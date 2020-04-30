There are no breaking news at the moment

Salim Bhai Please!

in Arts/Literature by April 30, 2020

Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out

It is but one room
I cannot leave
It is my house
After all

Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out

It is but two rooms
I cannot leave
It is my neighborhood
After all

Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out

I have seen fatal fires
They do not crackle so
It is my city
After all

Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out

I have taught my kids
To douse flames
Not to run
After all

Salim Bhai please
Salim Bhai?
Please answer
Please

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

