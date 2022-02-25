The state terrorist Australian Coalition Government has joined the US, UK, Apartheid Israel and other anti-Arab anti-Semitic US Alliance countries in declaring the leading Palestinian political party, Hamas, to be a terrorist group in its entirety. This false and racist decision seriously threatens anti-racist Jewish, non-Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Australians supporting the lives and human rights of the sorely oppressed and impoverished Occupied Palestinians.

This dangerous decision by the racist Australian Coalition Government was arrived at after lobbying by the Zionist-subverted US, Apartheid Israel, traitorous Australian Zionists, and US-beholden Australian Intelligence, but Australian Palestinians were notably excluded from the process [1]. Previously the Australian Government had designated the armed wings of Hamas and of the Lebanese Hezbollah as terrorists but under Zionist pressure decided to extend this draconian designation to the whole of Hamas and Hezbollah. This decision ignored the reality that Hamas and Hezbollah have massive popular support in Palestine and Lebanon, respectively, and the right of Indigenous people to defend themselves against foreign invaders. The false and racist decision to ban Hamas seriously threatens anti-racist Jewish, non-Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Australians supporting the lives and human rights of the sorely oppressed and impoverished Occupied Palestinians.

However terrorism is as terrorism does, and on the basis of the tens of millions of war-related deaths in which it has been complicit, the murderous, racist, climate criminal and US lackey Australian Coalition that presently rules Australia must be described as a terrorist organization demanding comprehensive international sanctions. These serious matters are succinctly examined below.

(1). The right of self-defence against foreign invaders by national liberation organizations like Hamas.

The history of Humanity during the 10,000 years since the start of the Agrarian Revolution, and one supposes for hundreds of thousands of years before that, involved armed resistance to aggression [2]. Indeed, just to cite one particular example out of thousands of such examples, we are all familiar with and fulsomely praise the heroism of the French Resistance in their armed struggle against occupation of France by Nazi Germany in WW2.

Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations in defending the right of armed resistance states: “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security” [3].

United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314 similarly articulates the right of oppressed people to fight against their oppressors: “Article I. Aggression is the use of armed force by a State against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Charter of the United Nations, as set out in this Definition… Article 3. Any of the following acts, regardless of a declaration of war, shall, subject to and in accordance with the provisions of article 2, qualify as an act of aggression… Article 7. Nothing in this Definition, and in particular article 3, could in any way prejudice the right to self-determination, freedom and independence, as derived from the Charter, of peoples forcibly deprived of that right and referred to in the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, particularly peoples under colonial and racist regimes or other forms of alien domination: nor the right of these peoples to struggle to that end and to seek and receive support, in accordance with the principles of the Charter and in conformity with the above-mentioned Declaration” [4].

However the violent and racist countries of the US Alliance turn morality on its head by demanding the right of the genocidal Zionist invaders to use disproportionate violence in “self-defence” against Indigenous Palestinian actions that it conveniently describes as “terrorism”. The Zionists have no credible response against the century-long reality of the Palestinian Genocide (90% of Palestine ethnically cleansed; successive mass expulsion of Palestinians in 1948 (800,000 expelled) and 1967 (400,000 expelled); 2.2 million Palestinians killed by violence, 0.1 million, and imposed deprivation, 2.1 million; 8 million Exiled Palestinians excluded from the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for over 3,000 years; 1.9 million ‘lucky” Israeli Palestinians living as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based laws) [5]. The racist and genocidally violent Zionists are reduced to falsely describing their critics as “anti-Semites” and their armed Indigenous Palestinian opponents (and their supporters) as “terrorists”. This is not just intellectually lazy and insulting to people’s intelligence but is also egregiously false and racist.

All that said, as an anti-racist Jewish Australian scientist, writer, humanitarian and secular Humanist my personal, considered view is that violence begets violence, and hence I believe in the strictly peaceful and non-violent approaches of Mahatma Gandhi in British-ruled India and Desmond Tutu in Apartheid South Africa. Indeed for decades I have articulated the mantra that “Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity”. However while supporting Desmond Tutu’s non-violent approach I recognize that the African National Congress (ANC) led by Nelson Mandela had a legitimate right to armed self-defence against a brutal and violent oppressor. However, living as I do in the prosperous and internally non-violent society of Australia, it would be impertinent of me to opine about how national liberation organizations should fight for freedom against murderously violent and indeed genocidal oppressors, whether the French Resistance under the Nazis or Hamas under nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel.

(2). Hamas has massive support from the Occupied Palestinians living under Israeli apartheid.

Hamas convincingly won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections held under Israeli guns. However the US and Apartheid Israel in a brutal attack on democracy rejected the outcome, and the Hamas MPs were variously killed, imprisoned, exiled or confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp that has subsequently been blockaded, bombed, and reduced to utterly dire poverty [6, 7]. Nevertheless Hamas has retained mass support among Palestinians. Thus Joseph Krauss (16 June 2021): “A new poll released Tuesday finds a dramatic surge in Palestinian support for Hamas following last month’s Gaza war, with around three quarters viewing the Islamic militants as victors in a battle against Israel to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites. The scientific poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research also found plummeting support for President Mahmoud Abbas, who was sidelined by the war but is seen internationally as a partner for reviving the long-defunct peace process. The poll found that 53% of Palestinians believe Hamas is “most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” while only 14% prefer Abbas’ secular Fatah party. Head pollster Khalil Shikaki, who has been surveying Palestinian public opinion for more than two decades, called it a “dramatic” shift, but said it also resembles previous swings toward Hamas during times of confrontation. Those all dissipated within three to six months as Hamas failed to deliver on promises of change” [8].

That massive support for Hamas continues. Thus Jehad Barakat writing 7 months later (25 January 2022): “A December 14 poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research showed that if President Abbas were to compete with the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, the latter would win by 58 percent compared with 35 percent for the former. The poll also suggests that 71 percent of Palestinians disapprove of Abbas’s performance. According to the poll, if Hamas were to compete in legislative elections, it would win by 38 percent, compared with 35 percent for Fatah” [9].

Hamas has retained its huge support since 2006, and the US Alliance and Australian designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization in its entirety is not just an egregious lie and a racist lie but also an outrageous attack on democracy. The Coalition’s declaration of Hamas in its entirety as a “terrorist organization” (also done by the UK, US and Apartheid Israel ) is akin to the neo-Nazi UK, US and Apartheid Israeli Governments declaring the Australian Greens and Labor to be terrorist organizations (Labor presently has 55% of the 2-party preferred vote in Australia’s excellent compulsory and preferences-based Federal electoral system).

This racist falsehood by the US Alliance , Apartheid Israel and Australia is compounded by the reality that 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinians in Palestine/Israel presently represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel, and 73% of them – the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians – are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. for 55 years they have been subject to egregious apartheid as recognized by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Israeli B’Tselem, Israeli Yesh Din, anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish heroes in the fight against apartheid in South Africa (notably Ronnie Kasrils and famed Nobel laureates Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu), and numerous anti-racist scholars, writers and activists around the world. However this horrendous apartheid reality is rejected by the racist and mendacious states of Apartheid Israel, the Zionist-subverted US, and by Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia [10, 11].

The realities in Apartheid Israel-ruled Palestine are so horrendous that even the fervently pro-Zionist Murdoch empire media occasionally slacken their pro-Zionist mal-reportage. Thus the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has recently conceded the massive support for Hamas and reported (8 February 2022): “Centrist [!] coalition government launches a series of economic initiatives in West Bank aimed at curbing Hamas, propping up Palestinian Authority… Israel is rushing to prop up the Palestinian Authority, promising loans, allowing infrastructure upgrades and holding high-level talks with West Bank leaders for the first time in years, in a bid to stem the growing influence of Hamas and keep a lid on violent unrest” [12].

(3). Orwellian designation of Hamas in its entirety as a terror organization will worsen already dire Palestinian living conditions, and threaten the free speech and human rights of Australians.

Since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity in 2001 that killed about 3,000 people [13-15], Australia has emplaced a series of draconian anti-terrorism laws that variously impact in the civil rights of Australians [16-19]. There is massive surveillance of Australians, and the US (a co-member with Australia, the UK, Canada and New Zealand of the intelligence-sharing 5-Eyes Club) shares raw intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel [20]. Designation of the most popular Palestinian political party, Hamas, as a terrorist organization threatens any Australians offering verbal or financial support to Hamas, linked Palestinian people or indeed to anyone in the blockaded, bombed and devastated Gaza Concentration Camp that is internally administered by Hamas.

If you think that this is unlikely just read “Injustice. The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” by anti-racist Jewish Israeli Miko Peled (son of an important Israeli general) that describes how 5 decent Muslim Palestinian American humanitarians involved in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF; before it was raided by the FBI on 5 September 2001 (4 days before 9/11) and banned by mass murderer and war criminal George Bush on 4 December 2001, the biggest Muslim charity in the US) were falsely accused under US “terrorism” laws, arrested in 2004, and finally sentenced in 2008 to 15-65 years in prison by a corrupt and racist US legal system [7]. The immense injustice to the HLF 5 was the least of it – millions of utterly impoverished Palestinians (half of them children, three quarters women and children) were deprived of vital assistance. This horrendous injustice is now soon coming to Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia due to the neo-Nazi Coalition Government and a cowardly and unprincipled Labor Opposition that is too scared of losing electoral funding from traitorous and fervently pro-Apartheid Israel Zionists to call out draconian Coalition threats to decent, anti-racist Jewish, non-Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Australians. What a disgrace.

Readers will remember Big Brother in George Orwell’s novel “1984” declaring that “slavery is freedom”, “war is peace’, “ignorance is strength” and “2 plus 2 does not equal 4”. The same rampant, in your face untruth holds sway in pre-police state, Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australia. Thus, for example, the Coalition Government with the backing of the cowardly, Zionist-subverted, US lackey Labor Opposition, has joined Australia with the pro- Zionist International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) that claims to oppose anti-Semitism and holocaust denial but in horrible reality does the exact opposite. US lackey Australia is second only to Zionist-subverted America as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel. The Australian Coalition Government and Labor Opposition support the all-European, genocide-complicit, mendacious, pro-Zionist and largely pro-nuclear terrorism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) that through its malignant definition of anti-Semitism is itself egregiously anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti- Jewish anti-Semitic, and holocaust denying. Over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations condemn the IHRA.

In short, the Coalition- and Labor-backed International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism is malignantly flawed, and enables egregiously false defamation of anti-racist humanitarians critical of Apartheid Israeli crimes. The IHRA claims 34 member states of which all are European, 25 belong to nuclear-armed NATO, 14 were notably involved in the brutal colonial conquest and genocide of Indigenous non-European people, and 7 were notably complicit in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. The IHRA is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes), and holocaust-denying (ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed by violence and deprivation), namely the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in 1942-1945), and the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945), and ignoring 60 other genocide and holocaust atrocities)[2, 21].

The endlessly mendacious and thieving racist Zionists, not content with being the tail wagging the Western dog, demand Orwellian reinvention of the English language and mathematics so that “bad is good, “apartheid is democracy” and “genocide of 2 million Palestinians” is transmuted to “genocidal threat to Israel”.

However in my understanding of the English language the Australian Coalition is turning truth on its head by declaring Hamas in its entirety as a “terrorist organization”. In reality Australia is a leading country for state terrorism, and has historically invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal. The Coalition has supported Australian involvement in all post-1950 US wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation. The Coalition has been an enthusiastic participant in the post-9/11 War on Terror that has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, and from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9/11 [2, 13-15, 22-24]. The utterly repugnant and evil Coalition must be accurately described using the English language as genocide complicit, holocaust complicit, genocide ignoring, holocaust ignoring, genocide denying, holocaust denying, mendacious, corrupt, anti-democracy, neo-fascist, neo-Nazi, subversive, pro-apartheid, child-abusing, mother-abusing, women-abusing, anti-Indigenous, serial war criminal, nuclear terrorist, anti-science, ecocidal, speciescidal, terracidally climate criminal, grossly human rights-violating, neoliberal, bigoted, racist, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, traitorous, foreign state-beholden, and a state terrorist organization. A lengthy book would be required to document these Coalition crimes against Humanity.

(4). Comparison of Hamas and the Australian Coalition reveals Hamas as a remarkably peaceful national liberation movement, and the Coalition as a deadly terrorist organization that should be internationally condemned and proscribed.

Terrorism is as terrorism does, and below is a succinct, quantitative summary of the egregious state terrorism of mostly Coalition-ruled Australia in various facets, as compared with the corresponding peaceful and humanitarian activities of the Hamas national liberation organization

(A). People killed.

Australia. Australia (mostly ruled by Coalition governments or their conservative political equivalents since Federation in 1901) is for ever shamed by the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide involving about 2 million Indigenous deaths from violence, dispossession and disease since the genocidal British invasion in 1788 (celebrated by racist Australia on 26 January as Australia Day but mourned by decent people as Invasion Day). Presently about 4,000 Indigenous Australians die avoidably from deprivation each year. There is a continuing Aboriginal Ethnocide through continuation at record levels of the historical process of large-scale removal of Indigenous children from their mothers (the Stolen Generations involved some 100,000 children removed), deadly discouragement of Indigenous people living on traditional lands, and largely monolingual English-based education (the Australian Aboriginal Genocide involved mass slavery and forced child removal policies, and is qualitatively the worst in human history – of 250-750 Indigenous languages and dialects in 1788 only 120 survive today and of these all but 20 are endangered in an ongoing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide) [25-27].

As UK and/or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries with about 30 of these invasions being genocidal [22-24]. In living memory, over the last 80 years Australia has violated all circa 80 Indo-Pacific countries variously through:

(1). Australian nuclear terrorism: All Indo-Pacific countries are existentially threatened by nuclear terrorism. Australia played a key role in UK acquisition of nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems. Australia is a key element in US nuclear terrorism through the Pine Gap base in Central Australia (electronic spying crucial for US nuclear strategy), the Harold Holt base in Western Australia (communications with nuclear-armed submarines), fervent support for US, UK, French and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism, uranium exports (for peace and weapons), advanced uranium enrichment technology, hosting of nuclear-armed US and UK ships, and rejection of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

(2). Australian climate criminality: All Indo-Pacific countries are existentially threatened by man-made climate change. Climate criminal Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality, is a world leader in coal and gas exports, and ranks worst for climate policy out of 64 GHG-polluting countries. Tropical Island Nations and tropical mega-delta countries are the most direly threatened.

(3). Australian war criminality: Nearly all Indo-Pacific countries have variously had the presence of Australian military forces in the last 80 years (WW2 onwards) with Australia acting as an ally of the UK rulers and/or the US. These involvements range from Australian Allied involvements in WW2 against Axis militarism in British Empire countries to Australian involvement in all post-WW2 US Asian wars (atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and deprivation) and in the post-9/11 US War on Terror (over 30 million Muslim deaths from violence and deprivation).

(4). Australian involvement in genocides. From WW2 onwards Australia has been variously involved through force or sanctions in the following UK and/or US-imposed holocaust and genocide atrocities (dates and deaths from violence and imposed deprivation in brackets): WW2 Bengali Holocaust (1942-1945 WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million killed by the British with Australia complicit by denying its ally starving India food from its huge wartime grain stores), ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide (1788 onwards; 2 million), ongoing Palestinian Genocide (1914 onwards; 2 million), Korean Genocide (1950-1953; 5 million), Chinese Great Leap Forward Famine (1958-1960; 20-30 million), Vietnamese Genocide (1945-1975; 15 million), Laotian Genocide (1955-1975; 1 million), Cambodian Genocide (1969-1998; 6 million), Indonesian Genocide (1965 coup; 1 million massacred, 30 million died avoidably from deprivation by 2000), Timor Leste Genocide (Timorese Genocide; 0.2 million), ongoing Somali Genocide (1992 onwards; 2 million), Iranian Genocide (1978 onwards; 3 million), Iraqi Genocide (1990-2011; 4 million), ongoing Afghan Genocide (2001 onwards; 7 million), Global Opiate Holocaust (2001 onwards; 5 million), Muslim Holocaust (2001 onwards Muslim Genocide; 32 million), Syrian Genocide (2012 onwards; 0.5 million), ongoing Yemeni Genocide (2015 onwards; 0.5 million), ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (1950 onwards; 1,500 million), ongoing Air Pollution deaths (7-9 million annually; annual Australian contribution 75,000 deaths abroad and 10,000 at home), and the ongoing Climate Genocide (10 billion to die this century unless there is requisite climate action).

(5). Australia-complicit regime change. Australians were variously involved with the US, UK and Apartheid Israel in covertly effecting regime change in the following Indo-Pacific countries: (i). Indonesia 1960-1965, (ii). Laos 1960, (iii). Cambodia 1970, (iv). Chile 1973, (v). Australia 1975, (vi). Fiji 1987, (vii). Fiji 2000, and (viii). Australia 2010 (the last 3 also involving Apartheid Israel) [28, 29].

Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation [2, 13]. The serial war criminal Coalition supported all of these atrocities, but Labor supported all but the Vietnam and Iraq wars. If we generously assume that Australia’s “share” in responsibility is only 5% for 40 million Asian deaths in post-1950 US Asian wars then Australian state terrorism in that area alone is 0.05 x 40 million = 2.0 million. As detailed below, as few as 200 Israeli deaths can be attributed to Hamas.

Hamas: The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs (30 May 2021): “1,377 people have been killed by Palestinian violence and terrorism since September 2000” [30]. If we date the Hamas “share” as commencing with Hamas defeat of Fatah in Gaza on 15 June 2007 then the notional maximal Hamas “share” is 67.1% or 924 deaths. The number of Israelis killed by home-made rockets from Gaza total 33 (2000-2015) [31], and one can crudely estimate 47 deaths in the period 2000-2022, and 35 during the period in which Hamas was ruling the Gaza Concentration Camp (2007-2022). Israeli intelligence estimated in 2007 that only 22% of rocket attacks from Gaza were due to Hamas [31], and assuming this figure as an estimate of Hamas contribution to the killing of Israelis, one can estimate that 0.22 x 924 = 203 or about 200 Israeli deaths since 2000 can be attributed to Hamas. I summarized Israeli killing of Palestinians in the 21st century as follows (20 May 2021): “Today Apartheid Israel is again mercilessly bombarding the impoverished, blockaded and densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp (so far about 200 Palestinians killed versus 10 Israelis killed). In the last 2 decades Gaza rockets have killed 40 Israelis as compared to 10,000 Palestinians killed violently by Israelis, 85,000 Palestinians dying avoidably from imposed deprivation, and 3,000 Israelis murdered by Israelis (it is estimated from homicide data that on average some 11 Israelis are murdered by fellow Israelis each month but the Israeli air force is not bombing Tel Aviv in reprisals). The ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 90% of Palestine being ethnically cleansed, and 2.2 million Palestinians killed from violence, 0.1 million, and imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914 for oil and hegemony” ([32]; see also [27, 33, 34]).

(B). Countries invaded.

Australia. As UK and/or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [22-24].

Hamas. Hamas has invaded zero (0) other countries (noting that all of Palestine is the national home of the Indigenous Palestinians and has been continuously inhabited by their forebears for over 3,000 years). In stark contrast, Apartheid Israel has violently invaded the territory of 13 countries, namely Tunisia, Libya, Uganda, Sudan, Egypt, Turkey, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and the US [2, 5, 22-24].

(C). Countries occupied.

Australia. As UK and/or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries [22-24]. Australian occupation of impoverished Papua New Guinea (PNG) concluded in 1975. However since WW2 Australia has been involved with the US in long-term occupation of Vietnam (1960-1975), Iraq (2003-2011), and Afghanistan (2001-2021). Avoidable deaths from deprivation in the period 1950-2005 are as follows (in brackets) for these variously occupied countries: PNG (2.1 million), Vietnam (24.0 million), Iraq 5.3 million), and Afghanistan (16.6 million). Corresponding estimates of under-5 infant mortality are about 0.7 times these appalling avoidable mortality estimates [2]. Under-5 infant mortality estimates for these countries during occupation are 11.9 million (Vietnam, 1960-1975), 2.9 million (Iraq, 1990-2011), and 5.1 million (Afghanistan, 2001-2021). These appalling figures demonstrate that Australia and the US Alliance were operating in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Fourth Convention (the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War) that unequivocally state that an Occupier is inescapably obliged to provide the conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [34]. As recently alleged, some Australian soldiers may have committed one-on-one war crimes (e.g. shooting individual prisoners) but the mainly Coalition politicians who sent them to invade, occupy and devastate impoverished foreign countries are complicit in the deaths of millions (and these mostly children).

Hamas. Hamas has occupied zero (0) countries. Conversely Palestine was occupied by the UK from 1917-1948, 78% of Palestine was then occupied by racist Zionists (1948-1967), and 100% of Palestine was occupied by Apartheid Israel since 1967. Apartheid Israel has occupied the territory of all its 5 neighbours, namely Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Apartheid Israel presently illegally occupies the territory of 4 countries, namely Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

(D). Anti-democracy.

Australia. Australia was among the world’s first few democracies and among the first few to adopt female suffrage. However there are flaws in this rosy picture. Thus (1) arising the from the Federation of 6 states in 1901 was the absurdity that regardless of population each of the states had 12 senators in the Senate (Upper House) although there was equal representation in the House of Representatives (the Lower House) e.g. Tasmania (population 0.5 million) has the same number of senators (12) as New South Wales (population 8.2 million) and Victoria (population 6.6 million); (2) as US lackeys Australians have been involved in successful covert regime change in at least 8 countries (see section A5 above), and as UK or US lackeys Australia has been involved in the violent invasion of 85 countries [22-24]; (3) Australia has transmuted from a Democracy to a Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Corporatocracy, Lobbyocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties and policies, votes and hence more political power and more personal wealth (e.g. despite the massive and growing unpopularity of the present corrupt, mendacious and incompetent Coalition Government it may well be returned in the expected May 2022 elections because of the power of 3 billionaires); and (4) Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel i.e. most Federal MPs and their supporters support Apartheid Israel and hence apartheid, and are thus utterly unfit for public life and public office in an ostensible one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia.

Hamas. Hamas handsomely won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections held under Israeli guns. Further elections have been blocked by Apartheid Israel which like the similarly democracy-violating US, UK and Australia conveniently declares Hamas to be a “terrorist organization”. Hamas maintains substantial majority support despite massive anti-democracy Apartheid Israeli and US interference. Under Israeli apartheid, of the 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinians who represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel, the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (73% of the Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel) are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they have been subject to egregious apartheid for 55 years. Democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel has been involved in genocide, and other violations of democracy and human rights around the world [36].

(E). Nuclear terrorism.

Australia. Nuclear weapons represent a key existential threat to Humanity and the Biosphere. A nuclear winter following a nuclear war will eliminate most life on Earth [37-39]. As set out in section A1 above, Australia is intimately and critically involved in US nuclear terrorism, and was crucial in the genesis of UK nuclear terrorism through the testing of British nuclear weapons and delivery systems. Nuclear terrorist Australia has cut itself off from decent Humanity by opposing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) [39].

Hamas. Hamas opposes nuclear weapons and has security forces armed only with light arms. In contrast, Apartheid Israel is a nuclear terrorist rogue state with 90 nuclear weapons as well as a huge army, navy and air force equipped with the most advanced weapons.

(F). Climate genocide, carbon terrorism, climate terrorism, and climate criminality.

Australia. Man-made climate change is a key existential threat to Humanity and the Biosphere. As noted in section A2 above, climate criminal Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality, is a world leader in coal and gas exports, and ranks worst for climate policy out of 64 greenhouse gas (GHG)-polluting countries. In the absence of requisite action, a worsening Climate Genocide will kill about 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable population in 2100 of merely 1 billion people [40]. With only 0.3% of the world’s population a remorselessly greedy Australia is responsible for 5% of annual global GHG emissions (including exported GHG pollution) [41]. Neoliberal greed-driven climate terrorism describes the present situation in which there are presently roughly 1 million climate change-related deaths globally annually versus an average of 4 US deaths from political terrorism annually since 9-11 [42]. Neoliberal greed-driven carbon terrorism describes the situation in which globally there are presently 9 million air pollution-related deaths annually, and there have been 3 million US air pollution deaths versus 53 US political terrorism deaths since 9-11 (2001-2015) [43, 44]. Pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports ultimately kill 75,000 people annually, and it is estimated that the life time operation of the fully operational Adani coal mine in Queensland, Australia, will ultimately kill 1.4 million Indians [43, 45]. The corrupt, neoliberal and anti-science Coalition has been remorseless for decades in opposing climate change action, and its climate criminal policies reject all but 7 of 38 key Solutions to the worsening climate crisis [46, 47].

Hamas. The per capita GDP is $3,400 for Occupied Palestine and $46,400 for Apartheid Israel. This means that in the present carbon economy Occupied Palestine has a carbon footprint that is 14 times lower than that of Apartheid Israel. The conservative International Energy Association (IEA) has declared that there should be no new fossil fuel exploitation: “Building on the IEA’s unrivalled energy modelling tools and expertise, the Roadmap sets out more than 400 milestones to guide the global journey to net zero by 2050. These include, from today, no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects, and no further final investment decisions for new unabated coal plants” [48, 49]. However Apartheid Israel is set to exploit huge Eastern Mediterranean gas reserves, noting that methane (CH4; 85%of natural gas) leaks by about 3% per year, and has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) relative to that of the same mass of carbon dioxide (CO2; 1.0) of 105 on a 20 year time frame and with aerosol impacts included. Arctic methane release represents a worsening threat to Humanity and the Biosphere. While gas burning for power generates twice as much electrical energy per tonne of CO2 produced (MWh/tonne CO2) than coal burning, and the health-adverse pollution from gas burning is lower than for coal burning, gas leakage in the system actually means that gas burning for power can actually be worse GHG-wise than coal burning depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage. Gas is dirty energy and a coal-to-gas transition simply means long-term investment in another carbon fuel and delaying urgently required cessation of carbon fuel burning [50-52].

(G). Carbon price, carbon debt, climate criminality, climate terrorism, egregious inter-generational injustice, and climate deaths (poverty kills).

Australia. The damage-related Carbon Price from several independent approaches is about $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of US$200 per tonne CO2-e, the World has a Carbon Debt of US$197 trillion that is increasing at US$8.4 trillion per year, and Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$5.1 trillion (A$7 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$556 billion) per year and at US$40,000 (A$56,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [53]. The anti-science, climate criminal Australian Coalition is flagrantly stealing from future generations around the world. While conventional debt can be met by the Debtor through running away, defaulting or printing money (quantitative easing), Carbon Debt is inescapable (e.g. unless sea walls are built, cities and arable land will be inundated). Unfortunately the world average applied Carbon Price is presently only about $2 per tonne CO2-equivalent [54, 55]. Australia is presently responsible for about 5% of world annual GHG pollution, and its share of the worst case Climate Genocide deaths will be 0.05 x 10 billion = 500 million deaths (climate terrorism). Poverty kills and the world’s poorest will be differentially impacted in Climate Genocide [40, 46, 56-58].

Hamas. The 15 million Indigenous Palestinians (the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians, the 1.9 million Israeli Palestinians and the 8 million Exiled Palestinians) mostly live in dire poverty under genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, and (population increase aside) make minimal contribution to global Carbon Debt. War criminal and climate criminal Apartheid Israel with a per capita GDP that is 14 times greater than that for the Occupied Palestinians makes a 14-fold greater contribution to Carbon Debt.

(H). Child abusing, child killing and “Thou shalt not kill children”.

Australia. “Thou shalt not kill children” is such a fundamental human imperative that it is not even listed among the Ten Commandments of the Abrahamic religions. Expert surveying by sociologists has revealed that 25% of adult Australians (i.e. presently 6.0 million out of 19.7 million adult Australians) have been sexually abused as children [59]. This data is consonant with surveys in the US and Apartheid Israel [60]. About 100 children are murdered in a domestic setting in Australia each year [61]. However totally ignored in look-the-other-way Australia are the millions of infant deaths from imposed deprivation in countries invaded and occupied by Australia as a pro-war US lackey. Thus to isolate some major examples from the data presented in A4 above, avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 11.9 million (Vietnam, 1960-1975), 2.9 million (Iraq, 1990-2011), and 5.1 million (Afghanistan, 2001-2021). These estimates can be translated into under-5 infant deaths (which are roughly 0.7 times the total avoidable deaths from deprivation [2]): 8.3 million (Vietnam, 1960-1975), 2.0 million (Iraq, 1990-2011), and 3.6 million (Afghanistan, 2001-2021). It can never be re-stated enough: these appalling figures demonstrate that Australia and the US Alliance were operating in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Fourth Convention (the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War) that unequivocally state that an Occupier is inescapably obliged to provide its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the mean available to it” [34]. Australian state terrorists have been operating for 70 years in gross violation of the Geneva Convention.

Hamas. Hamas has been administering the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp for most of this century. It has managed to keep alive 2 million Gaza residents – half of them children and three quarters women and children – in the almost unliveable conditions imposed by Apartheid Israel with the connivance of an Egypt threatened by the ruthless and deadly militarism of US-, UK-, Canada-, Australia- and EU-backed Apartheid Israel. In the last 20 years Israeli state terrorism has been responsible for 10,000 Occupied Palestinian deaths from violence, and a further 85,000 Occupied Palestinian deaths from imposed deprivation, noting that 50% of Occupied Palestinians are children and 75% are women and children. A survey of Israeli children found that 50% had suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse (17% reported sexual abuse) [60]. One supposes that most Occupied Palestinian children have been traumatized by daily Israeli violence. Thus a key study shockingly found that “Among middle school children… the overall prevalence of suicidal ideation and/or planning was 25.6%” [62].

Final comments and conclusions.

In the last 70 years the US has invaded 52 other countries, and a major “casus belli” (excuse for war) has been to describe the Indigenous people defending their country from foreign invaders as “terrorists”. After so many US and US Alliance invasions and actual or attempted regime changes [2, 13, 14, 63, 64], some scepticism arose as expressed in the now well-known phrase “One person’s terrorist is another person’s freedom fighter”. However the horrible atrocities in which scores of innocent civilians were killed by non-state actors – ranging from “jihadi” extremists (e.g. mass casualty bombings in France, the UK and Spain) to right-wing fanatics (e.g. the Norway and Christchurch mass killings) – can be accurately described as “non-state terrorism”. In contrast, mass killings by governments (e.g. the active and passive mass murder of millions of civilians in US Alliance wars) are vastly greater and must be described as resulting from “state terrorism”. However racist, mendacious and US-beholden Western Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes resolutely ignore this passive mass murder of millions of the conquered subjects of Anglosphere and other countries that I have been resolutely exposing for 3 decades as a matter of humanitarian conscience [2, 13, 14, 64-71].

As set out in this carefully researched and documented “J’accuse”, the US lackey Australian Coalition has militarily supported all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation. A 5% Australian “share” of this mass murder means that the Coalition was responsible for 2 million of these Asian deaths, and is consequently a leading state terrorist organization. Coalition state terrorism was not confined to mass murder of Asians in US wars but also includes passive mass murder of millions of Subject children in US Alliance-occupied countries, gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a 5% “share” as a leading climate criminal country in the worsening Climate Genocide that in the absence of requisite action is set to kill 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable population in 2100 of only 1 billion people [40, 46].

Yet the horrendously state terrorist Coalition (2 million deaths to its tally) turns reality on its head by falsely listing the popularly supported Indigenous Palestinian national liberation organization Hamas in its entirety as a “terrorist organization” – yet Hamas has killed as few as 200 Israeli occupiers in the last 20 years, a death tally 10,000 times smaller than that of the Australian Coalition. Sustained and massive lying by Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes has enabled non-recognition of egregious Coalition state terrorism and indeed of US state terrorism, UK state terrorism, French state terrorism and Apartheid Israeli state terrorism [22].

I am not alone in demanding prosecution of Coalition and other state terrorists as climate criminals [46] and war criminals [13]. Thus, for example, John Valder, former Federal president of the Australian Liberal Party (the major party in the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition), demanded that former Coalition Prime Minister of Australia, John Howard (PM from 1996-2007), should be prosecuted for war crimes in Iraq (2004): “Bush, Blair, and Howard, as leaders of the three members of the coalition of the willing, inflicted enormous suffering on the people of Iraq. And, as such, they are criminals. I believe the only deterrent to a repetition of the Iraq situation is punishment in some form as war criminals” [72].

The Australian Coalition is a racist terrorist organization, and indeed one of the worst terrorist organizations in the world. Yet in flagrant mendacity redolent of that described in George Orwell’s “1984” and Samuel Butler’s “Erewhon”, the Coalition state terrorists (2 million dead victims) have proclaimed Hamas a “terrorist organization” notwithstanding the massive realities that Hamas is overwhelmingly supported by Occupied Palestinians, is crucially involved in support for 2 million utterly impoverished Occupied Palestinian inmates of the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp (half of them children, three quarters women and children), and is responsible for the deaths of only 200 Israeli invaders in the last 20 years (during which time Israelis have killed 3,000 of their fellow Israelis).

The banning of Hamas in its entirety as a “terrorist organization” by the Australian Coalition state terrorists is (1) egregiously false, (2) helps sabotage desperately needed humanitarian assistance for the desperately impoverished Occupied Palestinians, and (3) via draconian anti-terrorism laws seriously threatens the human rights of a large body of anti-racist Jewish, non-Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Australians. Decent, peace-loving, anti-racist people who respect the rights of Indigenous people will (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against state terrorist Apartheid Israel and all its state terrorist US Alliance supporters. Australia now faces the real prospect of anti-racist Jewish and Muslim humanitarians being subject to persecution and draconian punishment for supporting Palestinian human rights, including the right to life. In Australia’s forthcoming compulsory and preferential Federal elections, decent anti-racist Australians will utterly reject Coalition anti-Semitism and state terrorism, vote 1 Green and put the anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, anti-Arab anti-Semitic and state terrorist Coalition last .

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .