Dalit Bahujan Solidarity With Kashmir

We, the undersigned — Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi, members of all marginalised communities and anti-caste allies of India — condemn the support shown by certain Dalit–Bahujan political party leaders to the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s decision of diluting Article 370 of Constitution of India through fraudulent means. Our heart goes out to the people of Kashmir who are in a confused and panicked state ever since the union government shut down transportation and communication services in the Valley under the pretext of terror threat to pilgrims, effectively imposing an information blackout. The movement of over 46,000 Army and Air Force troops in the last one week, in addition to the 6.5 lakh–7.5 lakh force already stationed in the Valley, is alarming. We fail to understand why political parties representing Dalits, Bahujans and minorities have refused to acknowledge the BJP government’s blatantly tyrannical act of shutting down life in Kashmir.

Some individuals continue to spread the right-wing propaganda that claims Dr. B.R. Ambedkar refused to draft Article 370. Scholars who have studied Dr. Ambedkar’s works have stated time and again that there is no evidence to support this claim, and that it is a sinister rumour generated by right-wing mouthpieces. In his letter of resignation as cabinet minister, dated October 10, 1951 (BAWS Vol. 14, Part Two, Section IV), Dr. Ambedkar had staunchly supported a plebiscite because he believed that Muslims of Kashmir must be the sole decision-makers of their fate. We strongly believe that Dr. Ambedkar’s words have been used out of context to build legitimacy for the removal of Kashmir’s special status from the Constitution. A statesman of his stature would have been the last person today to support the siege of Kashmir by Indian troops.

Dr. Ambedkar’s life and writings are testimony to the fact that in any situation the chief architect of the Indian Constitution stood firmly on the side of human rights and liberty. The Constitution of India, which is considered one of the finest in the world, demonstrates the importance Dr. Ambedkar gave to people’s freedoms. The Constitution is now being torn down by the BJP government at the centre, for their ideological aims. We urge everyone to not fall for the propaganda spread by right-wing forces in the name of Dr. Ambedkar.

Moreover, it is important to note that the current situation in Kashmir is drastically different from the 1950s. Many Kashmiris have lost members of their family in the intervening decades; women have been allegedly raped by the armed forces; people have been living in fear under constant threat. This has caused an irreparable breakdown of trust between the people of Kashmir and the Indian administration. The Kashmiri people have not experienced ‘normalcy’ since the past 70 years.

But in all the euphoria generated about Indians being able to buy land in Kashmir now, the BJP government has conveniently ignored and even hidden the fact that in the states where they are domicile most Dalits are landless labourers and unable to buy any land. The Dalits are treated as secondary citizens in their villages and in cities. Further, the practice of seizing lands from Adivasis and indigenous people has been on the upswing under this government. The fantasy that the BJP government is now presenting to the marginalised people of India is nothing but a farce.

Additionally, we would also like to highlight the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was not the only state to have had special status. Under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution, eleven other states of India are accorded special status. Of these, six are Northeastern states, which are predominantly populated by Adivasi and indigenous people. We fear that the BJP government may use similar methods to arbitrarily impose President’s rule and amend the Constitution without giving due consideration to the federal principles laid out in the document; that it might brutally crush the freedoms and rights of the Northeast’s indigenous people, thereby harming their culture and dignity.

We are aware that the BJP government’s problem with Kashmir is not over ownership of land, but rather over the Muslims who live there. The opposers of Dalit–Bahujans have long used many strategies to keep Dalit–Bahujans and Muslims disunited, and we see the recent abrogation of Article 370 as a part of the same scheme. Regrettably, some leaders representing us in Parliament have supported the BJP government’s undemocratic action. With this letter we make it clear that those leaders don’t have our support in this matter. We would like to tell such representatives that they do not represent our collective voice when they fail to understand the plight of any (and every) marginalised community in the world.

We extend our solidarity to Muslims in Kashmir and all over India, who at this moment are forced to live in intense fear, under this government’s rule. We are sorry for the losses suffered by the Kashmiris and for what they are being made to go through. We, the oppressed people of this country, are standing strong to fight against all injustice done in the name of nationality, religion, caste and gender by the BJP-led union government. To the Kashmiri people, we pledge our unstinting support.

Yours sincerely,

Anwarul Hoda, Video Volunteers, North Goa Areeb Rizvi, Research Scholar, New Delhi Mohd Abuzar, Delhi Sangharatna Bansode, Nanded, Maharashtra Suraj Pawar, Activist, Pune Vikrant Bengale, Pune Adv Pravin Ahire, Pune Yashwant Zagade, PhD Scholar TISS, Mumbai Vaishali Gaikwad, Pune Amitabh C, Nagpur Nitin Divekar, Nashik Sumedh Pardhe, Research Scholar, Gujarat Ragini Bainalwar, Student, Nagpur Ketan Wankhede, Nagpur Sai Thakur, TISS, Tuljapur, Anupam Bam, Pune Anand Pawar, Kurduwadi Arvind, India Moggallan Bharti, Ambedkar University Delhi, New Delhi Rama Hansraj, Save the Children International, South Sudan Kopal, AUD, Delhi Vageesh Vishnoi, Students Federation of India, New Delhi Harshita, Ambedkar University of Delhi, Delhi Julie, Hyderabad Prabodhan Pol, Udupi Sarita Falcao, Mumbai Raneem, Lucknow Mohan Kumawat, Anhad Films, New Delhi Sadique PK, EFLU, Hyderabad Suyash, VBA, Pune Rayyan, Delhi Kamal Vengara, Managing Editor, com, Kerala Ijaz, Kozhichena, Kerala Fayiza, Thissur, Kerala Surekha Bharti, Research Student, Pune Saakshi Yadav, Delhi University, Delhi Santosh Sadanandan, Ambedkar University Delhi, New Delhi Md Usman Ghani Farooqui, New Delhi Waseem R S, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Poorvi Chitalkar, Indore Pritpal Randhawa, Delhi Anindita, Delhi Poorvi, Spokane Tejaswini Tabhane, Miranda House, University of Delhi, New Delhi Lakshamanan, Dalit Intellectual Collective, Chennai Benil Biswas, Dr. B. R Ambedkar University Delhi, Delhi Puja Rani, Delhi University, Delhi Avinash Kumar, JNU, Delhi Kiruba Munusamy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Sohail Hashmi, Free Lance Journalist and Film Maker, Delhi Sania Hashmi, Anhad Films, Delhi Rupali Bansode, PhD Scholar, New Delhi K Kranthi Kumar, IITB, Mumbai Sumeet Samos, BAPSA, New Delhi Deepti Sreeram, Senior Writing Tutor, Sonepat Yashica Dutt, Author and Journalist, New York Sandeep G, PhD Scholar, Mumbai Sujatha Subramanian, PhD Scholar, The Ohio State University, Delhi Bhabhani Nayak, University of Glasgow, UK Latheesh Mohan, South Delhi Shefali Saini, TISS, Mumbai Sumit Singh, Media Consultant, Delh Swati, Ghent, Belgium Parvathy, Florida State University, Florida Nidhish, Student, Goettingen University, Germany Mohd Faizan Sarwar, Hyderabad Mohan, Hyderabad Ananya Kumar, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad Jennifer Fatogun, Bangalore Deepali Wighe, Student, Mumbai Aparajay, Chennai Manish Gautam, Chennai Sanjana, Jamshedpur Arati S Kade, TISS, Mumbai, Odisha Virginius Xaxa, Former Professor, Delhi University, Delhi Arun Mahanand, TISS, Mumbai, Odisha Anuja Bageshwar, Mumbai Manzoor Ahmad Rather, Research Scholar, Kashmir Vishnupriya M, Mumbai Amritha, Student, Rajasthan Abhijit Bansode, TISS, Mumbai Arkja Kuthiala, Student, Delhi Ashirwad Wakade, Student, Mumbai Disha K R, Mumbai Yamini, Delhi Cynthia Stephen, Independent Journalist and Social Policy Analyst, Bangalore Kanupriya Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh Sitamsini, Adilabad Ali Zaheer, Mumbai Bhagyesha Kurane, Student, Pune Nadeem Divekar, Maharashtra Badresh Kumar Singh, Gautam Buddha Nagar Ajmal Kondotty, Student, Kerala Abdul Rahman, People’s Dispatch, New Delhi Bodhi Ramteke, Pune Raja Vemula, Guntur Ajmal Khan, Delhi Meera Sanghmitra, Transwoman and Activist, Hyderabad Mohammad Hadi, Hyderabad Madhavi Shivprasad, TISS, Mumbai Merc, Hyderabad Vanraj Shinde, Pune Arunank Latha, Advocate, Hyderabad Philip, Delhi Kalyani Bhake, Bangalore Yeshwanth Kumar K, Bengaluru Deepak Dsouza, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Kamalakar, Hyderabad Suvasish De, New Delhi Goldy M George, Activist, Academician and Writer, India Y Jayapaludu, Gooty, AP Ashabai Thankamma, Kerala Dhivya, Delhi Murali Shanmugavelan, Researcher, SOAS, University of London Naveed, Pakistan Geetha, Feminist Historian, Chennai Arjun Banerjee, Greater Noida, UP Shruti, Stony Brook University, New York Probal Dasgupta, Rtd Professor, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata Mridula Rao, Bangalore Rachana Desai, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra Sheetala Bhat, University of Western Ontario, Canada Sujata Jha, PhD Scholar, Kamia Milia Islamia, Delhi Geekay Nair Juwon Lee, Cincinnati, OH Akash Sarkar, Delhi University, New Delhi Shiva Shankar, Chennai Vishal Kumaraswamy, Bangalore Sukhendu Mehrotra, Anand Patwardhan, Documentary Film Maker and Activist, Mumbai Joshil K Abraham, Delhi Srinivasan, Civil Rights Activist, Chennai

