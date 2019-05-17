There are no breaking news at the moment

VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 9)

in World by May 17, 2019
The US plans to illegally give Guaidó’s Gang access to at the least part of the US$30 billion stolen from the Venezuelan people so these US-trained Venezuelan criminals could buy US weapons to help the US invade and plunder Venezuela. Brilliantly criminal!
The US administration believes to be above the Venezuelan constitution, above the Venezuelan people, above the UN Charter and above International law. But they are wrong. They can bully but they can’t conquer Venezuela and Venezuelans by stealing all they have.
Read full article HERE

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.