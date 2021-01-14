 MSM Re Trumpist Rioters & Israeli Elections,  Covid Vaccination, Child Abuse & Nuclear Terrorism – What About The Palestinians?

Mendacious, Zionist-subverted, Western Mainstream media (MSM) have recently carried major stories about Trumpist rioters soiling US democracy, the roll-out of Covid vaccines, new Apartheid Israeli elections, extradition from Apartheid Israel to Australia of an alleged serial child abuser, and uranium enrichment by US-sanctioned Iran. Yet there is scant or zero mention by Mainstream presstitutes of the egregiously impacted Palestinians in these front-page stories. Decent folk cry out: “What about the Palestinians?”

Enough is enough. The egregious mal-reportage, lying by omission, and genocidal anti-Arab anti-Semitism of Zionist-perverted Western Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes needs to be resolutely called out. This essay succinctly documents 5 current and front page examples of the blanket sanitizing by Western Mainstream presstitutes of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights abusing, international law-violating, Nazism without gas chambers, and democracy by genocide Apartheid Israel.

Before analysing this massive deception by One Percenter-beholden Mainstream presstitutes it is appropriate to sketch the perversion of media and Democracy in the West. In short, remorselessly impelled by huge differentials of wealth and power, Western Democracy has transmuted to Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Corporatocracy, Lobbyocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes and hence more political power and more private wealth. This perversion of Democracy in US Alliance countries has been greatly assisted by the growth of the “security state” since WW2, and especially after 9/11. Numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts reject the “lying Bush official version of 9/11” and conclude from compelling evidence that the US Government was responsible for the 9/11 atrocity, with some asserting Apartheid Israeli and Saudi involvement [1-7]. However it is getting much worse as Humanity now faces the movement in both Western-style democracies (notably the US and India) and one-party states (notably China) towards world-wide Digital Dictatorship (Digital Imprisonment) involving mass data collection on everyone, mass surveillance, facial recognition-based tracking, cryptocurrency-based cashless societies, and social credit-based disempowerment [8, 9].

The threat to the US Establishment from sorely persecuted world hero and truth-teller Julian Assange was not his revelation of US Alliance atrocities (crimes comprehensively and quantitatively documented elsewhere [10-15]) but his massive penetration of the “security state”. Governments lie [16] and mendacious Mainstream media egregiously lie by commission and lie by omission for the “security state” [16-19]. Professor Noam Chomsky (anti-racist Jewish American progressive writer and emeritus professor linguistics at 97-Nobel-laureate MIT): “Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the (US) media” [20] and with Professor Edward Herman (finance, University of Pennsylvania) (1988): “In sum, the mass media of the United States are effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function by reliance on market forces, internalized assumptions, and self-censorship, and without any significant overt coercion. This propaganda system has become even more efficient in recent decades with the rise of the national television networks, greater mass-media concentration, right-wing pressures on public radio and television, and the growth in scope and sophistication of public relations and news management” [20]. The post-9/11 era has seen the “security state” entrenched with Mainstream media complicity by the Patriot Act in the US [22], and by similar measures in other US Alliance nations, notably US lackey Australia [23-29]. The Coalition Government and Labor Opposition of Australia have signally failed to demand the release from highly abusive custody of Australian citizen, Australian hero and the world’s most famous journalist, Julian Assange [30-32].

(1). MSM report Trumpist rioters threatening US democracy – but ignore actual denial of all human rights and Democracy to 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians by Apartheid Israel.

Mainstream media have given saturation coverage to the violent invasion of the US Capitol by rioting Trump supporters. 6 people died including a policeman killed by rioters and a woman shot by police. The police were initially overwhelmed by the mob but order was eventually restored after several hours. The Democrats and some notable Republicans condemned the invasion as an attack on democracy, particularly because of mendacious Trump’s continued false rejection of the election outcome as fraudulent, Trump’s incitement of strong mass demonstrations, and because the Congress was in the process of formally recognizing and counting the Electoral College votes in the Presidential Election. Congress resumed its task after some hours, and formally reported the election of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The Democrats led demands for removal of Trump as president (by resignation, impeachment or action by the Vice President and Cabinet) because of his incitement of the Trumpist mob. Trump has now been impeached 2 times. He was acquitted the first time and is likely to be acquitted this second time. However one notes that Trump was democratically elected 4 years ago, and there is an extraordinary irony in the Democrats describing the deadly invasion of the Capitol as a “threat to democracy” (a thousand-strong rabble with several being armed versus the greatest military power in the world) while simultaneously seeking to remove a democratically-elected president for alleged incitement of the mob violence. A significant Democrat-asserted concern was an unhinged and irrational Trump starting a war and even using nuclear weapons in the 2 weeks left of his administration.

For all this Democrat and Mainstream hysteria about an asserted Trumpist threat to democracy, the Mainstream presstitutes substantially ignore the US-and US Alliance-backed Israeli denial of human rights and democracy to Occupied Palestinians and the horrendous actualities of the ongoing Occupation, ongoing Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide. The US Congress near-unanimously and fervently supports Apartheid Israel and hence the obscene crime of Apartheid. The US leads the world (closely followed by Australia and Canada) in support of Apartheid Israel. The UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid (aka the Apartheid Convention) condemns Apartheid as illegally and criminally violating the UN Charter [33]. According to Professor John Dugard (Professor of International Law, Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, University of Leiden): “The Apartheid Convention was the ultimate step in the condemnation of apartheid as it not only declared that apartheid was unlawful because it violated the Charter of the United Nations, but in addition it declared apartheid to be criminal. The Apartheid Convention was adopted by the General Assembly on 30 November 1973, by 91 votes in favour, four against (Portugal, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States) and 26 abstentions. It came into force on 18 July 1976. As of August 2008, it has been ratified by 107 States” [33].

Since 1967 US-backed Apartheid Israel has ruled all of Palestine (plus part of Lebanon and a big slab of Syria) with extreme violence, deadly imposed deprivation and breath-taking mendacity. Space does not permit to detail the horrendous extent of this atrocity (for details see [ 33- 63]) that is resolutely ignored by Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream presstitutes who are both anti-Arab anti-Semitic (complicity in genocidal crimes against Arabs and Muslims) [53, 64-66] and anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (through utterly false conflation of these awful crimes with all Jews, including anti-racist Jews, notably via false assertions of “Israel as the Jewish State”). Over 90% of Palestine has been violently ethnically cleansed in contravention of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention. Indigenous inhabitants of the territory ruled by Apartheid Israel have been subject to 2 major episodes of mass expulsion – 800,000 in 1948 (the Nakba or catastrophe) and a further 400,000 in 1967 (the Naksa or Setback). In 1967 Indigenous Australians were finally recognized as full citizens of Australia by Referendum, but in the same year the Occupied Palestinians had all of their human rights removed including the right to vote for the government ruling them. Presently, of over 14 million Indigenous Palestinians, 7 million Exiled Palestinians are excluded on pain of death from their native land, over 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians are highly abusively confined without human rights to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and about 2 million Palestinian Israelis exist as Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under over 60 Nazi-style race laws. An ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) or imposed deprivation (2.1 million) since the British invasion of the Middle East in WW1 [43-46]. Apartheid Israel has violently attacked 12 countries, occupied the territory of 5 countries, continues to occupy the territory of 4 countries, and has materially supported genocidal atrocities in South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Guatemala and Myanmar [39, 67]. 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries occupied by Apartheid Israel totalled 24 million [10]. Apartheid Israel is presently attacking Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Iran with deadly violence. Apartheid Israel presently violently kills about 500 Palestinians each year but passively murders about 4,500 Palestinians through imposed deprivation. Through gross fiscal perversion of Zionist -beholden US Governments, Apartheid Israel contributes to the preventable deaths of 1.5 million Americans each year [68-70].

Presently Apartheid Israel has 14.4 million subjects, to whit 6.8 million Jewish Israelis (47.2%), 0.4 million non-Jewish and non-Arab Israelis (2.8%), 2.0 million Palestinian Israelis (13.9%) and 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (36.1%) [71]. Jewish Israelis represent a 47% minority of the population but rule Palestine because they determine that of the Indigenous Palestinians, who represent 50% of Apartheid Israel’s subjects, 72% have zero human rights and are excluded from voting for the government ruling them – egregious, Nazi-style Apartheid in gross contravention of International Law [34].

The Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem has recently slammed Israeli Apartheid (2021): “A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is Apartheid… More than 14 million people [14.4 million] , roughly half of them Jews [47%] and the other half Palestinians [50%] live between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea under a single rule… In the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, the Israeli regime implements laws, practices and state violence designed to cement the supremacy of one group – Jews – over another – Palestinians. A key method in pursuing this goal is engineering space differently for each group… In the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, the Israeli regime implements laws, practices and state violence designed to cement the supremacy of one group – Jews – over another – Palestinians. A key method in pursuing this goal is engineering space differently for each group” [34, 72]. Nevertheless Mainstream presstitutes overwhelmingly ignore the realities that (a) circa 8 million Exiled Palestinians are excluded from their ancient homeland on pain of death under Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestine Genocide [3], and (b) Apartheid is condemned as a crime against Humanity by the UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [33] yet 72% of Apartheid Israel’s Indigenous Palestinian Subjects are excluded from all human rights including voting for the government ruling them.

Look-the-other-way, pro-Apartheid Australia’s PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison (aka Scum-o, Skim-o, Scheme-o and Scam-o) is a Christian Zionist like Trump and most Trumpists, was awarded the Zionist Jerusalem Peace Prize by Australian Zionists, and has falsely described Apartheid Israel as a “beacon of democracy” while disparaging its Muslim neighbours (many of them democracies, unlike Apartheid Israel): “Israel is the polaris star above the cut and thrust of the things that we deal with on a daily basis. It’s a beacon of democracy. A country governed by the rule of law with a free press infused with a multicultural character and aligned with our great ally, the United States. Not too many of them in that part of the world” [5]. Morrison has indicated that he found the invasion of the Capitol “distressing” but has refused to criticize fellow Christian Zionist Trump. The Apartheid Israel flag was held aloft at the Capitol protest by a Christian Zionist who declared: “My lord and saviour was Jewish. He was from Israel. The Bible says, if you bless Israel, you should be blessed. So we’re a nation that supports Israel” [74]. The Pentecostal and Evangelical Christian Zionists are fervent supporters of Apartheid Israel and are major backers of Trump. US Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack has vowed to hang an Israeli flag outside her Capitol Hill office, which is right next door to that of Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is a Palestinian American [75]. Trump was critically supported by the fervently pro-Zionist Evangelicals and Pentecostal Christians. Thus Dr Mike Evans (a prominent Evangelical figure) (2 July 2020): “ Our support is crucial, and he [Donald Trump] cannot win it without us. We are 100% supportive of applying Israeli sovereignty to the region. Our support of this did not begin with Trump, but with our Bible, because we believe that God decided to apply sovereignty thousands of years ago and told it to the Jewish people’s prophets” [77].

Trump-vanquisher Joe Biden is nevertheless a serial war criminal, nuclear terrorist and genocidal racist (Libya, Somalia, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan…) but is not quite as extreme as Trump in support of serial war criminal, nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel [64-66]. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel and is married to a fervent Jewish Zionist lawyer, Doug Emhoff. According to the progressive Israeli newspaper Haaretz: “She [Harris] also co-sponsored a Senate resolution in January 2017 criticizing President Barack Obama – in his last week in office – for abstaining in a vote on a UN Security Council resolution [UNSC Resolution 2334] condemning Israel’s settlement policies”[78]. How awful – an African- and Indian-origin female public figure who supports man-, woman-, mother- and child-violating Apartheid Israel but who will become the next US President if, as is likely, pro-Apartheid and pro-war Joe Biden succumbs mortally or otherwise to old age. To put it simply, Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers. Pro-Apartheid US, UK, Canada, Australia, France and Germany need de-Nazification.

(2). MSM report Apartheid Israel leading the world in per capita Covid vaccination – but largely or completely ignore Israeli refusal to vaccinate Occupied Palestinian or otherwise save their lives in the Covid Pandemic.

Even in the Covid-19 pandemic the Zionist-beholden Western Mainstream media largely continue to ignore the racist reality that 6.8 million Jewish Israelis rule the whole of Palestine (plus the illegally annexed Golan Heights of Syria) that includes 7.6 million non-Jewish Subjects of whom 7.2 million are Indigenous Palestinians and 5.2 million are Occupied Palestinian Subjects [71]. Mainstream presstitutes overwhelmingly ignore the obscene reality that Apartheid Israel, the world leader in per capita Covid vaccination, refuses to vaccinate its Occupied Palestinian Subjects in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention [79]

Thus the Zionist-beholden, Zionist-infested and taxpayer-funded Australian ABC has published a very detailed report on world leading per capita vaccination of 9.2 million Israelis but without any mention of the war criminal reality that 5.2 million Occupied Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel are totally excluded from Covid-vaccination: “Israel leads global race to vaccinate population against coronavirus” [80]. Evidently the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel don’t count as members of the Apartheid Israel-ruled “population” of Israeli-ruled “Palestine”.

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal falsely reported: “The small country [Israel] —with roughly nine million people, about the same as New York City—now aims to immunize the majority of its people by early spring” [81], this denying by omission the racist reality that Apartheid Israel has 14.4 million Subjects, 50% being Indigenous Palestinians and of whom 72% (the Occupied Palestinian Subjects) are excluded from vaccination by their war criminal Occupiers in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. However the Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that “Israel races ahead with Covid-19 vaccines, while Palestinians wait” [82].

Cumulative Covid vaccinations per 100 of population are 19.6 (for Israelis) as compared to 2.0 for the US, 1.9 for the UK and Denmark, and zero (0) for the Occupied Palestinian Territories [83]. Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention (the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War) unequivocally state that an Occupier is obliged to supply life-sustaining food and medical requisites to its conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [84]. Apartheid Israeli s grossly violating the Geneva Convention by denying Covid-19 vaccination from its sorely oppressed Occupied Palestinian Subjects.

However it inevitably gets worse thanks to egregious anti-Arab anti-Semitic Mainstream lying by omission. Thus in relation to huge Subject avoidable deaths from deprivation, and ventilator non-provision in the context of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the US and Australia grossly violate the Geneva Convention in Occupied Afghanistan, and Apartheid Israel grossly violates this in Occupied Palestine. Thus ventilators per million (/M) people are 504/M (Occupier US), 173/M (Occupier Australia) and 407/M (Occupier Apartheid Israel) versus 8/M (Occupied Afghanistan), 38/M (Occupied Palestine) and 13/M (Gaza Concentration Camp). Likewise, annual avoidable deaths from deprivation are huge in impoverished Occupied Afghanistan (84,256 pa) and Occupied Palestine (4,200 pa) but zero (0 ) for the rich and war criminal Occupiers, the US, Australia and Apartheid Israel. Per capita GDP is a miniscule $521 (Occupied Afghanistan), $57, 374 (Occupier Australia) and $62,975 (Occupier US). Similarly, the per capita GDP is $3,124 (West Bank and the Gaza Concentration Camp) and $41,715 (Occupier Apartheid Israel) [86].

(3). MSM report the latest of 4 Apartheid Israeli “elections” in 2 years – but largely or completely ignore total exclusion from voting of its 5.2 million Occupied Palestinian subjects.

Mainstream media exhaustively report the forthcoming fourth (4th) Israeli election in 2 years [87]. In the Australian compulsory and preferential voting system the pro-Humanity and pro-Biosphere Greens with 10% of the vote are crucial for any return of a Labor Government with a 50%” 2-party preferred vote”. However in deeply racist Apartheid Israel the Indigenous Palestinian Israeli vote (about 20%) cannot be the king-maker as it would be in decent, non-racist societies – the Jewish Israeli Right and Far Right remain equally balanced resulting in political deadlock because of entrenched Jewish Israeli anti-Arab anti-Semitism precluding any deal with the Arab parties.

Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream media resolutely ignore the racist reality that 72% of Apartheid Israel’s 7.2 million Indigenous Palestinian Subjects are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. Apartheid. Indigenous Palestinians represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel despite 2 major rounds of mass ethnic cleansing (800,000 Palestinians expelled in 1948 and another 400,000 Arabs expelled in in 1967) and despite a century of an ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinian untimely deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million) [38].

Writing about the 2014 Israeli Gaza Massacre (“Operation Protective Edge”) I wrote (2014): “As of 26 July 2014, about 900 Palestinians have been killed, 6,000 injured, 150,000 rendered homeless and most of the 0.9 million children in the Gaza Concentration Camp have been traumatized. Yet the World, and the US lackey West in particular, fails to act. That inaction is bolstered by widespread Mainstream media and politician acceptance of numerous utterly false Zionist and pro-Zionist one-liners used to support the ongoing Apartheid Israeli Palestinian Genocide. Indeed an appropriate anagram of ISRAEL is E-LIARS” [88]. I have analysed 16 major Zionist lies that have been blindly accepted by the Zionist-subverted Mainstream journalist, editor, politician , academic and commentariat pressittutes, including the outrageous lie that “Israel is a democracy” [88]. Apartheid Israel is certainly not a democracy – it is a genocidally racist, Nazi-style theocracy and ethnocracy, and democratic only in the sense of being a democracy by genocide.

In an essay on entrenched lying in Australia (that is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel), I quoted John Stuart Mill on “truth” in his essay “On Liberty”: “The real advantage which truth has, consists in this, that when an opinion is true, it may be extinguished once, twice or many times, but in the course of ages there will generally found person to rediscover it, until some of its reappearances falls on a time when from favourable circumstances it escapes persecution until it has made such head as to withstand all subsequent attempts to suppress it” [89]. If you Google the phrase “Israel is a democracy” you will end up with 1.5 million results. Inspection of the first pages indicates circa 90% support for this palpable falsehood. However as John Stuart Mill correctly observed, the truth will eventually win out over massive lying . A variant of the “Israel is a democracy “ lie is the utter falsehood that “Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East”. Google the phrase “Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East” and you end up with 100,000 results with about half agreeing with this utterly false proposition. Thus Apartheid Israel is certainly not a democracy per se, and Middle Eastern states that demonstrably are democracies as broadly defined include Tunisia, Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

As an Australian taxpayer I am regularly angered by the taxpayer-funded but Zionist-infested and Zionist-perverted Australian ABC reporting on “Israeli elections” without mentioning the total exclusion from voting of Apartheid Israel’s 5.2 million Occupied Palestinian Subjects. “What about the Palestinians?” I cry in response to this bald Zionist or pro-Zionist lying that reduces Palestinians to invisibility and effective non-existence. Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers. Zionist crimes as well as the sorely oppressed Palestinians are rendered invisible by mendacious, Zionist-subverted Mainstream presstitutes. The endlessly lying Western MSM endlessly remind me of the naked Emperor’s clothes, and of the poem: “As I was going up the stair/ I met a man who wasn’t there./ He wasn’t there again today./ Oh how I wish he’d go away “.

(4). MSM report possible extradition from Apartheid Israel to Australia of a headmistress accused of serial child abuse – but ignore horrendous abuse of 50% of Israeli children and 100% of Occupied Palestinian children.

I am not sure of the extent of global Mainstream media coverage of the case of an alleged serial child abuser who fled Australia to Apartheid Israel in 2008 and who has fought extradition back to Australia since 2014 [90]. The case has received massive coverage in Australian media with the Australian ABC News recently reporting (17 December 2020): “Israel’s Justice Minister said he has signed an extradition order to send former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer back to Australia to face 74 charges of sexual abuse… Ms Leifer, an Israeli citizen, is accused of abusing three sisters during her time as headmistress of the Adass Israel School between 2001 and 2008… Australia lodged an extradition request for Ms Leifer in 2014, but the case has been repeatedly delayed… Ms Leifer maintains her innocence and the six-year legal battle surrounding her extradition has strained relations between Israel and Australia” [91]. The legal battle over extradition continues.

A Google Search for “Malka Leifer” returns 146,000 results. A University of Haifa study on the abuse of more than 10,000 Israeli children found that about half [50%] reported that they had been physically, emotionally or sexually abused, with 18% reporting sexual abuse [92-94]. However a Google Search for the term “Israeli child abuse” yields a mere 4,400 results. Zionist-subverted Mainstream media massively cover the headmistress case to demonstrate an asserted human rights cognizance and legitimacy of the Israeli justice system whereas in reality Apartheid Israel is a genocidally racist, neo-Nazi rogue state with an evil, racist, genocidal and grossly human rights-abusing judiciary. In contrast, Zionist-perverted Mainstream media overwhelmingly ignore horrendous, large-scale Israeli child abuse directly impacting a shocking 50% of Israeli children (1.5 million abused out of 3.0 million Israeli children) and with 18% sexually abused ( 0.5 million sexually abused out of 3.0 million Israeli children). By way of comparison, about 25% of Australian children are reported to be subject to sexual abuse and it is estimated that over 4 million adult Australians have been sexually abused as children, but this is resolutely ignored by lying Mainstream media [94].

The Committee on the Rights of Children (a body of independent legal experts charged by the UN with the task of monitoring the protection of children’s rights in signatory states) has condemned Israeli torture and other maltreatment of Palestinian children (2014) : “The Committee expresses its deepest concern about the reported practice of torture and ill-treatment of Palestinian children arrested, prosecuted and detained by the military and the police, and about the State party’s failure to end these practices in spite of repeated concerns expressed by treaty bodies… [Palestinian children are] systematically subject to physical and verbal violence, humiliation, painful restraints, hooding of the head and face in a sack, threatened with death, physical violence, and sexual assault against themselves or members of their family, restricted access to toilet, food and water. These crimes are perpetrated from the time of arrest, during transfer and interrogation, to obtain a confession but also on an arbitrary basis as testified by several Israeli soldiers as well as during pre-trial detention” [95]. Indeed some decent anti-racists at the Australian ABC ran a prime time TV program describing such horrendous abuses of Palestinian children at the hands of their Israeli Occupiers [96]. The Occupied Palestinians (about 50% children and 75% women and children) are excluded from all Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [97] and are highly abusively imprisoned in the Gaza Concentration Camp or in West Bank ghettoes (“Bantustans”) that are subject to routine violent and deadly Israeli military action. Thus 100% of Occupied Palestinian children are subject to horrendous, violent and traumatizing abuse by their Apartheid Israeli captors [94]. The over 1 million children in the Gaza Concentration camp have been subject to trauma from deadly Israeli deprivation and deadly violence from shooting, shelling, rocketing , and bombing. Genocidally racist and exceptionalist Apartheid Israel grossly violates the Geneva Convention [84], the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [98], the Convention on the Rights of the Child [99], the UN Genocide Convention [38], the UN Charter, numerous UNGA, UNSC and ICJ resolutions and numerous other aspects of International Law.

Racist White Australia is second only to pro-Apartheid America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist and serial war criminal Apartheid Israel. Australia has laudably gone to extraordinary lengths to extradite Ms Leifer from Apartheid Israel for alleged offences in Australia. However there are exceptionalist Israeli citizens, traitorous dual Israeli-Australian citizens and traitorous pro-Zionist Australians who have been involved in horrendous abuse of Australian institutions and of Australians but who remain unpunished and free to travel between Apartheid Israel and Australia. Israeli state terrorism and other Israeli extremism certainly impacts Australia (notwithstanding pro-Apartheid Australian being second only to Zionist-subverted America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel) e.g. the pro-Zionist-led Coup that removed PM Kevin Rudd and crippled Labor for a decade [100-104], large-scale, US-linked spying on all Australians [56, 105], and the likely murder of Australian-Israeli spy Ben Zygier in a suicide-proof Israeli prison cell [106]. Israeli state terrorism, not content with its horrendous crimes in the Middle East, has been involved in kidnapping, imprisoning, torturing, abusing, tasering, shooting, shelling, mangling, deceiving, suborning, corrupting, robbing, defaming, spying on, violating, censoring, threatening, sidelining, betraying, subverting and perverting Australians. With the help of its traitorous and fanatical agents in Australia, Apartheid Israel subverts and perverts Australians and Australian institutions [56, 100-113]. Thus, for example, serial war criminal Apartheid Israel is involved in collaborative military research with Australian universities [110, 111], and an outstanding, anti-racist human rights lawyer and Labor candidate, Melissa Parke, was forced to quit her candidacy before the 2019 Federal elections simply because she supported Palestinian human rights [113].

(5). MSM report uranium enrichment by US-sanctioned, non-nuclear-armed Iran – but largely or completely ignore Israeli possession of nuclear weapons and submarine -based and other missile delivery systems.

Mainstream media have recently reported further uranium enrichment by Iran. This has happened in response to Trump America withdrawing from the West-Iran nuclear weapons deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) at the behest of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and the application of more deadly sanctions on Iran. The reality glossed over by mendacious, Zionist-subverted, US beholden Mainstream presstitutes is that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, repeatedly states that it does not want nuclear weapons, and repeatedly states that it wants a nuclear weapons-free Middle East. Since the removal of the US-backed Shah in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the US has enacted 4 decades of deadly hostility to Iran through sanctions and violence that can be described as a 4-decade US War on Iran. 1 million Iranians died in the 1980-1988 US-backed Iran-Iraq War, and 3 million Iranians died avoidably from deprivation in 4 decades of variously applied sanctions. Presently under US sanctions about 70,000 Iranians die avoidably from imposed deprivation each year [10, 114, 115]. Conversely, Iran is a world leader in protecting the world from the deadly flood of US-protected opiates from US-occupied Afghanistan.

A nuclear terrorist America is ready to commit nuclear mass murder and indeed already used nuclear weapons to kill 250,000 Japanese civilians , mostly women (Femicide, Gendercide), children (Paedocide) and the elderly (Gerocide) in the incineration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 [10, 117]. Nuclear terrorist US encircles Iran with 45 military bases [118]. Apartheid Israel acquired nuclear weapons with US and French assistance by 1967 [119-124] and indeed imprisoned its General Itzhak Yaakov for revealing the Israeli plan to detonate a nuclear weapon in Egypt if its 1967 attack on all of its neighbours did not proceed as planned [124]. The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons are as follows: US (7,315), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (about 10). India , Pakistan, Apartheid Israel and North Korea have not ratified the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) [117].

The 24 October ratification by a 50th state, Honduras, of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) means that it will take effect from 22 January 2021, from which time the 9 nuclear terrorist states and 32 complicit states will be grossly violating International Law. The US lackey, fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and pro-nuclear terrorism Coalition Government of Australia intends to grossly violate the TPNW and will thus invite global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), as will all countries violating the TPNW [116].

Final comments and conclusions.

In recent weeks Zionist-subverted, Western Mainstream media (MSM) have given massive coverage to Trumpist rioters soiling the Capitol and US democracy, the differential roll-out of Covid vaccines, new Apartheid Israeli “elections” for a Jews-only government ruling Palestine, extradition from Apartheid Israel to Australia of an alleged serial child abuser, and uranium enrichment by US-sanctioned Iran. However there is minimal or zero mention by Mainstream presstitutes of the egregiously impacted Palestinians in these front-page stories, with little or no collateral mention of denial of democracy, human rights, and Covid vaccination to Occupied Palestinians, massive abuse of Israeli and Occupied Palestinian children, and horrendous Israeli nuclear terrorism. Decent antiracist folk must call out this heartless and racist Mainstream mendacity and cry out: “What about the Palestinians?”

Decent humanitarians must (a) inform everyone they can (lying and anti-Arab anti-Semitic Western MSM certainly won’t), (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against racist and lying Mainstream presstitutes , and (c) support humane, progressive and anti-racist Alternative media such as Countercurrents.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ). He has recently published Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020, and Søren Roest Korsgaard, Jerry Day, Paul Craig Roberts, James Corbett, Gideon Polya, John Remington Graham, and Reiner Fuellmich, “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, October 2020. When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

