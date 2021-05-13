A Ghazal for Palestine

Walnut chairs of yearning are rocking on their own – in Palestine
Blood-stamped graves are speaking to olive trees – in Palestine
Ceramic cheeks of age-old homes are cracking under combat boots
Is anything stable – in Palestine?
Pores of soil are filtering the white shroud of martyrs
What has befallen the people – in Palestine?
Marbles of memory line up the doorway to every mountain and river
No one forgets anything here – in Palestine
Tanks are immediately sent in for the uprising of stone-wielding children
Even school students are bombed – in Palestine
Birds of tomorrow remain caged in solid immobility
When will the new dawn come – in Palestine?
Yanis Iqbal is a student and freelance writer based in Aligarh, India and can be contacted at yanisiqbal@gmail.com.
