Most Australians welcomed the defeat by Labor of the mendacious, corrupt, incompetent, climate criminal, and racist Australian Coalition Government in the 21 May 2022 elections. However the Australian Albanese Labor Government, while vastly better than its predecessor, is egregiously neoliberal, cowardly, pro-Zionist, US-beholden and pro-fossil fuels, and has so far failed on nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change that are the 3 key existential threats to Humanity.

The website “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change” [1] summarizes what Humanity needs to do in the present crisis. Thus poverty already kills about 7.4 million people each year [2], and worsening famine in the global South due to the US-provoked but nevertheless war criminal Russian invasion of Ukraine [3] surely demands urgent aid and systemic change from the rich global North to end deadly poverty in the global South and the ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust [2]. A nuclear winter from nuclear war will decimate Humanity and the Biosphere. It is estimated that in the absence of requisite action on climate change, the Biosphere will be devastated, and about 10 billion people will die this century in a worsening Climate Genocide en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 1 billion people [4, 5]. In relation to these existential threats to Humanity, Professor Stephen Hawking, has succinctly stated: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [6].

Summarized below is how after a mere 6 weeks in office the newly-elected Australian Albanese Labor Government is already abjectly failing on the key existential threats to Humanity and the Biosphere of (1) nuclear weapons, (2) poverty, and (3) climate change.

(1). Labor is failing on nuclear weapons.

(i). Under Labor Australia blindly backs US nuclear terrorism. While Australia does not actually possess nuclear weapons, it is a key part of US nuclear terrorism strategy through the “joint” electronic spying and communication base at Pine Gap (Central Australia). This base is so important for the Americans that it sparked the US- and UK-backed coup that removed the democratically-elected reformist Whitlam Labor Government on 11 November 1975 [7-9]. Since then “all the way with the USA” has been the key bipartisan Australian policy, and the sine qua non of Australian politics. The Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt on the north-west coast of Australia is a joint Australian and US naval communication station that provides very low frequency (VLF) radio transmission to nuclear -armed and other US and allied ships and submarines in the western Pacific Ocean and eastern Indian Ocean [8]. These prospective mass murder and indeed terracide arrangements will continue under the cowardly, unprincipled and US lackey Albanese Labor Government.

(ii). Labor ignores continuing UK nuclear contamination of Australia. Australia played a key role in the UK development and testing of nuclear weapons and rocket delivery systems. The British nuclear tests in Australia have left a dangerous legacy of nuclear contamination of swathes of Indigenous Australian lands, notably at Maralinga in South Australia, that was revealed by the late Ian Anderson, an Australian journalist and science correspondent. Despite clean up attempts, the nuclear test sites remain badly contaminated with plutonium and other radionuclides [11, 12]. Alan Parkinson (2002): “The Aboriginals wish to return to the land, provided it is safe to do so. They have been advised that some of the land is not suitable for permanent occupation and 450 km2 is encircled by boundary markers to remind them that this is so. The boundary markers might have a life of 50 years, but half of the plutonium will still be there in 24,000 years. Whoever accepts responsibility for the site should recognize that they will have to rely for several thousand years on assurances from a government that has not kept to agreements made only ten years ago” [12]. The timid Albanese Labor Government will continue the failure of its predecessors to insist on a proper clean-up of this widespread nuclear contamination that still endangers Australians, and Indigenous Australians in particular.

(iii). Labor supports anti-China Australian alliances with nuclear powers. The jingoistic and US lackey Coalition Government has entered into anti-China and anti-Russia security alliances with nuclear-armed states via the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) alliance and the Australia, US, India and Japan (Quad) alliance. PM Albanese has been in Europe trying to patch up relations with France (after ripping up a huge, already commenced A$90 billion submarine deal with the French in favour of US and/or UK nuclear-powered submarines), and to get NATO involved in the Indo-Pacific region in addition to the involvement of the US, UK and France. Nuclear-armed France has colonial “possessions” in the Indo-Pacific, namely Réunion (population 860,000), New Caledonia (population 291,000) and French Polynesia (population 283,000), the UK has none, the US has unwanted military bases in Micronesia (population 560,000), and the nuclear-armed US and UK have completely ethnically cleansed Diego Garcia for a key nuclear-armed base in the Indian Ocean [8, 9]. In contrast, China (population 1,444.2 million) and Russia (145.9 million) have very large populations bordering the Western Pacific. Australia’s nuclear-armed Western allies all have a dirty record of massively contaminating the Indo-Pacific region with nuclear tests, specifically: the UK (Montebello Islands and Maralinga, Australia; Christmas Island and Malden Island, Kiribati)[13], France (Mururoa and Fangataufa Atolls, French Polynesia) [14], and the US (the Marshall Islands of Micronesia) [8,9, 15].

(iv). Labor-supported Australia-US-UK nuclear submarines deal locks Australia in with the US, threatens an arms race and nuclear proliferation. The conservative Morrison Coalition Government unilaterally and secretly trashed a A$90 billion submarine deal with France for advanced non-nuclear submarines in the 2020s in favour of a possibly A$180 billion or greater deal for US/UK nuclear submarines in the 2040s. This is a horrendous waste of money, noting that for want of sensible, low-cost social investment (e.g. in education and preventative medicine) about 85,000 Australians die preventably each year because of “lifestyle choice” or “political choice” reasons [16, 17]. However this Labor-supported nuclear lunacy deal also locks Australia in long-term to the US Alliance, the US military-industrial complex, and US nuclear terrorism. If a large amount of enriched uranium is involved in the US-supplied “black box” nuclear power unit then this will raise serious issues of nuclear proliferation e.g. Australia could open up this “black box” and quickly make nuclear weapons. Indeed Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is presently visiting Australia to assess the nuclear proliferation implications of the submarine deal. Rafael Grossi: “[The deal would mean] taking material away from inspectors for some time – and we are talking about highly, very highly enriched uranium. What this means is that we, with Australia, with the United States and with the United Kingdom, we have to enter into a very complex technical negotiation to see to it that as a result of this there is no weakening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime” [18].

Other non-nuclear powers might go down the same path as Australia, and thus get the capacity to make nuclear weapons. Cowardly, unprincipled and US lackey Labor automatically agreed to the nuclear submarine deal when it was announced by the former Coalition government. The Labor-supported Australia-US-UK nuclear submarines deal locks Australia in with a nuclear terrorist America that has already destroyed 2 big Asian cities with nuclear weapons, and has repeatedly declared its preparedness to repeat such atrocities. If Australia found sanity and decided to go down the New Zealand route and oppose nuclear ships and nuclear weapons, then just as New Zealand was kicked out of the Australia, New Zealand and US (ANZUS) alliance [8, 9], so Australia would be denied US repairs on its nuclear submarines (and particularly on their secret nuclear power units), and would thus lose a circa A$200 billion investment.

(v). US lackey Australian Labor Government strongly backs US hostility to nuclear-armed China. In recent years US lackey Australia has gone out of its way to prove its loyalty to the US and manifest its contempt and hatred of China through absurd megaphone diplomacy and numerous offending actions. China remains Australia’s biggest trading partner, but Chinese investment in Australia has fallen severely in the face of Australian hostility. Indeed the Chinese ambassador to Australia released a list of 14 such anti-China actions including the following items as reported by 9 News: “banning Huawei from the roll-out of 5G over “unfounded” national security concerns; foreign interference laws, “viewed as targeting China and in the absence of any evidence”; calls for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus – “siding with the US’ anti-China campaign”; speaking out on the South China Sea; speaking out on human rights allegations in Xinjiang, accusing the government of “peddling lies”; “thinly veiled” allegations against China on cyber attacks which Beijing says lacks evidence; and new foreign relations laws which give the federal government power to veto state, or local government agreements with foreign governments” [19].

Coincidentally, China applied high tariffs to Australian meat, wine, and grain much to Australia’s displeasure. In actuality there is massive dumping by climate criminal Australia through non-application of a Carbon Price – for every $1.0 billion of goods and services generated by Australia each year (or exported to China each year), there is a deliberately hidden but inescapable subsidy of about $0.5 billion to be paid by future generations [20].

Now China can and must be criticized for being a one-party state, constraints on free speech, the death penalty, and serious human rights abuses in its heavy-handed treatment of dissidents, Uighurs and Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates. However government-to-government criticism should be made diplomatically for useful outcomes. Further, those in glass houses should not throw stones. Thus, ignoring border spats with India, Russia and Vietnam, China has invaded and occupied only 2 countries in the last millennium (Tibet in the 12th century and Xinjiang in the 18th century, during which period the English were finally subduing their Celtic subjects [2]). However, as UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries over the last 234 years , with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [21]. China has taken 800 million people out of dire poverty, and the infant mortality and maternal mortality are about 10 times lower in Tibet and Xinjiang that in US Alliance- and Australian –occupied Afghanistan (evidence of gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention by the US Alliance and Australia) [22, 23].

Australia has formed the nuclear-armed anti-China AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) and Quad (Australia, India, US and Japan) alliances to contain a supposedly aggressive China. In reality a US lackey, nuclear terrorist, climate criminal, serial invader and subversive Australia has violated all Indo-Pacific countries in the last 80 years, variously through invasion and occupation with the UK or US, the consequences of Australia’s role as a leading climate criminal nation, and through covert subversion and regime change. Australians were criminally involved in regime change in Indonesia (1960-1965), Laos (1960), Cambodia (1970), Chile (1973), Australia (1975 and 2010), and Fiji (1987 and 2000) [8, 9].

The US, the West, and Australia recognize Taiwan as part of China but an assertedly threatened Chinese invasion is part of the standard Western Sinophobic anti-China rhetoric. The phenomenal rise of China is regarded by the US Alliance as a global “threat” to not only the South China Sea but also to the whole Indo-Pacific region and indeed even far-away Europe. China’s island building on uninhabited atolls in the South China Sea is regarded as gross violation of the global “rules based order” and the US and US lackey Australia conduct provocative , air and sea “freedom of navigation” actions in the area. Dr Alice Broinowski: “As under previous governments, Australia is being told little about what our military is up to. Marles [Labor defence minister] says Australia is acting in accordance with international law when we conduct naval and military aviation activities in China’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), up to 200 nautical miles (approximately 340 kilometres) from its shores. What he’d say if China did the same in our EEZ can only be imagined. China and Australia have ratified the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, establishing EEZ, which bars such activities: the US has not. Before either China or the US provokes hostilities over Taiwan, Albanese (like [conservative Australian PM] Menzies in 1954 over Quemoy and Matsu) should make it clear that Australia will not join a coalition for such an illegal, aggressive war” [24].

Paul Malone (eminent Australian journalist): “As part of this anti-China action, Australia has joined provocative US warships’ freedom of navigation exercises off China. The exercises have nothing to do with freedom to transit the region. They are part of a US exercise, seeking to maintain its military dominance of the region, and a refusal to recognise that China’s role in the world has changed… When Labor was elected realists did not expect an end to rising prices, a reversal of the fall in real wages, an end to the energy crisis, resolution of the climate change challenge or a host of new aged and health care workers. What we could hope for is some slight, but perceptible change in direction from that adopted by the Morrison government. Sadly there’s little sign of that in foreign policy” [25]. As noted approvingly by conservative Australian PM Malcolm Fraser in 2010 , about 70 years ago conservative Australian PM Robert “Pig Iron Bob” Menzies declared that if the US went to war with China over Taiwan Australia would have no part in it. PM Fraser: “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia” [26]. The new Labor PM Anthony Albanese has responded to friendly diplomatic moves by China for a China-Australia rapprochement with the same strident offensiveness as his Coalition predecessor as PM, Scott Morrison, who had wrecked 50 years of useful China-Australia relations to curry favour with the Americans.

(vi). Australia fervently supports nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel. Apartheid Israel has 90 nuclear weapons plus delivery systems. Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Israeli war crimes and nuclear terrorism. Supporting Apartheid Israel means supporting the internationally-condemned crime of apartheid. Israeli apartheid impacts 15 million mostly impoverished Palestinians including 8 million Exiled Palestinians (denied residence in their country); 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (denied all human rights including the right to vote), and 2.0 million Palestinian Israelis (able to vote but subject to 65 Nazi style, race-based laws). Apartheid Israel recently declared itself a “Jewish State” with Hebrew as the official language (despite half of its subjects being Arab Indigenous Palestinians), and rejected a bill for equal rights in Israel proper. Israeli apartheid intrudes on all aspects of the lives of the Israeli Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel in relation to law, military service, civil rights, human rights, education, work, travel, services, land ownership, residence, media, free speech, and even marriage. Apartheid Israel violates the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, as well as numerous other international conventions and laws [27].

Before the 2022 election Albanese falsely denied the reality of Israeli apartheid, and falsely claimed that the assertion of Israeli apartheid “cheapens, to be frank, the struggle against apartheid that occurred in South Africa”. In reality Jewish and non-Jewish heroes in the fight against apartheid in South Africa (e.g. Ronnie Kasrils, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu) were in the forefront of those opposing Israeli apartheid. Albanese is also strongly opposed to peaceful Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against the genocidal racism and deadly violence of Apartheid Israel [28]. Before the 2022 Federal election the Labor Party Conference decided that a Labor Government would recognize the State of Palestine, but this has not yet happened.

The Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Opposition and the Albanese Labor government (collectively known as the Lib-Labs) rightly condemn the war criminal Russian invasion of White Ukraine, but resolutely decline to apply the same moral standard to the US Alliance invasion of 52 non-White countries since WW2, and the US-backed Apartheid Israeli invasion, 55-year occupation, ethnic cleansing and de facto annexation of the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights of Syria [27] – outrageous and hypocritical anti-Semitic racism (the Palestinians and other Arabs are Semites whereas their Ashkenazi Jewish oppressors are non-Semitic, deriving from Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in the 9th century CE) [27].

Indigenous Australian historian Professor Henry Reynolds (2022): “The West’s hypocrisy is also under fire. The shock and outrage about Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine renews the memory of the disastrous wars unleashed on Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and the accompanying war crimes which have never been called to account. But the contemporaneous war in Yemen receives little attention and less condemnation even though those pillars of NATO the United States, Britain and France have all assisted Saudi Arabia. And the results speak for themselves. A U.N survey at the end of 2021 concluded that the war had resulted in 377,000 deaths including 10,200 children who had been killed or wounded. Famine conditions face 160,000 and 19 million people will go hungry. As recently as January this year a Saudi airstrike killed 91 civilians and wounded another 226. Not that anyone in the west bothered to notice it” [29].

TheWW1 onwards, century-long, West-ignored Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million deaths from violence (0.1 million) and from imposed deprivation (2.1 million). Since 2000 about 10,000 Palestinians have been killed violently and 90,000 have died from imposed deprivation. Each year Apartheid Israel kills about 500 Palestinians and a further 5,000 die from imposed deprivation. 4,000 Zionist invaders have been killed by Palestinians since1920 [27]. Under Labor intelligence, military, military research collaboration will continue between Apartheid Israel and the pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-apartheid Australian Labour Government . Ramona Wadi (022): “Supporting Israel diplomatically to persevere with its settler-colonial, apartheid enterprise is unlikely to be halted under a new left-wing Australian government which has already indicated that it will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps” [30]

(vii). Australia’s alliance with nuclear terrorist America makes it a prime nuclear target. US, Western and Australian politicians and academic security “experts” are dangerously and absurdly talking about war against China. In November 2021 the then Defence Minister and now Coalition Leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton, alarmed people by stating: “It would be inconceivable that we wouldn’t support the US in an action if the US chose to take that action” [31, 32].

In contrast, leading Australian security and strategy expert Professor Hugh White stated:” There can be no doubt that if war comes, Washington would expect Australia to fight alongside it. Many in Canberra take it for granted that we would do so, and defence policy has shifted accordingly. Our armed forces are now being designed primarily to contribute to US-led operations in a major maritime war with China in the Western Pacific, with the aim of helping the United States to deter China from challenging the US, or helping to defeat it if deterrence fails” . However he goes on to state: “China today is certainly strategically ambitious, but there is no serious reason to fear that – the special case of Taiwan apart, its claim to which the rest of the world acknowledges – it seeks to conquer and absorb others’ territory. And although China is set to become the most powerful country on earth, it cannot dominate and subjugate such strong neighbours as India and Russia. Overall, then, the risks that China poses to the regional and global order, though significant, are not like those posed by Nazi Germany, or indeed the Soviet Union” [33]. War with China on the basis that it is simply getting bigger would be monstrous criminality, and for Australia joining such a war would be utter lunacy.

Australian Labor PM Albanese in his present European tour has used the opportunity to attack China publicly. China is accused of planning to invade Taiwan and of threatening the South Pacific. WikiLeaks revealed that former PM Rudd had suggested war with China to Hillary Clinton if China did not play ball (“[Help integrate China] while also preparing to deploy force if everything goes wrong”), and that former Australian Ambassador to the US, Kim Beazley, promised that Australian forces would be involved in the event of a US war on China. In contrast, back in the 1950s PM Robert “Pig Iron Bob” Menzies had declared that Australia would have nothing to do with a US war on China over Taiwan. Malcolm Fraser (former Coalition PM of Australia who became remarkably sensible and progressive in his retirement) stated (2010) , “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia” [26, 34].

If the US does force a war with China, and US lackey Australia joins, then Australia will be at great risk if the conflict turns nuclear. If the US makes a limited nuclear attack on China, any Chinese nuclear response would be carefully calibrated – an attack on US territory would involve massive nuclear escalation and the end of the world, with this making a nuclear attack on Australia much more likely. The US has already destroyed 2 large Asian cities with nuclear weapons (Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Australia should quit the US Alliance, and have nothing to do with these utterly evil, nuclear terrorist psychopaths.

(viii). Labor has yet to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The Melbourne-founded and Nobel Prize-winning International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons (ICAN): “Fifty-five former Australian ambassadors and high commissioners have written an open letter to the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, urging him to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) “without delay”… Mr Albanese has been a vocal supporter of the TPNW, proposing a resolution in 2018 that committed the Australian Labor Party to sign and ratify it in government” [35]. However will US lackey Australia under Labor actually do this, or will the Albanese Labor Government spinelessly surrender to US pressure? Indeed there is a profound contradiction here. Thus the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) crucially lists prohibited activities: “Article 1 Prohibitions. (1). Each State Party undertakes never under any circumstances to:

(a). Develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices;

(b). Transfer to any recipient whatsoever nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices or control over such weapons or explosive devices directly or indirectly;

(c). Receive the transfer of or control over nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices directly or indirectly;

(d). Use or threaten to use nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices;

(e). Assist, encourage or induce, in any way, anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Treaty;

(f). Seek or receive any assistance, in any way, from anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Treaty;

(g). Allow any stationing, installation or deployment of any nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices in its territory or at any place under its jurisdiction or control” [36].

If as promised Labor signs and ratifies the TPNW it will be violating the TPNW through possibly receiving weapons-grade enriched uranium in nuclear-powered submarines, hosting US ships having nuclear-weapons, being second only to the US as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel, continuing Australia’s key role in US nuclear terrorism strategy, and continuing slavish alliance with nuclear terrorist America. If Labor has to choose between signing and ratifying the TPNW and continuing complicity in US nuclear terrorism (and indeed , UK, French and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism), the US lackey Albanese Labor Government will undoubtedly choose continued Australian support for US nuclear terrorism.

(2). Labor is failing on poverty.

(i). Australia’s low development aid and obscene role in the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust. In 2020 global under-5 infant deaths totalled 5.3 million, and global avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 7.4 million on Spaceship Earth with the endlessly greedy and neoliberal First World (including rich Australia) in charge of the flight deck [2]. Development aid as a percentage of GNI in 2019 was as follows for some good and bad countries: 1.05 (Luxembourg), 1.02 (Norway), 0.99 (Sweden), 0.22 (Australia) and 0.16 (the US) [37]. The new Labor Government may increase its aid slightly but will probably target the increase to the South Pacific as US lackey Australia’s part of the US cold war against China. The best that Labor can offer is to increase aid to a paltry 0.3% of GNI by 2027/2028, with the Development Policy Centre stating: “It will be surprising if Labor goes beyond the minimum needed to put daylight between itself and the Coalition on aid volumes, but even a commitment to stabilise the aid/GNI ratio would make significantly more aid available” [38].

(ii). Serial war criminal Australia’s defence spending will be 15 times greater than development aid by 2030. Stephen Howes: “Australia’s total defence funding at $42.151 billion [AUD] in 2020-21, $58.175 billion in 2025-26 and $73.687 billion in 2029-30… aid spending is assumed to be $4 billion in 2020-21 and 2021-22 before rising to $4.1 billion in 2022-23, and thereafter growing with inflation.… Australia’s defence spending averaged 2.5% of GDP from the early 1960s to the mid-1980s. With the ending of the Cold War, we secured a peace dividend, with defence spending for the next couple of decades falling below 2% of GDP. Many people think there is now a commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence, but the government has in fact gone well beyond this. Defence is already 2% of GDP, and by 2030 it will be 2.6%. That will be its highest level since 1971. Aid meanwhile will continue on its sorry downward path as a percentage of GDP, and will reach 0.17% of GDP by 2030, exactly half of its 1960-2020 average” [39]. Defence spending is presently about 10 times greater than development aid spending, and by 2030 will be 15 times greater.

This already soaring defence spending is set to increase further with the cost of world-threatening nuclear-powered submarines delivered in the 2040s to be about A$200 billion or about an extra A$10 billion each year over the next 20 years. The neoliberal, pro-war, racist and jingoistic Coalition has always “wedged” Labor by claiming a much greater commitment to defence, security and intelligence matters than Labor. Cowardly Labor has nearly always gone to water on “defence” and thus annual spending on world-destabilizing nuclear-powered submarines alone in coming decades will be about 2 times that of development aid.

US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation (US lackey Labor supported all these wars except for the Vietnam War and the Iraq War). Australia on a bipartisan basis has been a fervent supporter of the post-9.11 War on Terror (more precisely the US War on Muslims or the US War on Muslim Women and Children) in which over 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, and from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity (3,000 innocent people killed) [40, 41].

Serial war criminal Australia is variously examining war criminal deaths of about 40 Afghans at the hands of Australian soldiers. However both the Coalition and Labor have resolutely ignored millions of avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries subject to US and Australian occupation. Deaths from violence and imposed deprivation totalled 6.7 million in the 2001-2021 Afghan Genocide (this carnage is continuing after US Alliance and Australian withdrawal under deadly US and US Alliance sanctions, and through the US crippling impoverished Afghanistan by freezing about $9.5 billion in Afghan reserves). In 2020 alone under-5 infant deaths totalled 76,000 in Afghanistan (population 38.9 million) as compared to 1,100 in Australia (population 25.5 million), this demonstrating gross violation by Australia of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilians in Time of War (the Fourth Geneva Convention) that unequivocally state that the Occupiers are inescapably obliged to provide their conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to them” [2].

(iii). Labor will tolerate massive domestic poverty. Anglicare Australia (2022): “Over three million Australians live in poverty. That includes one million children. We can end poverty tomorrow by guaranteeing everyone a basic income above the poverty line. Our polling shows that three in four Australians (77%) back that idea” [42]. However Labor, while “kinder” than the appalling pro-rich Coalition, has no immediate plans to do this. Labor usefully wrote a letter supporting a minimum wage increase to the independent Fair Work Commission which raised the minimum wage by 5.2%, but the inflation rate is set to increase to 7-10% in the coming year. The number of jobs available is about the same as the number of unemployed but many of the unemployed are largely excluded because of disability, illness or parenting obligations. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.9% but this figure is deceptive (like so much else in mendacity-ridden Australia) because people working only 1 hour per week are included in the “employed” statistics. Further, there has been a big increase in casual employment, and overall there has been a huge shift of profits to employers and away from workers, whose wages have remained static for decades. During the Covid pandemic there was a huge increase in the wealth of those owning property as house and apartment prices soared, with the working poor increasingly finding themselves priced out of renting in Australia, one of the richest countries in the world.

(iv). Labor will ignore huge preventable deaths in Australia. About 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from “lifestyle choice” and “political choice” reasons, the breakdown (including some overlaps) being as follows: (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5) 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6) 5,600 Australian alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 Australian suicides (circa 100 being veterans), (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [16, 17]. Yet, for example, the hospitals are in crisis, pollution deaths are ignored, mental health services are strained, and women continue die from domestic violence in a rich Australia with universal health care. The timid and neoliberal Albanese Labor Government is set to will fail on foreign aid, domestic poverty, and resources needed to stop the huge carnage of preventable deaths in rich Australia.

(3). Climate change.

(i). Climate criminal Australia is among the worst in the world for climate policy and climate action. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI)(2022): “Published annually since 2005, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 60 countries and the EU…. This year’s loser is Australia. Dating back to CCPI 2014, Australia has continuously performed very low in the CCPI rating, receiving very low ratings in every category” [43]. Out of 64 ranking positions, Australia ranks 59 for overall climate performance and ranks worst of all (64) for climate policy [44].

(ii). Australia has 0.3% of world’s population but is responsible for 5.4% of global greenhouse gas pollution. The Australian Government in estimating annual Australian greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 540 Mt CO2-e (540 Mt CO2-equivalent) underestimates land use, methane leakage, and the global warming potential of methane (CH4) on a 20 year time frame. Methane (CH4) is 85% of natural gas, leaks, and has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) 105 times that of the same mass of carbon dioxide (CO2) on a 20 year time frame with aerosol impacts included. Such considerations, and taking land use into account, reveal that Australia with 0.33 % of the world population has revised annual Domestic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 1.423 Gt CO2-e (2.5% of the world’s total) and annual Domestic plus Exported GHG emissions of 3.438 CO2-e (5.4% of the world’s annual GHG pollution of 63.8 Gt CO2-e) (2020 estimate) [45]. However, if one accepts the “official Australian estimate” of 0.540 Gt CO2-e (Domestic) and add on 0.100 Gt CO2-e (for Domestic gas leakage) then one estimates 0.640 GtCO2-e (Domestic) for Australia or 1.% of the world’s total, and 2.655 GtCO2-e (Domestic plus Exported), or 4.2% of the world’s total.

(iii). Under Labor 114 new coal and gas projects will start. Adam Bandt (Greens Federal MP and leader of the Australian Greens) (2022): “The scientists that we pay to advise us on this – as well as the undisputed authority, according to government, on global energy systems, the International Energy Agency – said last year that to reach net zero by 2050, not one single new coal, oil or gas project can be built. Not one. Yet, on the government’s official register, there are 114 new coal and gas projects in the pipeline, containing more than double the amount of Australia’s current emissions. That’s 2½ times Australia’s emissions every year locked up in these projects that the Liberals and Labor want to develop… We have differences of views about how quickly we should get out of existing coal and gas, but everyone can surely agree that we shouldn’t open up new coal and gas projects” [46]. Fatih Birol (executive director of the International Energy Agency) (2021): “If governments are serious about the climate crisis, there can be no new investments in oil, gas and coal, from now—from this year. More and more countries are coming up with net zero commitments, which is very good, but I see a huge and growing gap between the rhetoric and the reality” [46]. Daniel Hurst: “Labor has pledged to increase Australia’s 2030 emission reduction target to 43% compared with 2005 levels, and will seek to jointly host a UN climate conference with the Pacific. But regional leaders have called on Australia to go further by taking steps such as committing to allow no new coal and gas projects and to curb fossil fuel exports – steps which Labor has not adopted” [47].

(iv). Labor’s pledge of only 43% off 2005 greenhouse gas pollution by 2030. Labor has pledged a miserable “43% off 2005 greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution by 2030” and approves a massive expansion of coal and gas extraction that is inconsistent with the far-off global “pledge” of “zero net emissions by 2050”. Labor’s “43% off” proposal is only slightly better than the “26-28% off” of the climate criminal Coalition [48]. The Coalition lost the 2022 election because many seats fell to Greens and to Independents, notably the 6 so-called Teal Independents (all women; conservative blue plus climate action green gives turquoise or teal) in wealthy, formerly Coalition electorates who want much stronger action on climate change (e.g. “60% off by 2030”).

In stark contrast, the science-informed Australian Greens want the following: “A safer climate will require a return to an atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases equivalent to 350 parts per million of CO2, or lower… Australia’s climate policy must be consistent with our commitment under the Paris Agreement to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels… Net zero or net negative Australian greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 or sooner… A government-supported shift to 100% renewables…The pricing of electricity and fossil fuels to reflect their true cost, including externalities such as their impacts on health, water resources, ecosystems, agricultural production, air pollution and climate crisis… Construction of a comprehensive system of storage and transmission to achieve 100% renewable energy… No new coal-fired power stations, gas mines or oil wells, and no expansions to any existing coal- or gas-fired power stations or mines, plus the development of programs to assist fossil fuel-dependent communities to make the transition to other more sustainable sources of economic prosperity… Coal fired power stations should be decommissioned… Thermal coal exports to be phased out by 2030 and all other fossil fuel exports to cease by 2040, with the exception of metallurgical coal” [49].

(v). Like the Coalition Labor rejects any true costing of pollution via a Carbon Price and Carbon Tax. Australia is a major user and exporter of coal and gas, and over the last 2 dozen years the major parties have rejected inclusion of a proper Carbon Price into the economy by applying a proper Carbon Tax to GHG pollution. Indeed “Carbon Tax” is a dirty word in pro-coal, and pro-gas Australia. In 2009 the Rudd Labor Government proposed an Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) called the Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme (CPRS) that had a modest Carbon Price inclusion, but this was rejected by the Greens who have subsequently been falsely castigated by Labor and the conservatives for doing so [50, 51]. The Greens: “We voted against the CPRS because it was bad policy that would have locked in failure to take action on climate change. According to Treasury modelling, under the CPRS there would have been no reduction in emissions for 25 years. It gave billions in handouts to coal companies and big polluters, while it locked in emissions targets that failed the science. It would not have led to any change in behaviour by big polluters, while any future attempt to strengthen the scheme would have resulted in billion dollar compensation payouts to big polluters. It gave a false impression it was going to actually do something – in fact, Kevin Rudd’s own climate change advisor warned it could be better to go back to the drawing board” [51]. In short, the Australian ETS – like other ETS proposals – was a failure, fraudulent and counterproductive [52, 53]. For this proposal , a scheme to tax mining super-profits, and other reasons the Rudd Labor Government was removed in a US-approved, mining corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led over-night coup in 2010 [8, 9].

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on climate change mitigation advocated a Carbon Tax of $75 per ton of CO2 by 2030 that, if progressively implemented in the G20 countries alone, would prevent an estimated 4 million air pollution deaths by 2030. However the effective climate change denialist Coalition Government of Australia, a G20 country that is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality, has flatly rejected a global Carbon Tax. If all G20 countries followed Australia’s rejection of a global Carbon Tax then they would be complicit in an unconscionable holocaust killing 4 million people over the next decade [54].

According to the IMF the average price on global emissions is currently only $2 per ton CO2-equivalent, whereas the damage-elated Carbon Price determined independently by Professor James Hansen (Columbia) and Dr Chris Hope (Cambridge) is about US$200 per tonne CO2-equivalent [54]. In the absence of application of a proper Carbon Price, multiplying the Carbon Pollution by the Carbon Price yields the Carbon Debt. The World has a Carbon Debt of US$200-250 trillion that is increasing at US$16 trillion per year, and Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$5 trillion (A$7 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$570 billion) per year and at US$40,000 (A$57,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [55, 56]. It must be appreciated that unlike conventional debt (that can be variously evaded by defaulting, bankruptcy, running away, or printing money), Carbon Debt is an inescapable burden on future generations e.g. unless sea walls are built, cities, towns and arable land will be inundated.

(vi). Australia is committed to leading the world in coal and gas exports and is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality. Australia leads the world in coal, almost leads in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports, and is among world leading countries in 16 areas of climate criminality, namely (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide or species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita Carbon Debt, (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide, (15) increasing Domestic GHG pollution despite Paris commitments to lower GHG pollution, and (16) complicity in 10 million annual air pollution deaths from burning carbon fuels, Australia’s share being 75,000 overseas and 10,000 Domestically [54, 57].

(vii). Coal-exporting Australia complicit in air pollution deaths. About 9 million people die annually from the long-term effects of air pollution of which Australia is responsible for 75,000 overseas and 10,000 within Australia. It is estimated that 1.4 million Indians will die from the life-time and full-scale operation of the Adani coal mine in Queensland, Australia. By way of comparison, utterly evil jihadi non-state terrorists have killed 4 Australians in the last 20 years [57, 58].

(viii). Climate criminal Labor complicit in worsening Climate Genocide. It is estimated that in the absence of required action on climate change, the Biosphere will continue to be devastated, and about 10 billion people will die this century in a worsening Climate Genocide en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 1 billion people [4, 5]. Labor’s deficient climate policies will keep Australia among world leading nations for climate criminality, and complicity in a worsening Climate Genocide that, in absence of requisite action, will see an average annual climate-related excess mortality of 100 million people per year this century.

Final comments.

The new Albanese Labor Government has been in office for only 6 weeks, and most of Australia is relieved at the departure of the bottom-of-the-barrel, mendacious, corrupt, incompetent, climate criminal, and racist Coalition Government. However it is clear that a timid, neoliberal, corporate-beholden and US-lackey Labor Government is already set to fail on nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change that are the 3 key existential threats to Humanity. Labor has already commenced a big diplomatic blitz from London to the South Pacific to falsely convince the world otherwise. However, small, cosmetic improvements on the disastrous policies of the previous Coalition Government are grossly insufficient. Labor spin will not alter the reality that a plus 2 degree Centigrade temperature rise is now effectively unavoidable, and the world needs to urgently do everything it can to make the future “less bad” for future generations [4, 5].

What can decent people do? Decent people around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) insist on rapid action from Australia and other countries grossly deficient in relation to nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all countries greedily ignoring their responsibilities to the survival of Humanity and the Biosphere. Sensible Australians will vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2020). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .