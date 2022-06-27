You are Teesta

What does it matter

You have been born in Sikkim

Or in Gujarat!

From the rush of your flow

hope takes birth

from your magnanimity

a thousand houses become bright

Taking a thousand storms in your bosom

thousand dams on your way

you change course sometimes

ripping out the rocks and sands

When Narmada was red in blood

the walls were smelling of burning flesh

Zakia was weeping alone

Bilkis was torn apart

You chose to rise for them

with hope and with strength.

You walked for them

you walked for us

You will walk many miles

Can even the dark chamber of jail

kill lights?

You will flow again

over the land and through the mountain

What does it matter

you are a river

or a name?

Zakia: Her husband Ehsan Jafri was killed in the Gulbarg society massacre during the Gujarat riots in 2002

Bilkis: Bilkis Bano was raped brutally and thirteen of her family members were killed.

About the poem: The poem is in solidarity with the activist and social worker Teesta Setalvad who was arrested in Mumbai.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon