There is an elephant in the room

Can you see it,
right here, inside
swaying
the tusks dripping blood?
Do you see it,
drunk in adulation
the peak of its head held high
still climbing with every cheer
from the boisterous crowd?
Are you seeing it-
the large microphonic ears
flapping on himself
like a decorated fan?
Those distrusting eyes
penetrating through you
in quiet surveillance?
The silent threat of the trunk
reaching out for you?
Huge pillar like legs
trampling the ground beneath
in a dancing orgy
intoxicated with power?
That whip-like tail
with deadly nails
whirling round at its back?
Are you still not able
to see it?
I can, very clearly!
But wait…
you may,
when one day
you are gored by the sharp tusks
and flipped up
into the sky!
Also,may I add,
It remains there
only because
you are unable to see it
Translated from Malayalam by the author with KC Muraleedharan
