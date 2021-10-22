The former African-American military commander Colin Powell has just died from COVID-19 complications, and mendacious and pro-war Western Mainstream media and politicians have been fulsome in their praise for the first Black American Secretary of State while conceding his error at the UN over non-existent Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). Missing has been mention of the millions dying in the Powell-complicit Vietnamese, Afghan and Iraqi Genocides.

It is said that one should not talk ill of the dead but exceptions must be made for serial war criminals, mass murderers of women, children and men, and utterly repugnant agents of deadly state terrorism like Colin Powell.

Powell was born in New York City in 1937 to Jamaican immigrant parents Luther and Maud Powell. He gained a bachelor’s degree in geology from the City College of New York (CCNY). Via the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at CCNY he graduated as Army second lieutenant in 1958. He was a professional US soldier for 35 years, serving in Vietnam in the period 1962-197, and in Germany, eventually rising to the rank of four-star general. In the 1970s he obtained an MBA. Following the Iran–Contra scandal, Powell became Ronald Reagan’s National Security Advisor, serving from 1987 to 1989 while retaining his Army commission as a lieutenant general. He was Commander of the US Army Forces Command in 1989, and from 1989-1993 was the 12th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during which time he oversaw the invasion of Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in the Gulf War against Iraq in 1990–1991. He formulated the Powell Doctrine which supposedly limits American military action unless it satisfies criteria regarding American national security interests, overwhelming force, and widespread public support [1].

In 1997, Powell founded America’s Promise with the objective of helping children from all socioeconomic sectors, and also established The Colin L. Powell Center for Leadership and Service. Possible high political office advancement did not eventuate. In 2001-2005 Powell was the first Black US Secretary of State, serving under Republican President George W. Bush. Powell was notorious for presenting false evidence to the UN about actually non-existent Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) as an “excuse” for the war criminal invasion of Iraq. As US Secretary of State he was intimately involved in US state terrorism around the world, notably deadly sanctions against Iraq, the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan, the invasion and occupation of Iraq, expansion of US bases around the world, the subversion of other countries, and, of course, resolute US support for nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide. Colin Powell was a serial war criminal but was not arraigned before the International Criminal Court (ICC). He died at age 84 in 2021 from COVID-19 complications [1].

By way of a posthumous ICC war crimes prosecution brief, summarized below are the horrendous human consequences of Colin Powell’s evil role in deadly US state terrorism atrocities from the Vietnam War to the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel (dates and Indigenous deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation are given in brackets):

(1). Powell lying and white-washing of the Vietnamese Genocide (1955-1975; 11.9 million deaths).

As a captain, in 1962-1963 Powell served as an adviser to the South Vietnamese Army (ARVN). Powell returned to Vietnam as a major in 1968, serving as assistant chief of staff of operations for the 23rd (Americal) Infantry Division. He was later responsible for investigating a detailed letter from 11th Light Infantry Brigade soldier Tom Glen backing up allegations of the 1968 My Lai Massacre (350-500 civilians murdered by US soldiers). However Powell white-washed the atrocity, asserting: “In direct refutation of this portrayal is the fact that relations between American soldiers and the Vietnamese people are excellent” [1]. A greater tonnage of US bombs was dropped on Vietnam than in all of WW2. Massive defoliant use devastated forests and agriculture, with ongoing massive birth defect consequences from teratogenic dioxin contaminants in the auxin herbicides used [2]. About 50,000 US soldiers and 5 million Vietnamese were violently killed. Vietnamese excess deaths from war-imposed deprivation totalled 11.9 million in 1955-1975, and under-5 infant deaths in the same period totalled 8.5 million [3]. The Vietnam War was part of a wider and genocidal Indo-China War that included the US devastation of Cambodia and Laos, and the anti-democratic US militarization of Thailand. After horrendous US interventions, the Khmer Rouge killed 1.5 million Cambodians in the 1976-1979 Cambodian Genocide, and the country has been crippled by a legacy of US bombing, war, genocide, regime change, civil war and landmines (Cambodian 1975-1980 excess mortality 1.2 million;1965-1998 excess mortality 3.9 million). The US also embarked on regime change in Laos and dropped more bombs on Laos than on all of Europe in WW2 (Laos 1955-1975 excess mortality 1.1 million)[2].

(2). Powell lying and the illegal invasion of Panama (1989; 3,000 deaths).

Powell oversaw the illegal invasion of Panama to remove US-installed CIA asset President Manuel Noriega who had been heavily complicit in CIA drug pushing operations but was a convenient fall-guy for US re-invasion of Panama. About 3,000 Panamanians were killed in this war criminal invasion [2, 4]. In hindsight the Panama invasion in Powell’s Operation Just Cause can be seen as an overture to the gigantic 1990 onwards attack on Iraq under formerly US-backed Iraqi President Saddam Hussain by an endlessly mendacious and horrendously violent US with Powell again in military command.

(3). Powell lying, the Gulf War and mass murder of Iraqi children by Sanctions (1990-2003; 1.9 million deaths).

In 1990 the US “green-lighted” the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and then (just as in Panama over “drugs”) immediately turned on its former ally and embarked on a horrendous 30 year program of massive US invasion, devastation and military domination of the oil-rich region from Libya to Afghanistan. The US always needs an “excuse” for invasion of other countries, the US-invaded countries now totalling 72 [5, 6]. The US backed the accession to power of Ba’athist Saddam Hussain in 1979. The conservative Gulf News: “The irony was that Saddam had been a close American ally ever since Ayatollah Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution in Iran removed the Shah in 1979 and all through during the 1980s. Iraq was seen as an essential bulwark against the new Islamic Republic of Iran. The Americans had poured money and aid into Iraq to help it fight the [post-Shah] Iranians during the eight years of the Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988.But all this was held for nothing when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, and Bush Senior led the charge to liberate Kuwait in 1991” [7]. The Gulf War was a “turkey shoot” in which 0.2 million Iraqi soldiers were massacred remotely by high technology US forces. However nearly 10 times more Iraqis were to die under imposed Sanctions (1990-2003) and the associated US, UK and Israeli bombing of Iraq “back to the Stone Age”. Violent deaths in the Gulf War totalled about 0.2 million , but non-violent deaths from Sanctions-imposed deprivation totalled 1.7 million [2, 8, 9].

Back in 1990 eminent Australian medical scientist Professor Fred Mendelsohn (his industrial chemist father Oscar Mendelsohn befriended and employed my Jewish Hungarian refugee father in about 1940) argued for peace and warned in a letter published by The Age (Melbourne) that huge numbers of children would die in the looming Gulf War. This wonderful humanitarian was right – Iraqi under-5 infant deaths under Sanctions totalled 1.2 million, a massive crime against Humanity [2, 8, 9]. While endlessly lying Powell confessed contrition over his false testimony to the UN that led to the invasion of Iraq, he has never acknowledged the millions of deaths for which he, the US and the US Alliance have been responsible. Indeed the US , the US Alliance and indeed Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes are united in ignoring the extent of this carnage. A remarkable exception occurred in 1996 when anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes” asked Jewish Zionist US UN Ambassador (and later Powell’s predecessor as US Secretary of State) “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and to which the evil Albright replied “We think the price is worth it” [9].

(4). Powell lying, America’s 9/11 false flag atrocity and the War on Terror (2001 onwards; 34 million deaths).

Within hours of the event, the lying US Government (including the mendacious and war criminal Colin Powell) asserted that the 9/11 atrocity (3,000 killed) was committed by scientifically illiterate religious fanatics in caves in Afghanistan. The most prominent exponents of the “men in caves” “official version of 9/11” that was immediately adopted by Western media were George Bush (whose administration notoriously told 935 lies about Iraq between 9/11 and the invasion of Iraq) and the numerous racist Zionist traitors in his administration. Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts reject the “lying Bush official version of 9/11” and conclude from overwhelming scientific evidence that the US Government must have been involved, with some suggesting Israeli and Saudi involvement from a wealth of evidence. Even former President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Al Gore hold the Bush Administration responsible for ignoring massive pre-9/11 intelligence warnings [10]. In 2001-2005 Powell as US Secretary of State, and with a huge military and intelligence background, was near the pinnacle of US power and intelligence but apparently simply accepted the “lying Bush official version of 9/11” just as he simply accepted the “lying Bush official claim of Iraqi WMD”. As a pathological liar and mass murderer, Powell was at least an accessory after the fact of 9/11, and given his appalling track record of deadly lying was more than likely actually party to the 9/11 atrocity.

The 9/11 atrocity immediately led to the declaration of an endless US War on Terror and the US “right” to invade and devastate countries to destroy designated “terrorists”. The War on Terror thence quickly publicly became a “War on Muslims” and then in horrible reality became a “War on Muslim Women and Children”. The first victim countries were utterly impoverished Afghanistan and then bombing- and Sanctions-devastated Iraq. The real gist of the Powell Doctrine as applied to the War on Terror was to only attack utterly impoverished countries incapable of high technology warfare. The War on Terror has been associated (2015 estimate) with 34 million Muslim deaths from violence (5 million), and deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity [11]. The 27 million Muslim avoidable deaths from deprivation translate to about 19 million under-5 infant deaths [2, 8, 9, 11-14]. .Memo to mendacious and mass murdering Powell (now too late) and his fellow US and US Alliance child killers: “Thou shalt not kill children”.

(5). Powell lying and the illegal invasion and occupation of Afghanistan (2001-2021; 6.7 million deaths).

The first target for the Zionist-Bush-Powell War on Terror was impoverished Afghanistan, to be followed quickly by the great prize, impoverished and devastated Iraq. However unlike Hollywood movie editors who expertly endeavour to make their fantastic creations as believable as possible, the Zionist-Bush-Powell war criminals were unskilled, sloppy and relied upon Mainstream media and Mainstream presstitutes in general to impose their sole narrative on the gullible American people and thence the rest of the world (notwithstanding a score of sheer improbabilities in this US Government narrative from a scientific perspective). Professors Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky have described this mass indoctrination of Americans by Government-beholden Mainstream mass media as “Manufacturing Consent” in their seminal book of the same name [15]. In particular, one notes that the “lying Bush official version of 9/11” identifies 19 perpetrators that came from 4 countries and included 15 from Saudi Arabia, 2 from the United Arab Emirates, 1 from Lebanon, and 1 from Egypt – none were from Afghanistan or Iraq [16]. There is decisive evidence that the US had pre-planned these attacks well before 9/11. Indeed General Wesley Clark (a former commander of NATO forces in Europe) has described how he met a senior military officer in Washington in November 2001 who told him that the Bush administration was planning to attack Iraq first before taking action against Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iran, Somalia and Sudan [17-19]. Indeed the US-installed President of Occupied Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, has declared that he has no knowledge of Al Qaeda in his country and is unable to accept the US version of 9/11 [14].

Afghan deaths during the US Alliance occupation (2001-2021) totalled 6.7 million from violence, 1.6 million, and from war-imposed deprivation, 5.1 million. Afghan under-5 infant deaths in 2001-2021 totalled 3.6 million, noting that 1.5 million Jewish children were killed by the Nazis in WW2 [2, 14]. The horrendous avoidable mortality from deprivation in Afghanistan is evidence of gross violation by the US Alliance (US, NATO and Australia) of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that state that the Occupiers are inescapably obliged to provide their conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medicals requisites “to the fullest extent if the means available to them” [2].

(6). Powell lying and the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq (2003-2011; 2.7 million deaths).

Colin Powell’s pathological lying crucially enabled the illegal and war criminal invasion of Iraq and the mass murder of a further 2.7 million Iraqis. Powell was notorious for fronting the UN shortly before the invasion of Iraq and setting out an utterly false narrative that Iraq possessed Weapons of Mass destruction (WMD). He was subsequently enthusiastically joined in this egregious and warmongering falsehood by UK PM Tony Blair and Australian PM John Howard who joined the US in criminally invading Iraq. No WMD were found and 2.7 million people died. Before lying Powell gave his speech, the UN covered up its tapestry copy of Pablo Picasso’s horrifying and huge anti-war painting “Guernica” that would otherwise have formed a backdrop to Powell’s warmongering speech [19]. Picasso’s huge anti-war painting commemorated the Fascist bombing of the Basque town of Guernica in 1937 (I discovered the underlying geometrical basis of “Guernica” and painted a 1/3 size version called “Qana” that uses the same geometry and commemorates the repeated destruction of the Lebanese town of Qana by Apartheid Israel bombers [20]).

Iraqi deaths from Western-imposed violence and deprivation totalled 9 million (1914 -2011), 4.6 million (1990-2011), and 2.7 million (2003-2011). Iraqi deaths during the occupation totalled 2.7 million with 1.5 million dying from violence and 1.2 million from war-imposed deprivation. Iraqi under-5 infant deaths totalled 0.9 million in 2001-2011, noting that 1.5 million Jewish children were killed by the Nazis in WW2. The horrendous avoidable mortality from deprivation in Occupied Iraq is clear evidence of gross violation by the US Coalition (the US, the UK, some NATO countries and Australia) of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that state that the Occupiers are inescapably obliged to provide their conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent if the means available to them”.

(7). Powell lying, the Irangate scandal, Opiate Holocaust and the ongoing deadly Sanctions against Iran (post-1979; 4 million Iranian deaths).

In 1953 the US and UK masterminded the removal of the democratically-elected Mossadegh Government (after its attempted nationalizing of the Anglo Iranian oil company) and the installation of the Shah dictatorship. The fall of the grossly human rights-violating, corrupt, and US-backed Shah regime in Iran in 1979 resulted in Iran changing from a strong US ally to an Islamic country under Ayatollah Khomeini and subject to deadly, US-imposed economic sanctions and US-backed war. The subsequent US hostage crisis led to an unsuccessful US military raid. In 1981 the American hostages were released. In 1980-1988, the Iran-Iraq War was initiated by a US-backed Iraq invasion and involved Iraqi use of US-supplied war gas. 1.0 million Iranians died and the 1980-1988 Iranian excess mortality totalled 2.1 million) [2].

In the early 1980s, Powell served at Fort Carson, Colorado. He then became senior military assistant to Secretary of Defence, Jewish Zionist Caspar Weinberger, and was successively involved in the illegal US invasion of the defenceless Caribbean island state of Grenada (1983), and the illegal US airstrike on Libya (1986). However such violent US crimes were not regarded as “illegal” within the serial war criminal and racist US, a country that has invaded 72 countries, and as an extraordinary Powell legacy in 2015 had about 800 bases in over 70 countries [21]. However under Caspar Weinberger, Colin Powell was also involved in the illegal transfer of US-made TOW anti-tank missiles and Hawk anti-aircraft missiles from Apartheid Israel to Iran as part of the Iran–Contra affair. The funds received from Iran were then channelled to US-backed right-wing guerilla rebels known as Contras, who were fighting the socialist government of Nicaragua. Such funding had been specifically denied by the US Congress. In 1985, Powell delivered advice to Weinberger that these transfers of Hawk missiles without Congressional notification were illegal. However thousands of TOW missiles and hundreds of Hawk missiles and spare parts continued to be transferred from Apartheid Israel to Iran until it became public knowledge in 1986. Weinberger and Powell were questioned by Congress: Powell was evasive but was not prosecuted but Weinberger (as well as 13 others) was indicted on 5 felony charges including Obstruction of Congress but was eventually pardoned in 1992 by President George Bush Senior. Powell survived. In 1986, Powell took over the command of V Corps in Germany, and in 1987 he became US Deputy National Security Advisor, and thence President Ronald Reagan’s National Security Advisor (1987-1989), in which capacity he negotiated number of arms treaties with USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev [1].

However spare a thought for the Nicaraguans. In the 1960s, a Sandanista insurgency got going against the US-backed Somoza dictatorship. In 1979 Somoza was overthrown by Sandanistas who embarked on a program, of extensive social reform notwithstanding US hostility. In 1982 Pastora led a rebellion by US-backed Contras from Costa Rica and US-dominated Honduras, and in 1984 the US illegally mined Nicaraguan ports. In 1990, the US-backed civil war (involving the illegal Irangate US funding of the Contras) ended with elections (1979-1992 avoidable mortality from deprivation 0.2 million, and 30,000 killed violently) [2].

Sanctions against Iran worsened in the 21st century over uranium enrichment by the Iranian nuclear industry and continue to this day. In 2015, the Iran nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was adopted by Iran and major powers but was strongly opposed by nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel that has 90 nuclear weapons to Iran’s zero (0) [22]. In 2018, fervently pro-Zionist Trump withdrew the US (6,000 nuclear weapons) from the JCPOA and re-imposed crippling sanctions. Since the removal of the US-backed Shah in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the US has enacted 4 decades of deadly hostility to Iran through sanctions and violence that can be described as a 4-decade US War on Iran. 1 million Iranians died in the 1980-1988 US-backed Iran-Iraq War and 3 million Iranians died avoidably from deprivation in 4 decades of variously applied sanctions. Now UK machinations, US sanctions with threats of “obliteration”, and Apartheid Israeli bombing of Iranian facilities in Syria and Iraq threaten a devastating hot war of 3 nuclear powers against a peaceful and non-nuclear-armed Iran [23].

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that 0.6 million people die from illicit drugs each year with 290,000 such deaths linked to the 2-decade US protection of the Occupied Afghanistan opium industry. However US Government-beholden Mainstream media continue to turn reality on its head by ignoring this US-imposed carnage of 290,000 per year x 20 years = 5.8 million opiate drug-related deaths world-wide in an Opiate Holocaust linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from about 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007. In stark contrast to the drug-pushing US, Iran led the world in interdiction of US-protected opiates from US-occupied Afghanistan [24].

(8). Powell lying and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel (2014 onwards; 2.2 million deaths).

The US became a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel when this genocidally racist, serial war criminal and anti-Semitic state acquired nuclear weapons in 1967 (with US and French help) [25]. Things have gone from bad to worse and today, despite Jews representing only 2% of the US population, 30% of Biden’s Cabinet are Jewish Zionists and the remaining 70% are moderate Christian Zionists (as opposed to the fanatical evangelical Christian Zionists who provide crucial support for fascoid Donald Trump). Colin Powell (US Secretary of State 2001-2005), Condoleezza Rice (US Secretary of State 2005-2009), Barack Obama (US president 2009-2017) and Kamala Harris (US vice president, 2021 onwards) share the vile distinction of being leading African American political figures supporting Apartheid Israel and hence the vile crime of Apartheid that is condemned by key UN laws and conventions, notably the the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR; Occupied Palestinians are excluded from all 30 Articles of the UDHR by Apartheid Israel), and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination [26]. Those who support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote democracy.

A Zionist-subverted West ignores the present reality that Apartheid Israel rules all of a 90% ethnically cleansed Palestine (plus ethnically cleansed parts of Syria and Lebanon), and of its 14.4 million Subjects 6.8 million (47.0%) are Jewish Israelis, 0.4 million (2.8%) are non-Jews and non-Arabs, 2.0 million (13.9%) are Palestinian Israelis, and 5.2 million (36.1%) are Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights. Despite a century of a Palestinian Genocide involving killing, deprivation and repeated mass expulsions, Indigenous Palestinians still represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel in Palestine but over 72% of the Indigenous Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel (the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians highly abusively confined to ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes or the Gaza Concentration Camp) are excluded from all human rights and from voting for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid. Palestinian Israelis are Third Class citizens under 65, Nazi-style, race-based laws. 8 million Exiled Palestinians are excluded on pain of death from the land continuous inhabited by their forebears for millennia. Significantly, Dr Henrik Verwoerd, the neo-Nazi pro-Apartheid Israel architect of Apartheid in South Africa stated: “Israel is an apartheid state”, and the US-based Human Rights Watch and the leading Israeli Human Rights Group B’Tselem also say that Israel is an apartheid state. Much worse than the dire lot of Black Americans (1/3 of whom live in poverty [27]), is the extreme and deadly deprivation suffered by Indigenous Palestinians whether Occupied, Israeli or Exiled. Thus the per capita GDP is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians versus $46,400 for Israelis. The ongoing, century-long Palestinian Genocide under the British and thence the genocidally racist Zionists has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million) [26].

Powell’s whole career as a senior US military figure and thence as Secretary of State coincides with Apartheid Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons by 1967, horrendous Israeli aggression against the territory of 13 countries (including the deadly attacks on the unarmed USS Liberty in 1967 and later against the Gaza Flotilla), and increasing Zionist subversion and perversion of America. Powell was dishonestly and criminally involved in the illegal supply of advanced weapons to Apartheid Israel and thence to Iran in the Iran–Contra criminal conspiracy for regime change in Central America (see 7 above), and given his appalling record of mendacity, violence, war criminality and support for Apartheid (see 1-9 above) there must be a lot of murderous evil hidden here in addition to the public diplomatic and military support for Apartheid Israel, and the deadly carnage of the Zionist-backed US War on Terror (aka the US War on Muslims and the US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [12]).

(9). Powell lying, General Smedley Butler’s truths, and the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (post-1950; 1,500 million deaths).

Powell had a “distinguished” military career violently enforcing US imperial hegemony around the world from Vietnam and Indo-China, through Latin America, to Iraq and Afghanistan. His bloody career involved mass murder, war crimes, genocidal racism and egregious lying in the interests of the endlessly greedy and racist White American Establishment. In 2003 when Powell was US Secretary of State, global avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 16.0 million on Spaceship Earth with America in charge of the flight deck due to murderous thugs like Powell. By 2020 global avoidable deaths from deprivation had dropped to “only” 7.4 million (due to a halving of under-5 infant mortality and the positive impact of China on the global South) [2]. However this Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust is set to increase as American exceptionalism and One Percenter greed make the world increasingly uninhabitable. Thus it is estimated that in the absence of requisite action a worsening Climate Genocide will see 10 billion deaths en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only 1 billion i.e. an average of 100 million deaths each year this century [28-30].

Powell’s silence over the appalling crimes in which he was complicit over 40 years is in stark contrast to the honesty of US Major General Smedley Butler in his book “War is a Racket” [31] in which he notably stated: “War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives. A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small “inside” group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes. In the World War [I] a mere handful garnered the profits of the conflict. At least 21,000 new millionaires and billionaires were made in the United States during the World War. That many admitted their huge blood gains in their income tax returns. How many other war millionaires falsified their tax returns no one knows… A few profit — and the many pay. But there is a way to stop it. You can’t end it by disarmament conferences. You can’t eliminate it by peace parleys at Geneva. Well-meaning but impractical groups can’t wipe it out by resolutions. It can be smashed effectively only by taking the profit out of war. The only way to smash this racket is to conscript capital and industry and labor before the nations manhood can be conscripted. One month before the Government can conscript the young men of the nation — it must conscript capital and industry and labor. Let the officers and the directors and the high-powered executives of our armament factories and our munitions makers and our shipbuilders and our airplane builders and the manufacturers of all the other things that provide profit in war time as well as the bankers and the speculators, be conscripted — to get $30 a month, the same wage as the lads in the trenches get. Let the workers in these plants get the same wages — all the workers, all presidents, all executives, all directors, all managers, all bankers — yes, and all generals and all admirals and all officers and all politicians and all government office holders — everyone in the nation be restricted to a total monthly income not to exceed that paid to the soldier in the trenches!… To summarize: Three steps must be taken to smash the war racket.1. We must take the profit out of war. 2. We must permit the youth of the land who would bear arms to decide whether or not there should be war. 3. We must limit our military forces to home defense purposes. ” [31].

Of great pertinence to Powell’s crimes and silence, General Butler stated (1933): “I spent thirty-three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle-man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I suspected I was just part of a racket at the time. Now I am sure of it. Like all the members of the military profession, I never had a thought of my own until I left the service. My mental faculties remained in suspended animation while I obeyed the orders of higher-ups. This is typical with everyone in the military service. I helped make Mexico, especially Tampico, safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefits of Wall Street. The record of racketeering is long. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. In China I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested. During those years, I had, as the boys in the back room would say, a swell racket. Looking back on it, I feel that I could have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents” [32]

(10). Critics of mendacious mass murderer Powell (post-1950 US Asian wars; 40 million deaths).

Maryam (51-year-old Iraqi writer and mother of two in northern Iraq): “ “He lied, lied and lied. He lied, and we are the ones who got stuck with never-ending wars” [33].

Muntadher al-Zaidi, (the Iraqi journalist who famously threw his shoes at George W Bush during a 2008 news conference in Baghdad): “I am saddened by the death of Colin Powell without being tried for his crimes in Iraq … but I am sure that the court of God will be waiting for him” [33].

Belen Fernandez (contributing editor at Jacobin): “Stop being polite – Colin Powell was a killer. Throughout his career, Powell did a swell job of rallying and maintaining bipartisan support for imperial killing – and putting as ‘polite’ a face as possible on it…. Colin Powell has died, and the hagiographic obituaries are upon us… If Powell’s reality included non-existent Iraqi weapons of mass destruction and other threats, what does “reality” even mean in the end? At the moment, at least, it means that the US political-media establishment is tripping over itself to eulogise at length a single human who died after helping to cause the deaths of literally hundreds of thousands of human beings across the globe – who have themselves not been deemed worthy of more than a scant mention in any mainstream Powell tribute. The Washington Post, for example, manages to squeeze in a reference to “more than 100,000 Iraqi deaths” on account of the “US-led war and occupation” – a figure that, in addition to being an obscene underestimate, appears only after the obviously more important “thousands of American deaths” in Iraq” [34].

Liza Featherstone (Jacobin magazine): “Colin Powell, Politely Anguished War Criminal, Dead at 84… These ghouls [George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Dick Cheney] exuded what we now call “toxic masculinity,” and hating them has always been easy. Bush’s secretary of state, Colin Powell, who died today at eighty-four of complications of COVID-19, had quite a different vibe, exuding quiet dignity, deliberative reason, and calm. Yet he was also a war criminal responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of human beings. In that way he was no better than Rumsfeld, Cheney, or Wolfowitz” [35].

Dr. Binoy Kampmark (Melbourne academic): “With the imperium in respectful lockstep and sighing deferentially to a departed soldier, Powell’s blemishes can be overlooked by glowing reference to his “service” and patriotism. But in performing that service, Powell’s legacy Colin Powell will be associated with the murderous, not infrequently incompetent adventurism of US foreign policy and its messianic bent” [36].

Countercurrents collective: “Colin Powell, the first black secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, died on Monday from complications from COVID-19.News of his death elicited strong reaction in Iraq, which has paid the price of what they call “never-ending wars”. Many of them wish he had been tried of war crimes. Iraq’s slow descent into chaos then led to sectarian strife and the rise of ISIS or Daesh… His four decades of service will be forever overshadowed by his speech to the UN Security Council in 2003, while he was serving as U.S. secretary of state. He made the case for the invasion of Iraq, citing spurious evidence Iraqi president Saddam Hussein held weapons of mass destruction and posed an imminent danger to the world. The invasion of Iraq, the start of the second Gulf War, came just six weeks later. It was a pivotal moment that shaped American foreign policy for a decade. Saddam’s “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), as the U.S. claimed, were never found. The blight on Powell’s record tarnished U.S. image, and launched the beginnings of a costly and calamitous war in Iraq… The deadly U.S.’s Iraq War would go on to cost the lives of 4,500 Americans and wound a further 32,000 between 2003 and 2011. The total death toll, including Iraqi civilians, remains unknown, but is likely to be in the hundreds of thousands” [37].

Code Pink (anti-war activists): “Colin Powell was a liar and a war criminal” [37].

(11). Egregiously dishonest praise for serial war criminal, mass murderer, liar and child-killer Powell that soils and endangers America and the World (lying, inaction and Climate Genocide may cause 10 billion deaths this century).

The Apartheid Israeli Embassy in Washington praised Powell for: “[His] commitment to Israel and his deep personal connection to the Jewish community” [37].

Princess Reema bint Bandar (Saudi Ambassador to the US): “Saddened by the news of the passing of Secretary Colin Powell, who was not only a statesman dedicated to serving his country, but also a friend of the Kingdom and the region…. He was instrumental in solving many of the world’s problems, a legacy that spans generations. His lifetime of devoted service to his country will not be forgotten” [37].

US President Joe Biden: “Warrior and diplomat…Having fought in wars, he understood better than anyone that military might alone was not enough to maintain our peace and prosperity. He believed in the promise of America because he lived it. And he devoted much of his life to making that promise a reality for so many others” [33].

George W. Bush: “A friend… He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was national security adviser under President Reagan, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my administration. He was such a favourite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man” [33].

Lloyd Austin (US defense secretary): “I feel as if I have a hole in my heart this morning. He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me. [We have lost] one of the greatest leaders we have ever witnessed” [38].

Antony Blinken (Jewish Zionist US secretary of state under Biden; 30% of Biden’s Cabinet are Jewish Zionists and the remainder are Christian Zionists): “[The World had lost an] extraordinary leader and a great man…He didn’t bother with formalities or hierarchy, he wanted to hear from everyone… He believed that America could and should lead with confidence and humility. That the world was safer when the United States was engaged and its allies and partners unite” [38].

Jamaal Bowman (first-term Democratic first-term progressive Congressman representing parts of the Bronx in New York where Powell grew up): “As a Black man just trying to figure out the world, Colin Powell was an inspiration. He was from NYC, went to City College, and rose to the highest ranks of our nation. Sending love, strength and prayer to the family and friends of Secretary Powell. Rest in power, sir” [38].

Richard Haas (president of the Council on Foreign Relations and a colleague of who worked alongside Powell under 3 presidents): “Powell was] the most intellectually honest person I ever met. He was anti-ideology, he was open-minded. He didn’t spend his time on theory, he was grounded in reality” [38].

Dick Cheney (serial war criminal and vice-president under George W. Bush): “Powell’s dedication to the United States and his commitment to the brave and selfless men and women who serve our country in uniform. Colin was a trailblazer and role model for so many” [38].

The Australian (mendacious, pro-war, pro-US, right-wing and racist Australian newspaper owned by US citizen Rupert Murdoch): “Colin Powell embodied the American dream… Joe Biden was right on Monday when he said Colin Powell, who has died at the age of 84 from Covid-19 complications, combined “the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat”. As the first black American to serve in three of his country’s greatest offices – as its top soldier as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, secretary of state and national security adviser – Mr Powell was a commanding figure for decades at the epicentre of the immense strategic power Washington wielded across the world. He played a pivotal role in historic events such as the collapse of the Soviet Union, the 1991 Gulf War and the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including the US-led invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan… US allies, including Australia, will mourn Mr Powell’s death. He was a strong supporter of ANZUS and spoke warmly of the alliance” [39].

John Howard (Australian PM who joined Bush in the illegal invasion of Iraq): “Very genuine… charming… I thought he was a deeply impressive figure and obviously a huge role model to Americans, both black and white” [40].

Scott “Scomo” Morrison (right wing, pro-US, pro-war, pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid Israel, anti-science, anti-environment, climate criminal and neoliberal Australian PM aka Scum-o, Scam-o, Skim-o, Scheme-o, and Smirk-o): “Very sad to hear of the passing of General Colin Powell. He was a great servant of the US and a true friend of Australia. A soldier and a diplomat, his life was a signature story of American achievement. On behalf of Australia, I extend our deepest condolences to his family” [41] .

Condoleezza Rice (Powell’s successor as US secretary of state): “Today our nation mourns the passing of a truly great man. Colin Powell spent the entirety of his life in service to his country. He was a trusted colleague and a dear friend through some very challenging times.”[42].

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: “[ Powell was] a courageous soldier, a skilled commander, a dedicated diplomat, and a good and decent man” [42].

Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky and Senate Minority Leader): “America has lost a trailblazing leader with the passing of Colin Powell. Today we remember and honor a man who truly dedicated his entire life to serving his country” [42].

Barbara Lee (Democrat, California and a a staunch critic of the Iraq War): “ [Powell was]a trailblazer, serving as the first Black Secretary of State. Gen. Powell served this country with decency, integrity, & showed respect to everyone he encountered. May he Rest in Peace & Power” [42].

Sir John Major (former UK PM who led the UK into the first Gulf War when Powell was head of the US military): “Colin Powell was one of the finest men I ever met. And, perhaps, one of the finest Americans never to be president. Both in the military and in government he led with calm authority, and was an inspiration to all those who served alongside him. During the first Gulf War – as chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff – we could not have wished for a stronger ally, nor one who commanded such affection and respect from our own armed forces. Throughout his long and exceptional career, Colin served with honour and distinction. He was a true public servant, who I was proud to call a friend” [43].

Boris Johnson (UK PM): “I am very sorry to hear of the death of Colin Powell. He was an impressive and internationally respected statesman. He leaves a lasting legacy and I’m sure his life will continue to be an inspiration to many” [43].

Tony Blair (former UK Labor PM who joined the US in the illegal invasion of Iraq): “Colin was a towering figure in American military and political leadership over many years, someone of immense capability and integrity, a hugely likeable and warm personality and a great companion, with a lovely and self-deprecating sense of humour. He was wonderful to work with, he inspired loyalty and respect and was one of those leaders who always treated those under them with kindness and concern. His life stands as a testament not only to dedicated public service but also a strong belief in willingness to work across partisan division in the interests of his country. He still had so much to give” [43].

Barack Obama (former US president and serial war criminal): “General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be” [44].

(12). Powell, CAAAA (CA4) and the need for de-Nazification of America and its Western allies.

As exampled by the false praise lavished on serial mass murderer, serial war criminal and serial liar Colin Powell (see 11 above), the Anglosphere Establishment is resolutely committed to denial and the Orwellian lying of Big Brother in George Orwell’s “1984”: ignorance is strength, war is peace, slavery is freedom and 2 pus 2 does not equal 4.

After WW2 the de-Nazified Germans adopted a CAAAA (C4A) protocol of Cessation of the crimes, Acknowledgement of the crimes, Apology for the crimes, Amends for the crimes and Assertion of “never again”. Unfortunately the US and the US Alliance show no desire for Cessation. Thus, for example, the US marked its ignominious withdrawal from Afghanistan with a drone attack on Kabul that killed 10 innocent people including 7 children, and the US has seized Afghanistan’s meagre foreign reserves in a move that will continue the war criminal imposition of egregious deprivation on impoverished Afghanistan that killed over 5 million Afghans over the last 20 years in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention (see 5 above).

Similarly, the genocidally racist Anglosphere war makers will offer no Acknowledgement of the crimes, Apology for the crimes, Amends for the crimes or Assertion of “never again”. Put simply, America and its Western allies urgently require de-Nazification like that which was more or less successfully applied to Germany after WW2.

Concerning Acknowledgement, serial invader and US lackey Australia’s ABC (the Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) has opined re Powell: “But for some Iraqis, he [Powell] was remembered as the man who helped unleash a destructive war on their country… US forces fought in Iraq from 2003 to 2011. The estimated total death toll ran into the hundreds of thousands, including nearly 4,500 American troops killed, with another 32,000 wounded” [33]. However, just for Occupied Iraq alone in 2001-2011, expert epidemiologist and other direct polling estimates 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths, and UN Population Division data indicate 1.2 million Iraqi avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [8, 9, 12]. However the progressive major Mainstream UK newspaper, the Independent, reports the opinion of Julian Assange’s father John Shipton (2021): “Shipton points to the work of Australian academic Dr Gideon Polya and others, who have estimated the US-led invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan led to millions of deaths. He also says millions of people were turned into migrants or refugees as a result of the conflicts” [45].

Active and passive US Alliance mass murder (from violence and imposed deprivation, respectively) has to stop. The war criminals like Colin Powell and their genocidally racist political masters have to be exposed. War is the penultimate in racism and genocide the ultimate in racism. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. War can be stopped if decent folk (a) inform everyone they can, (b) expose the war criminals, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries involved in war.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .