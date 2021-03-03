Love Haikus: The Brass Ring

1

My world in your eyes

Just a stirring inside me

Finally we meet

2

Gentle spring breeze floats

Open hand invites rest here

Love blooms like a rose

3

Beginning to know

There is something elusive

Where are you hiding

4

Loving you is sweet

Conning me is such great fun

Laughing all the way

Harriet Huddle grew up hiking the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

She is a Mother and a Grandmother. She studied at Missouri University and Colorado University….

She notes: “Writing poetry organizes my thoughts in a way that is new to me….”

This is her first published poem.

