Enough

Enough is enough

Now mourn

that we have killed our Prophet’s Words.

Isn’t the Prophet an epitome of love?

Hang your neck in shame

You have lost both worlds.

Sorry, my brother Kanhaiya.

We all are victims of hate.

The looters have given fire in the haystack

We, the poor fellows, are now being charred

in the flame.

Sorry, my brother Kanhaiya

Forgive me

We have lost both worlds

You lost for hate

And I, for my name.

About the poem: Through this poem, the poet condemns the heinous crime of beheading Kanhaiya Lal by some fanatics in Udaipur.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon