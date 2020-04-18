The transparent people cannot be seen
Is that true?
The transparent people have no emotions
Is that true?
In a field, on a bus
Walking down the road
Singing, in pain
The sun is no friend
Nor is the rain
The transparent people float
Smiling in pictures
No flowers at home
The transparent people
From towns on a map
Forever away
In a comatose world
The transparent people
Who are they?
They’re not they
They are us
We are transparent
Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER