Enough
Enough is enough
Now mourn
that we have killed our Prophet’s Words.
Isn’t the Prophet an epitome of love?
Hang your neck in shame
You have lost both worlds.
Sorry, my brother Kanhaiya.
We all are victims of hate.
The looters have given fire in the haystack
We, the poor fellows, are now being charred
in the flame.
Sorry, my brother Kanhaiya
Forgive me
We have lost both worlds
You lost for hate
And I, for my name.
About the poem: Through this poem, the poet condemns the heinous crime of beheading Kanhaiya Lal by some fanatics in Udaipur.
Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon
