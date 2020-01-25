Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Rajasthan Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Rajasthan is the third state to pass a resolution against CAA. The resolution asked the Centre to repeal the CAA and withdraw the new questionnaire for preparation of the National Population Register (NPR), as the people would face inconvenience with the proposed additional information. “The CAA flouts the Constitution’s basic nature and a substantial section of population believes that the NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have the same base,” it stated.

The Rajasthan Assembly passed by voice vote the resolution.

It is the second Congress-ruled State to pass such a resolution after Punjab. Earlier, Kerala Assembly too had passed a resolution against the CAA moved jointly by the ruling Left alliance and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

It is the first Assembly resolution which has incorporated objections against NPR and NRC and has urged the Centre to start the Census work only after withdrawal of new provisions of NPR.

“It is evident that the CAA violates the provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the House resolves to urge upon the government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups of India,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said while moving the resolution in the House.

