labor are collectively known as the Lib-Labs). The Labor Party is strong on rhetoric when it comes to human rights, Indigenous rights, national sovereignty, climate change and racism but goes to water in the breach. Thus, for example, US lackey Labor is in practice grossly deficient when it comes to the human rights of asylum seekers, Indigenous Australians, Palestinians and victims of US imperialism. Labor is much stronger than the Coalition on renewable energy but has the same climate criminal policy as the Coalition of unlimited exports of coal, gas, iron ore and methanogenically-derived meat.

Former president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs, declared that “[The Coalition Government] is a government ideologically opposed to human rights… Unlike almost every other comparable country Australia has no bill of rights against which government policies can be benchmarked. As there is no bill of rights, the courts are very very hamstrung in standing up for human rights” [37]. The substantially climate change denialist and totally effective climate change denialist Coalition is anti-science, anti-environment , and anti-human rights in key areas. War is the penultimate in racism with genocidal war being the ultimate crime. The right to life of the born is the most fundamental of human rights. The Coalition has been complicit in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities in which 40 million Asians gave died from violence or war-imposed deprivation (Labor only excused itself from the Vietnam War and the Iraq War).

During the Cold War Australia used to have a D-notice system whereby a government-media Defence, Press and Broadcasting Committee would ban reportage on specific security-related matters [38]. However this has been supplanted by extraordinary Federal Government secrecy, lying by omission and spin that slaps “top secret”, “secret” , “confidential” or “commercial in confidence” on a huge range of things, coupled with massive redaction of documents obtained Freedom Of Information (FOI) requests and draconian punishment of whistleblowers “leaking” information (e.g. up to 10 years in prison for revealing an illegal Australian Intelligence operation). This massive cover-up has extended to institutions of learning and inquiry. Thus, prompted by the US, in 2012 the US lackey Labor Government passed the Australia-United States Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty-related Defence Trade Controls Bill that makes it an offence punishable by 10 years in prison for an academic without a permit to inform non-Australians (in conversation, tutorials, lectures, conference papers, scientific papers etc) about numerous technologies and thousands of chemicals and organisms listed in an over 350-page Defence and Strategic Goods List [39]. Unlike Australia, the US has the First Amendment that the guarantees freedom sf expression and thus one can readily access publicly accessible, government-related information from the US whereas it is impossible and/or illegal to get the same information from obsessively secretive US lackey Australian Governments. Australian universities used to be institutions with ideals of unfettered inquiry and expression but have become corporatized entities that value their “brand” and in which freedom of expression of academics is constrained by fear and “Codes of Conduct” [40, 41].

(4). Massive self-censorship and lying by omission by Australian Mainstream media.

On Monday 21 October 2019 every major print newspaper in Australia published a front page that was almost completely redacted, and did so (with the strong backing of the ABC and the on-line Guardian Australia ) to draw attention to the massive constraints on the right of journalists to inform the public. The identified constraints were excessive defamation laws, draconian security laws, obsessive government secrecy and draconian punishment of whistleblowers. The Australian MSM are to be applauded for this action. However the whistle must also be blown on the stunning hypocrisy, massive dishonesty and massive self-censorship through lying by omission of Australian (and indeed Western) Mainstream media.

The horrible reality is that Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) subversion and perversion of Australian editor, politician, commentariat, academic and journalist presstitutes means massive fake news through lying by omission, noting that lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public discussion [42-49]. The horrendous war crimes of the American Empire and Apartheid Israel are ignored and whitewashed whereas the alleged domestic misdemeanours and illegalities of Trump and Netanyahu are reported in great detail. In US lackey Australia it is political death to criticize Zionist-subverted America or Apartheid Israel but the daily buffoonery of idiot Trump is fair game for the Mainstream presstitutes and functions like a pressure release valve on cowardly Australian Mainstream self-censorship. However there are limits e.g. when right-wing, fervently pro-American and fervently pro-Zionist Labor leader Bill Shorten described US presidential candidate Trump as “bonkers” he was attacked for demeaning a potential leader of Australia’s “great ally”. Similarly , while any criticism of Apartheid Israel yields false defamation from the Zionists and pro-Zionists of “anti-Semitism” (with anti-racist Jewish critics of Israeli Apartheid being falsely defamed as “self-hating Jews’ and “self-loathing Jews” as well as “anti-Semites”) , there has been big coverage by Australian MSM of Netanyahu’s business affairs, his alleged misdemeanours and his friendship with his next-door neighbour, Australian gambling billionaire James Packer.

Endless examples can be given of Australian Mainstream fake news through lying by omission but a powerful example relates to child abuse in Apartheid Israel, pro- Apartheid Israel America and similarly pro- Apartheid Australia that is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid. Apartheid Israel determines that of its 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects, 72% have zero human rights , cannot vote for the government ruling them and are highly abusively confined without charge or trial to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million) [50]. Apartheid is described by the UN as a crime against Humanity [51], and one can reasonably argue that people who support Apartheid are utterly unfit for public office in one-person-one-vote democracies like the UK, US, France, Canada, Germany and Australia. While there has been passionate advocacy in Australia for thousands of refugee children and their parents highly abusively and indefinitely imprisoned by successive Australian Governments without charge or trial in on-shore and off-shore concentration camps (for appalling details see [52]), there is no such outcry over the 1 million Indigenous Palestinian children bombed, shelled, shot and starved in the Gaza Concentration Camp. A Search of the ABC for “Malka Leifer” (a former Australian school principal so far successfully in 5 years of fighting extradition to Australia from Apartheid Israel over alleged sexual abuse of scores of school children) yields 82 Results but a Search for “Gaza Concentration Camp” yields zero (0) results. Scholarly research reveals that 25% of Australian children, 17.5% of US children and 17% of Apartheid Israeli children suffer sexual abuse with horrendous consequences [53-64] but this is almost completely censored out of public perception by mendacious Australian Mainstream presstitutes . Indeed Australia has just spent $500 million on a Royal Commission into institutional sexual abuse of about 40,000 children (mainly by Catholic clergy), but overwhelmingly ignores the horrible reality that about 4 million adult Australians have been sexually abused as children (e.g. by family)[58].

And then there is child intellectual abuse whereby the one third of Australian children attending state-subsidized religious schools are brainwashed about all kinds of absurdities, obscenities and egregiously false and dangerous propositions such as misogyny, gender-based discrimination, sexism, sexual guilt, homophobia, anti-science claptrap, creationism, intelligent design, stoning to death for apostasy and adultery, miracles, life-after-death, trans-substantiation, water-into-wine, walking on water, dead-to-living conversion, virgin birth, heaven, hell, purgatory, assumption into heaven, rapturing up, divine authorship, holy book literalism, divine sanction, and the right to invade, occupy, devastate, and ethnically cleanse other countries [65, 66]. Indeed there is draconian punishment under Australian law for actually specifying what particular sects purvey these particular false, primitive and dangerous propositions. Indeed the child-abusing Australian government spends almost the same on subsidizing religion ($31 billion per year in 2013 according to the Secular Party of Australia [67]) as it does on Defence ($34.6 billion in 2019). However while an ABC Search for “child sexual abuse” yields 1,000 results, ABC Searches for “child intellectual abuse” and “intellectual child abuse” each yield zero (0) results. It must be noted that the ABC is widely regarded as a major progressive news medium in Australia.

Of course actual killing of children is far, far worse than repugnant child sexual abuse, but Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted and -perverted Australian (and Western) Mainstream presstitutes resolutely whitewash the mass murder of children by the US Alliance (of which Australia is a craven member) and by other genocidal militarists. Noting that children are about 50% of the populations of impoverished, high birth rate societies, deaths in holocausts and genocides deriving from actual violence or from imposed deprivation are given in brackets as follows for the following alphabetically listed atrocities (“holocaust” means “a huge number of deaths” and “genocide” is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”):

1788 onwards Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide (2 million), 21st century Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust (7 million), 15th – 19th century African Holocaust (slave trade; 6 million), 16th century onwards Amerindian Genocide (90 million), WW1 Armenian Genocide (1.5 million), post-1950 Asian Holocaust due to Australia-complicit US Asian Wars (40 million), 1914-1924 Assyrian Genocide (Syriac Genocide; 0.2-0.3 million), 1769-1770 Bengal Famine and Bengali Holocaust (10 million), WW2 Bengali Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine and WW2 Indian Holocaust (6-7 million), 1971-1972 Bengali Holocaust (3.0 million), 1990s Bosnian Genocide (circa 0.1 million), 1969-1998 Cambodian Genocide (6.0 million), 19th century Chinese Holocaust (Opium wars and Tai Ping rebellion; 20-100 million), WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million), 1958-1961 Chinese Holocaust of the Great Leap Forward (20-30 million), 19th – 20th century Congolese Genocide and Congolese Holocaust (10 million), 1960 onwards Congolese Genocide and Congolese Holocaust (20 million), WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed), 1941-1950 German Genocide and German Holocaust (9 million), Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (1,500 million deaths from deprivation since 1950), 1757-1947 Indian Holocaust (1,800 million avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation), 1947 Indian Holocaust due to Partition (1.0 million), 1917-1919 Iranian Genocide (Iranian Famine, Persian Famine) (2 million), 1979 – present Iranian Genocide, Iranian Holocaust (3 million), 1914-2011 Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (9 million), 21st century Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (2.7 million), 1990-2011 Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (4.6 million), WW2 Jewish Holocaust, Shoa, Jewish Genocide (5-6 million), 1950-1953 Korean Genocide and Korean Holocaust (5.2 million), 1840s Irish Famine (2 million), 1955-1975 Laotian Genocide (1.2 million), 2011 Libyan Genocide (0.2 million), 21st century Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust (32 million), 1900s Namibian Genocide (0.1 million), 17th – 19th century North American Indian Genocide (up to 18 million), WW1 onwards Palestinian Genocide and Palestinian Holocaust (2.2 million), WW2 Polish Genocide and Polish Holocaust (6 million), 21st century Rohingya Genocide (circa 0.1 million), 1930-1953 Russian Holocaust under Stalin (20 million), 1994 Rwandan Genocide (0.9 million), 1992 onwards Somali Genocide and Somali Holocaust (2.2 million), 1930-1953 Soviet Holocaust under Stalin (20 million), 1955-2018 Sudanese Genocide and Sudanese Holocaust (13 million), 2011 onwards Syrian Genocide (1.0 million), 1975-1999 East Timorese Genocide (0.3 million), 1930s Ukrainian Famine, Holodomor (7 million), 1945-1975 Vietnamese Genocide and Vietnamese Holocaust (15.3 million), and the 2015 onwards Yemeni Genocide (circa 0.1 million) [7, 8, 68, 69].

A Search of the ABC for the terms “Jewish Holocaust”, “Shoa” , “Jewish Genocide”, “Holocaust”, and “The Holocaust”(synonymous terms in the West for the WW2 German atrocity in which 5-6 million Jews were killed by violence or imposed deprivation) yield 19, 1, 1, 781 and 372 Results respectively. However ABC Searches for the above list of Other atrocities yield quite different results and are given below in brackets after each term (noting that many of the successful “holocaust”-related searches pick up results relating to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust rather than to the national event searched for ):

“Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide” (1), “Aboriginal Ethnocide” (1 ), “Australian Aboriginal Genocide” (1), “Aboriginal Genocide” (3), “Afghan Genocide” (0), “Afghan Holocaust” (0), “African Holocaust” (0), “American Indian Genocide” (0), “Amerindian Genocide” (0), “Armenian Genocide” (42), “Asian Holocaust” (0), “Assyrian Genocide” (1), “Syriac Genocide” (0), “Bengali Holocaust” (0), “Bengal Famine” (2), “Indian Holocaust” (0), “Bosnian Genocide” (2), “Cambodian Genocide” (3), “Chinese Holocaust” (0), “Congolese Genocide” (0), “Congolese Holocaust” (0), “European Holocaust” (1), “German Genocide” (0), “German Holocaust” (0), “Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust” (0), “Avoidable Mortality Holocaust” (0), “Iranian Famine” (0), “Persian Famine” (0), “Iranian Genocide” (0), “Iranian Holocaust” (0), “Iraqi Genocide” (0), “Iraqi Holocaust” (0), “Jewish Holocaust” (19), “Shoa” (1), “Jewish Genocide” (1), “Holocaust” (781), “The Holocaust” (372), “Korean Genocide” (0), “Korean Holocaust” (0), “Irish Famine” (8), “Laotian Genocide” (19), “Libyan Genocide” (28), “Muslim Genocide” (246), “Muslim Holocaust” (1), “Namibian Genocide” (0), “North American Indian Genocide” (0), “Palestinian Genocide” (32), “Palestinian Holocaust” (55), “Polish Genocide” (24), “Polish Holocaust” (72), “Rohingya Genocide” (141), “Russian Holocaust” (123), “Rwandan Genocide” (118), “Somali Genocide” (0), “Somali Holocaust” (0), “Soviet Holocaust” (0), “Sudanese Genocide” (0), “Sudanese Holocaust” (0), “ Syrian Genocide” (147), “East Timorese Genocide” (3), “Timorese Genocide” (3), “Ukrainian Famine” (11), “Holodomor” (0), “Vietnamese Genocide” (19), “Vietnamese Holocaust” (0), and “Yemeni Genocide” (23).

Memo to the politically correct racist (PC racist) and egregiously mendacious Australian ABC and Australian Mainstream presstitutes in general : “Brown and black lives matter”.

Final comments.

Australian Intelligence has an appalling record of criminality and mendacity ranging from the relatively minor (spying on the East Timorese cabinet meetings, spying on the Indonesian president and his wife, secret wrecking of the lives of thousands of decent and humanitarian Australians) to the major (endless false advice to Australia in the interests of malignant foreign powers, complicity in US, UK and Apartheid Israeli subversion of Australia [70], complicity in the war criminal invasion of Iraq, complicity in war crimes, unacceptable involvement in Australian politics, complicity in the US-backed military coup in Chile, complicity in the US- and UK-backed 1975 Coup that removed the progressive Australian Whitlam Labor Government, and being accessory after the fact of the 9-11 atrocity that according to numerous science, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts involved the US Government and very likely Israeli and Saudi participation [71]). The draconian Australian law that provides for up to 10 years in prison for revealing an Australian Intelligence operation means that Australian Intelligence and the Australian Government can continue to commit such minor to major crimes with impunity – Australians are accordingly thoroughly entitled to think the worst of these mendacious and traitorous criminals who are now enabled by law to commit even worse crimes with impunity.

The asserted justification for the Australian Intelligence and Australian Government secrecy (lying by omission) is jihadi terrorism, but the reality is that only about 4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi terrorists (and none before 2014) whereas 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from fiscally-impacted “lifestyle choices” or “political choices” . Indeed 1.5 million Australians have died thus since 9-11. This carnage topically includes about 80 women murdered by their partners or ex-partners each year and about 80 Australian veterans committing suicide each year [72]. The annual breakdown of this carnage (including some overlaps) is as follows: (1) 26,000 deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived deaths, (5) 4,000 avoidable Indigenous deaths, (6) 5,600 alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 suicides (circa 100 being veterans) , (8) 1,400 road deaths, (9) 630 opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [72-75]. Successive Australian Governments have been committing to an annual long-term accrual cost of $10 billion for the US War on Terror that is in actuality a genocidal US Alliance War on Muslims [76] – a huge fiscal commitment that could otherwise have been used to help prevent 1.5 million preventable Australian deaths since 9-11.

Further, the UNODC informs that in 2017 about 1,900 Australians died from drugs, with opiate drugs being major contributors and the US being a major player in the global Opiate Holocaust through restoration and protection of the world-leading Afghan opium industry that was largely abolished by the Taliban (down to 6% of world opium market share in 2001) [27]. Each year a mendacious, criminal and drug-pusher America is complicit in the deaths of 500 times more Australians than have ever been killed in Australian by jihadi terrorists (4, and none before 2014). Indeed it is patently obvious that jihadi non-state terrorism continues to be the greatest asset of US imperialism (which indeed has a long record of supporting jihadis from Afghanistan and Kosovo in the 20th century to Syria, Libya and Yemen in the 21st century) – thus every jihadi atrocity provides an “excuse” for American invasion and mass murder of Muslims.

In 1996, 6 years into the 1990-2011 Iraqi Holocaust (4.6 million deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation), anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl asked America’s UN Ambassador Madeleine Albright “We have heard that half a million [Iraqi] children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”, to which an infant blood-drenched Albright replied “We think the price is worth it.” [77, 78]. Yet for nearly 30 years there has been deafening silence about the Iraqi Holocaust from Australian Mainstream presstitutes, whether male or female. A notable exception has been the ABC Science Unit (science is utterly intolerant of lying) that in a 2005 broadcast (and later published in a 2007 book) my detailed analysis of Australian complicity in Iraqi mass mortality [79, 80]. The Australian science journal ConScience published a similar analysis by me in 2004 [81]. However shortly thereafter, about 10 years ago, I somehow became “invisible “ in Australia (US lackey Australian Intelligence and the traitorous and genocidal Zionists are most likely responsible for this censorship ). However, inspired by Polish hero Jan Karski (who tried to inform a disbelieving world about the Jewish Holocaust as it was happening [82]) I resolutely continue to research , write and publish about 5,000 words each week in overseas progressive media (e.g. Countercurrents, Global Research, Media With Conscience News (MWC News), Crime & Punishment, and Bellaciao) about the human cost of war, occupation, neoliberalism and climate criminality.

A powerful example of the knee jerk intolerance of Australian Mainstream presstitutes to truth-telling is the case of Yassmin Abdel-Magied. In 2017 on Australia’s war memorial Anzac Day (25 April) , Muslim, feminist, social advocate and humanitarian journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied (who worked for the ABC) posted the following seven (7) words on her Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized. The ABC also apologized and a month later cancelled her TV program. Yassmin Abdel-Magied left the country. The post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists was and remains a stain on Australia and Australian Mainstream presstitutes and represented an outrageous attack on free speech. I published a very long, detailed and documented expansion of Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s 7 inexplicit words that had initiated such national outrage. However my analysis was published overseas in Countercurrents [83], but as an “invisible” non-person in Australia my detailed and expert analysis of Australian, Apartheid Israeli and US Alliance war crimes in Syria and Palestine , and of gross Australian human rights abuse on Manus Island (Papua New Guinea) and Nauru failed to penetrate the Australian Mainstream “Wall of Silence”. My “effective censorship” and “invisibility” meant that I was free from salivating, nation-wide hatred.

For sure , the Australian Mainstream media are absolutely correct in their condemnation of attacks on press free speech by the human rights-abusing Australian Coalition Government (with the collaboration of US lackey Australian Intelligence and the Australian Federal Police). However this remarkable outburst of truth telling by Australian Mainstream presstitutes hides a vastly more serious crime of the Mainstream media themselves – massive lying by omission, and indeed an endless reiteration of lying by omission about lying by omission about lying by omission … The Australian Federal Police (AFP) raids on the home of a Murdoch media journalist (Annika Smethurst) and on the offices of 2 ABC journalists was somehow connected with “leaked” revelations about war crimes by Australian soldiers in Occupied Afghanistan. Such crimes (the killing of several civilians ) are serious and should certainly be exposed. However the mendacious Mainstream media, in a process of continuing and deeply racist self-censorship, resolutely refuse to report a vastly greater crime – the Australian Government’s complicity in the passive mass murder of millions of Afghan women and children (and men) in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention in relation to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

These Geneva Conventions unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it”. One notes that the per capita GDP is $500 for Occupied Afghanistan, $10,000 for neighbouring China, $57,000 for Occupier Australia and $63,000 for Occupier America, and that the most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in poor Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the US Alliance [25]. It is not Australian soldiers but the war criminal Australian Government politicians who are complicit in this appalling war crime . The Mainstream presstitutes are complicit in this ongoing atrocity through genocide ignoring, holocaust ignoring, genocide denial and holocaust denial.

At the 20 January 1942 Wannsee Conference in Berlin the German Nazi leadership finalized decisions on executing the Jewish Holocaust that was to claim a total of 5-6 million lives over 7 years [84-86]. On 11 October 2019 the Australian Coalition Government said “No” to an IMF-proposed global Carbon Tax, an utterly immoral act by the Australia Government that if followed by the rest of the G20 would prevent saving 4 million lives from air pollution out of the 80 million dying thus over the same period. This criminal act of adumbrated mass murder is , of course, ignored by Australian Mainstream presstitutes [29]. In 1945 the Germans adopted a CAAAA (C4A) protocol involving Cessation of the killing, Acknowledgment of the crimes, Apology for the crimes, Amends for the crimes, and Assertion of “never again to anyone”. Serial war criminal and climate criminal Australia ignores all 5 elements of the C4A protocol and is blithely continuing on its war criminal and climate criminal way. This horrendous Australian criminality is aided and abetted by appalling censorship and lying by omissions effected by racist, mendacious and traitorous Australian Mainstream presstitutes. Of course Australia is a democracy of sorts with compulsory and preferential voting, and thus the 51% of Australians who voted for the Stupid, Ignorant and Egregiously Greedy (SIEG as in Dr Strangelove and ”Sieg heil!”) Coalition Government have a definite complicity in this ongoing mass murder.

I have a positive suggestion for the Australian ABC and Australian Mainstream pressitutes in general, to whit that they cease lying by omission just for One Day of the Year, and no better day than the war memorial Remembrance Day (11 November, also the date of the US- and UK-backed coup that removed the reformist Whitlam Labor Government in 1975) or on the war memorial Anzac Day (25 April, and indeed famously described as “The One Day of the Year” in the Alan Seymour play of the same name [87].

The massive lying by omission, mendacity, anti-science blustering and gross human rights abuses by the war criminal and climate criminal Australian Government are self-assertedly justified by “security” and “the national interest”. However rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety and security, successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) scientific analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) science-informed systemic change to minimize risk. This rational, science-based protocol is sabotaged by (a) lying by commission, lying by omission, spin, obfuscation , censorship, self-censorship and intimidation, (b) spin-based analysis involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) counterproductive blame and shame with the inhibition of vital reportage and with the ultimate irrational perversion being war [88]. On this basis, the mendacity of the Australian Government and “sacrosanct” Australian Intelligence is a huge threat to the safety and security of Australians.

What can decent people do about this massive Mainstream lying by omission? Decent people must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) do their best to penetrate the Mainstream Wall of Silence, (c) eschew mendacious Mainstream media in favour of humane and truth-telling Alternative media (such as Countercurrents), and (d) apply Boycotts , Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all people, politicians and parties, collectives, corporations and countries that are disproportionately complicit in this deadly perversion of truth and humanity.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

