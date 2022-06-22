The Hindustan Times has recently released its 1929 clipping on Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Why Bhagat Singh has become such an iconic figure of Indian Freedom struggle? This clipping gives an answer to the question.

Almost the whole front page is devoted to Bhagat Singh and Dutt story of conviction in Delhi Assembly bomb case, giving lots of information, like the role Sir Sobha Singh.

I have sent a mail to the Editors of HT, The Tribune and The Hindu to bring out volumes from their reports, articles, etc. from the archives of their paper on Bhagat Singh and the revolutionaries role in freedom struggle.

There was no paper in India in any language, which has not carried detailed news on Bhagat Singh during years 1928-31. Many issues were banned also.

The Hindu had earlier brought out a popular book many years ago, which is still equally popular on the reports published in The Hindu at that time — The Last 200 days of Mahatma Gandhi.

During the 75th year of independence of India, some of the papers of those days, which continue publication even today-The Tribune, The Hindustan Times and The Hindu are very important in carrying the news and views about Bhagat Singh and revolutionaries’ role in freedom struggle of India. These are authenticated historic record, which cannot be falsified by a part of social media of today, which is trying to spread fake narratives and falsifying glorious freedom struggle of India.

Some eminent historians in this group like Ram Chandra Guha should also impress upon editors of these papers to bring out volumes of this glorious saga of revolutionaries-their statements in court, their hunger strikes, by which all these papers have filled pages after pages, but which are forgotten by present generation.

These papers can contribute significantly to 75th anniversary of freedom struggle falling this year. This will be a viable financial project as well. These books shall sell in large numbers. The papers can bring these independently as their own publication or can make an arrangement with any publisher to bring out these volumes. Members of group shall also express their opinion in the group and outside to the editors of these papers.

In Punjabi Tribune also I had published one such story from The Tribune of 14th July 1929-that link is posted below:

https://www.punjabitribuneonline.com/news/musings/neglected-letter-from-bhagat-singh-and-bk-dutt-158713

Chaman Lal, Former Dean, Faculty of Languages, Panjab University Chandigarh