A GoI twitter release has a video of the Navy band playing, (With the ratings dancing to), the old hit movie tune, “Monika My Darling”, at the R-Day rehearsals.

What a sight! This video will definitely give you goosebumps!🇮🇳 🇮🇳

Are you ready to witness the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations with us? Register now and book you e-Seat today! https://t.co/kJFkcXoR2K @DefenceMinIndia @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/3WZG30DWQ0 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 22, 2022

OMG!!!

Why did I, a Veteran, not die before seeing this horrendous spectacle !!!

Very appropriately, the GoI

released a video of the same to tickle our sensitive points and for our people to smack their lips at the prorpect of turning an occasion of solemn display of the might of our Armed Forces, being converted into a farcical entertainer, by an executive order of the GoI.

Come on you gutless Service Chiefs!!! Have you guys lost your balls at the Himalayas during the constantly losing confrontations with the Chinky PLA in sub-zero temperatures?

STAND UP AND BE COUNTED.

Do not denigrate the Uniform that crores of soldiers like myself, have proudly worn and fought many wars, and lakhs have laid down their lives for, in defense of our great Nation, given to us by the Constitution of India.

Remember the oath we all took at the time of our Commissioning. It was NOT to defend the GoI, but…

THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA

at the cost of our lives, if so required.

We, in the Defence Forces, are the only ones in the Country to do so.

PLEASE DO NOT DENEGRATE THE UNIFORM AND LET THE NATION DOWN BY A SHOW OF YOUR SLIPS.

If you cannot stand up to such despicable orders, you have no moral right to demoralise our bravehearts and then lead them into battles, at some of the harshest battle fronts in the world.

The Nation is shocked to see your PUSSY FOOTING.

This cry comes to you from the inner being of a Veteran of many wars that he, along with lakhs of his Comrades-in-Arms, fought for the Nation, that we collectively own up to :

If you all have become quadraphlegics,

RESIGN AND GO HOME

The author is a veteran of four wars