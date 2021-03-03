Supreme Violations

Because they couldn’t kill me before I was born

they try to throw me off every cliff, into flames and push me into deranged arms

Blame me for straying too near the edge

Praise me to high heavens when I am defeated/broken/ dead

Decorate my rotting corpse with candlelight vigils

Call me their favourite warrior names for losing the fight and my life

as if my purpose and theirs

was finally achieved by my mutilation and demise

The highest powers of my land want me to be raped not once; their vicarious pleasure increases by leaps and bounds when I am smashed in

on my own bed everyday

They will continue to come for me

to atone for my survival in my mother’s womb,

and in the little space around

they have so helpfully chalked out for me

My mother too is a lawful victim

After all she married a man who sowed his seed

but knew not how to father a rational offspring

Marry and you right every wrong

Marry and you cure every flaw

Marry and you shall live

(In hell if need be)

Marry and you can legalise death

and banish all thoughts of living

Reena R. is from India but lives presently in Sharjah . She is the recipient of the Reuel Prize for Poetry 2018. She has co- edited two anthologies and is a practicing poet.

