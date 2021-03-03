Love Haikus: The Brass Ring

March 3, 2021

1

My world in your eyes
Just a stirring inside me
Finally we meet

2

Gentle spring breeze floats
Open hand invites rest here
Love blooms like a rose

3

Beginning to know
There is something elusive
Where are you hiding

4

Loving you is sweet
Conning me is such great fun
Laughing all the way

Harriet Huddle grew up hiking the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
She is a Mother and a Grandmother. She studied at Missouri University and Colorado University….
She notes: “Writing poetry organizes my thoughts in a way that is new to me….”
This is her first published poem.

