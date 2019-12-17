Subversion: Sinophobic Australia Slams China, Ignores US, UK & Zionists

Notwithstanding China being Australia’s biggest trading partner, the Sinophobic and US lackey Australian Government and Mainstream media are publicly highly critical of China and the Chinese for asserted wrongs in many areas from human rights abuse and subversion to territorial occupation, but in stark contrast are utterly silent over horrendous crimes in the same areas by the US, UK, traitorous Zionists and by nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, neo-Nazi and Australia-subverting Apartheid Israel.

This extraordinary silence over Apartheid Israel by the US lackey Australian Coalition Government and Labor Opposition, and by mendacious and cowardly Mainstream Australian journalist , politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes, is testament to the extraordinarily pervasive subversion and perversion of racist White Australia by One Percenters, racist Zionists, Apartheid Israel, Zionist-subverted America and Zionist-subverted Britain.

In a decent world it really should not be required, but in Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australia it is necessary to declare whether you belong to the decent 50% (who vote to support human rights for all, including the right to a modestly decent life, and are opposed to racism and war) or to the indecent, neoliberal Trumpist 50% (who variously vote for One Percenter interests, human rights abuse, war, racism, bigotry, corruption, environmental destruction and deadly inequity).

While cowardly, mendacious, Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australian Mainstream presstitutes endlessly demand “respectful conversation” this isn’t really possible with the indecent, Trumpist 50% who are well-described by the Nazi era- and Dr Strangelove-reminiscent acronym SIEG (Stupid, Ignorant and Egregiously Greedy) and who wittingly or unwittingly vote for SCUMM (Socially Conservative, Unforgivable Mass Murderers). If you think that this is just a teensy-weensy bit strong just consider that the conservative Coalition that presently rules Australia has committed Australia to all post-1950 US Asian wars (atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or from war-imposed deprivation) [1], to the Zionist-promoted, endless US War on Terror (aka the War on Muslims, Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust involving 32 million Muslims deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation , 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people) [2, 3], and to the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (15 million avoidable deaths from deprivation each year, and 1,500 million such deaths since 1950) [1].

Of course none of these atrocities are reported by the mendacious Australian Mainstream media, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes and accordingly things are getting even worse – history ignored yields history repeated [4]. Thus Australia is among world leaders in 15 areas related to climate criminality, specifically (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide or species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction , (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita Carbon Debt, (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, (14) Climate Genocide (its coal exports ultimately kill 75,000 people per year), and (15) increasing GHG pollution post-Paris (contrary to the Paris Agreement demand to decrease GHG pollution) [5, 6] .

Australia with 0.3% of the world’s population contributes 2.0% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution and 4.5% if one includes Australia’s huge Exported GHG pollution via exports of coal, gas, iron ore and methanogenically-derived meat [7] (Australian Labor Leader of the Opposition, Anthony “Albo” Albanese , thinks that this is “double dipping” [8] but others differ – Australia clearly massively and inescapably contributes to global GHG pollution via its world-leading coal and gas exports). Indeed while the Coalition Government is held hostage by climate change denialist troglodytes, Labor is far more positive about renewable energy and a Green Economy. However the horrible reality is that the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition (aka the Lib-Labs) have a common climate criminal policy of unlimited export of coal, gas, iron ore and methanogenically-derived meat. Australia makes a disproportionately huge contribution to a worsening Climate Genocide that is set to kill 10 billion people en route to a sustainable human population of only 0.5-1.0 billion by 2100 [9].

Presently about 1 million people die from climate change each year, about 20 million people are displaced as refugees annually due to climate change, and environmentally-displaced people now total about 200 million [10-12]. 8 million people die annually from air pollution with this including 10,000 Australians and 75,000 people who die annually from the long-term effects of pollutants from the burning of Australian coal exports [13]. Further, the myopia, mendacity and neoliberal “values” of the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Labor (the Lib-Labs) and consequent egregious inequity, ignorance and inaction mean that 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from “life-style” or “political choice” reasons, the breakdown (including some overlaps) being as follows: (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 Australian alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 Australian suicides (circa 80 being veterans) , (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [6, 14-17]. Australian voters are like mushrooms (kept in the dark and fed manure) and have an uninformed “democratic” choice between an Australian-killing Coalition and a more assertedly altruistic but nevertheless horribly complicit Labor [6].

Indeed I recently precipitated violent argument at a dinner party by declaring “There’s bestiality, paedophilia and incest and then there’s voting for the Coalition”. In short, while all of these 4 perversions are repugnant, the neoliberal and racist Coalition policies are immediately deadly for Australians at home (85,000 preventable Australian deaths annually) and Australian subjects abroad (e.g. 7 million Occupied Afghan deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation in gross violation of the UN Genocide Convention and of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War) [18, 19]. Articles 55 and 56 of this Geneva Convention unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and media requisites to the “fullest extent of the means available to it” – an imperative grossly ignored by successive Australian Coalition and Labor Governments [20-22].

French economist Thomas Piketty [23, 24] has recently analysed the rise of xenophobic Trumpism. In short, economist Thomas Piketty has analysed the rise of inequality-driven Trumpist populism and increasing support by ignorant and xenophobic poor people for the Right that serves the interests of the wealthy and opposes the Centre-Left that is paradoxically increasingly supported by high education and high income voters. Piketty’s “Brahmin Left versus the Merchant Right” analysis deals with France, the US and the UK but is relevant to Trumpist Brazil, Eastern Europe, BJP-ruled India, and Australia. At this critical time of existential threat to Humanity from nuclear weapons and anthropogenic climate change, Piketty has an extremely important message for progressive, science-informed, Left politics: “Without a strong and convincing egalitarian-internationalist platform, it is inherently difficult to unite low-education, low-income voters from all origins within the same party” [25, 26]. A recent survey found that only 25% of Australian voters trust people in government [27] but this trust would largely evaporate if they were apprised of the massive lying by omission and lying by commission of mendacious Australian Mainstream media, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes.

Unlike France, the US and the UK, Australia, has an excellent, compulsory, preferential voting system for the House of Representatives in which if a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote then second preferences of other parties are taken into account. In an unexpected result in the May 2019 Federal Election the Right-Far Right Liberal Party-National Party Coalition was returned to power with 52% of the “two-party preferred vote” to whit 41.4 % of the primary vote plus most second preferences from the racist, bigoted and populist One Nation Party (3.1%) and the populist United Australian Party of a mining billionaire Clive Palmer (3.4%), with the remainder from preferences from other parties. The ostensibly “Centre-Left” but Rightist-dominated Labor Party received 48% of the “two-party preferred vote”, to whit 33.3% of the primary vote plus most second preferences from the pro-peace, pro-equity, pro-environment and pro-human rights Greens (10.4%), with the remainder from preferences from other parties [28].

The Coalition and Labor have many common policies, notably almost blind support for the US and Apartheid Israel, highly abusive and indefinite imprisonment of refugees without charge or trial on remote , off-shore concentration camps, commitment to deadly neoliberal economics, and climate criminal support for unlimited exports of coal, gas, iron ore and methanogenically-derived meat. The big difference between the feral Coalition and an aspirational Labor is that the war criminal, climate criminal , extreme neoliberal and Australian-killing Coalition fervently believes in these policies, whereas Labor, while espousing them, at least knows that they are utterly wrong. “Wedged”, cowardly, immoral, conflicted and US lackey Labor reminds one of the 1953 song “Be Prepared” by anti-racist Jewish American mathematician and satirist Tom Lehrer: “ Don’t solicit for your sister, that’s not nice/ Unless you get a good percentage of her price” [29]. Nevertheless, the high education professionals and informed proletariat of the “Left” support the Greens or Labor , and see a well-intentioned but pragmatic and morally flawed Labor as vastly better than the present troglodytic , anti-science, bigot-backed, and heartless Right-Far Right Coalition Government that outstanding human rights advocate Professor Gillian Triggs described as : “Ideologically opposed to human rights” [30].

Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. Racism is vile and Apartheid in particular is regarded by the UN as a crime against Humanity. War is the penultimate in racism and genocidal war is the ultimate in racism. While the presently dominant Neoliberalism demands maximal freedom for the smart and advantaged to exploit human and natural resources for private profit, altruistic Social Humanism (socialism, eco-socialism, the welfare state) seeks to sustainably maximize human happiness, opportunity and dignity for everyone through pragmatic, culturally-sensitive and evolving intra-national and international social contracts [31-36]. However neoliberalism remains the dominant ideology in rich and racist Australia.

White Australia has been deeply racist since the war criminal British invasion in 1788 and commencement of a 2-century and indeed ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide ( 2 million Indigenous deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from deprivation and disease; of 350- 750 Indigenous languages and dialects pre-Invasion, only 150 survive and all but 20 are endangered) [37]. War is the penultimate in racism and as a UK or US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [38]. Presently Australia is helping the US occupy Afghanistan and the joint US-Australia electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia is a crucial part of US nuclear terrorism and also targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 countries from Libya to Pakistan [39]. From the 19th century onwards White Australia has had deep fears about Asia and China in particular. Australia is linked to the US via the ANZUS Treaty (the Australia New Zealand and US Treaty) that despite the best desires and efforts of Australia does not guarantee US protection – the US will do what is in the interests of America [40]. Nevertheless, a cravenly US lackey Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (conflicts associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [1]) in the hope that such complicities will somehow guarantee US protection.

China is now Australia’s biggest trading partner and Australia clearly needs to balance this economic dependence on China with its alliance with an increasingly anti-China US. However the US lackey Australian Government and US-entwined Australian Intelligence have chosen to adopt the aggressive American anti-China stance in various areas despite expert advice to be more balanced. Thus former Coalition PM Fraser (2010): “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia… To participate in a conflict with China is totally contrary to our interests” [41]. Former Labor PM Paul Keating was even blunter (May 2019): “When the security agencies are running foreign policy, the nutters are in charge. They’ve lost their strategic bearings, these organisations” and (November 2019): “My concern is that what passes for the foreign policy of Australia lacks any sense of strategic purpose. The whispered word of ‘communism’ of old is now being replaced by the word ‘China’. The reason that we have ministries and cabinets is that a greater and eclectic wisdom can be brought to bear on complex topics… this process is not working in Australia. The subtleties of foreign policy and the elasticity of diplomacy are being supplanted by the phobias of a group of security agencies which are now effectively running the foreign policy of the country… The [US dominated] Australian media has been recreant in its duty to the public in failing to present a balanced picture of the rise and legitimacy and importance of China, preferring instead to traffic in side plays dressed up with the cosmetics of sedition and risk” [43].

Philipp Ivanov (CEO, Asia Society Australia) sensibly argues for a frank and multi-faceted government, business, educational institutional and community engagement with China (2019): “Today’s China is more global, more powerful, more willing to project its power, and more sensitive to criticism, and just as hard-working and dynamic as it has been for centuries. The big guy is making his presence felt, sometimes in ways we find admirable – in the global economy, science and technology – but also in ways that make us uncomfortable: on the streets of Hong Kong, the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, and China choosing to silence or ban those critical of its government from visiting the country… Living with China will not be easy. But a co-ordinated and long-term policy development effort led not only by government but business, educational institutions and the community can safeguard Australian interests as China continues to grow in power and influence, while preserving – and if possible, expanding – the very real benefits gained through engagement” [44].

China can be praised for its huge technological and economic advances and for bringing 800 million people out of dire poverty. Thus annual avoidable deaths from deprivation total zero (0) in authoritarian China as compared to 4 million in “democratic” India [1]. However China must also be legitimately criticized for the death penalty, urban pollution, a one-party state, and the maltreatment of Uighurs and dissidents. Indeed the great successes of China derive from science and altruism which are based on finding the best models for reality and society, respectively. Just as genetic diversity was required for Darwinian natural selection, so diversity of ideas is required for selecting the best models for reality and society . One hopes that China will perceive this and find a way to maximize human rights, free expression and diversity of ideas.

Australia is in the grip of US-promoted Sinophobic hysteria that posits Chinese espionage, subversion, perversion and indeed military threat to Australia and the region. A detailed account of this threat thesis is “Silent invasion. China’s Influence in Australia” by Clive Hamilton (professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University, Canberra) [45, 46], and this position has been taken up vigorously by the Mainstream Right. As a result there is greatly increased Sinophobia and criticism of China. Federal legislation has been passed (with anti-Chinese intent) that constrains foreign purchase of Australian real estate, other foreign commercial activity (e.g. by Huawei) , foreign donations to political parties and other foreign engagement in Australia, including collaborative research at Australian universities.

However US-inspired anti-Chinese xenophobia in Australia invites critical assessment of some good things that China is doing and some bad things that the US Alliance is doing i.e. those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. With this background we can consider the present Sinophobic hysteria of US lackey and pro-Apartheid Israel Australia, and succinctly compare these China-bashing claims with actual realities in China versus realities in the US Alliance countries of Apartheid Israel, the US, the UK, France and Australia.

(1). Apartheid – China firmly opposes Apartheid but Australia and the US Alliance fervently support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid.

The UN describes Apartheid as a crime against Humanity and has promulgated an “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid” [47, 48]. Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 72% of its now circa 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid [48-55]. The UN regards Apartheid as one of the worst of human rights violations [47, 48]. The 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning illegal Israeli settlements and other Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories was passed unanimously (except for an Obama America abstention rather than veto) [56-58]. A former Coalition Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, disgracefully disputed the illegality of Zionist West Bank settlements [59] and the same position has now been adopted by the US Trump administration. Bishop notoriously threatened to withhold any Federal funding from Australians supporting Boycotts Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel [60, 61] (noting that anti-racist Jews are prominent among those supporting BDS) {62].

China and the UK supported the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 but Trump America and US lackey Australia subsequently vehemently opposed the resolution, this making them number 1 and number 2, respectively, as supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of race-based, neo-Nazi Apartheid [56-58]. Indeed Professor Ben Saul quotes a Coalition Foreign Minister boasting that Australia is more pro-Israel than 99 per cent of the world [61]. Political candidates who support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life and being a member of Parliament in a in a one-person-one-vote democracy.

(2). Climate change & intergenerational equity – China leads the world in renewables but Australia and US are among world leaders in climate change inaction.

The world is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and man-made climate change [62-85]. The solutions have been succinctly stated by eminent physicist Stephen Hawking: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [62, 63]. Australian MPs and media frequently describe China as the biggest greenhouse gas (GHG) polluter in the world but this must be considered on a per capita basis (“all men are created equal”).

Per capita GHG pollution (taking land use and CH4 into account and in units of tonnes CO2-equivalent per person per year) are as follows (2016 analysis): Australia (52.9; 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports), United States (41.0), UK (21.5), ` Apartheid Israel (20.2), China (7.4), and India (2.1)[86, 87]. China is indeed the world’s biggest greenhouse gas (GHG) polluter but on a per capita ranks far below Australia, Apartheid Israel, and the US on a per capita basis [86, 87].

For some poor countries exporting GHG pollution is their only option. Accordingly, a fairer measure of climate criminality is per capita GHG pollution weighted for GDP per capita, and on this scale the scores are as follows: Qatar (924.3), United Arab Emirates (337.0), Australia (306.8; 672.8 if including its huge GHG-generating exports), Canada (234.0), New Zealand ( 218.7), United States ( 207.1), UK (92.9), Apartheid Israel (71.9), China (5.2) and India (0.3) [87]. Further, China leads the world in terms of renewable energy installation (728 GW power capacity as of 2018, twice that of the US) [88].

Australian politicians and media harp on China’s world leading GHG pollution, China’s use of Australian coal and iron ore, and Australia’s asserted global insignificance. However while Australia has only 0.3% of the world’s population it is responsible for 4.5% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution (with its Exported GHG pollution included ) [86, 87]. Further, Australia is among world leaders in 15 areas of climate criminality, specifically environmental vandalism driven by remorseless neoliberal greed, namely (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide or species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita Carbon Debt, (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide, and (15) increasing GHG pollution despite Paris commitments to lower GHG pollution [89-91].

The German Climate Performance Index has the following rankings for climate change action (1 is best, 58 the worst): Sweden (1), India (6),and China (27), with the bottom rankings assigned to Australia (53), Iran (54), Korea (55), Chinese Taipei (56), Saudi Arabia (57), and the US (58) [92]. While China is leading the world in uptake of renewable energy, the US has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, and Australia is flouting the Paris Climate Agreement demand to decrease GHG pollution – Australia’s Domestic GHG pollution has been steadily increasing since the climate criminal Coalition came to power in 2013 [93, 94].

(3). Democracy – an altruistic Chinese One-Party State versus corrupt Australian and US neoliberal Corporatocracies.

At the most fundamental level of understanding, democracy means practical realization of the basic wishes of the people e.g. a long life, a long life for children and grandchildren, and modest but good employment, housing, health, education, opportunity and dignity. In bringing 800 million people out of dire poverty and through massive economic advances, One-Party State China has satisfied these basic, “democratic” wishes of the Chinese people. Annual avoidable deaths from deprivation total zero (0) for One-Party State China as compared to 4 million for ostensible “democracy” India in which these fundamental demands have not been met [1].

Australia has an excellent compulsory and preferential voting system. Australia claims to be a democracy but in reality is a One Percenter-, US- and Zionist- subverted and perverted Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, political power and thence more private profit. Indeed 70% of Australian daily newspaper readers have been captured by the right-wing US Murdoch media empire, and in the May 2019 Federal Election a right-wing billionaire, Clive Palmer, spent an extraordinary (for Australia) $60 million on nation-wide anti-Labor advertising (Labor lost). Australia has a democratic House of Representatives in which the members are elected from equal-sized electorates (noting that Indigenous Australians could only vote since 1967), but in the Senate the small state of Tasmania (population 0.5 million) has the same numbers of senators (12) as New South Wales (population 7.5 million) – no wonder former Australian Labor PM Paul Keating famously described the Senate as “unrepresentative swill”.

Now we all love democracy because it enables largely untrammelled dissent and 3-5 year changes in government without bloodshed and trauma. However perversion of democracy by the Big Money of One Percenters and big corporations (Corporatocracy) has had the consequence of cowardly political short termism. Thus scientists have been publicly warning of the threat of global warming from GHGs since the 1980s, but as set out in 2017 and 2019 analyses by Ripple et al. and co-signed by 15,000 and 11,000 scientists, respectively, trends in several dozen key areas over this period have been quasi-linear and heading in the wrong direction [64-67]. Under successive, anti-science, pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-oil, climate criminal Coalition Governments Australia’s Domestic GHG pollution has been increasing rather than decreasing as demanded by the 2015 Paris Agreement [93, 94].

Professor Jorge Randers (an author of the “The Limits to Growth in 1972, the Report to the Club of Rome”, has commented on this deadly political stasis and climate change inaction in democratic countries: “I am a climate pessimist. I believe (regrettably) that humanity will not meet the climate challenge with sufficient strength to save our grandchildren from living in a climate-damaged world. Humanity (regrettably) will not make what sacrifice is necessary today in order to ensure a better life for our ancestors forty years hence. The reason is that we are narrowly focused on maximum well-being in the short term. This short-termism is reflected in the systems of governance that we have chosen to dominate our lives: Both democracy and capitalism place more emphasis on costs today that on benefits forty years in the future… What can be done? Can democratic society be modified to solve the climate challenge? … I predict, it will be the Chinese who solve the global climate challenge – singlehandedly. Through a sequence of 5-year plans established with a clear long term vision, and executed without asking regular support from the Chinese. They are already well on the way, for the benefit of our grandchildren” [95].

US- and Zionist-subverted Mainstream Australia routinely and falsely describes Apartheid Israel as “the only democracy in the Middle East” when (a) there are other democracies in the Middle East (Cyprus, Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon) and (b) Apartheid Israel is only a democracy-by-genocide – of 14 million Palestinians, 7 million are Exiled and cannot step foot in what has been the land of their forebears for millennia, 5 million Occupied Palestinians have zero human rights and cannot vote for the government governing them (Apartheid), and about 2 million “lucky” Israeli Palestinians can vote but exist as Third Class citizens under over 60 race-based, neo-Nazi discriminatory laws that invite them to leave if they don’t like it [96, 97]. Pro-Apartheid Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. In the sense of “democracy as satisfaction of fundamental popular wishes” , Apartheid Israel also fails because of the horrendous and deadly deprivation imposed on millions of Exiled Palestinians in Middle East refugee camps, 5 million Occupied Palestinians and indeed many of the 2 million “lucky” Palestinian Israelis. Thus the GDP per capita is $36,000 for Israelis as compared to a deadly $4,000 for Occupied Palestinians whose life expectancy is 10 years less than for Israelis. Each year about 5,000 Occupied Palestinians die from Israeli violence (550) or from Israeli-imposed deprivation (4,200) [51-55].

China is routinely and falsely lambasted by right-wing Australian politicians and Mainstream media as an authoritarian state that is not democratic. The falsehood of this claim is apparent when one considers that most basically democracy is about expression of the will of the people. Thus the most fundamental wishes of the people are surely to live, for their children and grandchildren to live, and for a modestly happy life for all with reasonable economic security, health and education. The Chinese system has brought about 800 million people out of the direst poverty and has been able to satisfy these fundamental desires for 1.4 billion people. China has a democratic system in this fundamental sense of satisfying the basic wishes of the people. Thus annual avoidable deaths from deprivation total zero (0) for China as compared to 4 million for the ostensible democracy India [1].

Australia is one of the world’s oldest parliamentary democracies, but since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [2, 3] successive Australian governments have introduced over 70 anti-terrorism laws with bipartisan (Coalition and Labor) support that egregiously violate Australian civil rights to the extent that Australia has become a “pre-police state” [98-102]. In this neo-fascist and racist Australia the disabled, the sexually abused, poor and Indigenous Australians have a life expectancy about 10 years less than that of White Australians [37, 52]. While the GDP per capita is $55,000 for Australia, about the same number of Indigenous Australians die avoidably each year on a global comparative scale (4,200 out of an Aboriginal population of 0.7 million ) as do Indigenous Palestinians (4,200 out of an Occupied Palestinian population of 5 million) [37, 52]. In the sense of “democracy as satisfaction of fundamental wishes”, One Percenter-dominated Australia fails to deliver – 3 million Australians live in poverty and about 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from deadly “life-style” and “political choice” reasons. Ditto Corporatocracy and Lobbyocracy America where money buys votes, civil liberties have been grossly eroded, the voters have to choose between the Republican billionaires or the Democrat billionaires, and 1.7 million Americans die preventably every year from “lifestyle’ or “political choice” reasons.

(4). Free speech – China censors and bans Google but Google censors and holocaust-ignoring US Alliance countries ban “effective free speech”.

Free speech is vital for science, scholarship and for an informed public that is vital for democracy (whether of the One Percenter-dominated parliamentary democracy kind as in Australia or the more general “satisfaction of fundamental popular wishes” kind as in China and Cuba). Indeed just as genetic diversity is required for natural selection and evolution of better adapted organisms, so diversity of ideas is required for societal selection of more useful “memes” or ideas.

China evidently restricts free speech by (a) persecuting and imprisoning dissidents, (b) intimidation as a result of such persecution of dissidents, and (c) other censorship . This is a mistake and one hopes that modern China, having made such spectacular advances (e.g. peace and security, equal rights for women, population control, taking 800 million people out of dire and deadly poverty, world leading adoption of renewable energy, fantastic technological and economic advances, and abolition of avoidable mortality from deprivation), will also rapidly achieve major progress in the areas of human rights and free speech..

MPs and other public commentators in general in US lackey Australia are torn between supporting the anti-China rhetoric and actions of America or watching their tongues (self-censorship) because China is Australia’s biggest trading partner. Indeed 2 right-wing, China-bashing MPs have recently been banned from entry to China for criticizing human rights abuses in China [103]. However Australian MPs and other commentators while legitimately criticizing the widely reported detention of 1 million Uighurs in Chinese re-education camps , they have absolutely nothing to say about the highly abusive, over 50 year imprisonment by Apartheid Israel of (presently) 5 million Occupied Palestinians without charge or trial in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or in West Bank ghettoes (3 million) [49-55, 104].

Just as China censors over its Uighur re-education policies (evidently aimed at stopping a potentially very bloody Uighur independence or separatist movement), so Mainstream Australian heavily censors legitimate criticism of past and present genocidal crimes of the US, UK and Apartheid Israel. Thus in the 1942-1945 WW2 Bengali Holocaust the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons in Bengal and the neighbouring provinces of Assam, Bihar and Orissa [105-107], but Searches of the ABC (Australia’s mendacious and taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) for the terms “Bengali Holocaust” or “Indian Holocaust” yield zero (0) results. Similarly, 35 million Chinese died in the WW2 Chinese Holocaust under the Japanese (1937-1945) [108, 109] , but a Search of the ABC for “Chinese Holocaust “ again yields zero (0) results. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914) [51] is similarly unreported – a Search for the term “Palestinian Genocide” yields zero (0) results. Similarly, deaths from violence or imposed deprivation total 4.6 million (1990-2011 Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust), 7.0 million (2001 onwards Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust ) and 32 million (the ongoing, post-9-11 Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [2, 3, 18, 19, 110], all atrocities in which a serial war criminal and deeply racist Australia has been involved. Yet ABC Searches for the terms “Iraqi Genocide”, “Afghan Genocide”, “Muslim Genocide” and “US did 9-11”all yield zero (0) results.

In contrast, an ABC Search for “The Holocaust” – synonymous in the West for the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or deprivation and to the near-total exclusion of the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed, 1941-1945) – yields 375 results. An ABC Search for “Aboriginal Genocide” actually yields 3 results but none actually immediately mention the Australian Aboriginal Genocide, the 231-year atrocity in which about 2 million Indigenous Australians were killed by violence (0.1 million) or through imposed dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease [37].

Google has been effectively banned in China by the Great Firewall [111]. However Google itself is engaged in massive censorship of progressive media sites so that items ranking high on Page 1 of a Bing Search are totally “disappeared” or “effectively disappeared” by the Google Robot (noting that 92% and 95% of Google Searches stop after page 1 and page 2, respectively ) [112]. Numerous examples can be given but, for example, the carefully documenting website “Climate Genocide” is about the acute and existential threat of climate change to Humanity and the Biosphere [72]. Whereas a Bing Search for “Climate Genocide” yields a website of this name as result #2 on page #1, a Google Search fails to find the site on exhaustive searching – however repeating “the [Google] search with omitted results included” finally finds this important site as item #6 on page #1. For the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted Western Mainstream presstitutes, the greater the atrocity the more assiduously do they attempt to bury it.

(5). Human rights and freedom from child abuse – China “little emperor syndrome” versus horrendous child abuse in the US, Australia and Apartheid Israel.

White Australian journalists, politicians and commentators legitimately complain about human rights abuses in China e.g. censorship, the death penalty (as in the US), constraints on freedom of speech, the one-party system, maltreatment of dissidents, and mass detention of Uighurs. However pro-Apartheid Australia should also examine what is happening to the human rights abuse of children within the US, Australia, in Apartheid Israel and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in comparison with treatment of children in China.

In China the former one-child policy addressed the urgent and indeed global problem of over-population in the interests of future generations. Several recent reports collectively endorsed by thousands of expert scientists have warned the world that time is running out to save Humanity and the Biosphere from further catastrophic climate change and further massive biodiversity loss [5-7, 12]. Massive harm has already occurred due to continuing carbon pollution, population growth and economic growth and it is clear that zero growth in these areas is insufficient . Thus using coral reefs as a canary in the mine, coral experts have determined that world coral reefs started dying when CO2 reached 320 ppm, at which time (1963) the human population was 3.3 billion or about half of that today (7.4 billion). There must be negative carbon pollution (atmospheric CO2 draw-down to 300 ppm CO2), negative population growth (population decline by about 50%), and negative economic growth (degrowth by about 50% ) to halt and reverse this worsening disaster [113].

The former one-child policy of China has meant especially kind treatment of children by parents and grandparents (the “little emperor syndrome”)[114]. Children in China as in other countries are schooled in “patriotism” but have the benefit of a non-religious education system which means that they escape the horrendous religion-based intellectual child abuse that is widespread in US Alliance countries. Thus only 15% of Americans have been educated to accept the Darwinian Theory of Natural Selection whereas the remainder have been evilly brainwashed into believing unsubstantiated religious fairy tales [115, 116]. The same evil of intellectual child abuse is massive in Australia, the UK and Apartheid Israel. About 25% of Australian children suffer child sexual abuse as compared to 18% of American children and 17% of Apartheid Israeli children [117]. Nearly 50% of Apartheid Israeli children suffer from physical, sexual or emotional abuse [117-119]. Apartheid Israel has a shocking record of over 70 years of horrendous maltreatment of Indigenous Palestinians who presently number 14 million and of whom about 50% are children. 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children, three quarters women and children) continue to be indefinitely imprisoned without charge or trial and deprived of all human rights in West Bank ghettoes (3 million) or in the blockaded, shelled, rocketed and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) [120]. Apartheid Israel abusively imprisons, abuses, tortures and blackmails Palestinian children in Israeli prisons, attempting by these evil means to force them to spy on friends and relatives [121].

(6). Human rights and the right to life – 800 million Chinese out of deadly poverty versus US Alliance passive mass murder of Muslims.

The great China success of bringing 800 million people out of poverty was associated with a huge decrease in infant mortality (in under-5 infant deaths per 1,000 live births) from 195 (1950) to 12 (2017). The “GDP per capita” (2017) and “infant mortality per thousand live births” (2017) are $500 and 94.8 (US Alliance-occupied Somalia), $1,900 and 110.6 (US- and Australia-occupied Afghanistan), $4,300 and 15.4 (Occupied Palestinian Territories ), $16,600 and 12 (China), $49,900 and 4.3 (Australia), $43,600 and 4.3 (UK), $59,500 0.055 and 5.8 (US), and $36,200 and 3.4 (Apartheid Israel) [115, 116]. Annual avoidable deaths from deprivation total 110,000, 92,000 and 4,200 in Occupied Somalia, Occupied Afghanistan, and Occupied Palestine, respectively, but total zero in China, Australia, the UK and the US [1]. The horrendous poverty, annual infant deaths and annual avoidable deaths from deprivation in Occupied Somalia, Occupied Afghanistan and other countries invaded by the US Alliance is evidence of war criminal violation by the US Alliance of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that unequivocally state that the Occupier must supply its Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical services “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [20, 21].

The most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the US Alliance including Australia [20, 21].

While China can be and must be properly criticized over human rights issues (“power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”) , it has respected the fundamental right to life of its subjects by bringing 800 million people out of poverty with attendant huge decreases in infant mortality, maternal mortality and avoidable deaths from deprivation. In stark contrast, the rich and serial war criminal US Alliance, the US, UK, Apartheid Israel and Australia have been involved for decades in passive mass murder of their overseas Muslim subjects in gross violation of the Geneva Convention [1].

(7). Human rights and the right to live peaceably in your own country – observed by China but grossly violated by the genocidal US Alliance.

China is heavily criticized in the West for the rigor of its application of its laws and sovereignty in Xinjiang and Tibet, regions that were incorporated into China about 900 years ago at roughly the same time as the English were variously conquering the Celtic entities of Cornwall, Wales, Scotland and Ireland [1, 124-126]. Realistically, China is no more going to surrender these economically and strategically vital regions than the US is going to surrender Alaska, ethnically cleansed Diego Garcia, or ethnically cleansed Guantanamo. Indeed the US subverts all countries in the world , has nearly 800 military bases located in over 70 countries [127], and has invaded over 70 countries (over 50 since WW2) [1, 128-130]. By way of example, in the Korean War the US killed 28% of the North Korean population [131]. There are over 70 million refugees in the world today and they are mostly derive from US Alliance wars on non-European and Muslim countries.

US Alliance, US-, UK-, Australia- and Canada- backed Apartheid Israel has ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine. Of 14 million Indigenous Palestinians, 7 million Exiled Palestinians are violently excluded from the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for thousands of years, 5 million Occupied Palestinians are excluded from all human rights and are highly abusively confined under Israeli guns to West Bank ghettoes (3 million) or to the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) , and nearly 2 million “lucky” Palestinian Israelis are Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under over 60 Nazi-style, race-based laws [48-55, 96, 97].

As UK lackeys or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 countries, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [128, 129, 132-134]. Of these 85 invasions by Australians about 30 have been genocidal [38]. In the last millennium the English have invaded 193 countries (nearly every member of the present UN) and many of these invasions have been genocidal. Thus from a qualitative perspective the UK-imposed Australian Aboriginal Genocide was the worst in human history (2 million deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation and disease, and of 350-750 unique languages and dialects in in 1788 only 150 survive today and of these all but 20 are endangered) [37]. However from a quantitative perspective the 2 century British-imposed Indian Holocaust was the world’s worst genocide (1,800 million Indian deaths from imposed deprivation [135].

(8). International rules-based order – largely observed by China but grossly violated by US Alliance, Apartheid Israel and US lackey Australia.

US lackey Australia echoes the US position that Chinese island building on uninhabited atolls in the South China Sea is illegal and against the “International rules-based order”. Of course the South China Sea is named thus because it is off the southern coast of China and not off the coast of California or Australia. The serial war criminal US Alliance absurdly argues that the Chinese are threatening commerce in this region, commerce that is overwhelmingly dominated by Chinese commerce – is China going to destroy its own commerce? Iranian-origin Australian senator Sam Dastyari was forced to resign from the Australian Parliament for receiving gratuities from the Chinese and expressing an opinion on the South China Sea sympathetic to that of China and contrary to the official line laid down in US lackey Australia by the serial war criminal Americans [136].

The US Alliance, including US lackey Australia, fervently supports a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel that grossly violates the following key elements of International law: the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War [20], International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid [47], Convention on the Rights of the Child [137], UN Charter [138], UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People [139], Universal Declaration of Human Rights [140], Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees [141], and the UN Genocide Convention [141]. With the fervent support of the US Alliance including US lackey Australia, Apartheid Israeli exceptionalism means that it simply ignores resolutions and determinations of the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council (notably and most recently UNSC Resolution 2334) , the UN Human Rights Council, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

US lackey Australia and the other democratic and European US Alliance countries legitimately criticize China as an authoritarian , one-party state but ignore the reality that in fervently supporting Apartheid Israel they are fervently supporting the abomination of Apartheid that is utterly condemned by the UN as a crime against Humanity [47].

(9). Nuclear weapons.

Eminent physicist Stephen Hawking has bluntly declared “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [62, 63]. The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons are as follows: US (7,315), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (circa 10). India , Pakistan, Apartheid Israel and North Korea have not ratified the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) [75].

One can well understand why China believes it needs a nuclear deterrent to genocidal American militarism. In short, China has suffered 3 centuries of devastation from imperialist invaders. From the mid-18th century onwards India and China (that had both led the world economically in the 18th century with each the contributing about a quarter of world GDP [143]) were progressively and rapidly devastated by genocidal European imperialism. Thus India’s percentage of world GDP was 24% (1750), 17% (1820), 5% (1950) and 7% (2008), and China’s percentage of world GDP was 22% (1700), 33% (1820), 5% (1950) and 18% (2008) [143, 144]. The economic strangulation of India and China was deadly – thus 1,800 million Indians died avoidably from deprivation under the British (1757-1847) [135], 20-100 million Chinese died from violence and deprivation during the British-imposed Opium Wars and the linked Tai Ping Rebellion [1], and 35 million Chinese died in the WW2 Chinese Holocaust under the Japanese (1957-1945) [108, 109]. The mass starvation of about 30 million people in China during the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962) [145] is attributed in the complicit West to policy failures by Mao Zedong but the active military and economic hostility of the US Alliance and slow recovery from imperialist devastation were clearly also major contributors. I.F. Stone’s brilliant “The Secret History of the Korean War” exposes a hidden US strategy of engineering an excuse for nuclear devastation of China and the Soviet Union [146]. Likewise Christopher Hitchens’ “The Trial of Henry Kissinger” details the real US nuclear threat to India in 1971 when India was forced to intervene to stop the Pakistan-imposed Bangladeshi Holocaust (Bengali Holocaust, Bengali Genocide) [147]. The US destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons, threatens to use nuclear weapons, and indeed has recently threatened North Korea and Iran with total annihilation.

Australia is critically involved in US nuclear terrorism through electronic spying bases (notably Pine Gap) , the hosting of nuclear weapons-carrying US warships and its degenerate opposition to a nuclear weapons ban [40, 75]. Australia was also involved in UK nuclear terrorism through the testing of British nuclear weapons and delivery systems [40] . The mendacious and traitorous US lackeys running Australia (“nutters’ according to former PM Paul Keating [42, 43]) have made Australia a key nuclear target in any tit-for-tat escalating nuclear exchange. Thus after a limited US first strike on a nuclear-armed opponent, any escalating nuclear response would initially target Australia rather than US bases or cities.

Apartheid Israel has up to 400 nuclear warheads together with missile delivery systems including Germany-supplied submarines. Zionist domination of US foreign policy dates from Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons (with US and French assistance) in 1967. Indeed Apartheid Israel was prepared to use nuclear weapons on a “demonstration basis” when it invaded all of its neighbours in 1967 (Israeli Brigadier General Itzhak Yaakov was in charge of this program but was imprisoned for revealing the existence of this secret plan) [148, 149]. While non-nuclear weapons Iran is subject to deadly sanctions by the US [150], the Zionist-subverted Mainstream media don’t breathe a word about Apartheid Israeli nuclear weapons. The World cannot afford to have any nuclear weapons – and certainly not 400 – in the hands of a mere several million genocidally racist Zionist psychopaths.

(10). Scholarly research – Sinophobic Australia and the Zionist-subverted US constrain university research in the interests of foreign nuclear terrorist powers.

China and India were a world leaders in science and technology before the Enlightenment and liberalism paradoxically unleashed European high technology wars on these countries in the 18th century [1]. In my biochemical scientific career I had little occasion to refer to Chinese or Indian researchers but this changed in the 1990s as Chinese and Indian students flocked to Western universities and science in China and India escalated. Thus, for example, the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Professor Youyou Tu for her key role in the discovery of the extremely important anti-malarial natural product artemisinin that I necessarily referred to in my encyclopaedic 2003 book “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” [151].

The international and collaborative scientific culture is one of the great outcomes of the Enlightenment but is now being constrained through the militarization and politicization of academic research by nuclear terrorists rogue states, notable the US and Apartheid Israel. Thus US lackey Australia passed the Australia-United States Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty-related Defence Trade Controls Bill that makes it an offence punishable by 10 years in prison for an academic without a permit to inform non-Australians (in conversation, tutorials, lectures, conference papers, scientific papers etc) about numerous technologies and thousands of chemicals and organisms listed in a presently circa 400-page Defence and Strategic Goods List [152, 153]. The Australian Review has commented: “Since 1998 Chinese collaboration has soared from zero to 15 per cent of Australian scientific research” [154]. However, impelled by the present hysterical Sinophobia, the present US lackey Australian Coalition Government has set out “Guidelines to counter foreign interference in the Australian university sector” that is aimed squarely at China to the detriment of the international collaborative scientific research ethos [155]. This all adds to a Sinophobic and McCarthyist ambience in Australia (indeed I used to say “China is getting more like Australia and Australia is getting more like China”). It also adds to massive censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities that have become increasingly “corporate” and driven by censorial “corporate brand” considerations [156]. Of course the current Sinophobia in Australia masks massive military-related collaborative research involving Australia and the nuclear terrorist and serial war criminal rogue states of Apartheid Israel [157, 158 ] and the US [152, 153].

The incoming Coalition Government suggested in 2013 that it would stop Federal funding of people supporting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel [159], noting that leading figures in the BDS movement are anti-racist Jewish scholars and writers [61, 160]. The degenerate , pro-Apartheid Trump Administration is reported to be moving to withhold Federal funding by executive order from universities deemed insufficiently supportive of Apartheid Israel e.g. by permitting BDS activism on campus [161, 162]. Indeed a significant reason (in addition to the overwhelming pro-Brexit reason) for Jeremy Corbyn’s unpopularity and the Labour loss in the UK elections was the utterly false defamation by the Zionists, Mainstream media and Tories of anti-racist Jeremy Corbyn, the anti-racist Labour Party and a large body of anti-racist Jewish humanitarians as “anti-semitic” simply because they support human rights for Palestinians. Of course (a) those falsely defaming anti-racist Jews are most certainly racists and anti-Jewish anti-Semites, (b) those opposing human rights for Palestinians are most certainly racists and anti-Arab anti-Semites, and (c) false defamation of anti-racist Jews ultimately led to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by the Nazis) just as denial of Palestinian human rights led to the ongoing Palestinians Genocide (90% of Palestine ethnically cleansed with more adumbrated and 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the UK invasion of the Middle East in 1914).

(11). Subversion and security threat – minimal Chinese influence despite massive trade versus massive subversion of Australia by the US, UK, Apartheid Israel and traitorous Israel Lobby.

“Silent invasion. China’s Influence in Australia” by the otherwise very progressive and admirable Professor Clive Hamilton (professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University, Canberra) explores increasing Chinese influence in Australia but does so in an excited, polemical fashion that crosses the boundary between critical academic discourse and the xenophobia, paranoia, jingoism and Sinophobia that are now dominant in a China-bashing Australia. Of course Australia should be concerned about its sovereignty and security but China is now Australia’s biggest trading partner and it is quite expected for legitimate Chinese influence to increase in Lobbyocracy and Corporatocracy Australia, the more so as the world becomes increasingly disenchanted with racism, bullying and serial genocidal violence from Australia’s military ally, Zionist-subverted America [45, 46]. The Australian Government has reacted to the Sinophobia of the US-dominated Australian Mainstream media by (sensibly) legislating for abolition of foreign political donations and prohibition of foreign purchase of old housing while conversely smearing Chinese Australians, implicitly smearing Australians seeking engagement with China, excluding involvements of a major Chinese telecommunications company (Huawei) and bullying universities over research collaborations with China.

Former Palestinian Ambassador, Ali Kazak: “There is nothing ASIO [Australian Security and Intelligence Organization] suggests any Chinese lobby of doing that the Israeli lobby has not been doing for over 30 years. Any Chinese lobby is child’s play in contrast to the well-established Israeli lobby. No country has more interfered, spied and endangered Australia’s security, sovereignty and the integrity of its national institutions than Israel and its powerful lobby. By their own admission, the lobby receives funds from Israeli institutions, coordinates and cooperates with the Israeli government and embassy, and has “established a long tradition of strong public advocacy on behalf of Israel” to shape the opinion of members of the Australian public, media organisations and government officials in order to advance [Apartheid] Israel’s own political objectives” [163]. Indeed the very absence of any public discussion of the massive Zionist, Israeli, UK and US subversion of Australia is evidence of the massive degree of that subversion (see [163-167]).

A huge book could be written about Zionist, Israeli, UK and US subversion of Australia but it would never be published. Indeed any new revelations about such subversion involving Australian Intelligence operations would result in up to 10 years in prison. Brian Toohey’s excellent book “Secret. The making of Australia’s security state” [40] details secret dealings of Australia with the UK and US but only mentions Apartheid Israel once: “Israel is the only country to have successfully demanded that it be allowed to operate key [weapons] systems independently of the US” (page 190 [40]). Australia passed legislation mandating acquisition of all metadata (who speaks to whom and when) with acquisition of what they actually say requiring a judge’s permission. However Australia belongs to the White Anglosphere 5-eyes intelligence-sharing club (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) and the US shares such bulk intelligence information on Australians with nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal Apartheid Israel [168].

The result of this is that there is comprehensive silence by Australian media about Zionist and Apartheid Israeli subversion of Australia. Thus 2 patriotic and anti-racist Jewish Australians have written about the pro-Zionist-led coup that removed PM Kevin Rudd in 2010 [169, 170] but this is resolutely ignored by Australian media . Indeed the US- and UK-complicit, CIA-backed coup that removed the progressive Whitlam Government in 1975 (see John Pilger [171]) is presented by Mainstream media as a democratically-endorsed action to save the Australian economy from asserted mismanagement. The profound legacy of the 1975 Coup was blind, cowardly, traitorous and bipartisan agreement on “All the way with the USA” from the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the Labor Party (aka the Lib-Labs).

Meanwhile the Cold War slogan of “Reds under the bed” has returned with “Chinese under the bed”, Sinophobia and China-bashing in a xenophobic, fearful and pre-police state Australia that will swallow anything about the dreaded Chinese that is sourced to US lackey Australian Intelligence [45, 46, 164, 172-175]. While ailing Australian and world hero Julian Assange has been deserted by the US lackey Lib-Labs, his WikiLeaks news organization revealed that former PM Rudd had suggested war with China to Hillary Clinton if China did not play ball: “[Help integrate China] while also preparing to deploy force if everything goes wrong” [176, 177], and that former Australian Ambassador to the US, Kim Beazley, promised that Australian forces would be involved in the event of a US war on China [41, 178]. In contrast, back in the 1950s PM Robert “Pig Iron Bob” Menzies (who had permitted pig iron exports to Japan when it was devastating China) had declared that Australia would have nothing to do with a US war on China over Taiwan [41] .

The bottom line is that China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and without compromising any of its asserted pro-human rights values, Australia should engage with China in a frank, informed, polite and sensible fashion, as advised by former Coalition PM Malcolm Fraser [41] and former Labor PM Kevin Rudd [179].

(12). Racism – China opposes Apartheid and has only invaded 2 countries in 900 years whereas the US Alliance is pro-Apartheid and has invaded numerous countries.

As outlined in (1) Apartheid above, China is implacably opposed to Apartheid whereas Australia, the US, UK, France, Canada and Australia are fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and hence fervently pro-Apartheid. Apartheid is regarded by the UN as a crime against Humanity [47].

War is the penultimate expression of racism and genocide is the ultimate in racism. Xinjiang and Tibet were incorporated into China about 900 years ago at roughly the same time as the English were variously conquering the Celtic entities of Cornwall, Wales, Scotland and Ireland [1]. Border spats with India and Vietnam aside, China has effectively only invaded 2 countries in a millennium, a remarkable record noted by former Australian Labor PM Kevin Rudd [179]. In stark contrast, in a mere 230 years as UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries (with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [38]), as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [128, 129, 132-134].

(13). South China Sea.

The South China Sea is called thus because it is off the coast of South China and not off the coast of California or Australia. Setting aside arguments about the legality or otherwise of China’s island building on uninhabited coral atolls, China clearly has a major security threat from an exceptionalist, serial invader and nuclear terrorist America that is surrounding China in a war-like fashion and threatens the huge commerce to and from China via the South China Sea. [180]. China has been engaged in ship-borne trade and fishing in the South China Sea for thousands of years whereas the invasion-, colonization- and genocide-based entities of the USA and Australia date back to a little over 2 centuries [1] (see also (14)”Territorial occupation of uninhabited areas”).

(14). Territorial occupation of uninhabited areas.

China has built islands on uninhabited coral reefs in the South China Sea to protect China and its gigantic ship-borne commerce from an aggressive, serial war criminal and nuclear terrorist US Alliance. With the Arctic sea ice melting, and the Northwest Passage opening up, the exceptionalist and endlessly bullying US rejects Canada’s claim to the passage [181]. Australia lays claim to about 40% of the uninhabited continent of Antarctica in a claim dating back to the British Empire in 1841 and recognized only by New Zealand, the UK, France, and Norway [182].

(15). Territorial occupation of inhabited areas- China stay home policy versus ongoing European US Alliance imperialism.

Xinjiang and Tibet were incorporated into China about 900 years ago at roughly the same time as the English were variously conquering the Celtic entities of Cornwall, Wales, Scotland and Ireland [1]. As UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries (with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [38]), as compared to the British 193 countries, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [1, 38, 128, 129, 132-134].

The US has about 800 military bases in over 70 countries [127]. The US Alliance is presently violently occupying Somalia and Afghanistan, and is engaged in warfare in 20 countries. US lackey Australia is involved in Occupied Somalia and Occupied Afghanistan, and via the joint Australia-US electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries. Apartheid Israel occupies the territory of 4 countries (Palestine, Libya, Syria and Jordan), and routinely bombs Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and the Gaza Concentration Camp.

Mighty China has only 1 overseas military base, specifically in Djibouti which one supposes is to help ensure the safety of its huge trade with Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. China’s last military action was a brief border spat with Vietnam in 1979, 40 years ago [1].

(16). Treatment of protesters – none killed by police in Hong Kong protests versus 250 Palestinians killed and 20,000 wounded in ongoing Gaza Concentration Camp massacres by Apartheid Israel.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the massacre of about 3,000 protesters in Beijing (deliberately not named in this article in an attempt to evade automatic, robot-based, Chinese censorship of this atrocity as reported by the Australian ABC). However while, for example, British and Australian media report the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre by the British in Amritsar (400 Sikhs killed) [183] and the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre by South African security forces (69 Africans killed )[184, 185], there is an almost complete British and Australian censorship of the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine, WW2 Indian Holocaust) in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in Bengal, Orissa, Bihar and Assam for strategic reasons (Australia was complicit through withholding food from its huge wartime grain stocks from starving India that provided 2.4 million soldiers towards the Allied war effort) [105-107]. Racist White Australia has a thing about Asians and almost completely censors out the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945) [108, 109].

However things have changed for the better by 2019. Thus in the huge , repeated, million-strong democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong over the last 6 months only 2 people have been killed (none by the police) [186]. In stark contrast, according to the Palestine Chronicle (January 2019): “The Great March for Return began on March 30 [2018]. Since then, over 255 [unarmed] Palestinians have been killed and over 20,000 injured“ [187]. Yet an anti-Arab anti-Semitic and US lackey Australia remains second only Trump America as a supporter of serial war criminal Apartheid Israel, and the cowardly, racist, mendacious and Zionist-subverted Australian ABC (the taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) overwhelmingly ignores the increasingly desperate plight of the Palestinians while (quite properly) giving nightly coverage of the Hong Kong protests. Palestinian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide total 2.2 million [51], this now being of the same order of magnitude as deaths in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed through violence or imposed by the Nazis) [188, 189]. The crimes of Apartheid Israel exceed those of Apartheid South Africa [184] and likewise demand comprehensive Boycotts and Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters until a secular, unitary state is achieved as in post-Apartheid South Africa.

(17). War and invasion of other countries – unlike the serial war criminal US, UK, US Alliance and Australia, China has been remarkably peaceful and non-aggressive internationally.

To reiterate, Xinjiang and Tibet were incorporated into China about 900 years ago at roughly the same time as the English were variously conquering the Celtic entities of Cornwall, Wales, Scotland and Ireland [1]. As UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries (with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [38]), as compared to the British 193 countries, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [1, 38, 128, 129, 132-134]. China has a millennial record of extraordinary peacefulness and non-aggression in relation to other countries.

Final comments.

This essay has been written in attempt to balance the Sinophobic hysteria coming from Australia and the US. No doubt China as a major power plays hard in its own interests at home and abroad. China raises major human rights concerns , specifically in relation to an being authoritarian one party state, abuse of police powers (“power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”), the death penalty, maltreatment of dissidents, censorship, constraints on free speech, and the short-term mass imprisonment of a reported 1 million Uighurs in re-education camps. However China must be given great praise for bringing 800 million people out of poverty, massive improvements in health, education, economic security and human dignity, opposition to Apartheid, a remarkable historical record of non-aggression, and a world-leading uptake in renewable energy.

In contrast, US lackey Australia, the US and the European US Alliance countries are ostensibly libertarian in comparison with China but manage to minimize effective free speech in the interests of their neoliberal One Percenter rulers, and have appalling records of war criminal violence against scores of impoverished countries that reached genocidal depths in the 21st century and continue unabated. Zionist-subverted Australia is second only to Zionist-subverted Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel that denies all human rights for its 5 million horribly abused and impoverished Occupied Palestinian subjects. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Please tell everyone you can.

