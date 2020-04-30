Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out
It is but one room
I cannot leave
It is my house
After all
Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out
It is but two rooms
I cannot leave
It is my neighborhood
After all
Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out
I have seen fatal fires
They do not crackle so
It is my city
After all
Salim Bhai please
Get out of the house
It is burning
Please get out
I have taught my kids
To douse flames
Not to run
After all
Salim Bhai please
Salim Bhai?
Please answer
Please
Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER