A Prayer from a Science Fundamentalist in Kerala

Oh God of Science and Reason
Protect us from these activists
We are only performing our missionary role
To promote scientific thinking
Even if the entire world bans Endosulfan
Our bishops and priests of science have said that it is necessary
Even if the whole world goes back on nuclear energy
Our bishops and priests of science have said that it is good
Even if the whole world questions large dams
Our bishops and priests of science are performing rituals
Of studying the official statistics and data.
When they say that the corporates and the State
Are responsible for destructive development
Destroying life on this planet and its environment
We say, give us the figures and data to disprove
From the figures of Government and the Corporates
Oh, God of Science and Reason
Give us the strength to deal with activists
Of God of Science and Reason
Do not shake our faith in official and corporate data
For they are our bread and butter
People’s activism can not feed us
Activism hinders our bread and butter
Oh God of Science and Reason
Save us from these activists!
The poets and artists do not understand you, oh Lord
The environmental activists do not understand you, oh Lord
Activists do not understand you, oh Lord
We are the only guys who have faith in you
We perform the rituals by attacking them
With personal abuses in a scientific manner
But still they are questioning us, oh Lord
Give us strength to deal with these activists.
They do not understand that the modern medicine
Is the only scientific medicine in this world
Even if many drugs are banned, abroad, toxic and spurious
They do not value the prasad that you have showered on them.
When we say that ayurveda, homeopathy and adivasi medicines
Are strictly against the Church of God of Science and Reason
They say there are multiple ways of healing
Oh Lord, Help us to remove the ignorance of people.
Oh God of Science and Reason
Bless our missionaries with affluence and power!
K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist, writer and activist
