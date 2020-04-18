The transparent people cannot be seen

Is that true?

The transparent people have no emotions

Is that true?

In a field, on a bus

Walking down the road

Singing, in pain

The sun is no friend

Nor is the rain

The transparent people float

Smiling in pictures

No flowers at home

The transparent people

From towns on a map

Forever away

In a comatose world

The transparent people

Who are they?

They’re not they

They are us

We are transparent

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

