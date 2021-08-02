There has been a nationwide outpouring of condemnation, following the announcement yesterday by Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs, declaring Aug 1 as ‘Muslim Women’s Rights Day’ to mark the anniversary of the Triple Talaq law.
Over 650 citizens – Muslim and non-Muslim women, men and trans persons, women rights activists, human rights activists, academics, students and hundreds of citizens across from across India have issued a strong statement today.
The statement condemns and rejects this cynical optics of using Muslim women’s rights, in the face of an unprecedented onslaught against the rights of the Muslims in recent years under the present government. It voices strong opposition to declaring 1 August as Muslim Women’s Rights Day, calling it the celebration of a law that is fundamentally anti-minority, anti-women, anti-constitutional, and seeks only to disparage the Muslim community.
The text of the full statement and signatories is given below.
Citizens’ Statement: August 1, 2021
Mr. MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI – WE REJECT THE GOVERNMENT’S CYNICAL OPTICS
WE REJECT ‘YOUR’ MUSLIM WOMEN’S RIGHTS DAY
And we say, respectfully, “How dare you!”
This government that has worked to ceaselessly one by one, decimate the constitutional rights of Muslims in India, now has the temerity to declare Muslim Women’s Rights Day on August 1. This, to celebrate its passage of its purportedly Anti-Triple Talaq law (Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019), that claimed to protect Muslim women’s rights, but in reality, had a more sinister purpose – to show Muslim men their place in a new India. To tell them that they can be criminalized even in civil matters. The Triple Talaq law was an abomination. It was then, and still is, nothing but a charade. Because no such law was needed to “protect Muslim women, or secure their rights” since the Supreme Court had already struck the Triple Talaq down. So, we voiced our opposition when the law was passed in Parliament in 2019, stating that – “You cannot pretend to save Muslim women while seeking to bring the Muslim community to its knees.” The sentiment is as true today as it was then.
This government has diluted Muslims’ rights to citizenship by enacting the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA). The very Muslim women, in whose name you have declared August 1 as a day of “their rights” invited their government, even begged their government, to talk to them when they were out on the streets, protesting the CAA-NPR-NRC, in a desperate bid to save their future, their children’s future, their family’s future, in their own country. You responded to those Muslim women with the utter contempt of silence. Without even the pretence of democratic dialogue.
This government instead mercilessly arrested those who protested the CAA-NRC-NPR under anti-terror laws like UAPA. It jailed Muslim women who dared to take to their streets to protect their rights to citizenship. It has deprived Muslim women of their youthful children, who languish today in jails. It has deprived Muslim women of husbands, who are incarcerated. It has placed in detention centres Muslim women, men, children and transpersons who could not produce “citizenship papers” in Assam.
This government has remained silent as Muslims have been lynched, and its leaders have garlanded the lynchers. The BJP both at the centre and through its state governments, has determinedly “gone after” Muslims under myriad laws, both old, new and proposed – beef bans, anti-conversion, including the recent Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, and its proposed U.P. Population Control Bill. It has systematically tried to rob Muslims of their right to livelihood, and Muslim women of their agency.
This government has remained silent as men exhorted mobs to rape Muslim women (most recently in Pataudi). It has remained silent, without a single comment, tweet or tear, as Muslim women’s bodies have become the object of “Sulli Deals” by right wing online mobs.
Such a government has no moral right to declare any national day in the name of Muslim women.
We collectively, as citizens of India – Muslim and non-Muslim women, men and trans persons across castes and regions – reject the cynical optics of a “Muslim Women’s Rights Day” by a government intent on reducing all Muslims to second-class citizens.
What we demand is the release of Gulfisha Fatima and Ishrat Jahan, both Muslim women, from unjust incarceration. On behalf of Sabiha Ilyas, a Muslim woman, we demand the release of her son, Umar Khalid from unjust incarceration. On behalf of Nargis Saifi, a Muslim woman, we demand the release of her husband Khalid Saifi from unjust incarceration. On behalf of Afshan Rahim, a Muslim woman, we demand the release of her son, Sharjeel Imam from unjust incarceration. On behalf of Fatima Nafees, a Muslim woman, we ask you to find her son, Najeeb. On behalf of Raihanath Kappan, a Muslim woman, we ask you to release her husband, Siddique Kappan from incarceration. On behalf of Ayesha Sultana, a Muslim woman, charged with sedition for stating that officials must follow Covid protocols in Lakshadweep, we ask you to unconditionally drop all charges. On behalf of Safoora Zargar, a Muslim woman, we ask that she, like all other Muslim activists, lawyers, journalists, students, be freed of the false and malicious cases filed against them by this government. There is a long such list, Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
After you have done that, please then sit with us. With all of us, Muslim and Non-Muslim women, men and transpersons, who believe in our democracy and its promise of equality. And then we can discuss that appropriate day of ‘declaration’ in the future, when Muslim women feel their rights are secure, and they want the whole nation to celebrate their rightful and visible place in this democracy.
We are,
|Farah Naqvi
|Delhi
|Writer & Activist
|Syeda Hameed
|Delhi
|Muslim Women’s Forum
|Aruna Roy
|Devdoongri, Rajasthan
|MKSS
|Ayesha Kidwai
|Delhi
|Professor, JNU
|Mohini Giri
|New Delhi
|Guild of service
|Poonam Kaushik
|Delhi
|General Secretary Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan Delhi
|Hasina Khan
|Mumbai
|Bebaak Collective
|Teesta Setalvad
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Kavita Krishnan
|Delhi
|AIPWA
|Annie Raja
|Kerala
|National Federation of Indian Women
|Subhashini Ali
|Kanpur
|AIDWA VICE PRESIDENT
|Kavita Srivastva
|Jaipur
|PUCL
|Rushda Siddiqui
|New Delhi
|NFIW
|Smita Gupta
|New Delhi
|Economist and Activist
|Chayanika Shah
|Mumbai
|Forum Against Oppression of Women
|Meera Sanghamitra
|Hyderabad
|National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)
|Jayati Ghosh
|Northampton
|University of Massachusetts at Amherst USA
|A.Suneetha
|Hyderabad
|Women and Transgender Joint Action
|Shabnam Hashmi
|Delhi
|ANHAD
|Abha Bhaiyya
|Himachal
|Jagori Grameen
|Meena Saraswathi Seshu
|Sangli
|Vidhrohi Mahila Manch
|Sehba Farooqui
|Delhi
|AIDWA Delhi
|SAHELI Women’s Resource Centre
|New Delhi NCR
|Feminist activists
|Sharifa Siddiqui
|Secunderabad
|Hyderabad Muslim Women’s Forum
|Lara Jesani
|Mumbai
|People’s Union for Civil Liberties
|Arundhati Dhuru
|Lucknow
|NAPM
|Aparna
|Delhi
|President, National Committee, IFTU
|Apeksha Priyadarshini
|NEW DELHI
|Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students Organization, JNU
|Nivedita Menon
|Delhi
|JNU
|Zoya Hasan
|Delhi
|Professor Emerita, Jawaharlal Nehru University
|Khalida Parveen
|Hyderabad
|Amoomat Society
|Tara Rai
|Mumbai
|The Feminist Collective
|Admiral L Ramdas
|Alibag
|Former Chief of Naval Staff
|Nikhat Fatima
|Hyderabad
|Journalist, civil rights activist
|Navsharan Singh
|Noida
|Writer and activist
|Nisha Biswas
|Kolkata
|Feminists in Resistance
|Prof. Mohan Rao
|Bangalore
|Jan Swasthya Abhiyan
|Anukriti
|Delhi
|CREA
|Anjali Bhardwaj
|Delhi
|SNS
|Amrita Johri
|New Delhi
|SNS
|Apoorvanand
|Delhi
|Independent
|Mariam Dhawale
|New Delhi
|All India Democratic Women’s Association
|M. Maqbool Ahmed
|Hyderabad
|United Citizens’ Forum
|Nandini Sundar
|Delhi
|Sociologist
|Bhasha Singh
|Delhi
|Journalist
|Sayantan Datta
|Hyderabad
|TheLifeofScience.com
|Afreen Fatima
|Delhi
|Fraternity Movement
|Samina Banu
|Bangalore
|FORWARD TRUST
|Armaity Irani
|Mumbai
|CITU
|Fahad Ahmad
|Bareilly
|TISS, Munbai
|Tariq Hasib
|Haryana
|Independent
|NASIM Naik
|Navi mumbai
|Bebaak Collective
|Tashi Choedup
|Hyderabad
|None
|Nasreen Syed
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Mridul
|Mumbai
|Technology Professional
|Rafiul Rahman
|Delhi
|Activist
|Meena Gopal
|Mumbai
|Forum Against Oppression of Women
|Apeksha Vora
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Azra Kidwai
|Delhi
|Muslim Women’s Forum
|Geeta
|Pune
|Independent
|Pushpa Achanta
|Bangalore
|Women Against Sexual Violence & State Suppression
|Syeda Lameeya Parween
|Delhi
|Independent
|Priyadarshini Chitrangada
|Kolkata
|Independent Gender rights activist
|Tasneem Farzana
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Jameela Begum
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Smriti Nevatia
|Bombay
|Freelance writer/editor
|Sahba Syed
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Akash Bhattacharya
|Bangalore
|Azim Premji University
|Farid
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Hamza Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Student
|Chitra
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Rumi Harish
|Bangalore
|Research consultant
|Pawan Dhall
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Nazneen Shaikh
|from Dhule
|Singal
|Sujata Gothoskar
|Mumbai
|Forum Against Oppression of Women
|Yakub Mohammed
|Udaipur
|Sahayogi NGO
|Shabana Diler
|Pune
|Independent
|Kamaxi Bhate
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Humaira
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shuddhabrata Sengupta
|Delhi
|Independent
|Anam
|Delhi
|Independent
|Ranjana Kanhere
|Shahada
|Independent
|Rakhi Sehgal
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Dr Shahina
|Jaipur
|Independent
|Ghazala Jamil
|New Delhi
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|Sandhya Gokhale
|Mumbai
|Forum Against Oppression of Women
|D G Mahajan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Nayla
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Aawaaz-E-Niswaan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|अविनाश कदम
|ठाणे
|विद्रोही सांस्कृतिक चळवळ
|Syed majid hashmi
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Meena Godad
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Khatija Khan
|Hyderabad
|HMWF
|Sheikh Khurshid Alam
|Kolkata
|Knowledge Ocean Foundation
|Sadiya Riyaz Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Socio-poltical Activist
|Ammu Abraham
|Mumbai
|Forum against oppression of women
|Maya Krishna Rao
|New Delhi
|Theatre Artist
|Shibili Suhanah
|Kasaragod
|Independent
|Meenal Gupta
|Gorakhpur
|Independent
|Feroz Khan
|MUMBAI
|Independent
|Abdulhafiz Lakhani
|Ahmedabad
|Editor siyasat dot net Journalist
|Shikhar Prakash
|Allahabad
|Independent
|Sheema
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Meghna Chakravorty
|Kolkata
|Student
|Chirashree Das Gupta
|New Delhi
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|Ijlal
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Bharti
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Jahnvi
|Delhi.
|Independent
|Larissa Pitter
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sucharita Sen
|New Delhi
|JNU
|Susan Abraham
|Mumbai
|Lawyer
|Rema Kandaramath
|Ottapalam, Palakkad
|Independent
|Peehu Pardeshi
|Mumbai
|JSA Mumbai
|Pratiksha Baxi
|Delhi
|Academic
|Antara Dev Sen
|Delhi
|Journalist
|Dr Mohd Imran Patel
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Damni
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Deepapriya Vishwanathan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Gayatri Singh
|Mumbai
|WPC, PUCL
|Saba khan
|Bhopal
|Independent
|Sahba Husain
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Moina
|Bangalore
|FORWARD trust
|Muhammad Shamsuddin
|Kurnool
|Independent
|Humera
|Koppal
|Forward
|Shaista Khanam
|Riyadh
|Affiliate
|Freeda Nicholas
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Lubna Parveen
|Mumbai
|Bebaak Collective
|Dr Sabiha khan
|Indore
|Independent
|Avinash Kumar
|Delhi
|Asst. Professor, JNU
|Shaima
|Delhi
|Independent
|Asma
|Hyderabad
|Academic
|Andi
|Delhi
|Independent
|Shals Mahajan
|Mumbai
|Writer
|Musarat Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Tinku Khanna
|Kolkata
|Social Worker
|Amir Khan
|Delhi
|Independent
|Nandini Rao
|New Delhi
|WSS
|Afreen Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Anandi Pandey
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Umara
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Vikas Rawal
|New Delhi
|JNU
|Farzana
|Bangalore
|Forward trust
|Angeli Surendran
|Pune
|Independent
|Rubina Mazhar
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Uzma Azhar
|Delhi
|Independent
|Asrarul H Jeelani
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Simeen Anjum
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Siddharth Jha
|Dehradun
|JNU student
|Shaik Javeed
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|M A Ahmed
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Sameera Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent Journalist and Writer
|Khairun nisha
|Ahmedabad
|Independent
|Aamir Edresy
|Mumbai
|President, Association of Muslim Professionals
|Sifwa Mak
|New Delhi
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|Mohammad Aslam Ghazi
|Mumbai
|President APCR Maharashtra
|Avinash Kumar
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Ankita Kohirkar
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Salim Hamza Saboowalla
|Mumbai
|Social Activist.
|Fathima Jaseena M
|Kozhikode
|Farook Training college
|Anuradha Bagadthey
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Rajshree Chandra
|Delhi NCR
|Delhi University
|Surbhi Vatsa
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Dr. Qaiser Shamim
|Delhi
|Independent
|Ambreen Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shubham
|Mumbai
|TISS, Mumbai
|Nandini Manjrekar
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Koninika Ray
|New Delhi
|National Federation of Indian Women
|Deepali S Ghelani
|VADODARA
|Independent
|Mohd Shafique
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Aman Barde
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Ankita Dhar
|New Delhi
|Pinjratod
|Aman Barde
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Nisha Agrawal
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Amir Rizvi
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shalini Dhawan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Aruna Burte
|Pune
|Independent
|Farhan Khan
|Ghazipur
|Independent
|Haridas
|Thrissur
|Independent
|Hadi Zamindar
|Thane
|Independent
|Rizwan Ahmad
|Muzaffarpur
|Independent
|Syed Akhtar Husain
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Hiba Shad
|Kannur, kerala
|Independent
|Nilofer shaikh
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Dr. Maskoor Ahmad Usmani
|New Delhi
|Former President AMU Students Union, Congress Leader
|ABRAR HUSAIN ANSARI
|Dhule
|Independent
|Amita Singh
|Bhopal
|National Hospital
|Samreen
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Rida Tharana
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Jashodhara Dasgupta
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Shahla Abdul Jabbar
|PALAKKAD
|Independent
|Megha S
|Bombay
|Independent
|SM Suleman
|Aurangabad
|Independent
|Ammu Joseph
|Bangalore
|Independent writer
|Anuradha
|Delhi
|Independent
|Hashir
|Calicut
|Independent
|Mirza Zafar
|Jalgaon
|Independent
|Indu Chandrasekhar
|Delhi
|Independent
|Rhea
|Delhi
|Ashoka University
|Deepti Bharti
|Ghaziabad
|NFIW
|Khan Nazima
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shahrukh Alam
|Delhi
|Lawyer
|Vasimullah Farooqui
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Khalid Jameel
|AMRAVATI
|Independent
|Chitra
|Bhopal
|Independent
|अजित पाटील
|Mumbai
|भाकपा (माले) लिबरेशन
|Jayapriya Vasudevan
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Najmussaquib
|Lucknow
|Independet
|Mohd Khalid Bhati
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Saratchand C
|Delhi
|University of Delhi
|Shalini Gera
|Bilaspur
|Lawyer
|Vidya Dinker
|Mangalore
|INSAF
|Waheeda Bi Khan
|Karwar
|Karnatak University P.G.Centre
|M.Nadeem
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Hoosen Karim
|Essenwood, Furban
|Independent
|Karthik
|Delhi
|Independent
|Lalita Ramdas
|Alibag
|Independent
|Dr. K M Srinivasa Gowda
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Aleema K E
|KOZHIKODE
|Independent
|Nausheen
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Maryse
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sayoni Basu
|Gurgaon
|Independent
|Mannika Chopra
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Abdul Razak
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Muhammad Tariq Mirza
|Surat
|Independent
|Eisha Hussain
|Delhi
|Independent
|Ashish Paliwal
|Delhi
|Independent
|Huma ahmed
|Delhi
|Independent
|Mallika Ghosh
|Gurgaon
|Independent
|Samina
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Sajida Momin
|Mangalore, Karnataka
|Forward Trust
|Aakash
|Rohtak
|Independent
|Dr. ZARINA
|Kozhikode
|Independent
|Frazer Mascarenhas
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Arpita Das
|New Delhi
|Yoda Press
|Shafi Gehlot
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Aruna
|Haryana
|NFIW
|Abida Farooqui
|Malappuram
|Independent
|Priya Dharshini
|Delhi
|Independent
|Kaneez Fathima
|Hyderabad
|Activist
|Zeenat Shaukat Ali
|Mumbai
|Wisdom Foundation
|Bonita
|Goa
|Independent
|Mohammad Nazeer
|Nagpur
|Independent
|Anna Philipose
|Bangalore
|Home Maker
|H. C. Kalita
|Dibrugarh
|Service
|Ajitha G S
|Bangalore
|Editor, Books
|Ritambhara Shastri
|Delhi
|Journalist
|Tahir
|Bengaluru
|Independent
|Hiba
|Thrissur, Kerala
|Independent
|Tahseen Alam
|Delhi
|Independent
|Asra Fatima
|Delhi
|Independent
|Amitabha Ray
|Delhi
|Independent
|Anil Bisht
|Nainital
|Independent
|SASWATI GHOSH
|Kolkata
|WSS_WB
|Prabha Pandey
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Saleem Bakas Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shewli Kumar
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Gulfisha Tanzil Abdul Farooque
|Amravati
|Independent
|Vineeta Bal
|Pune
|Academic
|Manjula Pradeep
|Ahmedabad
|NCWL
|KJ Singh
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shadab
|Muzaffarnagar
|Independent
|Nupur Basu
|Bangalore
|Journalist
|Parvati Sharma
|Delhi
|Independent
|Faiza Rehman
|Meerut
|Independent
|Debarati Choudhury
|Hyderabad
|Student/ researcher
|Lydith pinto
|Mangalore
|Independent
|Iqra
|Haldwani
|Independent
|Dipta Bhog
|New Delhi
|Independent Researcher
|Waris
|MUMBAI
|Independent
|Muhsina M.
|Malappuram
|Independent
|Amberin memon
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Vasantha Kumari
|Delhi
|WSS
|Dr Mohammad Athar Khan
|Allahabad
|Independent
|Asma Menon
|Chennai
|Independent
|Salih
|Kannur
|Independent
|JANAKI ABRAHAM
|DELHI
|Teacher
|Atiya Zaidi
|Delhi
|Independent
|Femina
|Kozhikode
|Independent
|Johanna Lokhande
|Pune
|Independent
|Titas Ghosh
|Delhi
|Independent
|Uma Chakravarti
|delhi
|retired teacher
|Ayesha
|Mysore
|Independent
|Shamleena Mustafa
|Kozhikode
|Independent
|Himayat ali khan
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Noora
|Kozhikode
|Independent
|Madhusree Dutta
|Mumbai
|Filmmaker
|Shamleena Mustafa
|Kozhikode
|Affiliation
|Mandira Sen
|Kolkats
|Director, Stree Samya
|Bushra Jahan Begum
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Ahmed
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Suneeta D
|New Delhi
|Activist
|Prof.Dr.S.M.Haneef
|Mumbai
|Jogeshwari Education Movement
|Tahir
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Swaliha
|Mangaluru
|CAHS
|Ritu Menon
|New Delhi
|Writer / Pblisher
|Zoeb Bootwala
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Ananya Iyer
|Noida
|Independent
|Mohammad Nadeem
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Mohammed Ismail Hulmani
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Nazeer
|Dubai
|Independent
|Vidhya
|Delhi
|WSS
|Musab Mohammad Aslam Ghazi
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Asad Siddiqui
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Mondira Jaisimha
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Farooq
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Amina
|Kasargod
|independent
|Farida Abdulla
|Delhi
|Independent researcher
|Aditi Chowdhury
|Kolkata
|Citizen Activist
|Zulfikar Chandiwala
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sumit Chowdhury
|Kolkata
|Documentary Filmmaker
|Sagari R Ramdas
|Hyderabad
|Food Sovereignty Alliance , India
|Seema Baquer
|Delhi
|Independent Consultant
|Sidra Ali
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Sadaat
|Delhi
|Independent
|Fathima N V
|Areekode
|Independent
|Kausar sultana
|Aurangabad
|Independent
|Akhileshwari Ramagoud
|Secunderabad
|Independent Journalist and Academic
|Kahkashan
|Lucknow
|Videographar
|Saddaque Hasan
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Khushboo Khan
|Delhi
|Independent
|Punam Sawhney
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Qudasiya K Sayed
|Thane, Mumbai
|Assistant Professor in History
|Rohini Muthuswami
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Shamima perveen
|Patna
|India
|Aisha
|Muscat
|Independent
|Khan Shamim
|Mumbai
|Bebaak collective
|Niloufer Bhagwat
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shamima Perveen
|Bihar
|Independent
|Yusuf Alam Yunus Alam Siddiqui
|Solapur
|Independent
|Sayeed Anjum
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Javed Anis
|Bhopal
|Independent
|Yousuf Zaheer
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Aaysha
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Bhanu Pratap
|Pune
|Manuski
|Eisha Choudhary
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Maya
|Vadodara
|Independent
|Himanjali
|Gurgaon
|Independent
|Asma Hazir
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Anusheh Hussain
|Delhi
|Independent
|KHALID ANJUM
|Delhi
|Independent
|Suman Parmar
|Delhi
|Independent
|Q Annie Hasan
|Hyderabad
|Hospital
|Vimala.k.s
|Bengaluru
|AIDWA
|Asif Bakshi
|Kashmir
|Independent
|Ahsanulhaq Chisty
|Thane
|Independent
|Mathew S Thomas
|Ernakulam
|Independent
|Sankaranarayanan. K
|Gurgaon
|Independent
|Shamima perveen
|Patna
|Izad, Patna
|Ammara Qaisar
|Delhi
|Independent
|Usman Gani
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Pritha
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Madhu Bhushan
|Bangalore
|Women’s Rights Activist
|Asad Ashraf
|Delhi
|Journalist
|Ms. Husain
|Telengana
|Independent
|Pamela Philipose
|Delhi
|Independent
|Dr.NUZHAT FATIMA
|PRAYAGRAJ
|Hamidia Girls’ Degree College (University of Allahabad)
|Shahnawaz Hussain
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Khaliquzzaman
|Nagpur
|Jamate Islami
|Mohammed Moinuddin
|Hyderabad
|J.I.H
|Shakeel ur Rahman
|Patna
|Doctor
|Shahina Shaikh
|KARWAR, Karnataka
|Independent
|Sheeba Aslam Fehmi
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Veena Shatrugna
|Bengaluru
|Independent Medical researcher
|Ansari Saima
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Subash Masters
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Ridhima
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Masarrath Fatima
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Mumtaz Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Mahila Mandal federation
|Maha Prasad
|Allahabad
|Advocate, High Court
|Musharraf Taj
|Delhi
|Independent
|DR LUBNA SARWATH
|HYDERABAD
|SOCIALIST PARTY(INDIA)
|Kherunnisa
|Nimbahera
|House wife
|Malek Hashim
|Anand
|Independent
|Shweta Tambe
|Mumbai
|Platform for Social Justice
|Geeta Seshu
|Mumbai
|Journalist
|Syed Saifuddin
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Susie Tharu
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Zafar Ahmad
|Nagpur
|Independent
|Deepak Kumar
|New Delhi
|CSLG, JNU
|Khurshid Alam
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Madhavi Bajekal
|Bangalore
|None
|Nidhi
|Delhi
|Independent
|SABIR AMEER
|Prayagraj
|Affiliation
|Faraz Ahmad
|Gorakhpur
|Independent
|Smita
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Dr. Gulrukh Khan
|Noida
|Independent
|Javed Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Farah Batool
|Delhi
|Independent
|Keya Dasgupta
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Jeroo Mulla
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sachin Shrivastava
|Bhopal
|Samvidhan live
|Neha Trivedi
|MUMBAI
|Independent
|Teena Gill
|Delhi
|Independent filmmaker
|Arshi Mehboob
|Noida
|Independent
|Farrukh S Waris
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Subhendu Dasgupta
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Shaikh Massarat
|Solapur
|Independent
|Suparna Sharma
|Gurgaon
|Journalist
|Khatija Fatima
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Lakshmi Krishnamurty
|Bangalore
|Alarippu – retired
|Adv. A. R. (Saleem) Yusuf Shaikh
|Bhiwandi
|Independent
|Koel Chatterji
|Kolkata
|Feminists in Resistance
|Adv Payal Gaikwad
|Nagpur
|Advocate
|Gitanjali Joshua
|Hyderabad
|Researcher
|Sandhya Srinivasan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Richa Jha
|Noida
|Independent
|Hena Ahmad
|Noida
|Independent
|Rehmat Merchant
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Mohammed Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Independent
|D P
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Seema
|Bhopal
|Independent
|Aasha Ramesh
|Bengaluru
|Independent Women’s Rights Activist/Researcher
|Putul Sathe
|Thane West
|Independent
|Deshdeep Dhankhar
|Delhi
|University of Hyderabad
|Lambert Solomon
|Curtorim
|Independent
|RAJEEV KHANNA
|Solan
|Independent
|Advocate Dr Shalu Nigam
|NEW DELHI
|Independent
|Lovita
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sarojini
|Delhi
|Independent, Public Health Practitioner
|Amrita
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Ramesh Dixit
|Lucknow.
|Samvidhan Bachao Desh Bachao Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh.
|Sukla Sen
|Mumbai
|Peace Activist
|Ahtesham ul Haque
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Farook
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shweta R Rashmi
|New Delhi
|Takshak Post
|Raisa Khatoon
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Goldy M George
|Raipur
|Dalit Mukti Morcha, Chhattisgarh
|Chun kapur
|Coonoor
|Nil
|Asma
|Hyderabad
|Academic
|Rita Manchanda
|New Delhi
|Human Rights & Peace Scholar Activist
|Rizwana
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Ahmed Abdul Gaffar
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Kehkashan
|Lucknow
|Independent
|Satish Misra
|Noida
|Independent
|Vandana kulkarni
|Pune
|Independent
|Noorin Khan
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Shilpaa Anand
|Hyderabad
|BITS-Pilani Hyderabad Campus
|Imaad
|New Delhi
|Independent
|K.Manjari
|Hyderabad
|National Alliance of Journalists
|Devika singh
|Delhi
|Independent
|Arpita Jaya
|Delhi
|Researcher
|Vimala KS
|Bengaluru
|Samudaya
|Syed Mohd Jamal Mahmood
|Aligarh
|Independent
|Atika
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Abhay Kardeguddi
|Pune
|Independent
|Kalyani Menon Sen
|Gurgaon
|Independent
|Nihal Kumar
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Amiti Sen
|Delhi
|Independent
|Pragati
|Mumbai
|Independent
|TUFAIL A. SIDDIQUI
|MUMBAI
|Independent
|Rashmi Devi
|Kanpur
|NCWL
|Sadhika Tiwari
|New Delhi
|IndiaSpend
|Shivani
|Delhi
|Independent
|Dr. Lamaan Sami
|Aligarh
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Wandana Sonalkar
|Navi Mumbai
|Independent
|Meera Dewan
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Tanvi Jadwani
|DELHI
|Children’s Art Association/ not-for-profit
|Vandana Misra
|Lucknow
|PUCL
|Amitabha Bhattacharya
|Delhi
|Independent
|Vijay Sood
|Bangalore
|Independent
|Anees Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shaikh
|Kalyan
|Independent
|Vani Subramanian
|Delhi
|Independent Film maker
|Gulzar Karishma Malik
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Khadijah Faruquu
|New Delhi
|Indipendent
|Ashish Varma
|Noida
|Independent
|Sharada Gopal
|Dharwad
|Independent
|Adwait Pednekar
|Mumbai
|Marxist and Science Movement
|Dr Nasser Yusuf
|KOZHIKODE
|Independent
|Farah
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Pakiza Samad
|Delhi
|Independent
|B.Girija
|HYDERABAD
|Independent
|Samina
|Ahmedabad
|Independent
|Umar Khan
|Jamshedpur
|Independent
|Nargis Kausar Ab. Rashid
|Nagpur
|Independent
|T K RAJALAKSHMI
|Ghaziabad
|Journalist
|Rashida Bano Ab. Rashid
|Yavatmal
|Independent
|Manoranjan Mohanty
|Delhi
|Retd Prof DU
|Nazneen Kausar Ab Bari
|Amravati
|Independent
|Maitrayee Chaudhuri
|New Delhi
|Teacher
|Anisha Ahuja
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Preeti Mehra
|Delhi
|Independent
|N S Yamuna
|Bengaluru
|Independent
|Anuradha Banerji
|New Delhi
|Saheli/Researcher
|Zeeshan Khan
|Mumba
|Independent
|Ravinder Goel
|Delhi
|Independent
|Lubna Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|SN Hasan
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Anjum
|Sangli
|Independent
|Maqbool Saleem
|Aurangabad
|Independent
|Najma Rehmani
|Delhi
|Delhi University
|A. N. Srinath
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Anil Kumar
|New Delhi
|University of Delhi
|Ali Asgar
|Kalamnuri
|Independent
|Mamta Singh
|Lucknow
|Independent
|S. Durga Bhavani
|Hyderabad
|NA
|Neetisha Xalxo
|Ranchi
|Bahujan Sahitya Sangh
|Dr. Abhay Kumar
|Delhi
|JNU
|Mandira Mitra
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Abdul
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Rajni Palriwala
|Delhi
|AIDWA
|Geeta Thatra
|New Delhi
|JNU
|Geeta Pande
|Nainital
|Independent
|Vibha Puri Das
|Dehradun
|Independent
|Dhanu Swadi
|Shimla
|Independent
|Bittu K R
|Sonipat Haryana
|THITS, WSS
|Yasar khan
|Chopda
|Independent
|Debjani Sengupta
|Delhi
|IP College, Delhi University
|Kirti Singh
|Delhi
|Lawyer
|Nandini
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Gautam Bhattacharya
|Delhi
|Independent
|Md. Khadar Mogudini (Javed)
|Rajahmundry
|Independent
|SHABNAM AKRAM
|DELHI
|Independent
|Farhan ahmed
|jamshedpur
|Independent
|Utpala Mukherjee
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Keval Arora
|New Delhi
|College teacher
|Qamrul Istam Abu
|Abu Dhabi
|Yes
|Virginia Saldanha
|Mumbai
|Indian Christian Women’s Movement
|Arif Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan
|Mumbai
|Journalist
|Rubina Khaliq
|New Delhi
|Ngo
|Akifa Basri
|Ballari
|JIH
|Fahiza Begum
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|MAHMOOD BHATI
|MUMBAI
|Independent
|Maimoona Mollah
|New Delhi
|AIDWA Delhi
|Prof Zenab Banu
|Udaipur
|Bohra youth Girls’ wing
|Dr Lubna
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Purnendu
|Delhi
|Independent
|Shoeb Miya Rashid Miya Deshmukh
|Yavatmal
|Independent
|Sabina
|Delhi
|Independent
|Babar Hameed
|Delhi
|Independent
|Anita Rampal
|Delhi
|Independent
|Kazi Hasan Arabi
|Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh
|Independent
|Zubala Marium
|Delhi
|Independent
|Sadhna Arya
|Delhi
|University of Delhi
|Shaheen Afzal Ansari
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Kamal Malhi
|CHANDIGARH
|Independent
|Ayesha Ahmed
|New Delhi
|Independent
|SHAIKH JAVED A
|Jalgaon
|Independent
|Bushra Bhati
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Persis Ginwalla
|Ahmedabad
|Independent
|Sudha
|Mumbai
|JNU
|Haseena P Y
|Kollam
|Engineer
|Bindu
|Delhi
|Independent
|Gazanfer Ali
|Udaipur
|Independent
|Neelam
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Muralidharan
|New Delhi
|National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled
|Mohini Giri
|New Delhi
|Former Chairperson NCW
|Junaid Bhati
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Safia Mehdi
|New Delhi
|Member, Muslim Women’s Forum
|Cedric Prakash
|AHMEDABAD INDIA
|Human Rights & Peace Activist
|Reyaz Ahmed
|New Delhi
|Muslim Women’s Forum
|Malini Ghosr
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Soumya Lamba
|New Delhi
|Muslim Women’s Forum
|Warisha Farasat
|Delhi
|Advocate
|Anjana Mangalagiri
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Kavita Bajeli Datt
|New Delhi
|Independent
|SK Das
|Gurgaon
|Independent
|Zeeba
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Rashida Sayeed
|Mumbai
|Teacher
|Uzma Anjum
|NEW DELHI
|Independent
|Shubham Kumar
|Muzaffarpur
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|Rochita Talukder
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Shakeel Khan
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Sudha
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Shadab Shaheen
|Navi Mumbai
|Affiliation
|Vandana Mahajan
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Sonya J Nair
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Independent
|Dinesh Sahni
|New Delhi
|Retired
|Rafia Khan
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Komala VR
|Bengaluru
|Independent
|Sabina
|Chennai
|RGS
|Alwyn
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Sheba George
|Ahmedabad
|Independent
|Sudha N
|Bangalore
|Independent
|MD.SHARIQUE EHSAN
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Siddhartha Mitra
|Delhi
|Independent
|Kiran Moghe
|Pune
|Pune Zilha Gharkamgar Sanghatana
|Zarin
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Zaara Shaikh
|Mumbai
|Independent
|Joheb Ghori
|Jaipur
|Independent
|Qurratulain
|Nagpur
|Jamate Islami hind
|Satnam Kaur
|New Delhi
|Saheli
|Savita Sharma
|Delhi
|Saheli
|GOPIKANTA GHOSH
|KOLKATA
|INDEPENDENT
|Bilal Khan
|Mumbai
|GBGBA
|Dr. Tarannum Siddiqui
|Delhi
|Independent
|Rupsa Mallik
|Gurgaon
|Feminist activist
|T R Kidwai
|New Delhi
|Independent
|GOPIKANTA GHOSH
|KOLKATA
|INDEPENDENT
|Mamta Singh
|Lucknow
|Independent
|S. Durga Bhavani
|Hyderabad
|NA
|Masood
|Hyderabad
|Independent
|Dr Rukmini Rao
|Hyderabad
|Social activist
|Nazishta
|Nagpur
|Independent
|MOHD AZHAR NUMANI
|Siddharth Nagar, UP
|Affiliation
|Prabir Chatterjee
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Farhan Sayani
|Navi Mumbai
|AIMIM
|Kamayani Bali Mahabal
|Mumbai
|Jan Swasthya Abhiyan- Mumbai
|Afroja khatun
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Kanwaljit Dhillon
|Chandigarh
|Punjab Women Collective
|Mohammed Ajeeb
|Bradford uk
|Independent
|Kachim
|Silchar
|Independent
|Nikhil Dey
|Devoongri, Rajasthan
|MKSS
|Shanker Singh
|Dev doongri, Rajasthan
|MKSS
|Shubhangi Shukla
|Dev doongri, Rajasthan
|MKSS
|Renuka Pamecha
|Jaipur
|Womens Rahbailiation Group
|Mamta Jaitly
|Jaipur
|Vividha, Women’s Documentation and Resource Centre
|Vijay Lakshmi Joshi
|Jaipur
|PUCL, Jaipur
|Tishna Senapaty
|Jaipur
|PUCL, Rajasthan
|Komal Srivastava
|Jaipur
|BGVS
|Sarla Kumari Yadav
|Jaipur
|PUCL Jaipur
|Sister carol
|Ajmer
|PUCL, Ajmer
|Anita Chaudhary
|Jaipur
|PUCL, Jaipur
|Pragnya Joshi
|Raniwada, Jalore
|PUCL, Rajasthan
|Dr. Shikha Kapur
|New Delhi
|Academic
|Tara Ahluwalia
|Bhilwara
|PUCL, Bhilwara
|Lata Singh
|Jaipur
|PUCL Jaipur
|Meeta singh
|Jaipur
|PUCL Jaipur
|Akhil Chaudary
|Jaipur
|PUCL, Jaipur
|Mewa Bharti
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan Mahila Kamgaar Union
|Pushpa Saini
|Jaipur
|Women’s Rehabilitation Group
|Shabnam Aziz
|Jaipur
|PUCL, Jaipur
|Suman Devathiya
|Jaipur
|Women’s Right to Fight
|Meena Gupta
|Secunderabad
|Independent
|Ranjita Biswas
|Kolkata
|Independent
|Kiran Banga
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Dr Surinder Jaipal
|Ludhiana
|Punjab Women Collective
|URVASHI BUTALIA
|NEW DELHI
|Independent
|Muhammad T
|Mumbai
|Ph.D. candidate
|Walter Fernandes
|Guwahati
|NESRC
|M R Kidwai
|New Delhi
|Independent
|Nivedita Jha
|Patna
|Bihar Mahila Samaj
|Nisha Sidhu
|Jaipur
|NFIW
|Meenakshi Bindoriya
|Jaipur
|NFIW
|Isha Sharma
|Jaipur
|NFIW
|Sumitra Chopra
|Jaipur
|AIDWA
|Kusum Saiwal
|Jaipur
|AIDWA
|Seema Jain
|Bikaner
|AIDWA
|Durga Swami
|Sri Gangangangar
|AIDWA
|Chandrakala Verma
|Hanumangarh
|AIDWA
|Neha Meghwal
|Jodhpur
|AIDWA
|Tara Ghayal
|Sikar
|AIDWA
|Raeesa
|Alwar
|AIDWA
|Shrikanta Shrimali
|Udaipur
|AIDWA
|Asis Kumar Das
|Dankuni, Hooghly
|Social Activist
|Irfan Engineer
|Mumbai
|Institute of Islamic Studies
|Sunita Sheel
|Pune
|Independent
|Dipa Sinha
|Delhi
|Independent
|Aysha Khan
|Delhi
|Right to Food Campaign
|Bhanwar Meghwanshi
|Bhilwara, Mandal, Bhilwara
|PUCL
|Madhuri
|Badwani, MP
|JADS
|Anuradha Talwar
|West Bengal
|PBKMS
|Sindhu
|Jaipur
|Samta Manch
|Ashima Roy Chowdhury
|New Delhi NCR
|Feminist activist
|Zaheda Sarwar
|Jaunpur,U.P.
|Independent
|Jaya Sharma
|Delhi
|Independent
|Meenakshi Sanyal
|Delhi
|Independent
|Swapna Banerjee
|Delhi
|Independent
|Sanchita Mukherjee
|Delhi
|Independent
|Suparna
|Delhi
|Independent
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX