 The curious formula for awarding marks to second language in CBSE and class X examinations

The Central board of secondary education has cancelled class X and class XII examinations. They have sent a formula for awarding marks to the students of class X this year based on best result of the school for the last three years. Also, for different subjects there is another criterion for awarding marks. For all other subjects except for second language is based on the marks of the best result of the school from 2018,2019 and 2020. However, the policy for awarding marks for language subjects except Hindi language is based on a different criterion. Whereas for Hindi subjects the criterion is same as for other subjects , the students who opted for other than Hindi language are given marks on the basis of average of other three subjects. This means that the average marks of three subjects maths, science and social science will be taken to award marks for Urdu, Arabic, French, kannad etc.. While this may not affect the result of exceptionally good students, for average students the marks will definitely go down. As most of the students were getting very good marks in their mother tongue or foreign languages. This is certain to create doubts in the minds of non Hindi speaking students as if they are punished.

Another problem the new schools are facing that they do not have results for previous years. No formula is available for such schools.

The CBSE has also charged students examination fee without conducting examination, which must be refunded to school or students, because the schools have spent money in conducting the examination.

This must also be looked into by the government as people and school are already facing financial problems.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Former professor Of Electrical Engineering , AMU ALIGARH

