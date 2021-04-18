As I view the new Frontline documentary American Insurrection I can see how terribly important ( in not a good sense ) the wearing of uniforms is. As a student of the Nazi Holocaust for much of my adult life I always remember how those brown SA uniforms ( Black for the SS ) were so vital. You take a poor, misguided soul who has so much to be angry about, and steer him in the totally wrong direction following the Nationalist Socialist drumbeat. He becomes proud in that uniform. He becomes blended in with all the other brown shirted counterparts, as they march and shout and attack Jews, Communists and Social Democrats. The street becomes the new forum for adversarial discourse.

There is a theory based on fact, about the behavior of , let us use dogs for an example, of what is labeled Packing. I worked many years ago as a chauffeur for a lady on Long Island, NY. She owned a rather large estate , replete with her own horse stable. I remember how she had three dogs, each of a different breed, who were as gentle as one could imagine. She also had a few chickens and one rooster. Many times I would see the rooster playing with one of her dogs in the backyard. This one day I came by to drive the lady shopping. I walked into her home as she was getting ready, when suddenly she heard terrible squawking noises and ran out back. She yelled for me to help her. I followed her into the stable area. I saw her three dogs, in almost what one would categorize as a ‘ Pack’ , as they had the rooster trapped inside of an empty horse stall. The three of them were about to bite into the rooster when she was able to grab the rooster away from them. She was shouting at the dogs, commanding them to “Get the hell out of here!” She explained later how Packing works. ” Alone, Philip, they are docile to the rooster. In a pack they resort back to perhaps some animal instinct to devour the rooster.”

For those on the far right wing, as with the Nazi Brown Shirts, uniforms matter. If one looks at videos of the January 6th Trump Thumper insurrection at the Capitol building, one can see, as if being at a Halloween Costume party, the various types of costumes. Not a party anymore , just an amalgamation of self created uniforms by those rioters. Khaki military style ones, Hawaiian shirted Boogoloo Boys, seas of white supremacist and Neo Nazi designed shirts and pants, almost appearing , if seen from above, like the mix you made with finger-paints in kindergarten. Standing with each other in this crazed crowd that was incited by Trump, Giuliani and Mo Brooks ( to name but a select few), they were all so proud to be in uniform and ‘ In action’. Look at documentary films of the SA Brown shirts in action in the streets of German cities. View their horrific actions against the aforementioned Jews, Communists and Social Democrats. Check out their faces after they do their disgraceful deeds. Then look at the January 6th crowds of rioters and you will see those same joyous faces… smiles in uniform.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Countercurrents.org, and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

