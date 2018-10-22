A solemn heart, A shattered love story !

Where do I begin

To tell the story of how great a love can be

The sweet love story that is older than the sea

The simple truth about the love she brings to me…….

(Love story )

The natural disasters #me too the #sabrimala the #all women bleed , the rapes and molestations , nuns , the talaq the abortion story

Where do I begin ….

A nostalgic heart a weary love story

A love story between me and the country I was born in ,

between me and the planet that nurtures me sustains me …

A story a love story between me the woman and her femininity….

Where do I begin …..

As I stand on the side-lines and I observe

A story gone astray

Her wounded cries haunt me ..

The floods and hurricane of her tears overwhelm me …

The angry fires blazing in her heart

burn the forests of my dreams

Where do I begin ….

The divine feminine

Her cries her unconsoleable lament

raped as she is day after day ..

Of her strength her faith

Her virtue and her vulnerability

His lust that sees no age

Where do I begin…

Sexually Harassed and assaulted …

By her very own …

The one that she conceives in her womb..

Today he stands and shames her

Leaving not a single stone unturned ….

Where do I begin …..

I give birth to you

It is I that sustains you

Yet I find that as I climb the strenuous mountain that houses the divine masculine you

You shun me , your doors shut on me

Where do I begin …

Without me without my benevolance

You are but nothing …..

My blood embarasses you

You forget its purity that lines the walls

that keep you safe and sing you lullabies for 9 months….

You forget that you are just the CREATED

Where do I begin …..

I may seem tender and I may seem outwardly fragile …

There is But a strength a wildness in me

That I keep deep inside ….

I pray

May that day never arise ..

the day of redemption

For the HIM who I have created

with my five essences

The fire , water , air the earth the spaces …

Where do I begin

The zillions of years that I have let

my heart be plundered

Today I may seem on the verge of exticntion

Bereft of all thoughts feeling and emotions …

Yet

I choose

I choose not to surrender or quit

Me with my kin n brethren

Shall re- kindle the light and shine and rise ….

Where do I begin …

As for me there never was a end

Only as always a new begining ….

Where do I begin …..

Shalini Gupta Newar is a writer

