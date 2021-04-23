A Prayer from a Science Fundamentalist in Kerala

Oh God of Science and Reason

Protect us from these activists

We are only performing our missionary role

To promote scientific thinking

Even if the entire world bans Endosulfan

Our bishops and priests of science have said that it is necessary

Even if the whole world goes back on nuclear energy

Our bishops and priests of science have said that it is good

Even if the whole world questions large dams

Our bishops and priests of science are performing rituals

Of studying the official statistics and data.

When they say that the corporates and the State

Are responsible for destructive development

Destroying life on this planet and its environment

We say, give us the figures and data to disprove

From the figures of Government and the Corporates

Oh, God of Science and Reason

Give us the strength to deal with activists

Of God of Science and Reason

Do not shake our faith in official and corporate data

For they are our bread and butter

People’s activism can not feed us

Activism hinders our bread and butter

Oh God of Science and Reason

Save us from these activists!

The poets and artists do not understand you, oh Lord

The environmental activists do not understand you, oh Lord

Activists do not understand you, oh Lord

We are the only guys who have faith in you

We perform the rituals by attacking them

With personal abuses in a scientific manner

But still they are questioning us, oh Lord

Give us strength to deal with these activists.

They do not understand that the modern medicine

Is the only scientific medicine in this world

Even if many drugs are banned, abroad, toxic and spurious

They do not value the prasad that you have showered on them.

When we say that ayurveda, homeopathy and adivasi medicines

Are strictly against the Church of God of Science and Reason

They say there are multiple ways of healing

Oh Lord, Help us to remove the ignorance of people.

Oh God of Science and Reason

Bless our missionaries with affluence and power!

K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist, writer and activist

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX