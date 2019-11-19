Stephen Miller Is a NAZI, Not a So-Called “White Nationalist”

The Fact That Millions Are Not in the Streets and Demanding His Ouster Shows How Late Is the Hour

This week a former associate of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller revealed more than 900 racist emails written by Miller, the mastermind of the Trump immigration policy. In these emails, Miller complains bitterly about Confederate flags being taken down after a white supremacist murdered nine parishioners in a Black church. He promotes an article demanding that the government stop counting Latinos as victims of hate crimes and start counting them as perpetrators. He recommends articles from one website that argues that there are inferior races whose growth needs to be suppressed, and another that claims the “white race” is the victim of a “genocide” perpetrated by people of color and supposedly masterminded by Jews.

This pig promotes The Camp of the Saints—a 1973 novel that depicts Europe and the U.S. being literally overrun by vast hordes of sub-human immigrants, looting and raping as they go, who ultimately extinguish the white “race” and its “glorious” civilization. As we go to press, there has been little outcry, and the Trump regime is not only defending him, they are accusing those who even raise this as an issue of anti-Semitism, because Miller is Jewish.

First of all, whatever his religious beliefs, Miller is a NAZI. Those criticizing him merely for being a “white nationalist” are papering over the reality of his actual program, which at minimum is “ethnic cleansing” of non-European immigrants and has already sunk to the depths of over 80,000 immigrants being held in sub-human, concentration camp-like conditions (including tearing tens of thousands of children away from their families). People have to quit using this sanitized and made-up term, “white nationalist,” to describe bloodthirsty genociders.

Second, the fact that these emails have now come to light is not some kind of sudden revelation. They are totally consistent with Miller’s entire career. Yet years after these policies were put in place, and now days after this openly NAZI shit surfaces, this pig continues to go about his job. The fact that this undeniable evidence could come to light and yet days later there is no massive outpouring demanding that he be gone only shows how much people have allowed themselves to become used to… how complicit they have become.

Third, while a few politicians tweeted statements of outrage (oh, how daring!), and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez initiated a pitiful petition calling for Miller’s resignation, nobody has done anything of actual substance to get this NAZI removed. And as of November 17, only about 80 out of 235 Democrats in the House of Representatives had even signed Ocasio-Cortez’s token-effort petition, and it has not been signed by leadership figures like Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Hakim Jeffries, and Jerry Nadler.

The leadership of the Democratic Party is all too willing to let this blow over. They do not want to talk about immigration because they, too, represent the same system of capitalism-imperialism as Miller, but with a more refined program. Think about it: Obama was in fact the “Deporter-in-Chief,” and still holds the record for deportations; Bill Clinton initiated the militarization of the southern border, causing thousands of deaths as immigrants were forced further and further into the desert in their flight to hoped-for safety; and Nancy Pelosi led the party to vote funding for Trump’s border wall and his concentration camps.

Even the self-styled socialist Bernie “BS” Sanders said last year:

“[I]f your point is you open the borders, my God, you know, there’s a lot of poverty in this world, and you’re gonna have people from all over the world. And I don’t think that’s something we can do at this point. We can’t do it.”

And more recently, Sanders said:

“We need border security, of course we do. Who argues with that? That goes without saying. I happen to believe that there are more cost-effective ways to do that than simply building a wall.”

These Democrats do nothing but go through the motions and make bullshit promises because they have no answers and cannot have answers. Why? Because their system, the one they defend and run for office to “serve and protect” (and yes, someone like the phony “socialist” BS would also have to serve and protect if somehow he were allowed to assume office), has no answers—other than constructing a more sanitized version of the “gated community” against the hundreds of millions this system has plundered who now seek refuge. They make noises about opposing Trump, and some of them even promise to abolish ICE—and make no mistake, these fascist policies of Trump take what was already intolerable and excruciating about this situation to a much more terrible level—but again, they have no answers.

And by the way, the reason they won’t call pigs like Miller (and Trump, for that matter) what they really are—NAZIs—is because if you reckon with that reality, then it is clear that one day of NAZI power is extremely dangerous and utterly intolerable and must be opposed with all-out measures, including massive nonviolent but utterly determined protest of the kind now going on in many other countries whose rulers are far less dangerous than the demented fascist with his finger on the nuclear button and his cabal of Christian end-times lunatic theocrats like Pence and racist hitmen like Miller. So they call him a “white nationalist,” put out a press release, and move the agenda to the next candidates’ debate.

The fact that this is all that has happened shows the lateness of the hour, the seriousness of the situation, and the urgent need for people to get off their couch and into the streets.

Originally published at revcom.us

