The Transparent People

in Arts/Literature by April 18, 2020

The transparent people cannot be seen
Is that true?
The transparent people have no emotions
Is that true?

In a field, on a bus
Walking down the road
Singing, in pain
The sun is no friend

Nor is the rain
The transparent people float
Smiling in pictures
No flowers at home

The transparent people
From towns on a map
Forever away
In a comatose world

The transparent people
Who are they?
They’re not they
They are us

We are transparent

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

Tags:

