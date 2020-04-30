Salim Bhai please

Get out of the house

It is burning

Please get out

It is but one room

I cannot leave

It is my house

After all

Salim Bhai please

Get out of the house

It is burning

Please get out

It is but two rooms

I cannot leave

It is my neighborhood

After all

Salim Bhai please

Get out of the house

It is burning

Please get out

I have seen fatal fires

They do not crackle so

It is my city

After all

Salim Bhai please

Get out of the house

It is burning

Please get out

I have taught my kids

To douse flames

Not to run

After all

Salim Bhai please

Salim Bhai?

Please answer

Please

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER