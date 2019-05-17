VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 9)

The US plans to illegally give Guaidó’s Gang access to at the least part of the US$30 billion stolen from the Venezuelan people so these US-trained Venezuelan criminals could buy US weapons to help the US invade and plunder Venezuela. Brilliantly criminal!

The US administration believes to be above the Venezuelan constitution, above the Venezuelan people, above the UN Charter and above International law. But they are wrong. They can bully but they can’t conquer Venezuela and Venezuelans by stealing all they have.

Read full article HERE