Rampant Orwellian Falsehood In Neoliberal Australia – And In Your Country Too?

In George Orwell’s prescient, dystopian and frightening novel “1984”, Big Brother declared that (A) war is peace, (B) slavery is freedom, (C) ignorance is strength, and (D) 2 plus 2 does not equal 4. Scientists and other humanitarian truth-tellers are alarmed as ostensible democracies as well as authoritarian states head towards this ultimate in comprehensive, state-imposed and blatant falsehood. My country, US lackey Australia, is arguably second only to Trump America for Orwellian government lying in ostensibly democratic societies – but how does your country perform in the mendacity stakes?

Science involves the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses whereas the increasingly prevalent spin that dominates the world involves the uncritical use of asserted facts to support a partisan proposition i.e. the very opposite of the scientific method. However the great irony is that the very success of the scientific method that has now created a highly technological and digital world has also created the electronic vehicles for mass dissemination of lies and spin-based untruths (slies) [1].

Public recognition of such asserted or actual “fake news” has now provided the excuse for governments and powerful corporations to take action to censor views they consider inimical to their interests. Indeed politically correct, ostensibly “progressive”, “liberal” and “pro free speech” Centrists of the Mainstream media commentariat will earnestly discuss the need for censorship in the “public interest” of what “somebody” will find to be “fake news” Thus , for example, Alphabet is the biggest media company in the world and owns Google and YouTube [2]. However the Google Search Robot has been programmed to put progressive websites towards the bottom of Google Searches [3], noting that 90% of people doing Google Searches don’t go past the first page of results [4]. Indeed Google omits many results, and after laboriously going through every page of results from an initial Google Search without success, on the last page of Results one is invited to do a more inclusive search: “In order to show you the most relevant results, we have omitted some entries very similar to the [number] already displayed. If you like, you can repeat the search with the omitted results included”. By clicking on the link provided one can then laboriously repeat the Google Search (e.g. for the title of an article in inverted commas) and eventually find the thus so exquisitely censored article you have been seeking. In contrast, Searches using Bing (owned by Microsoft) come up with Results on page 1 that are “hidden” by Google – ergo, “Bing it!” [3].

Alphabet’s YouTube has boasted of its success in “hiding” stuff it doesn’t like. Thus Lesley Stahl (famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist) on YouTube censorship (2019): “She [YouTube’s CEO, Susan Wojcicki] told us that earlier this year, YouTube started re-programming its algorithms in the U.S. to recommend questionable videos much less and point users who search for that kind of material to authoritative sources, like news clips. With these changes Wojcicki says they have cut down the amount of time Americans watch controversial content by 70%” [5].

George Orwell in “1984” [6] wrote of a “total control” authoritarian state comprehensively and violently enforcing acceptance of blatant falsehoods using the relatively primitive technological means available in 1948. However the essay “One World Digital Dictatorship” written by Soren Korsgaard in 2019 is a vitally important, must-read and indeed scary account that details the increasingly technologically sophisticated ongoing digital disempowerment and digital imprisonment of Humanity that is pertinent to all societies from the US and UK to India and China. Whereas the dissident in “1984” would be traumatized into submission by exposure to his worst fear in Room 101, in 2020 the dissident faces an accelerating movement by both Western-style democracies and one-party states (notably China and the Gulf States ) towards world-wide Digital Dictatorship (Digital Imprisonment) involving mass data collection on everyone, mass surveillance, facial recognition-based tracking, crypotocurrency-based cashless societies, and social credit-based disempowerment [7, 8] .

Set out below is a succinct account of how Big Brother’s declarations that (A) war is peace, (B) slavery is freedom, (C) ignorance is strength, and (D) 2 plus 2 does not equal 4 are rampant in ostensible democracy Australia under a mendacious, racist, pro-war, war criminal, anti-science, anti-environment, climate criminal, human rights-violating, neoliberal, US lackey and Trumpist Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government. However, in reading this damning analysis, consider to what extent your own country has joined the Orwellian nightmare.

(A). “War is peace”.

Australia has committed a long catalogue of war crimes variously committed in the name of “commerce”, “the British Empire” or helping the US to ostensibly bring “peace”, “freedom” and “democracy” to numerous distant land, crimes summarized by the Orwellian assertion “war is peace”. However it must be stated that while we honor those who serve our country, we offer no such honor to war criminal politicians who put them in harm’s way in violation of the Natural Law and International Law.

(1). War is the penultimate in racism and genocide the ultimate in racism. Variously as a UK or US lackey Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared (over the last millennium) to the British 193 countries, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and Iran zero (0) [9].

(2). US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-9-11 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation [10, 11]. Australian Coalition Governments have supported all these wars but the Labor Opposition opposed the Vietnam War and the 2003-2011 Iraq War.

(3). US lackey Australia presently has armed forces in Iraq but has refused to leave despite the Iraqi Parliament demanding that foreign forces leave Iraq. The US, UK, Australia, Canada and Germany have rejected the Iraqi Parliament’s Quit Iraq demand, with the US threatening to instantly collapse the Iraqi economy by a banking freeze if Iraq insists on US Alliance withdrawal from Iraqi territory [12].

(4). US lackey Australia has armed forces of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in Occupied Afghanistan despite the Indigenous Afghan Taliban controlling 14.5% of the country and 44% being Taliban controlled or contested after 18 years of partial occupation by the world’s superpower, the serial invader and serial war criminal US [13].

(5). The Australian Navy is actively involved against Somali sailors in the waters of Occupied Somalia.

(6). Through the joint Australian-US electronic spying base at Pine Gap (Central Australia) Australia actively supports US nuclear terrorism and targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 variously impoverished and devastated countries (Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan [14, 15]).

(7). Use of nuclear weapons for mass murder of civilian populations is the worst and most utterly obscene of war crimes. Australia helped UK nuclear terrorism by supplying uranium, nuclear test locations and the Woomera base for testing missiles for nuclear weapons delivery. This US-Australia program resulted in nuclear contamination of Indigenous lands of the Maralinga Tjarutja ( Pitjantjatjara Indigenous Australian people) and of other lands as revealed by Australian journalists Brian Toohey and Ian Anderson [16, 17]. The joint Australia-US Pine Gap electronic spying base is critical for US nuclear terrorism.

(8). Australia hosts nuclear-armed US warships but New Zealand was effectively excluded from US treaty obligations under the ANZUS (Australia, New Zealand and US) Treaty after it refused entry to possibly nuclear armed US warships in 1985 [18].

(9). The UN Charter is very clear about foreign forces being in another country – it can only happen (1) through invitation by the country, (2) in response to invasion of another country by that country, or (3) with the permission of the UN Security Council. None of these criteria were satisfied in the Australian participation in the Anglo-American invasion of Iraq in 2003 and none of the leaders involved – notably President George Bush (US), PM Tony Blair (UK) and PM John Howard (Australia) have been prosecuted for war crimes committed for resources, notwithstanding decisive conclusions to this effect by eminent people [19-22] and calls by eminent people for such prosecutions [19, 20].

(10). Killing people in another country (the penultimate in racism) can happen through invasions and bombing, but Sanctions can be equally deadly. Thus Australia was involved in the UN-imposed 1990-2003 Sanctions against Iraq that were complemented with UK, US and Israeli bombing of Iraqi civil infrastructure, with this resulting in 1.7 million Iraqi deaths from imposed egregious deprivation [23-25]. US-imposed and US-urged sanctions against Iran in a 4-decade US war on Iran have been associated with 3 million Iranian deaths from imposed deprivation in an ongoing Iranian Holocaust and Iranian Genocide [26]. US lackey Australia was involved in such sanctions and more recently has refused to follow the EU example of trying to protect businesses from US retaliation in relation to Sanctions re-imposed on Iran by Trump America [27].

(11). The US subverts all countries and is currently conducting military operations against 7 countries. Crucial to such hostile actions and the global US War on Terror (aka the US War on Muslims) are US military bases around the world, currently estimated at over 700 variously located in over 70 countries [28, 29]. Australia hosts over 2,000 Marines at a base near Darwin, hosts nuclear-armed US warships, and recently announced an expansion of the Tindal RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) air base near Katherine in the Northern Territory that PM Scott Morrison has characterized thus: “It will be integral to our alliance with the United States, and [will] increase the reach of Air Force capabilities in the Indo-Pacific” [30].

(12). Back in 1975 the reformist Whitlam Labor Government was removed in a US CIA-backed Coup [31], shortly after Australian Intelligence was covertly involved in the 1973 US-backed overthrow of the democratically-elected Allende Government in Chile [17]. It seems that as America’s Deputy Sherriff in the South Pacific Australia was involved in the 1987 Coup in Fiji (attributed to the US by William Blum [11]), and in the Apartheid backed George Speight-led Fiji Coup in 2000 [32]. Australia has been up to all kinds of dirty tricks in our region (e.g. spying on the Timor L’Este Cabinet meetings and on the Indonesian President and his wife). Brian Toohey has revealed Australian urging the US to back an invasion of President Soekarno-ruled Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s. However the Americans opposed “overt military intervention in Indonesia”. Brian Toohey: “However, the US fostered a rebellion in Sumatra and Sulawesi by giving covert support to Islamist parties…the agency [CIA| managed to arm a rebel group of 42,000 and Australia was expected to supply administrative and medical help if the rebels succeeded” (pages 132-133 [17]). The Aceh rebellion lasted until just after the 2004 Tsunami tragedy (230,000 killed) that shocked the Sumatran rebels and the central government into making peace (dialogue is a humane alternative to war and mass mortality). In 1965 the CIA backed a military coup that put corrupt, right-wing and US-backed General Suharto in power for 31 years and which was accompanied by horrendous massacres of 0.5-1.0 million Indonesians, notably progressive professionals and Chinese [33]. If slavishly US-linked Australian Intelligence is still up to such dirty tricks against neighbouring countries we will never know because the Australian Government has passed laws (with craven Labor Opposition support) providing for up to 10 years in prison for people exposing such atrocities [34].

(13). Australia gets a lot of its “defence” material from the US, UK, France and Apartheid Israel. These weapons and systems have been developed out of decades of use in US Alliance wars in which millions of civilians have been killed. Thus 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [35, 36 ]. Australian universities have extensive military research collaborations with the US and Apartheid Israel [37, 38]. Apartheid Israeli merchants of death boast that their weapons have been “pre-tested” on Iraqis, Afghans, Lebanese and Palestinians (most notably on the 2 million inmates of the Gaza Concentration Camp of whom 50% are children and 75% are women and children) [39]. Apartheid Israel and its traitorous Zionist supporters represent a huge threat to Australia in 50 areas [40] but Australian defence has purchased command and control systems and Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs) from an Israeli company [41, 42].

(B). “Slavery is freedom”.

Australia has a long and evil record of slavery commencing in 1788 with the use of convict labour. Survivors of the violent phase of the Aboriginal Genocide were used as agricultural, domestic and sexual chattels paid with flour, tea and tobacco, with this exploitation lasting into the late 20th century. A massive measles epidemic (sourced in Australia) killed 40,000 of the 150,000 strong Fijian population in 1875. As a consequence, commencing in 1879 the British introduced indentured labour from India into Fiji to work as “5 year slaves” on British and Australian sugar plantations. Outcry over the circumstances of these Girmityas (named thus from mispronunciation of the word “Agreement”) resulted in cessation of new imports in 1916 and release of the last “5 year slaves” in 1920. My dear late wife, Zareena née Lateef, was Fiji Indian of Bengali and Bihari origin and came from a large Muslim family. All Zareena’s grandparents were “5-year slaves” of the British and Australians in Fiji, and her eminent lawyer father, Abdul Lateef MBE, was a great advocate of inter-ethnic harmony, and helped negotiate independence of Fiji from Britain [43-47]. The Australians sought slave labour throughout the South Pacific in a violent process called “blackbirding” that had the collateral disastrous effect of spreading epidemics of European diseases such as measles with consequent decimation of populations (25% in Vanuatu) [10]. Melanesians from countries such as present-day Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands were brought to work on Queensland sugar cane plantations on land ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Australians. On Australian Federation as the nation state of Australia in 1901, racist concerns about a “White Australia” resulted in enforced repatriation of many of these so-called “Kanaks”and their progeny .

(1). The term “The Stolen Generations” refers to the circa 100,000 “mixed race” Indigenous children forcibly removed from their mothers, educated in European ways and then variously adopted by Europeans or deployed as domestic servants or farm labour on minimal pay [48]. This outrageous crime was justified on the basis of benefit to the children i.e. “slavery is freedom”. When Labor PM Kevin Rudd made history by formally offering a national apology to the Stolen Generations on 13 February 2008 at a sitting of the Parliament of Australia, the Aboriginal Genocide-denying former Coalition PM John Howard (yes, the same Australian PM who illegally invaded Iraq in 2003) refused to attend (he was the only living former Australian PM not to attend) [49]. And, of course, both the Labor Government and Coalition Opposition refused to support a Greens motion for proper compensation of the surviving victims [48, 49]. The survivors of the Stolen Generations have not been properly compensated and indeed removal of Indigenous children from their mothers and their communities is presently continuing at a record rate [50].

(2). In Queensland (and elsewhere in Australia) Aboriginal (Indigenous) workers had their pay withheld by so-called White “Protectors”, and former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie estimated that $500 million in wages was stolen from Aboriginal people in Queensland. A class action representing 10,000 Aboriginal workers in Queensland was finally successful in gaining $190 million in compensation for wages stolen between 1939 and 1972 [51]. Living survivors of Aboriginal slave labour remain uncompensated or inadequately compensated around Australia.

(3). In prosperous Australia there is a work participation rate of 66.0% , this referring to the percentage of the working population in the age group of 16-64 who are currently employed or seeking employment (full-time students, housewives and people above 64 years are excluded). However the 34% not participating in the economy as workers are participating as “consumers”. Further, of the employed many are the so-called “working poor” who do not earn enough or do not work enough hours to meet modest needs. The fundamental Australian social tenet of “the living wage” has disappeared from neoliberal Australia. 3 million out of 25 million Australians live in poverty, this including 0.8 million children. The social safety net has shrunk so much that the state relief given to the unemployed (the New Start Allowance) condemns these people to dire poverty unless families can give them shelter.

(4.) Australia has a large population of temporary migrant agricultural workers from overseas who are vulnerable to exploitation and underpayment. Indeed underpayment of the more poorly paid and vulnerable workers in Australia appears widespread, with guilty parties involved in this “wage theft” ranging from restaurant owners to major corporations. Now this is not slavery, just egregious exploitation, but one is reminded of Winston Churchill’s famous description of Chinese indentured labour in South Africa in the House of Commons on 22 February 1906 as Under-Secretary of the Colonial Office: “The conditions of the Transvaal ordinance … cannot in the opinion of His Majesty’s Government be classified as slavery; at least, that word in its full sense could not be applied without a risk of terminological inexactitude” [52.

(5). Australia as a major trading nation is a great beneficiary of globalisation. The per capita GDP(nominal) is $54,000 for Australia as compared to $1,900 for Bangladesh (2019) [53]. Globalisation means that rich Australians can buy business shirts made by extremely cheap labour in Bangladesh for about $10. Bangladeshis have to work (slave) for extremely low wages or starve, but the extremely low per capita income in Bangladesh means that 247,000 Bangladeshis die avoidably each year from deprivation [10, 54] . Annual avoidable mortality from deprivation totals 16 million for the Developing World (minus China) and 4 million for India, but is essentially zero (0) for Australia, North America , Western Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Apartheid Israel (ignoring the Occupied Palestinians) and the Gulf States (ignoring South Asian and South East Asian guest workers) [10].

(6). Noting that the world population is 7.6 billion, according to Oxfam: “Economic inequality is out of control. In 2019, the world’s billionaires, only 2,153 people, had more wealth than 4.6 billion people… The world’s richest 1% have more than twice as much wealth as 6.9 billion people… The combined wealth of the world’s 22 richest men equals the wealth of all the women in Africa…New World Bank estimates show that almost half of the world’s population lives on less than $5.50 a day… Billionaires are also able to buy impunity from justice, influence politicians or a pliant media and even rig democratic processes. The use of money to influence elections and public policy is a growing problem all over the world… the United Nations estimates that 820 million people are going hungry, the World Bank estimates that only 735 million are living in extreme poverty… by 2025 up to 2.4 billion people worldwide could be living in areas subject to periods of intense water scarcity… Extreme wealth is a sign of a failing economic system… Governments must take bold and decisive steps by taxing wealth, high incomes, and cracking down on loopholes and inadequate global tax rules that allow rich corporations and individuals to escape their tax responsibilities” [55]. Each year 16 million people die avoidably from deprivation in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with the rich First World (including Australia) in charge of the flight deck [10]. Slavery implies (i) effectively no means of escape, and (ii) bare subsistence characterized by significant avoidable mortality from deprivation [10]. Australia’s annual overseas aid is 0.26% of GNI ($130 per head) as compared to 1.36% for Sweden ($701 per head) [56].

(7). Oxfam: “The Australian Tax Office estimated the tax gap (tax not paid) by large corporations and businesses in 2016-17 was AUD $2 billion. This is the same as the entire National Bushfire Recovery Fund established by the Federal Government in 2020… In Australia the richest 1% (250,000 people) have more than double the wealth of 50% of our population (12.5 million people) and own nearly USD $1.6 trillion. That’s 22.2% of all of Australia’s wealth… The wealthiest 1 per cent of people in the world have more than double the wealth of 6.9 billion people… It’s estimated that tax dodging by multinational companies costs the world’s poorest countries at least USD $100 billion every year” [57].

(8). According to Larry Elliott of The Guardian: “The growing concentration of the world’s wealth has been highlighted by a report showing that the 26 richest billionaires own as many assets as the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of the planet’s population. In an annual wealth check released to mark the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the development charity Oxfam said 2018 had been a year in which the rich had grown richer and the poor poorer. It said the widening gap was hindering the fight against poverty, adding that a wealth tax on the 1% would raise an estimated $418bn (£325bn) a year – enough to educate every child not in school and provide healthcare that would prevent 3 million deaths” [58]. French economist Thomas Piketty argues cogently that wealth inequality is bad for the economy because the poor cannot afford to buy the goods and services they produce, and is bad for democracy because Big Money buys public perception of reality and hence votes [59-61]. Piketty advocates a circa 1% annual wealth tax to reduce wealth inequality and indeed France has such a tax that goes up to 1%. For 1,400 years Islam has prescribed an annual wealth tax of 2.5% [61]. It was estimated in 2014 that an annual wealth tax of 4% would bring all countries up to a per capita GDP about that of China and Cuba (countries for which annual avoidable mortality from deprivation is zero) and hence abolish the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust that kills 16 million people each year [10, 62]. However at least 50% of Australians would utterly reject such a life-saving tax.

(9). Further to (8), neoliberal Western democracies such as Australia have been variously described as Plutocracies, Kleptocracies, Murdochracies, Lobbyocracies, Corporatocracies and Dollarocracies in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality and hence votes, more political power and more profit in an obscene and deadly positive feedback loop.

(10). In considering “slavery is freedom” note that White Australia appropriated Aboriginal lands subject to Indigenous stewardship for 65,000 years and subjected the Indigenous inhabitants to an Aboriginal Genocide in which the Indigenous population plummeted from 1 million in 1788 to 0.1 million a century later [63]. The White Australians wanted the land but not the Indigenous inhabitants, just as Apartheid Israel wants the land of Palestine but not the Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants [64, 65]. The Australian Aboriginal Genocide (1788 onwards) and the Palestinian Genocide (WW1 onwards) both involved 0.1 million violent deaths and about 2 million avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation. Presently about 5,100 out of 5 million Occupied Palestinians die avoidably annually from violence (500) or from imposed deprivation (4,600) in a process of active and passive mass murder of Indigenous Palestinians in gross violation of the Geneva Convention [66] and thence of the UN Genocide Convention [67]. In contrast, about 5,000 out of 0.9 million Indigenous Australians die avoidably each year from imposed deprivation – unlike the murderous Israelis, the Australians ceased massacring Indigenous Australians in about 1930. White Australians talk of assimilation and the benefits (“freedom”) of modern technology, but many Indigenous Australians are effectively enslaved (unable to escape, barely surviving). Many of the 5 million Occupied Palestinians and 7 million Exiled Palestinians are also effectively enslaved (unable to escape, barely surviving) yet Donald Trump’s peace plan is for continued zero human rights and continuing servitude. Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of the heinous crime of Apartheid.

(11). Rapacious neoliberalism, that is presently dominant in Australia and globally, seeks to maximize the freedom of the smart and advantaged to exploit human and natural resources for private profit. The system tends to one in which the smart and advantaged 1% increasingly dominate an ever more impoverished 99% who are enslaved (unable to escape, barely surviving) and are convinced by One Percenter-owned media that neoliberalism (unfettered greed and growth) is good for them (“slavery is freedom”). In contrast, social humanism (e.g. socialism, eco-socialism, democratic socialism, Universal Basic Income, the welfare state) seeks to sustainably maximize human happiness, dignity and opportunity for everybody through evolving, pragmatic and culturally-sensitive intra-national and international social contracts [68-73].

(C) “Ignorance is strength”.

Australia has a high level of literacy, high school completion and university education. However there is an astonishing amount of ignorance, falsehood, de facto and de jure censorship and fake news through lying by omission in a look-the-other-way Australia through misplaced patriotism, jingoism, institutional Codes of Conduct, defamation laws, political correctness, intellectual child abuse in religious schools, commercial-in-confidence agreements, non-disclosure agreements, anti-whistleblower laws, anti-leak laws, draconian anti-terrorism laws, intimidation, compulsory metadata acquisition, secret trials, compulsory breakage of encryption, anti-science denialism (notably climate change denialism), sidelining of scientists, rendering truth-tellers “invisible”, massive spying on citizens shared with foreign powers, increasing mass surveillance, increasing “digital dictatorship”, and massive lying by commission and omission by oligopoly media and by Mainstream editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes. Entrenched active and passive mendacity and Orwellian “ignorance is strength” indeed. There are numerous examples that can be given, but the following are a selection of the more important areas of imposed ignorance in jingoistic, mendacious, look-the-other-way Australia that has an immense capacity for lying and self-deception about Australian atrocities.

(1). Holocaust ignoring and genocide ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant holocaust denial and genocide denial because the latter can at least permit public refutation and public debate. As a UK or US lackey, Australia has invaded 85 countries [74, 75] and of these invasions about 30 have been genocidal [76], with genocide here defined as in Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention [67].

(2). The ongoing Aboriginal Genocide (about 2 million killed by violence or imposed deprivation and disease since1788) [63] is largely ignored in Australia, with former Coalition PM John Howard dismissing such concerns as “The black arm-band view of history” and former Coalition PM Tony Abbott asserting of pre-invasion Sydney that “back in 1788 it was nothing but bush”. A Search of the ABC (Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) for “Aboriginal Genocide” yields 3 results but no mention of the term and no details of the carnage. Before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 distinct Aboriginal languages and dialects but today there are only about 150 and of these all but about 20 are endangered through continuing Aboriginal Ethnocide involving large-scale removal of Indigenous children from their mothers and government policies inimical to bilingual education, and communities living on traditional lands. From a qualitative perspective, the continuing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide have been the worst in human history [63].

(3). “Lest we forget” is the sacred mantra of Anzac Day (25 April) that commemorates the circa 100,000 Australians who have died in wars. However the Australian Government has just spent $500 million on the national war memorial in Canberra that excludes any mention of the Frontier Wars in which about 100,000 Indigenous Australians died violently defending their land from the British invaders [63, 77].

(4). In similar vein, the Australian Coalition Government has allotted $50 million for memorializing Captain James Cook’s blatant and criminal 1770 declaration that Australia was British territory, noting that Indigenous Australians had developed numerous unique cultures in Australia over 65,000 years, the survivors of which today represent the oldest living cultures in the world [63].

(5). Australia Day (26 January) commemorates as a national day the violent and genocidal British invasion of Australia on 26 January 1788. The same day is Republic Day in India and commemorates the adoption of an Indigenous Indian constitution after 2 centuries of genocidal British rule. To Indigenous Australians and decent, anti-racist Australians in general, 26 January is “Invasion Day”. Some decent local councils decided to move citizenship ceremonies for new citizens to a non-controversial day but were threatened with removal of their right to conduct such ceremonies by the instinctively offensive Australian Coalition Government [78].

(6). During WW2 Australia was complicit in one of the worst genocidal atrocities in living memory, namely the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine) in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons in Bengal and the adjoining provinces of Bihar, Assam and Orissa. UK lackey Australia was complicit in this atrocity by withholding wheat in its huge wartime grain stores from its starving ally India. Australia produced 24 million tons of wheat in WW2 but only exported 9 million tons, with as little as 0.3 million tons going to starving India. Huge granaries were constructed to store the unsent grain of which 1 survives as a “Cathedral of the Bush” at Murtoa in Western Victoria. This “forgotten” atrocity was associated with large scale sexual abuse of starving women and girls on a scale commensurate with the “comfort women” abuses of the Japanese Imperial Army. This atrocity has been largely deleted from British and Australian histories by successive generations of racist and mendacious Australian and British journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes. The WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million deaths) was indeed the first WW2 atrocity to have been described as a “holocaust” and was commensurate in size with the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million deaths)[79-83] . However a Search of the ABC for “Bengali Holocaust” yields zero (0) results whereas a Search for “Jewish Holocaust” yields 20 results.

(7). Racist and US lackey Australian Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes adopt the US position that since WW2 genocides have only been committed by Serbs and non-Europeans the US doesn’t like [84, 85]. Thus I have drawn up a list of about 60 significant holocausts and genocides in the last 2 centuries [86-88]. However, by way of example (out of scores of examples that can be given), the 21st century Rohingya Genocide (10,000 killed, 1 million refugees) is rightly described as a “genocide” (the US hates China-supported Myanmar) but the same designation is not given to the 21st century Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (2.7 million Iraqi deaths from violence or deprivation), to the 2001 onwards Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust (7 million Afghan deaths from violence or deprivation) or to the 21st century Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust (32 million deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million) [10, 23, 35, 89, 90].

(8). Western Mainstream media resolutely accept as an article of faith the “official US version of 9-11” proclaimed by successive mendacious US Administrations, notwithstanding its rejection by numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts [36]. Indeed the post-9-11 War on Terror subsequent to the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity has been associated with huge violations of civil rights, notably in the US via the Patriot Act [91], in Australia by over 70 anti-terrorism laws that have finally elicited Mainstream media opposition when applied to journalists [92-96], and in the UK as exampled by the outrageous persecution of Australian truth-telling journalist and world hero Julian Assange [97, 98].

(9). The UN regards Apartheid as a heinous crime against Humanity [99]. Of the 6.9 million Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel who represent about 50% of the population of Palestine about 72% are the Occupied Palestinians who for 53 years have been excluded from all human rights [100] and cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid that is worse than Apartheid in the former Apartheid South Africa. Under the racist and human rights-violating Australian Coalition Government Australia is second only to racist Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid. There must be zero tolerance for racism. Those who support Apartheid Israel and hence repugnant Apartheid (100% of the Australian Coalition and much of the Labor Opposition) are utterly unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote, ostensible democracy like Australia. No genuinely anti-racist Australians can support the pro-Apartheid Coalition and will accordingly (a) vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) [101] against Apartheid Israel and all those supporting this nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, Apartheid rogue state that is engaged in an ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Ottoman Empire in 1914 [9, 64, 65, 102-105].

(10). Extraordinary examples abound of Zionist-backed, jingoistic suppression of free speech and truth-telling in contemporary Australia. The utterly cowardly, timorous, gutless and yellow Australian Lib-Labs (Coalition and Labor) ignore the kidnapping, shooting, tasering, imprisonment, robbing, mangling, killing, torturing, defaming, abusing, deceiving, perverting and subverting of Australians variously by genocidally racist Israeli Zionists or by traitorous Australian Zionists [40, 106]. Human rights lawyer Melissa Parke was forced to remove herself from Labor candidacy in the 2019 Federal elections for being critical of Apartheid Israel [107]. However other decent, anti-racist Australians, including myself, have similarly fallen foul of the Zionist Lobby. Thus Muslim Australian engineer and ABC journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied made the mistake of simply publishing on her Facebook page the following 7 words: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized, the ABC apologized and a month later removed her TV program, and Yassmin Abdel-Magied left for London [108]. The post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists was a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech [108]. Other Australian truth-tellers variously subject to attempted ferocious Zionist censorship include author and teacher Paul Gilby (for referring to US and Israeli state terrorism) [109, 110], top columnist Mike Carlton (for criticizing the horrendous 2014 Gaza Massacre by Apartheid Israel) [111], and academic Dr Sandra Nasr (for comparing Biblical and present-day Palestinian Genocides) [112]. A resolutely truth-telling, scientist and anti-racist Jewish Australian humanitarian, I have been rendered “invisible” to Mainstream Australia over the last 10 years, most likely through remorseless, false and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic defamation by Zionists.

(11). Jingoistic censorship continues to be applied to truth tellers in other areas in jingoistic, pro-war , US lackey Australia. Scott McIntyre, a courageous young sports journalist with Australia’s substantially taxpayer-funded, multicultural Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), was sacked after he tweeted a succession of truthful anti-war comments on Anzac Day (Australia’s war dead remembrance day). Only a few, notably John Pilger, came to his defence, and the rest was silence or strong condemnation of McIntyre [113]. The “One Day Of The Year” is an iconic play by Alan Seymour about Anzac Day, the Australian and New Zealand war dead remembrance day held on the anniversary of the unsuccessful invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli by the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on 25 April 1915. The play was banned by the Adelaide Festival in 1960 and in Sydney was delayed through bomb threats [114]. Anti-war sentiment expressed on or about Anzac Day has elicited ferocious responses over the years ranging from death threats to blanket media censorship that hides Australia’s appalling history of UK- and US-linked war crimes and genocides. In 1983 about 300 brave and decent women marched on Anzac Day in Sydney with a banner stating: “In memory of all women in all countries raped in all wars”. They were abused and many were arrested. In Australia’s capital city Canberra, women were prevented from laying a wreath at the War Memorial and a special law was passed making it unlawful to give offence to any ACT Anzac Day march participant [115, 116]. The women have not returned to denounce the obscenities of war. The Armenian Genocide of 1915 is intimately connected with the ANZAC invasion. Months of Anglo-French bombardment of the Dardanelles (linking the Black Sea and the Mediterranean) eventually precipitated violent Turkish xenophobia on the eve of the actual Allied invasion on 25 April 2015. On 24 April 2015 the Armenian Genocide commenced with the rounding up of Armenian community leaders such as councillors, clergy and professionals and expanded to mass killings and the forced expulsion of Armenian communities in horrendous death marches. An estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed and one of the regions oldest civilizations was decimated. 24 April is commemorated as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day by Armenians while 25 April is commemorated as Anzac Day by Australians and New Zealanders. Successive Turkish governments have remorselessly rejected the extent and terminology of the Armenian Genocide [117]. In 2013 the Australian New South Wales (NSW) Parliament reiterated its 1997 recognition of the Armenian Genocide and also acknowledged Turkey’s Assyrian Genocide and Greek Genocide in the 1920s, but Turkey responded by threatening to block MPs attending the 2015 centenary Anzac Day events at Gallipoli (one notes that Gladys Berejiklian, the newly-elected Liberal premier of NSW, is of Armenian-origin). However the connection between these 2 events has been scrupulously ignored in look-the-other-way Mainstream Australia, and especially on Anzac Day [118, 119].

(12). Free speech is a core value of decent universities but there is widespread censorship in increasingly corporatized Australian universities through intimidation, fear of losing grants and promotion, through corporate-style Codes of Conduct that confine academic free speech to narrow areas of expertise, and through legislated government constraints on free speech [120-124]. The final conclusion of a detailed analysis of censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities was “Finally, we should publicly insist that universities that constrain free speech are not fit for our children” [121].

(13). On Monday 21 October 2019 Australians around the country picking up their daily newspaper found that page 1 was blacked out in a facsimile of comprehensive redaction by a censor’s black pen. The blacking out was a collective protest by Australian Mainstream media (MSM) against appalling press censorship by the mendacious and human rights-violating Australian Coalition Government. The taxpayer–funded ABC strongly supported this protest. However self-censorship by these same MSM means failure to report huge lying by omission by US-, UK- and Zionist-beholden Australian media, politician , academic and commentariat presstitutes i.e. lying by omission about lying by omissions about lying by omission… [123, 124].

(14). Corporate constraints on free speech operate via “Codes of Conduct”, “Confidentiality Agreements” and “Commercial in Confidence” as well as by draconian defamation and anti-terrorism laws [106, 120-127]. Thus a top Australian rugby player was sacked for publicly expressing his fundamentalist Christian religious views about atheists, homosexuals and other alleged sinners going to “hell”. This contentious matter involving violation of a corporate employee “Code of Conduct” was finally settled recently, and he now plays rugby for a French team under a similar contract forbidding him from making such comments that might deeply offend.

(15). While only about 4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths (and none before 2014), Australia has enacted draconian anti-terrorism laws that severely impact on civil liberties including free speech. Thus revealing that someone has been arrested without charge or trial for long-term interrogation is punishable by 5 years in prison. Membership, support or advocacy of membership of a proscribed “terrorist” organization is punishable by up to life imprisonment in Australia. Revealing criminal activities by Australian Intelligence is punished by up to 10 years in prison. Australia while deeply complicit in all post-1950 Asian wars by US state terrorism (the US lackey Coalition supporting all of these atrocities) has also become a pre-police state in the interests of US state terrorism [123-127].

(16). The asserted justification for the obsessive Australian Intelligence and Australian Government secrecy (lying by omission) is jihadi terrorism, but the reality is that only about 4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi terrorists (and none before 2014) whereas 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from fiscally-impacted “lifestyle choices” or “political choices” . Indeed 1.5 million Australians have died thus since 9-11. This carnage topically includes about 80 women murdered by their partners or ex-partners each year and about 80 Australian veterans committing suicide each year [128]. The annual breakdown of this carnage (including some overlaps) is as follows: (1) 26,000 deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived deaths, (5) 4,000 avoidable Indigenous deaths, (6) 5,600 alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 suicides (circa 80 being veterans) , (8) 1,400 road deaths, (9) 1,900 opiate drug-related deaths with many linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [128-131]. Successive Australian Governments have been committing to an annual long-term accrual cost of $10 billion for the US War on Terror that is in actuality a genocidal US Alliance War on Muslims [129] – a huge fiscal commitment that could otherwise have been used to help prevent 1.5 million preventable Australian deaths since 9-11.

(17). US lackey Australia is among world leaders in war criminality and is also among 16 areas of climate criminality. The massive lying by omission, mendacity, anti-science blustering and gross human rights abuses by the war criminal and climate criminal Australian Governments are self-assertedly justified by “national security”, “the national interest” and “jobs and growth”. However rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety and security, successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) scientific analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) science-informed systemic change to minimize risk. This rational, science-based protocol is sabotaged by (a) lying by commission, lying by omission, spin, obfuscation , censorship, self-censorship and intimidation, (b) spin-based analysis involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) counterproductive blame and shame with the inhibition of vital reportage and with the ultimate irrational perversion being war [132]. On this basis, the mendacity of the anti-science, US lackey Australian Government and “sacrosanct” Australian Intelligence is a huge threat to the safety and security of Australians.

(18). In the 19th century Australia was one of the first countries to introduce free, compulsory, secular education. However Christianity still played an important role in social life in terms of public observance (swearing on the Bible in court, public memorial services, Sunday observance, public modesty) and in legislated constraints (notably the criminalization of homosexuality e.g. homosexual sex was illegal in Tasmania until 1997). Two thirds of Australia children attend free, tax-payer-funded public schools (State schools) and one third attend religion based private schools. For political reasons there is a massive annual tax-payer subsidy for organized religion of about A$31 billion (2013 estimate) [133, 134], noting that the annual Australian defence budget is $39 billion [135]. The “State Schools” are relatively badly under-funded whereas the top “Private Schools” have lavish facilities. Australia has an Educational Apartheid system that means that State School students are disproportionately excluded from a good education and access to top universities and top courses. However the Private School students variously suffer from gross intellectual child abuse through religious brainwashing that variously teaches them to accept sexism, misogyny, sexual guilt, unsafe sex, homophobia, creationism, intelligent design, death for adultery, blasphemy and apostasy, anti-science miracles (e.g. virgin birth, walking on water, rising from the dead, water into wine, and bread into flesh), and the right to invade, occupy, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries (there are also heavy penalties in Australia for specifying the religions involved in these particular impositions) [136-138].

(19) The former Gillard Labor Government instituted a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse that was unfortunately confined to investigating horrendous institutional child sexual abuse (up to 40,000 cases over the last 40 years by Catholic Church personnel alone). However both the Coalition and Labor continue to ignore the awful reality that 34% of Australian women and 16% of Australian men – 4.4 million Australians in all – have been subject to child sexual abuse i.e. the Coalition and Labor have both ignored huge non-institutional child sexual abuse [138]. This horrendous child sexual abuse continues unaddressed under the new Coalition Government.

(20). Australia is among world leaders for the following 16 climate criminal activities or parameters: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide or species extinction], (8) coral reef destruction , (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks , (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita Carbon Debt, (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide, (15) increasing Domestic GHG pollution despite Paris commitments to lower GHG pollution, and (16) complicity in 9 million annual air pollution deaths from burning carbon fuels, Australia’s share being 75,000 overseas and 10,000 Domestically [139, 140]. Australia with 0.33% of the world’s population contributes over 5% of global GHG pollution (including that due to the burning of Australia’s world leading gas and coal exports) [141].

(21). There is an enormous amount of outright falsehood from the Right-wing side of Australian public life that is accepted by the “respectful” Mainstream journalist, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes as “legitimate alternative opinion in a democracy” rather than “utterly unacceptable anti-science lying”. Thus the Coalition Government is dominated by right-wing politicians who are either actual anti-science climate change denialist or effective climate change denialist through climate change inaction (see item 20 above). Highly offensive to scientists and science-informed people are the false claims such “gas is clean energy” (it is dirty energy), “gas is cleaner than coal” (burning gas can be dirtier GHG-wise than coal burning), “clean coal” (coal is dirty energy) and that “the Coalition is tackling climate change” (GHG emissions have been increasing for 10 years under successive Coalition Governments).

(22). The US Murdoch media empire headed by US citizen but Australia-origin Rupert Murdoch has about 70% of the readership of city daily newspapers in Australia. However the Murdoch Yellow Press is variously pro-war and anti-science climate change denialist or effective climate change denialist [142]. Against this false and anti-humanitarian sludge one can set the world’s greatest humanitarians and its greatest scientists e.g. Professor Stephen Hawking from 120-Nobel-Laureate University of Cambridge: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [143]. However we live in a neoliberal world in which Money buys Truth, and mendacious and endlessly greedy One Percenters determine what is “true” and what is “fake news”.

(D). “2 plus 2 does not equal 4”.

Mainstream media promote sports and gambling as major traditional obsessions in Australia. However while many Australians are familiar with sporting statistics (e.g. cricketer Don Bradman’s famous batting average of 99.94) and gambling odds and schemes (e.g. trifectas, quinellas and each way bets), they throw up their hands and profess ignorance when faced with vastly far more important numerical matters such as Australia’s contribution to world greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution. Below are some important arithmetic matters that are falsely promulgated by Mainstream journalist, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes in a look-the-other-way Australia that effectively ignores crucial numbers, equations, percentages and inequalities by not insisting on the requisite actions demanded by the numbers.

(1). Taking land use and methane (CH4) emissions into account, Australia (0.33% of the world’s population) contributes 2.5% of annual global GHG emissions (Domestic emissions) and 5.4% (Domestic plus Exported GHG emissions) [141] – but the Australian Government largely ignores CH4 emissions and Exports and purveys a figure of about 1% (still 3 times greater than Australia’s “fair share” and inconsistent with “all men are created equal”).

(2). Taking land use and CH4 emissions into account, Australia’s annual Domestic GHG emissions total 1,423 Mt CO2-e [141] (ignoring the 2019-20 bushfire contribution of 750 Mt CO2-e [144]) – but the Australian Government claims annual Domestic emissions of 540 Mt CO2-e by failing to properly account for CH4 leakage (underestimating likely fugitive emissions by a factor of 8-54), land use, the CH4 Global Warming Potential on a 20 year time frame, and ignoring bushfires [141].

(3). Coalition claims that “gas is clean” are false (combustion of 1 tonne of CH4 (85% of natural gas) yields 2.75 tonne CO2 as compared to combustion of 1 tonne of carbon (about 90% of coal) yielding 3.7 tonne CO2 ) [141].

(4). Claims that “gas is cleaner than coal” and for a “coal to gas transition” are false – while gas burning produces less toxic pollutant than coal burning, massive systemic gas leakage (5.4% in the US) and a Global Warming Potential for CH4 105 times that of the same mass of CO2 (on a 20 year time frame and considering aerosol impacts) means that gas burning can actually be dirtier than coal burning GHG-wise [141].

(5). As detailed in item C20 above, Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality and clearly needs to decrease rather than increase its climate criminality in all these areas. However Australia’s actions continue be in the wrong direction i.e. “2 plus 2 does not equal 4”. Indeed the world as a whole is heading in the wrong direction in over 20 key areas. Thus over 11,000 scientists signed up to a recent World scientists’ warning of a Climate Emergency that sets out trends in 24 climate-related areas over the last 40 years. Scientists became aware of the climate change threat from greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution in the 1980s, but in 21 of these 24 areas the trends are (a) huge, (b) in the wrong direction, and (c) linear or quasi-linear functions of time, with this allowing extrapolation from the present climate emergency to a climate catastrophe in 2030 [145, 146].

(6). Further to D5 above, the climate criminal, pro-coal Australian Coalition (COALition) government dishonestly claims that it is meeting its Paris GHG reduction commitments “at a canter”. However examination of its own official data shows that the government-asserted Australian Domestic GHG pollution has been steadily increasing over the last decade [147-151].

(7). Fundamental to the worsening Climate Emergency is the refusal of neoliberal Australia to meet the cost of past and present carbon pollution, it preferring to pass these immense and rising costs on to future generations. Eminent economist Lord Nicholas Stern has described this refusal as “the greatest market failure in history” [152]. Pope Francis has demanded that the cost of pollution be “fully borne” by the polluters [153, 154]. Climate economist Dr Chris Hope (120 Nobel Laureate University of Cambridge) and Professor James Hansen (NASA and 96 Nobel Laureate Columbia University) have estimated a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-e [155, 156]. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded urgent and progressive application of a Carbon Price of up to $75 per tonne CO2-e, noting that the present world average Carbon Price is a mere $2 per tonne CO2-e [157, 158]. The effective climate change denialist Australian Coalition Government abolished a minimal but modestly effective Carbon Tax introduced by the previous Labor Government, and insists on an utterly dishonest Carbon Price of $0 per tonne CO2-e. This mendacity and grand larceny is a potent illustration of Polya’s Second Law of Economics that states that Deceit about the Cost of Production strives to a maximum (analogous to the fundamental Second Law of Thermodynamics of chemistry and physics that states that entropy, chaos, disorder, or lack of information content strives to a maximum) [159] ).

(8). The mendacious Australian Coalition falsely asserts that the annual per capita GHG pollution is 22 tonnes CO2-e per person per year, but properly taking land use and the CH4 Global Warming Potential into account, the annual per capita GHG pollution (in tonnes CO2-e per person per year) is 52.9 (Domestic) and 116 (Domestic plus Exported) as compared to 2.1 for India [160, 161]. However a revised estimate properly taking CH4 fugitive emissions and Exports into account yields an annual per capita GHG pollution (in tonnes CO2-e per person per year) for Australia of 56.9 (Domestic) and 137.5 (Domestic plus Exported) – and if we take the 750 Mt CO2 emissions from the 2019-2020 bushfires into account [144] then Australia’s per capita pollution rises to 86.9 (Domestic) and 167.5 (Domestic plus Exported). The racist and climate criminal Australian Coalition Government conveniently rejects consideration of “per capita”(thereby rejecting “all men are created equal”) and “Exported GHG” pollution” (thereby rejecting fundamental “cause and effect”). Indeed each year Australia (population 25 million) generates 4.2 Gt CO2-e (Domestic plus Exported), 50% more than India’s total of 2.8 Gt CO2-e (India’s population being 1,339 million, 54 times greater than Australia’s).

(9). There is currently a huge spat in Australia because Labor Party Opposition has declared a policy of “zero net emissions by 2050” and the anti-science, neoliberal Coalition Government says “How much will it cost?” Labor replies that not doing anything will cost “lots” but doesn’t put a figure on it. According to the Coalition the annual cost of doing nothing is 540Mt CO2-e per year x $0 per tonne CO2-e = $0 . However taking the upper estimate of Australia’s Domestic plus Exported annual GHG pollution, the annual cost of doing nothing = 4.2 Gt CO2-e x US$200 per tonne CO2-e = US$840 billion (to be paid by future generations) [162-167]. One notes that Australia’s Gross National Debt is presently A$700 billion or US$455 billion . Numbers matter. But the mendacious Coalition plays fast and loose with critical numbers i.e. “2 plus 2 does not equal 4”.

(10). Australia reluctantly signed up to the Paris Agreement and a global warming target of ideally no more than plus 1.5C and less than a catastrophic plus 2C. However the temperature rise is already about plus 1.1C, plus 1.5C will be reached within the decade at current rates of pollution [168, 169], plus 2C is already implicit in the system (due to the cooling effect of sulphate aerosols generated by burning coal) [170], a catastrophic plus 2C is effectively unavoidable as CO2 pollution remorselessly rises above 415 ppm CO2 at 2-3 ppm CO2 per year [171], and the Paris Agreement commitments amount to a plus 3.2C by 2100 [172]. And at plus 1.1C immense damage is already being caused by hurricanes and storm surges to tropical Island Nations around the world.

(11). A search of the Australian ABC (Australia’s taxpayer equivalent of the UK BBC) yields zero (0) results for the terms “300 ppm CO2” (to which numerous scientists and science-informed activists say we must return the atmospheric CO2 [173, 174]), “350 ppm CO2”(the negative emissions target advocated by the international activist group 350.org [175]) , 400 ppm (recently exceeded for the first time in 15 million years) , 413 ppm CO2 (the present level) or 415 ppm CO2 (the seasonal maximum reached in 2019 at Mauna Loa, Hawaii ) [172]. Climate criminal Australia is so obsessed with continuing to pollute that the notion of “negative CO2 emissions” or “CO2 draw-down” has scarcely registered with Mainstream presstitutes. However the recently announced Labor Party Opposition policy of “zero net emissions by 2050” implicitly recognizes the need for “negative CO2 emissions” or “CO2 draw-down” to compensate for certain GHG emissions e.g. CH4 from cattle and CO2 from cement manufacture.

(12). Eminent and famed theoretical physicist Professor Stephen Hawking (120 Nobel Laureate University of Cambridge and author of the popular “A Brief History of Time”) has clearly stated the key existential threats to Humanity and their solution: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [143]. However this late Time Lord’s expert insistence on “Now” is ignored by most of the world except for scientists, climate activist and the children inspired by Greta Thunberg. CO2 levels continue to rise to record levels at a record rate [172]. In climate criminal Australia there is bipartisan agreement between the Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition for unlimited, GHG-increasing, and world-leading Exports of coal, gas and methanogenically-derived meat.

(13). Deliberately and conveniently ignored by carbon burning Australia are air pollution deaths due to the long-term effects of toxic pollutants from carbon fuel burning e.g. carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), radioactivity, heavy metals, and fine carbon particulates (e.g. PM2.5). 9 million people die from air pollution each year with 75,000 dying from the effects of pollutants from the burning of Australian coal Exports, and 10,000 Australians [139]. The recent huge bushfires that destroyed 20% of Mainland Australian forests generated huge amounts of toxic smoke that blanketed 3 capital cities (Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne). Informed Australians await the long-term consequences of this exposure of millions of fellow Australians to toxic smoke [144]. It is estimated that pollutants from the burning of coal exports over the lifetime of the initially proposed Adani coal mine in Queensland would eventually kill 1.4 million Indians. Of course both the Coalition (COALition) Government and the Labor Opposition approved a modified form of this scheme [176].

(14). About 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from a range of ‘lifestyle choice” or “political choice” reasons ranging from adverse hospital outcomes, obesity, smoking and air pollution to drugs, suicide and homicide. Yet for all kinds of reasons (notably laziness, unconcern and neoliberal objection to “nanny state” interventions), Australian Governments preside over this carnage that has seen 1.5 million Australians die from such preventable causes since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people. While jihadi psychopaths have only ever killed 4 Australians in Australia (and none before 2014), since 9-11 the US lackey Australian Government has committed to a long-term accrual cost of about A$180 billion for the US War on Terror and helping the US Alliance actively or passively kill tens of millions of Muslims abroad [35, 36] rather than trying to save 1.5 million Australian lives at home [129]. Numbers matter.

(15). The most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of Uyghurs and dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the US Alliance and by a serial war criminal and US lackey Australia [177]. Killing in war occurs not just through violence (active killing) but also through avoidable death from imposed deprivation (passive mass murder). Mass mortality in an impoverished Subject population occupied by rich Occupiers occurs in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that unequivocally state that the Occupier must supply its Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical services “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [66, 67, 177].

(16). As a deeply racist US lackey, Australia has become second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing, international law-violating, serial invader, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. The genocidal maltreatment of Indigenous Palestinians by the numbers: (a) 2.2 million Palestinians have died from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Ottoman Empire in 1914; (b) of 14 million Indigenous Palestinians, 7 million are Exiled on pain of death from their homeland, 5 million Occupied Palestinians have zero (0) Human Rights as specified by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and are highly abusively confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and nearly 2 million “lucky” Palestinian Israelis exist as Third class citizens under over 60 race-based, Nazi-style race laws; (c) each year Apartheid Israel kills about 500 Indigenous Palestinians and passively murders about 4,600 through imposed deprivation; (d) Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries and occupied 5 with 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries neighbouring and variously occupied by Apartheid Israel totalling 24 million; (e) the GDP per capita is $3,000 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $42,000 for Apartheid Israel; (f) genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that the 72% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid; (g) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants in an ongoing war criminal ethnic cleansing that has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported (with a remarkable Obama US abstention rather than a veto); (h) in its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians, US-, UK-, Canada-, France- , Germany- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law [102].

(17). About 1 million people die from climate change each year but climate change disproportionately impacts the Developing World (minus China) in which 16 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year [10]. It is predicted that unless requisite action is taken 10 billion people will die this century in a worsening Climate Genocide en route to a sustainable human population of only 0.5-1.0 billion by 2100 [178]. Australia is disproportionately complicit in this worsening Climate Genocide.

Final comments.

Neoliberal Australia has a greed-driven, look-the-other-way culture characterized by national deception and avoidance of Awful Truths [179, 180]. As detailed above, Big Brother’s declarations that (A) “war is peace”, (B) “slavery is freedom”, (C) “ignorance is strength”, and (D) “2 plus 2 does not equal 4” are rampant in ostensible democracy Australia under a mendacious, racist, anti-science, anti-environment, pro-war, US lackey Coalition Government. My country, Australia, is arguably second only to Trump America for Orwellian government lying in ostensibly democratic societies. Poor fellow my country – but how does your country perform in relation to Orwellian falsehood?

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published "Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950"

