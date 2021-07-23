People from different walks of life are standing in support of revolution in Cuba. They are calling to defend the revolution in Cuba. Leading artists, intellectuals, personalities, U.S. lawmakers are calling on the U.S. government to withdraw blockade against Cuba.

A Granma report said:

As another reliable example of the rejection generated in the international community by the hostile policy of the U.S. government towards Cuba, more than 400 personalities from around the world have joined their signatures in a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden to ask the White House for lifting of the 243 unilateral measures against Cuba imposed by the Trump administration.

The letter, which under the title Let Cuba Live, is published this Friday in the New York Times, is the first of a joint initiative between The People’s Forum, CodePink and the Answer Coalition, whose purpose is to try to change the immoral and myopic policy of the U.S., and to provide medicines and medical supplies to the Cuban people.

Among the signatories are actors Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Danny Glover and Mark Ruffalo, as well as former presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Rafael Correa (Ecuador), and intellectuals Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Judith Butler and Cornel West, and other politicians, prominent intellectuals, scientists, clergy, artists, musicians, leaders, and activists.

“It is inconceivable, especially during a pandemic, to intentionally block remittances and the use of global financial institutions by Cuba, given that access to dollars is necessary for the importation of food and medicine,” says the text, converted into a Urgent Public Appeal to President Biden, who is being asked to “immediately sign an executive order and void Trump’s 243″ enforcement action. ”

AOC Calls to End Cruel Embargo

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the U.S. to lift its “absurdly cruel” embargo of Cuba Thursday in her first formal statement responding to the recent protests in Cuba.

AOC, the “Squad” member went on to call the embargo “the US contribution to Cuban suffering,” adding that it “is absurdly cruel and, like too many other US policies targeting Latin Americans, the cruelty is the point. I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo. It is never acceptable for us to use cruelty as a point of leverage against every day [sic] people.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s call to lift the embargo, which has been in place since 1962, echoed that of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who tweeted earlier this week that the embargo had “only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people.”

BLM

The Black Lives Matter group denounced the embargo Wednesday as a “cruel and inhumane policy” that was “instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government.”

The Network in Defense of Humanity

The Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity (REDH) on June 7 adds new voices against the U.S. blockade and its policy of subversion against Cuba.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, the coordinator of the organization in the Caribbean nation, José Ernesto Nováez, considered the rejection of the siege as a priority issue because of the significance of the country in the progressive Latin American sphere.

A recent statement from the organization indicates that it will submit to the UN General Assembly after more than five thousand signatures collected around the world for this purpose, Nováez said.

The document includes the support of prestigious personalities such as Noam Chomsky, political figures such as Rafael Correa and Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, and intellectuals such as Elena Poniatowska.

The initiative shows that the cause of the blockade is global with sustained support, added the manager.

According to the writer, there is a growing articulation in certain sectors of civil society in rejection of Washington’s hostility, which is confirmed in the massive world caravans, debates and solidarity days.

Cuba’s own communication efforts and the support that voices around the world can provide have placed the issue on the agenda of many, he added.

The media and social reality around Cuba contrasts in an incredible way, in part thanks to the contributions of this nation with the less favored, he said.

For many people, Cuba has been the doctor who reached a community where others had not, creating a new perception of what the Caribbean nation represents, he said.

However, the mainstream media insist on a concerted offensive against the continental left, a problem not only Cuban but also Latin American, according to the intellectual.

Currently, he explained, experts from the region describe the phenomenon as a communicational Condor Plan in which the big media try to lie and make invisible everything that is generated from the left.

We are in a communication offensive that spreads throughout the entire continent at different levels, he explained.

In the midst of this entire scenario, the Network has a symbolic wealth that it can use in that battle.

The context demands unity, so our organization can be very useful as an example of multiculturalism, wealth and confluence in common spaces, he added.

In addition, it can contribute a lot to the exchange with the U.S., where important figures of art and social fighters raise their voices for the cause of Cuba, he said.

In the brief opening of the administration of Barack Obama (2009-2017) we verified the strong possible ties between the peoples, which are easily united if there are no political interests that antagonize them, he pointed out.

The North American people need to come and get to know the real Cuba, not the one built by the mainstream media, because behind the plurality there is an informative singularity, he warned.

The REDH is proof that beyond political interests, we are all in favor of defending life, peace and sustainability, he concluded.