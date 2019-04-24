10 Questions on Sri Lanka Easter Day Bombings?

The Sri Lanka Easter bombings that killed more than 350 people including foreign nationals raise several pertinent questions

Why did the bombings received far less foreign media coverage than Christ Church terrorist attack and Notre Dame fire? Why was the intelligence warning which came on April 4 was ignored and even withheld according to Sri Lankan minister Lakshman Kiriella It was India which gave the intelligence warning. How did India get this information? Why little known group National Thowheeth Jama’ath was named in the intelligence report? Why did Sri Lanka’s booming tourism industry was attacked? Why ISIS which is not heard of in Sri Lanka claimed the responsibility after three days of the terrorist attacks? How ISIS which is decimated in the Middle East manged to carry out such a massive coordinated attacks in Sri Lanka where they do not have any strategic interest? Why ISIS? Why the persecuted Muslim minority in Sri Lanka carry out a terrorist attack on another minority group? Who benefits?

I hope that the journalists who report the Sri Lanka terrorist attacks will keep these questions in mind while filing their report. Reporters should not be stenographers.

Binu Mathew is the editor of Countercurrents.org

