A Ghazal for Palestine

Walnut chairs of yearning are rocking on their own – in Palestine

Blood-stamped graves are speaking to olive trees – in Palestine

Ceramic cheeks of age-old homes are cracking under combat boots

Is anything stable – in Palestine?

Pores of soil are filtering the white shroud of martyrs

What has befallen the people – in Palestine?

Marbles of memory line up the doorway to every mountain and river

No one forgets anything here – in Palestine

Tanks are immediately sent in for the uprising of stone-wielding children

Even school students are bombed – in Palestine

Birds of tomorrow remain caged in solid immobility

When will the new dawn come – in Palestine?

Yanis Iqbal is a student and freelance writer based in Aligarh, India and can be contacted at yanisiqbal@gmail.com.

